Samurai master a cut above at Comic Con Arabia

JEDDAH: A samurai artist behind the mesmerizing swordplay in the movie “Kill Bill” cut an impressive figure as he performed a dazzling martial arts show at Comic Con Arabia in Jeddah.
Tetsuro Shimaguchi, who played assassin Miki in the Quentin Tarantino hit as well as choreographing the film’s fights, brought his performance group Kengishu Kamui this week to the event at the International Exhibition & Convention Center.
He said he is having a great first experience in Saudi Arabia. “I’m surrounded by everyone’s passion, and everyone is so kind from the staff to guests. It’s my first time, I’m so happy that I came,” the 52-year-old told Arab News.
His group are masters of “Kengido” — a martial art created by Shimaguchi and described as samurai swordplay combined with beauty of form — which produces intricate dance routines with the added bonus of very sharp objects.
Shimaguchi said that his group grew popular globally thanks to the success of “Kill Bill,” and has since toured the world.
“It was almost an exchange of culture because there were people from all over the world who came for Kill Bill the movie, to be a part of it, so it was a really wonderful experience,” he said. “It also led to me getting various stamps on my passport.”
Born in Saitama prefecture in Japan, Shimaguchi graduated from Nihon University while performing Japanese kabuki — a form of drama set to dance. He then specialized in swordplay, invented Kengido, all before being hired by Tarantino.
Kengishu Kamui has since performed in famous venues around the world including the Kennedy Center in the US, the Teatro Della Pergola and Palazzo Vecchio in Italy and the Armani Hotel in Dubai.
In 2012, he established the samurai dojo, also known as Kengido. It has branches in Italy, Poland, the US and Lithuania among others.
Shimaguchi will be performing again at Comic Con Arabia on Saturday.
