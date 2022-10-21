Iran advises citizens to refrain from Ukraine travel

Iran’s foreign ministry advised its citizens on Friday to refrain from traveling to Ukraine and asked Iranians there to leave the country, semi-official news agencies reported.
“Due to the military escalation in Ukraine, all Iranians are strongly advised to refrain from traveling to Ukraine. Also, Iranians living in Ukraine are advised to leave the country for their own safety,” a ministry statement said.
Updated 21 October 2022
AFP
TEHRAN: A leading Iranian cleric has come out in support of the people’s right to protest against the country’s rulers, in a report published Friday, after demonstrations erupted over Mahsa Amini’s death.
Iran has been rocked by protests since 22-year-old Amini’s death on September 16, three days after she was arrested by morality police in Tehran for allegedly violating the Islamic republic’s strict dress code for women.
“The people have the right to criticize the leader of Muslim society, whether the criticism is justified or not,” Ayatollah Javad Alavi-Boroujerdi said, quoted by Shafaqna news agency.
“The people have something to say and they don’t agree with what you are doing,” Ayatollah Alavi-Boroujerdi told the authorities.
The 68-year-old cleric is the grandson of late grand ayatollah Hossein Boroujerdi, the leading Shiite cleric in the 20th century.
The street violence that broke out across Iran after Amini’s death has led to dozens of deaths, mostly among protesters but also among the security forces, and hundreds of demonstrators have been arrested.
“The press should be free, different thoughts should be expressed on state television,” Alavi-Boroujerdi said.
During the unrest since last month, “some people have been arrested and are in jail... treat them with mercy,” he added.
On September 26, Grand Ayatollah Hossein Nouri Hamedani, a prominent conservative cleric and strong supporter of supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, had called on the authorities to “listen to the demands of the people.”
Updated 21 October 2022
AFP
BEIRUT: The United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) appealed Friday for $13 million in funding to support Palestinians in Lebanon, as the country reels from an unprecedented economic crisis.
“Palestine refugees, living in overcrowded camps... are at the end of their rope,” UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini said in a statement, adding that “almost every Palestine refugee in Lebanon lives in poverty.”
He said UNRWA was “urgently appealing for $13 million” in funding for cash assistance to families, primary health care services and to keep the agency’s schools open until the end of this year.
Palestinian refugees in Lebanon are “often unable to even scrape by,” he said, adding: “Our assistance is a drop in an ocean of despair.”
For the past three years, Lebanon has been in the throes of one of the worst economic crises in recent global history, according to the World Bank.
“Unprecedented levels of poverty, skyrocketing unemployment rates and increasing despair are... severely hitting the Lebanese people and Syrian and Palestine refugees,” Lazzarini said.
Lebanon hosts about 210,000 Palestinian refugees, including 30,000 who fled Syria after war erupted in 2011, according to UNRWA.
It also hosts more than one million Syrian refugees.
Most Palestinians live in 12 official refugee camps in squalid conditions, worsened by Lebanon’s financial meltdown, and face a variety of legal restrictions, including on their employment.
According to the UN agency, 93 percent of all Palestinian refugees in Lebanon are poor.
The situation has pushed hundreds to attempt perilous sea journeys in hope of reaching Europe.
Palestinians were among the more than 100 dead after a migrant boat that left from Lebanon’s north sank off neighboring Syria, in one of the deadliest such shipwrecks in the eastern Mediterranean.
“Dying from poverty will not be much different from dying at sea,” said a mother of three identified as Iman, who lives in Beirut’s Mar Elias Palestinian refugee camp.
“Life in Lebanon has become unbearable,” she said, according to the UNRWA statement.
Updated 21 October 2022
AFP
PARIS: Iranian campaigners arrested in a crackdown over protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini are at risk of being tortured or even dying behind bars, rights groups warn.
Amini, 22, died in September three days after her arrest by the morality police in Tehran for allegedly violating the Islamic republic’s strict dress code, triggering protests that have been running for more than a month.
Shocking images emerged on Thursday of the arrest of freedom of expression activist Hossein Ronaghi who was put into a chokehold and hauled away when he presented himself at a prosecutors’ office.
Since his arrest on September 24, he has been held in Tehran’s Evin prison and his family says he risks dying due to a kidney condition.
They also say his legs have been broken.
Ronaghi is just one of several prominent rights activists, journalists and lawyers who have been arrested and who supporters fear may never emerge alive from the notorious facility, where most political detainees are held.
A fire at Evin on October 15 killed eight inmates, according to authorities.
It only amplified concerns about prisoners’ welfare, with activists accusing authorities of firing tear gas and metal pellets inside the jail, even if none of the political prisoners were reported to have been harmed.
“Detainees who are often forcibly disappeared are at serious risk of torture and death. Urgent action by the international community is crucial at this point,” said Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam, director of the Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights.
IHR said thousands had been arrested nationwide in the crackdown, including at least 36 journalists, 170 students, 14 lawyers and more than 580 civil society activists, including workers and teaching union officials.
Roya Boroumand, director of the Washington-based Abdorrahman Boroumand Center, said the situation was compounded by the sheer number of new prisoners being brought to jails including Evin and the Fashafouyeh Greater Tehran prison.
“We are very concerned about the treatment of detainees,” she told AFP.
Overcrowding means there is “no choice but to sit or sleep in turn” in areas including prison gyms.
Analysts say the mass arrests are a key strategy under Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in seeking to combat the nationwide wave of protests, which represent one of the biggest challenges to Iran’s Islamic system since the 1979 revolution.
Ronaghi, a contributor to the Wall Street Journal, has for years been one of the most fearless critics of the Islamic republic still living in the country.
Security forces made a first attempt to arrest him on September 22 while he was giving a live interview to Iran International TV but he managed to slip out of his apartment, he said at the time.
He came out of hiding two days later but was immediately arrested along with his lawyers.
After the fire that ripped through the jail, Ronaghi “had a short call with my mother but could only say a few words and could barely speak” due to his ill health, his brother Hassan Ronaghi wrote on Twitter.
“Hossein’s life is in danger,” Hassan wrote in his latest tweet on Wednesday.
After the Evin fire, Amnesty International urged access for independent monitors “to protect prisoners from further unlawful killings, torture and other ill-treatment.”
Activist Majid Tavakoli, who has been repeatedly imprisoned in Iran in recent years, including after disputed 2009 elections, remains in jail after his arrest on September 23.
His family says they have had no news of him since the fire. “Why can’t a person be free whose only tool is his brain? Is thinking a crime?” his wife tweeted.
Arash Sadeghi was only released from prison after serving several years last May. He was jailed in Evin on October 12, despite suffering from chondrosarcoma, a rare type of bone cancer.
His father tweeted a picture of a dozen boxes of medicine he needs.
“You can imprison his body but his soul is always with the people and the prisoners he does not know,” he wrote.
IHR expressed concern that several activists were still incommunicado behind bars, including the journalist and campaigner Golrokh Iraee and prominent tech blogger Amir Emad Mirmirani, known as Jadi.
The rights group said some detainees had given “self-incriminating televised confessions under duress and torture” and had also been subjected to verbal insults while in custody.
Prisoners have “testified to being severely beaten, tortured during interrogations, and deprived of food and clean drinking water,” Boroumand said.
“Detainees are left with shotgun pellets and broken limbs (and) without medical care.”
Updated 21 October 2022
AP
The general carrying out President Vladimir Putin’s new military strategy in Ukraine has a reputation for brutality — for bombing civilians in Russia’s campaign in Syria. He also played a role in the deaths of three protesters in Moscow during the failed coup against Mikhail Gorbachev in 1991 that hastened the demise of the Soviet Union.
Bald and fierce-looking, Gen. Sergei Surovikin was put in charge of Russian forces in Ukraine on Oct. 8 after what has so far been a faltering invasion that has seen a number of chaotic retreats and other setbacks over the nearly eight months of war.
Putin put the 56-year-old career military man in command following an apparent truck bombing of the strategic bridge to the Crimean Peninsula that embarrassed the Kremlin and created logistical problems for the Russian forces.
Russia responded with a barrage of strikes across Ukraine, which Putin said were aimed at knocking down energy infrastructure and Ukrainian military command centers. Such attacks have continued on a daily basis, pummeling power plants and other facilities with cruise missiles and waves of Iranian-made drones.
Surovikin also retains his job of air force chief, a position that could help coordinate the airstrikes with other operations.
During the most recent bombardments, some Russian war bloggers carried a statement attributed to Surovikin that signaled his intention to pursue the attacks with unrelenting vigor in an attempt to pound the Kyiv government into submission.
“I don’t want to sacrifice Russian soldiers’ lives in a guerrilla war against hordes of fanatics armed by NATO,” the bloggers quoted his statement as saying. “We have enough technical means to force Ukraine to surrender.”
While the veracity of the statement couldn’t be confirmed, it appears to reflect the same heavy-handed approach that Surovikin took in Syria where he oversaw the destruction of entire cities to flush out rebel resistance without paying much attention to the civilian population. That indiscriminate bombing drew condemnation from international human rights groups, and some media reports have dubbed him “General Armageddon.”
Putin awarded Surovikin the Hero of Russia medal, the country’s highest award, in 2017 and promoted him to full general.
Kremlin hawks lauded Surovikin’s appointment in Ukraine. Yevgeny Prigozhin, a millionaire businessman dubbed “Putin’s chef” who owns a prominent military contractor that plays a key role in the fighting in Ukraine, praised him as “the best commander in the Russian army.”
But even as hard-liners expected Surovikin to ramp up strikes on Ukraine, his first public statements after his appointment sounded more like a recognition of the Russian military’s vulnerabilities than blustery threats.
In remarks on Russian state television, Surovikin acknowledged that Russian forces in southern Ukraine were in a “quite difficult position” in the face of Ukrainian counteroffensive.
In carefully scripted comments that Surovikin appeared to read from a teleprompter, he said that further action in the region will depend on the evolving combat situation. Observers interpreted his statement as an attempt to prepare the public for a possible Russian pullback from the strategic southern city of Kherson in southern Ukraine.
Surovikin began his military career with the Soviet army in 1980s and, as a young lieutenant, was named an infantry platoon commander. When he later rose to air force chief, it drew a mixed reaction in the ranks because it marked the first time when the job was given to an infantry officer.
He found himself in the center of a political storm in 1991.
When members of the Communist Party’s old guard staged a hard-line coup in August of that year, briefly ousting Gorbachev and sending troops into Moscow to impose a state of emergency, Surovikin commanded one of the mechanized infantry battalions that rolled into the capital.
Popular resistance mounted quickly, and in the final hours of the three-day coup, protesters blocked an armored convoy led by Surovikin and tried to set some of the vehicles ablaze. In a chaotic melee, two protesters were shot and a third was crushed to death by an armored vehicle.
The coup collapsed later that day, and Surovikin was quickly arrested. He spent seven months behind bars pending an inquiry but was eventually acquitted and even promoted to major as investigators concluded that he was only fulfilling his duties.
Another rocky moment in his career came in 1995, when Surovikin was convicted of illegal possession and trafficking of firearms while studying at a military academy. He was sentenced to a year in prison but the conviction was reversed quickly.
He rose steadily through the ranks, commanding units deployed to the former Soviet republic of Tajikistan, leading troops sent to Chechnya and serving at other posts across Russia.
He was appointed commander of Russian forces in Syria in 2017 and served a second stint there in 2019 as Moscow sought to prop up President Bashar Assad’s regime and help it regain ground amid a devastating civil war.
In a 2020 report, Human Rights Watch named Surovikin, along with Putin, Assad and other figures as bearing command responsibility for violations during the 2019-20 Syrian offensive in Idlib province.
He apparently has a temper that has not endeared him to subordinates, according to Russian media. One officer under Surovikin complained to prosecutors that the general had beaten him after becoming angry over how he voted in parliamentary elections; another subordinate reportedly shot himself. Investigators found no wrongdoing in either case.
His track record in Syria could have been a factor behind his appointment in Ukraine, as Putin has moved to raise the stakes and reverse a series of humiliating defeats.
Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, who has repeatedly called for ramping up strikes in Ukraine, praised Surovikin as “a real general and a warrior, well-experienced, farsighted and forceful who places patriotism, honor and dignity above all.
“The united group of forces is now in safe hands,” the Kremlin-backed Kadyrov said, voicing confidence that he will “improve the situation.”
Palestinian killed in clashes with Israeli army in West Bank: Palestinian ministry
Updated 21 October 2022
Reuters
RAMALLAH: One Palestinian was killed on Friday by Israeli troops conducting an overnight raid in the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.
Clashes broke out in the town of Jenin during the Israeli raid, according to witnesses.
The Israeli military said troops were there to arrest a militant suspect when the violence erupted.
“Suspects hurled explosive devices and fired shots at the security forces, who responded with live fire. Hits were identified,” the military said. It did not elaborate.
Friday’s violence follows months of tension that has deepened since Israeli forces began a crackdown in the West Bank in March in response to a series of attacks by Palestinians in Israel.