Iran cleric voices support for right to protest against rulers
Iran cleric voices support for right to protest against rulers
This grab from a UGC video posted on Thursday shows what appears to be Iranian security forces firing projectiles in a housing estate in Tehran. Cities across Iran have seen protests since Mahsa Amini’s death in September. (AFP)
TEHRAN: A leading Iranian cleric has come out in support of the people’s right to protest against the country’s rulers, in a report published Friday, after demonstrations erupted over Mahsa Amini’s death.
Iran has been rocked by protests since 22-year-old Amini’s death on September 16, three days after she was arrested by morality police in Tehran for allegedly violating the Islamic republic’s strict dress code for women.
“The people have the right to criticize the leader of Muslim society, whether the criticism is justified or not,” Ayatollah Javad Alavi-Boroujerdi said, quoted by Shafaqna news agency.
“The people have something to say and they don’t agree with what you are doing,” Ayatollah Alavi-Boroujerdi told the authorities.
The 68-year-old cleric is the grandson of late grand ayatollah Hossein Boroujerdi, the leading Shiite cleric in the 20th century.
The street violence that broke out across Iran after Amini’s death has led to dozens of deaths, mostly among protesters but also among the security forces, and hundreds of demonstrators have been arrested.
“The press should be free, different thoughts should be expressed on state television,” Alavi-Boroujerdi said.
During the unrest since last month, “some people have been arrested and are in jail... treat them with mercy,” he added.
On September 26, Grand Ayatollah Hossein Nouri Hamedani, a prominent conservative cleric and strong supporter of supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, had called on the authorities to “listen to the demands of the people.”
How Gulf energy powerhouses are blazing a trail for green industrialization
GCC members intend to supply Europe and the Asia-Pacific with environmentally friendly hydrogen power
Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain have committed themselves to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions
Updated 7 sec ago
Rebecca Anne Proctor
Rebecca Anne Proctor DUBAI: As the effects of weather variations possibly linked to climate change intensify around the globe, many countries have set goals to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, hoping to prevent Earth from warming 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.
Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, the UAE, and Oman — the six countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council — are home to around one-third of the world’s oil reserves and approximately one-fifth of its natural gas reserves.
As a strategy for effective climate-change mitigation, the GCC states see themselves as trailblazers of the hydrogen economy by unveiling ambitious plans to supply Europe and the Asia-Pacific region with the low-carbon, environmentally friendly fuel.
The UAE and Saudi Arabia have committed themselves to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 and 2060, respectively. Bahrain has pledged to meet the same target by 2060.
Net zero means that all greenhouse gas emissions produced are counterbalanced by an equal number of emissions that are removed from the atmosphere.
Achieving this important goal will require rapid decarbonization. Hydrogen, as a new energy carrier, can play a key role in successfully decarbonizing the most difficult sectors, such as shipping, aviation, steel, and chemicals.
Replacing fossil fuels partly with hydrogen would be a big step toward meeting the targets for reduction in greenhouse emissions set in the Paris Agreement, an international treaty adopted in 2015 covering climate-change mitigation, finance, and adaptation.
In a report published in January, the International Renewable Energy Agency projected that hydrogen could cover 12 percent of global energy use by 2050, and that 30 percent of hydrogen could be traded internationally in the same timeline — another sign that fossil fuel assets could be devalued by mid-century, despite today’s high oil prices and record gas prices.
Looking to the future, Gulf states are exploring ways to diversify their economies and decarbonize by producing hydrogen using their vast reserves of fossil fuels, from which carbon capture, or blue hydrogen, is produced.
Among them, Saudi Arabia plans to expand beyond blue hydrogen into other, even cleaner forms, such as green hydrogen, which is made by using renewable energy to split water.
The NEOM Green Hydrogen Project, to be commissioned in 2026, will be the world’s largest green hydrogen plant powered entirely by renewables and will have a production capacity of 650 tons of hydrogen per day, according to Saudi energy developer and operator ACWA Power.
As Saudi Arabia continues to develop its clean, safe nuclear energy program in line with International Atomic Energy Agency regulations, it will also push for the production of pink hydrogen, according to statements made by Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman at the World Economic Forum last year.
Pink hydrogen is produced by electrolysis using nuclear power. This year, Prince Abdulaziz signed several memoranda of understanding on the use of hydrogen fuel cell-powered public transportation throughout the Kingdom.
Early last month, IRENA joined 14 global companies to set up a new alliance that aims to decarbonize industries and help countries to achieve net-zero goals in line with the Paris Agreement.
The Alliance for Industry Decarbonization was unveiled during IRENA’s Investment Forum on Energy Transitions in Bali, Indonesia, on Sept. 1.
Speaking at the event, IRENA Director General Francesco La Camera said: “Climate action needs industry leaders.
“This alliance stands for the growing commitment of global industry to act on decarbonization and unlock opportunities that come with a green industrialization through renewables and other transition-related technologies like green hydrogen.
“By standing together we send a clear signal of solidarity ahead of COP27 (UN Climate Change Conference) and we invite new partners to join our common vision,” he added.
The first meeting of the alliance is scheduled to take place at this year’s COP27 meeting being held in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, in November. Members of the alliance include Abu Dhabi’s Taqa, Italy’s Enel Green Power, Egypt’s Taqa Arabia, Eni, and Technip Energies.
FASTFACTS
* World Energy Day is marked each year on Oct. 22 to raise awareness about energy usage, affordability, safety and sustainability.
* Launched in Oct. 2021, the Saudi Green Initiative established 60 schemes to cut emissions, plant 10m trees, and safeguard habitats.
* Saudi Arabia also launched the Middle East Green Initiative — a first-of-its-kind regional alliance to combat climate change.
* The Kingdom is also involved in the Global Ocean Alliance, aiming to make 30% of the world’s oceans marine preserves by 2030.
Addressing the Bali forum, Karim Amin, a member of the executive board of Siemens Energy, said: “We need to slash greenhouse gas emissions urgently if we are going to tackle climate change.
“Accounting for more than a quarter of global emissions, the industrial sector is the second-largest emitter and requires rapid decarbonization. In this endeavor, partnerships are crucial.
“With our technologies, we at Siemens Energy constantly seek to create value with our partners toward a low-carbon future. I am convinced the alliance for decarbonization will accelerate decarbonization by installing a first-class exchange forum for industry, technology, and knowledge partners.”
In 2021, during COP26 in Glasgow, IRENA unveiled the $1 billion energy transition accelerator financing (ETAF) platform to support new renewable energy projects in developing countries. Both Masdar — the Abu Dhabi Future Energy Co. — and the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development are supporting the platform.
In June, IRENA signed agreements with ADFD and Masdar to provide the anchor investment of $400 million to ETAF.
La Camera told Arab News: “Climate challenge is a universal challenge. It is one that requires a rapid, holistic transformation of our energy system and the decarbonization of industrial processes represents a major part of that challenge.
“However, it presents a great opportunity as well. It is a daunting task that requires the highest levels of cooperation between industry leaders. This alliance, led by IRENA and the private sector, will be instrumental in coordinating efforts and paving the way to net zero.”
For Saudi Arabia and the UAE, reconciling their ambitious environmental commitments with their present reliance on hydrocarbons will be at once a challenge and an expensive journey. For both countries, the journey begins with decarbonizing their oil and gas production to reduce their carbon footprint and increasing their domestic green-energy production.
This does not of course mean they will stop producing hydrocarbons completely. As Middle East energy expert Ruba Husari pointed out in an article for the Middle East Institute, though demand for oil and gas will continue past 2050, “albeit at lower levels than now — their net-zero target does not equate to zero oil and gas production. Instead, their transition will differ from that of other countries and will happen at a different pace.”
At the Youth Green Summit in Riyadh in October 2021, Prince Abdulaziz announced the goal of becoming the world’s largest hydrogen producer.
The same year, Saudi Aramco, the national petroleum and natural gas company, published its first sustainability report detailing its road map toward net zero. Aramco’s ambition, the report said, was to decarbonize its operations and achieve “a net-zero footprint by 2050 across its wholly owned operated assets.”
The report acknowledged that achieving net-zero operational emissions while also growing its business to meet global energy demand would be “a huge challenge.”
Aramco has set initial interim targets for 2035, planning to cut carbon emissions from 10.2 kilograms of carbon dioxide equivalent per barrel of oil equivalent (CO2e/boe) in 2018 to 8.7 kg of CO2e/boe by 2035 — a 15 percent-plus reduction.
Aramco’s corporate strategy is based on its “ability to produce the lowest cost and lowest carbon oil and its intent to work with customers along the value chain to offer products that support their ambitions for low-carbon fuels.”
Since the launch of Vision 2030 in 2016, Saudi Arabia has taken significant steps to step up climate action and environmental protection through greater reliance on clean energy and offsetting emissions.
The Saudi Green Initiative, launched at the inaugural Green Initiative Forum on Oct. 23, 2021, consists of more than 60 initiatives, the first wave of which entails investments worth SR700 billion ($187 billion) designed to contribute to the growth of a “green economy.”
Meanwhile, as part of its net-zero strategy, the UAE intends to invest 600 billion Emirati dirhams ($163.37 billion) in clean and renewable energy projects over the next three decades.
On Sept. 12, the UAE Cabinet approved an updated version of the second National Determined Contribution, setting a higher economy-wide emission reduction target for 2030 of 31 percent relative to business as usual, an increase from the 23 percent initially submitted in 2020.
Additional announcements were made on sectoral contribution to this target.
Evita Moawad, an international sustainable energy and decarbonization consultant, told Arab News: “The UAE was the first Gulf country to commit to net zero by 2050 and has defined interim targets for 2030.
“It is important that the UAE and other countries’ targets are consistent with the Paris Agreement’s 1.5 degrees Celsius warming limit. The next steps are to define road maps to net zero for the different sectors and create a conducive framework to move forward toward decarbonization.
“The UAE has already achieved successes in clean energy supply; now efforts are needed in other sectors such as industry and transport. Such efforts have started. For example, the UAE is one of five countries to have so far joined the Clean Energy Ministerial’s Industrial Deep Decarbonization Initiative, which has been active since the start of this year,” she said.
To achieve decarbonization, all aspects of a country’s economy must change, including how energy is generated and how goods are produced and delivered. This, La Camera pointed out, “requires a dynamic approach to the energy transition, integrating new solutions and technologies as they become available.”
He lauded the UAE’s recent update of its NDC as “a great display of the country’s leadership ahead of COP28.”
The 2023 annual session of the COP conference will be held in Expo City Dubai toward the end of the year.
Qatar Airways sued by 5 women over invasive searches
Some of the women claim they were forced to undergo “non-consensual gynaecological or intimate examinations”
Updated 19 min 10 sec ago
Arab News
LONDON: Five Australian women who were forced to undergo intimate medical examinations and searches at Doha Airport have sued Qatar Airways for assault and battery, according to reports on Friday.
Women were forcibly removed by armed guards from several aircraft at the Qatari airport on Oct. 2 in 2020 as officials searched for the mother of a newborn baby abandoned in a toilet at the terminal.
Some of the women claim they were forced to undergo “non-consensual gynaecological or intimate examinations” and were subjected to “unlawful physical contact,” The Guardian reported.
Of 18 Australian women subjected to the examinations, five are taking action to the New South Wales Supreme Court, having failed to win compensation from the Qatari government by other means.
“Each of the applications has suffered … from anxiety, depression, post-traumatic stress disorders and other psychological effects,” a statement read.
The women incurred medical expenses, and some “suffered economic loss as a result of needing to take medical leave from work due to the effects of the events on … mental health,” it added.
Papers were served to Qatar Airways at its Melbourne offices on Thursday, but the airline has declined to comment.
The women were not contacted by the airline or the Qatari government since the incident that sparked international outrage.
However, Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa Al-Thani admitted that standard security protocols were not followed, and expressed his “sincerest apology for what some female travelers went through.”
He added: “We regret the unacceptable treatment of the female passengers.”
Outrage as violent attacks by settlers increase in Palestine
MP Mustafa Barghouti urges Palestinian Authority to support resistance against attacks
Updated 21 October 2022
Mohammed Najib
RAMALLAH: Since the beginning of the olive harvest two weeks ago, there has been a significant increase in assaults by Israeli settlers on Palestinians.
These attacks come at a time when candidates for the upcoming Israeli elections are campaigning for the votes of settlers living in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.
“The Palestinian Authority must stand by its people and immediately stop security coordination with the Israeli occupation,” Palestinian politician Mustafa Barghouti told Arab News on Friday.
He added: “It is not possible to stop settlements and settlers’ attacks without confronting the occupation and settlements through resistance in all its forms.”
Palestinian sources said the Israeli army attacked olive pickers near the city of Tulkarm in the northern West Bank on Friday.
Muayyad Shaaban, head of the Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission, was also beaten and sprayed with tear gas, according to a statement from the commission, which claimed Shaaban, members of staff, and activists from the popular resistance are being subjected to an “unprecedented” Israeli campaign of incitement through social media.
Many settlers — including women and children — have participated in attacks against the Palestinians. Those settlers criticize Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz for not providing them with security in the West Bank and have called on voters not to re-elect him.
Munir Kadous, a researcher at the Israeli organization Yesh Din: Volunteers for Human Rights, described the recent attacks by settlers against Palestinian citizens as “horrific and terrifying.”
He said: “After limiting their attacks to homes and farms located on the outskirts of Palestinian towns and villages, they now attack any target they want in the center of those towns without fear, (under) the protection of the Israeli army.”
Younis Arar, director of the International Relations Unit at the Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission, said the settlers would not have dared to attack in such a way without the protection of the Israeli army.
“They attack citizens and their property in broad daylight and shoot at people without hesitation or fear, enjoying the protection of the Israeli army, which does not interfere to prevent them from carrying out their attacks against Palestinians and their property,” said Arar.
Around 700,000 settlers live in the West Bank in 130 settlements and outposts, all of which are illegal under international law because they are built on occupied land.
Palestinians unanimously agree that the danger posed by settlers to their lives and property is equal to, if not greater than, that posed by the Israeli army. They also see the illegal settlements as the greatest obstacle to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.
Abdullah Odeh, 50, from Hawara in southern Nablus, where he owns a transportation company and a tourist resort, told Arab News that settlers have attacked his commercial properties on 22 occasions since the beginning of the year. But while previous attacks had been limited to vandalism, on Oct. 13 settlers from nearby Yitzhar set fire to two of his trucks and some of his property, resulting in damage that he estimates at $140,000. This was followed by another attack on his property on Friday afternoon.
Palestinian sources told Arabs News that there have been more than 100 such attacks during the last 10 days.
“I complained to the Palestinian and Israeli police and the Palestinian-Israeli military liaison, and they did nothing,” Odeh told Arab News.
He added that the settlers’ repeated attacks on his tourist resort have resulted in a significant drop in visitor numbers. This week, Odeh plans to start construction of a fence around his 10-acre resort.
Also on Friday, hundreds of Palestinians participated in the funeral of 19-year-old Salah Braiki in Jenin. The teenager was killed by the Israeli army during a raid on the city at dawn on Friday.
The mourners chanted slogans condemning ongoing Israeli aggression. At least 124 Palestinians, including several children, have been killed in the West Bank since the beginning of the year.
Braiki’s father said that his son was riding his motorcycle with friends when the army stormed the city and shot Braiki.
The Palestinian Red Crescent said it had treated 64 civilians who were injured in clashes in Nablus. Two young men had suffered eye and head injuries after being attacked in Burin, south of Nablus, it added.
Yemeni government forces intercept Houthi drones attacking southern oil terminal
Yemeni government official said Houthi drones attacked Al-Dhabba oil terminal
Updated 21 October 2022
Reuters
ADEN: Yemen’s internationally-recognized government said on Friday its forces had intercepted armed drones launched on a southern oil terminal in Hadramout province by Houthi militants as an oil tanker was preparing to dock.
A Yemeni government official said Houthi drones attacked Al-Dhabba oil terminal, located in the southern town of Al-Shihr, as Nissos oil tanker was preparing to enter the terminal.
Nissos was scheduled to load 2 million barrels of crude from the terminal, the official said, adding that there was no damage to the port and the tanker. The office of Hadramout’s governor Mabkhout bin Madi confirmed the attack to Reuters.
The incident is the first major escalation since the Iran-backed Houthi militia and the Yemeni government failed to renew a UN-brokered truce earlier this month, amid differences over payment of salaries for civil servants in Houthi-controlled areas.
The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) estimates Yemen has proven oil reserves of around 3 billion barrels.
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said it was aware of reports of an incident in the vicinity of Al-Shihr and that vessel and crew are safe.
Nissos KEA oil tanker was moving “within zone” on Friday outside Al-Dhabba in the Gulf of Aden, Refinitiv data showed.
UN special envoy Hans Grundberg said he would continue to push for an extended and expanded deal between the warring parties, both under intense international pressure to come to an agreement.
The truce has largely succeeded in stopping the violence across Yemen as well as allowing some fuel ships into Hodeidah port and some commercial flights from Sanaa, both held by the Houthis.
Jordan ‘astonished’ at Dutch ambassador’s claims of declining media freedom
Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates voices objections to statement
Amman’s foreign policy UAE protests to Netherlands in solidarity with Amman
Updated 44 min 13 sec ago
Arab News
LONDON: Jordan’s government has said it is “astonished” after the Dutch ambassador in Amman commented on declining media freedom in the country.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates criticized Harry Verweij for weighing in on domestic affairs during a meeting with the minister of information.
On Tuesday, Verweij posted a picture on Twitter where he sat with Minister of Media Affairs Faisal Al-Shboul, saying that he had raised concerns about “Jordan’s declining international ranking on freedom of speech.”
Pleasure meeting HE Min of Media AlShubol. An opp. to discuss issues of common concern, incl the media scene in Jordan. Stressed our strong bilateral relationship, & I shared our concerns on Jordan’s declining international ranking on freedom of speech. ready for cooperation. pic.twitter.com/FOM61zDG7R
The comment, which also touched upon long-standing friendship between the two countries, prompted an immediate response from the Jordanian ministry.
It said that the ambassador commented about the licensing of a local radio station and its owner, who was neither Jordanian nor Dutch.
The ministry said it deemed the comment “incomprehensible” and said an ambassador representing a friendly country should not interfere in a case governed by laws and regulations with such transparency.
“Jordan is always open to frank dialogue that approaches all issues with all partners and friendly countries through diplomatic channels and direct contact, in accordance with diplomatic norms, but that it does not accept interference in its internal affairs,” a statement on the Petra news agency read.
The incident prompted the UAE to summon the Dutch ambassador in Abu Dhabi, Lody Embrechts.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that it had “informed him of the UAE’s strong protest and denunciation of the interference” in “internal affairs.”
“The ministry affirmed the UAE’s solidarity with the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and expressed its strong protest against the irresponsible statement breaching diplomatic norms.”
Jordan was ranked 120 out of 180 countries in this year’s World Press Freedom Index by Reporters Without Borders, an NGO.
While that represented a rise of nine places on the previous year, the country’s overall outlook was downgraded from the “problematic” category to “difficult,” reflecting a global trend of declining media freedom.