You are here

  • Home
  • Far-right Meloni named Italy’s first woman PM

Far-right Meloni named Italy’s first woman PM

Far-right Meloni named Italy’s first woman PM
President of the Italian party Fratelli d’Italia (Brothers of Italy) Giorgia Meloni next to former Prime Minister and leader of Forza Italia party Silvio Berlusconi, addresses the media in Rome on Friday. (AFP)
Updated 1 min 45 sec ago

Far-right Meloni named Italy’s first woman PM

Far-right Meloni named Italy’s first woman PM
Updated 1 min 45 sec ago

ROME: Far-right leader Giorgia Meloni was named Italian prime minister on Friday, becoming the first woman to head a government in Italy.
Her post-fascist Brothers of Italy party — Euroskeptic and anti-immigration — won the September 25 legislative polls but needed outside support to form a government.
Meloni’s appointment is a historic event for the eurozone’s third largest economy and for Brothers of Italy, which has never been in government.
Shortly after she was named, the 45-year-old from Rome named her ministers, who will be sworn in on Saturday in front of President Sergio Mattarella.
Her Brothers of Italy party won 26 percent of the vote last month, compared to eight and nine percent respectively for her allies Forza Italia and the far-right League.
Her list of 24 ministers, including six women, revealed a desire to reassure Italy’s partners. She named Giancarlo Giorgetti as economy minister, who served under the previous government of Mario Draghi.
Giorgetti, a former minister of economic development, is considered one of the more moderate, pro-Europe members of Matteo Salvini’s League.
Meloni also named ex-European Parliament president Antonio Tajani, of Forza Italia, as foreign minister and deputy prime minister.
Salvini will serve as deputy prime minister and minister of infrastructure and transport.
That appointment is likely to disappoint Salvini, who wanted Meloni to give him the role of interior minister again after he previously held the post between 2018 and 2019.
The position went instead to a technocrat, Rome prefect Matteo Piantedosi.
A formal ceremony for the handover of power from Draghi to Meloni will take place on Sunday before the premier leads the first cabinet meeting.
The consultations to cobble together a government had been overshadowed by disagreements with her two would-be coalition partners over Meloni’s ardent support for Ukraine since the Russian invasion. The leaders of Forza Italia and the League are both considered close to Moscow.
A recording was leaked during the week in which Italy’s former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi — who heads Forza Italia — talks about his warm ties with Moscow and appeared to blame the war in Ukraine on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Her other coalition partner, Salvini, is a long-time fan of Russian President Vladimir Putin and has criticized Western sanctions on Russia.
Despite her Euroskeptic stance, Meloni has been firm about her support for Ukraine, in line with the rest of the European Union and the United States.
“I intend to lead a government with a clear and unequivocal foreign policy line,” she has said. “Italy is fully, and with its head held high, part of Europe and the Atlantic Alliance (NATO).”
“Anyone who does not agree with this cornerstone will not be able to be part of the government, even at the cost of not forming a government,” Meloni has warned.
Berlusconi, 86, has said his personal and political positions “do not deviate from that of the Italian government (and) the European Union” on Ukraine.
But the tensions add to concerns that Meloni’s coalition, held together by the need for a parliamentary majority, will struggle to maintain unity.
Berlusconi’s allies insist his comments in the recording, from a meeting with lawmakers earlier this week, were taken out of context.
The billionaire media mogul described a rekindling of relations with long-time friend Putin, who he said sent him 20 bottles of vodka and a “very sweet letter” for his birthday.
Meloni’s coalition wants to renegotiate Italy’s portion of the EU’s post-Covid recovery fund.
It argues the almost 200 billion euros ($193 billion) it expects to receive should take into account the current energy crisis, exacerbated by Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, which has hit supplies of Russian gas to Europe.
But the funds are tied to a series of reforms only just begun by Draghi’s government, and analysts say Meloni has limited room for maneuver.
Gilles Moec, chief economist at the Axa group, said there would be a continuation of what Draghi had been doing on the economy.
“I’m not really worried, at least not in the short term, when we are in a ‘Draghi II’ (phase) in economic matters,” he told AFP.
Meloni had campaigned on a platform of “God, country and family,” sparking fears of a regression on rights in the Catholic-majority country.
She has distanced herself from her party’s neo-fascist past — and her own, after praising dictator Benito Mussolini as a teenager — and likes to present herself as a straight-talking but unthreatening leader.
Inflation in Italy rose to 8.9 percent in September over the previous year, threatening to put the country in recession next year.
The margin for maneuver is limited given that Italy’s colossal debt represents 150 percent of gross domestic product, the highest in the eurozone after Greece.
Draghi used his last day on the European stage on Friday to warn both his fellow leaders and Meloni that a united Europe should remain their “guiding star.”
Draghi said everyone looked at “the EU as a source of security, stability and peace,” adding: “We have to keep this in mind as a guiding star for the future, especially in troubled times like these.”

‘Dream come true’ for Pakistani women after Saudi Arabia relaxes pilgrim visa rules

‘Dream come true’ for Pakistani women after Saudi Arabia relaxes pilgrim visa rules
Updated 13 sec ago

‘Dream come true’ for Pakistani women after Saudi Arabia relaxes pilgrim visa rules

‘Dream come true’ for Pakistani women after Saudi Arabia relaxes pilgrim visa rules
  • Male guardian no longer needed to accompany females
  • Pakistani pilgrim numbers increase by 30%
Updated 13 sec ago
SAIMA SHABBIR

ISLAMABAD: All her life, Ayesha Gul hoped that one day she would be standing in Islam’s holiest site in Makkah. The dream came true this month when Saudi Arabia relaxed visa rules for pilgrimage.

In mid-October, Saudi Hajj and Umrah Minister Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah announced that women no longer needed a male guardian, or mahram, to visit the Kingdom to perform Hajj or Umrah.

Gul, who lives in Rawalpindi, a city adjacent to the Pakistani capital Islamabad, traveled soon after the announcement.

“It was my dream to visit the home of Allah and I still cannot believe that my dream came true, and I am actually sitting in front of Haram,” she told Arab News from Makkah.

“There is no gender discrimination and Saudis are treating women as equally as men.”

Under the new rules, visas have been extended to three months and pilgrims can travel to other areas of the Kingdom.

“All these measures speak volumes about the help being extended by King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for pilgrims across the globe,” said Hamzah Gilani, a spokesperson for the Pakistani consulate in Jeddah.

According to Saudi authorities, about 1.27 million pilgrims have visited Saudi Arabia since Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar which began on July 30. About 200,000 came from Pakistan, the second highest number after Indonesia.

“We have a long season ahead,” Travel Agents’ Association of Pakistan President Nadeem Zaka told Arab News. “More people will travel after getting information about the visa relaxation.”

The number has already increased by an estimated 30 percent, according to Faizan Akhtar, a member of Pakistan’s Umrah Travel Agents’ Association.

“We used to send one or two groups of four to six people every week which has now increased to three to four groups of about six individuals, despite increased air fares due to the dollar rate,” he said.

“We have also sent many women independently to perform Umrah since the Saudi authorities have allowed them to travel without a male member of the family.”

The relaxation of where pilgrims can travel has also helped Pakistani men.

Ahsan Khan, from Mardan, said he performed Umrah on Oct. 15 and was planning to visit his cousin in Dammam, something he would not have been able to do under the old system.

“Now we can perform Umrah and also meet our relatives in the Kingdom,” he said. “It is a great step by the Saudi government.”

Topics: hajj Islam Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah Makkah Travel Agents’ Association of Pakistan King Salman

Related

Male guardians are no longer required to accompany female pilgrims during Hajj, Umrah
Saudi Arabia
Male guardians are no longer required to accompany female pilgrims during Hajj, Umrah
Saudi Arabia’s Maqam system offers enhanced Umrah service to foreign pilgrims
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s Maqam system offers enhanced Umrah service to foreign pilgrims

US sees no evidence Russia is interested in ending Ukraine aggression — Blinken

US sees no evidence Russia is interested in ending Ukraine aggression — Blinken
Updated 8 min 57 sec ago
Reuters

US sees no evidence Russia is interested in ending Ukraine aggression — Blinken

US sees no evidence Russia is interested in ending Ukraine aggression — Blinken
  • "Every indication is that far from being willing to engage in meaningful diplomacy, President Putin continues to push in the opposite direction," Blinken said
  • Russia has intensified its missile and drone attacks on Ukraine's power and water infrastructure this week
Updated 8 min 57 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The United States will consider every means to advance diplomacy with Russia if it sees an opening, but at the moment Moscow shows no sign of willingness to engage in meaningful talks, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday.
“Every indication is that far from being willing to engage in meaningful diplomacy, President Putin continues to push in the opposite direction,” Blinken said at a press conference with his French counterpart Catherine Colonna.
“We consider and will consider every means to advance diplomacy if we see an opening to advance it by whatever means, of course we’ll always look at it,” he said, but added that Moscow was instead “doubling and tripling down” on its aggression.
Russia has intensified its missile and drone attacks on Ukraine’s power and water infrastructure this week in what Ukraine and the West call a campaign to intimidate civilians ahead of the cold winter.
Earlier this month, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in an interview that Russia was willing to engage with the United States or with Turkey on ways to end the war, now in its eighth month, but had yet to receive any serious proposal to negotiate.
The biggest conflict in Europe in decades has drawn comparisons with the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis that brought the world to the brink of nuclear war and raised questions about whether Washington and Moscow should engage in talks to avoid an expansion of the war, including a nuclear confrontation.
Blinken and other US officials have repeatedly said Moscow has not been interested in meaningful diplomacy.
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin spoke on Friday with his Russian counterpart, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, their first call since May, and emphasized the importance of maintaining lines of communication amid the war in Ukraine, according to a statement from the Pentagon.
In televised remarks to his Security Council, Putin boosted the powers of Russia’s regional governors and ordered the creation of a coordinating council under Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin to support his “special military operation.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict US US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

Related

US Secretary Blinken, Iran envoy discuss situation in Islamic Republic with civil society partners, activists
Middle-East
US Secretary Blinken, Iran envoy discuss situation in Islamic Republic with civil society partners, activists
Saudi foreign minister and Blinken discuss Yemen truce during call
Saudi Arabia
Saudi foreign minister and Blinken discuss Yemen truce during call

Italian coast guard finds bodies of 2 minors on migrant boat

Italian coast guard finds bodies of 2 minors on migrant boat
Updated 21 October 2022
AP

Italian coast guard finds bodies of 2 minors on migrant boat

Italian coast guard finds bodies of 2 minors on migrant boat
  • A coast guard statement said 36 people were found alive on the boat
  • A coast guard aircraft and vessel were searching for the woman reported missing
Updated 21 October 2022
AP

ROME: Two minors were found dead Friday on a migrant boat carrying nearly 40 people in the Mediterranean Sea and a search was under way for a woman reported missing from the vessel, Italy’s coast guard said.
A coast guard statement said 36 people were found alive on the boat, which had been reportedly disabled by an explosion, in waters off Malta. It was not immediately clear how the minors had died, where the boat had left from or which countries the passengers were from.
The statement said a Tunisian fishing boat informed the coast guard earlier Friday that the migrants were in difficulty within Malta’s search-and-rescue zone.
In accordance with Maltese authorities, the Italian coast guard dispatched a motorboat to their aid. The statement said the fishing boat had told rescuers there had been an explosion on the migrants’ boat.
A coast guard aircraft and vessel were searching for the woman reported missing. The ages of the two dead minors were not made public.
The survivors were brought to Lampedusa, a tiny Italian island south of Sicily, which has a residential center for rescued migrants where initial documentation can be done ahead of asylum requests.
Many of the migrants who reach Italy by sea from Africa, the Middle East or Asia — either on their own boats or aboard rescue vessels — are fleeing poverty, not war or persecution, and their asylum bids are rejected.

Topics: Italy migrants Mediterranean sea

Related

Greece: Sailboat carrying 75 migrants safely towed to port
World
Greece: Sailboat carrying 75 migrants safely towed to port
Tunisian authorities recover bodies of 15 migrants on beach
Middle-East
Tunisian authorities recover bodies of 15 migrants on beach

Pakistan taken off watch list for terror funding, laundering

Pakistan taken off watch list for terror funding, laundering
Updated 21 October 2022
AP

Pakistan taken off watch list for terror funding, laundering

Pakistan taken off watch list for terror funding, laundering
  • The announcement was made by Raja Kumar, the president of the Financial Action Task Force, at a news conference in Paris
  • Pakistan had been on FATF’s gray list since 2018
Updated 21 October 2022
AP

ISLAMABAD: An international watchdog said Friday it is removing Pakistan from its so-called “gray list” of countries that do not take full measures to combat money laundering and terrorism financing.
The move was quickly welcomed by the country’s prime minister and other government officials.
The announcement was made by Raja Kumar, the president of the Financial Action Task Force, at a news conference in Paris. The FATF welcomed “Pakistan’s significant progress in improving” its anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing policies.
Pakistan had been on FATF’s gray list since 2018. Being on the Paris-based watchdog’s gray list can scare away investors and creditors, hurting exports, output and consumption. It also can make global banks wary of doing business with a country.
Friday’s announcement means Pakistan will no longer be subject to increased monitoring by the FATF.
It comes after a FATF mission to Pakistan last month, and months after the global watchdog said it believed Pakistan mostly complied with the organization’s demands by acting against those linked to money laundering and terror financing.
In Islamabad, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif took to Twitter to welcome the decision, saying that his country’s removal from the list was “vindication of our determined and sustained efforts over the years. I would like to congratulate our civil & military leadership as well as all institutions whose hard work led to today’s success.”
The “gray list” is composed of countries with a high risk of money laundering and terrorism financing but which have formally committed to working with the task force to make changes.
The FATF is made up of 37 member countries, including the United States, and two regional groups, the Gulf Cooperation Council and the European Commission. Currently, only Iran and North Korea are fully blacklisted and refuse to cooperate with the FATF.
“We want to be seen as a responsible and active member of the international community that is well aware of its international obligations,” said Pakistani Deputy Foreign Minister Hina Rabbani Khar, speaking from Paris.
She expressed hope that Friday’s decision would “give a much-needed boost to our economy and increase our economic and financial engagement with the outside world.”
She described four years of broad legal and administrative reforms, streamlining systems and increased international cooperation to improve compliance with FATF rules, efforts that required “complete national consensus” across the political spectrum.

Topics: Pakistan FATF grey list terror

Related

Zelensky calls on West to warn Russia not to blow up dam

Zelensky calls on West to warn Russia not to blow up dam
Updated 21 October 2022
Reuters

Zelensky calls on West to warn Russia not to blow up dam

Zelensky calls on West to warn Russia not to blow up dam
  • Zelenskiy said Russian forces had planted explosives inside the huge Nova Kakhovka dam and were planning to blow it up
  • "Now everyone in the world must act powerfully and quickly to prevent a new Russian terrorist attack”
Updated 21 October 2022
Reuters

KHERSON, Ukraine: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on the West to warn Russia not to blow up a huge dam that would flood a swath of southern Ukraine.
The call comes as his forces prepare to push Moscow’s troops from Kherson in one of the war’s most important battles.
In a television address, Zelensky said Russian forces had planted explosives inside the huge Nova Kakhovka dam, which holds back an enormous reservoir that dominates much of southern Ukraine, and were planning to blow it up.
“Now everyone in the world must act powerfully and quickly to prevent a new Russian terrorist attack. Destroying the dam would mean a large-scale disaster,” he said.
Russia accused Kyiv earlier this week of rocketing the dam and planning to destroy it, in what Ukrainian officials called a sign that Moscow might blow it up and blame Kyiv. Neither side produced evidence to back up their allegations.
The vast Dnipro bisects Ukraine and is several km wide in places. Bursting the dam could send a wall of water flooding settlements below it, toward the city of Kherson, which Ukrainian forces hope to recapture in a major advance.
It would also wreck the canal system that irrigates much of southern Ukraine, including Crimea, which Moscow seized in 2014.
The alarm has echoes of a World War Two disaster at another huge dam further upriver, which Ukrainian historians say was dynamited by Soviet sappers as their troops retreated, causing floods that swept away villages and killed thousands of people.
Zelensky called on world leaders to make clear that blowing up the dam would be treated “exactly the same as the use of weapons of mass destruction,” with similar consequences to those threatened if Russia uses nuclear or chemical weapons.
’DIFFICULT DECISIONS’
One of the most important battles of the eight-month-old war is coming to a head near the dam as Ukrainian forces advance along the river’s west bank, aiming to recapture Kherson city and encircle thousands of Russian troops.
Ukraine has imposed an information blackout from the Kherson front, but Russia’s commander Sergei Surovikin said this week that the situation in Kherson was “already difficult” and Russia was “not ruling out difficult decisions” there.
Ukrainian troops manning a section of the front north of Kherson on Friday said there had been a noticeable reduction in recent weeks in shellfire from Russian positions in a tree line that sweeps across an expanse of fallow fields, some 4 km away. The drop off in shooting and an absence of Russian armor movement in the sector, they said, indicated the Russians were short of ammunition and equipment. The only sign of fighting was the occasional crump of an exploding shell in the distance.
“They’ve been shooting less starting about three weeks ago,” said Myhailo, 42, who like other soldiers deployed with him withheld his last name. “And their drones are less active.”
“It’s probably been about a month there’s been less shelling,” agreed Sasha, 19. “This has to finish at some point. Their ammunition can’t last forever.”
The Kremlin on Friday sidestepped a question about whether or not President Vladimir Putin had given an order for Russian forces to withdraw from Kherson.
Ukraine’s armed forces general staff said up to 2,000 newly-mobilized Russians had arrived in the region “to replenish losses and strengthen units on the contact line.”
Russian-installed occupation officials have begun what they say is the evacuation of tens of thousands of civilians across the river from towns on the west bank. They accused Kyiv of shelling a ferry overnight, killing at least four civilians. Ukraine said it had fired at a barge but only after a curfew when no civilians should have been out.
As Russian forces have faced setbacks on the battlefield since September, Putin has escalated the war. Last month he ordered the call-up of hundreds of thousands of reservists, announced the annexation of Russian-occupied territory and repeatedly threatened to use nuclear weapons to protect Russia.
This month, he began a campaign of attacks using cruise missiles and Iranian drones to knock out Ukraine’s power supply ahead of winter. Kyiv and the West say that amounts to deliberate targeting of civil infrastructure and a war crime.
Moscow has acknowledged targeting energy infrastructure but denies targeting civilians, saying the aim of its “special military operation” is to degrade Ukraine’s military.
Since Thursday, Ukrainians have experienced countrywide calls to reduce electricity consumption and some blackouts, which the authorities say are necessary to fix power stations damaged in the attacks.
The United States said on Thursday that Iranian troops were in Crimea and had helped fly the drones to attack Ukraine.
“We can confirm that Russian military personnel based in Crimea have been piloting Iranian UAVs and using them to conduct kinetic strikes across Ukraine, including in strikes against Kyiv in recent days,” US State Department spokesman Ned Price told a briefing.
Iran has denied supplying the drones, as has Moscow, although many have been shot down and recovered making their provenance clear.
“Iran and Russia, they can lie to the world, but they certainly can’t hide the facts, and the fact is this: Tehran is now directly engaged on the ground,” White House national security spokesman John Kirby said.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Volodymyr Zelenskiy Kherson

Related

Russian, Ukrainian troops gird for major battle in Kherson
World
Russian, Ukrainian troops gird for major battle in Kherson
Ukraine curbs electricity use after Russian strikes
World
Ukraine curbs electricity use after Russian strikes

Latest updates

Far-right Meloni named Italy’s first woman PM
Far-right Meloni named Italy’s first woman PM
Can robots stick with humans and not take their jobs?
Can robots stick with humans and not take their jobs?
Fast Company Middle East unveils its 2022 list of Most Innovative Companies
Fast Company Middle East unveils its 2022 list of Most Innovative Companies
Saudi Fund for Development discusses cooperation with Japan International Cooperation Agency
Saudi Fund for Development discusses cooperation with Japan International Cooperation Agency
‘Dream come true’ for Pakistani women after Saudi Arabia relaxes pilgrim visa rules
‘Dream come true’ for Pakistani women after Saudi Arabia relaxes pilgrim visa rules

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.