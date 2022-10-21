Samurai master a cut above at Comic Con Arabia

Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah Season festival kicks off with dazzling show

RIYADH: Diriyah, the jewel of the Kingdom and one of the most important historical cities in Saudi Arabia, started its second sports/entertainment season of 2022 on Thursday.

From October to February, the city will host some of the most important sports tournaments in the world, with some of the most famous athletes participating, as well as concerts and other events.

From the heart of the historic At-Turaif district, Saudi Minister of Sports and Chairman of the Diriyah Season Committee Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki Al-Faisal announced the start of the season’s sports and entertainment activities.

Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, sports minister and chair of the Diriyah Season Committee, announced the start of the festival on Thursday. (Photo by Abdulaziz Al-Noman)

The season leader, Mai Al-Helabi, reviewed, in her speech during the opening ceremony, the most prominent sports tournaments that the Diriyah Season 2022 will witness, including the Longines Show Jumping World Tours, which started on Thursday with the participation of the world’s most famous riders and will last for three days, in addition to the Diriyah Tennis Cup, Diriyah Formula E, and E-Prix.

Al-Helabi also revealed that the season will hold several international matches, foremost of which is a special meeting that brings together the last season’s holder of the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Professional League Cup, Al-Hilal team and the English club Newcastle, in addition to the Italian Super Cup, which will combine the season’s champions.

Jerry Inzerillo, CEO of the Diriyah Gate Development Authority, praised the importance of Diriyah and its position as one of the most prominent World Heritage sites registered with UNESCO, noting that it has become a global destination and a center for cultural, entertainment and tourism with its historical heritage.

He said that the many international sports tournaments and recreational and cultural activities held during the Diriyah Season 2022 would contribute to the large influx of visitors.

“We have a few surprises along the way, so we will be announcing things, and then the Al-Bujairi will open up soon,” Inzerillo told Arab News.

The historical Diriyah has recorded global success; it has hosted many international sporting events in addition to its success in organizing several cultural and entertainment events.