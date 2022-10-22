You are here

Sainz tops Verstappen in opening Texas practice

Sainz tops Verstappen in opening Texas practice
Scuderia Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz of Team Spain drives during practice for the United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas on Friday. (USA TODAY Sports)
Updated 22 October 2022
AFP

  The session began in bright and dry conditions with a perfect blue sky overhead and Hollywood film star Brad Pitt in the pitlane
Updated 22 October 2022
AFP

AUSTIN, Texas: Carlos Sainz outpaced newly-acclaimed double world champion Max Verstappen to top the times for Ferrari in Friday morning’s opening free practice at the United States Grand Prix.

The Spaniard clocked a best lap in one minute and 36.857 seconds to beat Red Bull’s Dutchman by 0.224 seconds with seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton third for Mercedes, 0.475 seconds adrift.

Lance Stroll was fourth for a revived Aston Martin ahead of Red Bull’s Sergio Perez, two-time champion Fernando Alonso of Alpine and George Russell of Mercedes.

Pierre Gasly was eighth for Alpha Tauri ahead of Lando Norris of McLaren and four-time champion Sebatian Vettel, who was 10th for Aston Martin in a session that was largely uneventful as the teams explored the conditions.

The session began in bright and dry conditions with a perfect blue sky overhead and Hollywood film star Brad Pitt in the pitlane as the Alpha Tauri and Aston Martin teams led the way.

Perez set the early pace, but most attention in the paddock remained focussed on Red Bull’s ongoing “silent” negotiations with the FIA over an “Accepted Breach Agreement” to settle the team’s breach of the sport’s cost cap last year.

An anticipated news conference ahead of practice had been canceled, leaving the focus to switch to the introduction of five guest test drivers in opening practice with Ferrari, McLaren, Williams, Alfa Romeo and Haas.

One was Antonio Giovinazzi in Kevin Magnussen’s Haas car, but his session ended early when he spun at turn six, causing a brief red flag. The Italian’s dream of an F1 comeback may have ended too, handing impetus to Mick Schumacher’s bid to retain his seat.

The other “rookies” included Russian Robert Shwartzman replacing Charles Leclerc, Spaniard Alex Palou in for Daniel Ricciardo, American Logan Sargeant in Nicholas Latifi’s car and Frenchman Theo Pourchaire replacing Valtteri Bottas.

Verstappen soon stamped his authority on proceedings after 18 minutes by going top on his first flying lap in 1:38.272, clear of Ocon by half a second. The champion trimmed that three minutes later as Perez moved up to second.

The Mexican, facing a grid penalty for taking a new engine, was soon overhauled by Sainz who split the Red Bulls before Alonso, Vettel and Hamilton also enjoyed spells in second.

As the conditions improved, many drivers began to push and deliver spectacular car management, the impressive Stroll firing himself top ahead of Verstappen after 42 minutes before being eclipsed by Sainz in 1:36.857.

Hamilton, a five-time winner in Austin, demonstrated his affinity with the track by moving up to second, but nearly half a second off the Spaniard’s pace with 12 minutes remaining.

Verstappen who had slipped to fifth rose to second, two-tenths off Sainz, with five minutes to go, despite an imperfect lap shortly before Vettel rescued his car from a major slide at Turn Seven.

“There must be something wrong with the car because I have no front end in low speed,” complained the Dutchman, who hopes to clinch Red Bull’s first constructors’ title since 2013 this weekend.

Bottas wants 'harsh' Red Bull penalty for budget cap breach
Sport
Bottas wants ‘harsh’ Red Bull penalty for budget cap breach
Saudi's Yazeed Al-Rajhi seeks final flourish at Andalusia Rally
Sport
Saudi’s Yazeed Al-Rajhi seeks final flourish at Andalusia Rally

Bottas wants 'harsh' Red Bull penalty for budget cap breach

Bottas wants ‘harsh’ Red Bull penalty for budget cap breach
Updated 21 October 2022
AFP

Bottas wants ‘harsh’ Red Bull penalty for budget cap breach

Bottas wants ‘harsh’ Red Bull penalty for budget cap breach
  F1's ruling body, the International Motoring Federation (FIA) found Red Bull committed a "minor" breach of the $145 million spending cap after an exhaustive investigation
Updated 21 October 2022
AFP

AUSTIN, Texas: Valtteri Bottas led the way on Thursday as some of Formula One’s leading drivers called for Red Bull to be punished severely for breaching the sport’s budget cap last year.

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s United States Grand Prix, and a likely Red Bull news conference on Friday, the former Mercedes driver, now with Alfa Romeo, said he hoped for a harsh penalty that hurt.

“I personally hope it’s going to be a strict and harsh penalty because it shouldn’t happen — the rules are the rules,” Bottas told a scheduled official news conference.

“It shouldn’t be any different with the penalty. Let’s hope it’s a penalty that hurts them.”

Bottas was teammate to seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton when he was beaten on the last lap of the controversial season-ending 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

“I was in the fight with them for the constructors’ title,” said the Finn. “Yes, we got that, but not the drivers’ — we lost by a few points. A few millions can make a big difference.”

F1’s ruling body, the International Motoring Federation (FIA) found Red Bull committed a “minor” breach of the $145 million spending cap after an exhaustive investigation, it announced earlier this month. The breach, it was explained, was less than five percent of the limit, estimated to be $7.25 million.

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz backed Bottas.

He said: “I think every team and every driver wants clarity and fairness. We all know how much one, two, three or four million can make to car development and speed.

“That’s why, years ago, the top three were spending $350 million and now we spend $145 million.”

Red Bull’s Sergio Perez defended his team as they seek, this weekend, to clinch their first constructors’ title since 2013, two weeks after Verstappen completed his runaway second drivers’ championship triumph in Japan.

“We believe we are in line and we believe that everything will come up in the right situation,” he said. “I will leave it down to my team to solve that with the FIA.

“At the end of the day, there are always teams that want to take performance out of you, especially if you are winning — that’s part of the sport.”

While the drivers made public comments, paddock observers and team sources claimed the team were considering an offer from the FIA to accept a proposed punishment, as part of an “accepted breach agreement,” a scenario likely to be explained by the team at an informal news briefing ahead of practice on Friday.

Red Bull has expressed surprise and disappointment at the charges made against them and is expected to argue that the overspend was not used to improve car development.

The team has to decide between accepting the FIA offer or taking legal action and taking the case before a judiciary panel which could result in heavier sanctions.

The possible penalties include a fine, a reduced budget cap, wind tunnel testing restrictions and points deductions, which if applied retrospectively could strip Verstappen of his 2021 championship.

“I just hope that if there is a penalty, it is important to take away the appetite for overspending two or three million on next year’s car because you think it is worth it,” added Sainz. “It needs to be clear for everyone.”
 

Saudi's Yazeed Al-Rajhi seeks final flourish at Andalusia Rally

Saudi’s Yazeed Al-Rajhi seeks final flourish at Andalusia Rally
Updated 19 October 2022
Arab News

Saudi’s Yazeed Al-Rajhi seeks final flourish at Andalusia Rally

Saudi’s Yazeed Al-Rajhi seeks final flourish at Andalusia Rally
  Aiming for second overall in last round of the FIA World Rally-Raid Championship from Oct. 19-23
  Yazeed Al-Rajhi: I am looking to win the Andalusia Rally
Updated 19 October 2022
Arab News

DOS HERMANOS: Saudi Arabia’s Yazeed Al-Rajhi is preparing for the final round of the FIA World Rally-Raid Championship in Andalusia from Oct. 19 to 23, with the aim to finish in second overall.

Due to a heat wave that swept across Europe and caused widespread fires, the rally which was scheduled for June in Dos Hermanos, a province of Seville within the Andalusia region in southern Spain, was postponed to October.

It is the only European round of the calendar, with the qualifying stage taking place on Wednesday.

The total distance of this year’s edition of the rally is 1,952 kilometers.

Al-Rajhi, currently in third place in the championship standings, is looking to overtake Sebastien Loeb in second place, who has a 22-point lead on him.

“I am looking to win the Andalusia Rally, we had a great season and really impressive results this season.

“We started at the Dakar Rally, and I finished in third place, which is a historic result for a Saudi driver.”

“(The) Andalusia Rally is the final rally of the long-running rally championship this season and I want to finish it in the top positions. As a team, we have been doing very well since the beginning of the season and we will continue to do our great job until the last stage.”

“This season, everything was different and new for us, as well as the new regulations. Our new Toyota Hilux T1+ car produced a great performance, and the battle for the top three will run until the end of the last stage next Sunday.”

Al-Rajhi thanked his official partners Abdul Latif Jameel Motors for their support.

Yazeed Al-Rajhi FIA World Rally-Raid Championship Andalusia Rally

Yazeed Al-Rajhi eyes glory at Rallye du Maroc
Sport
Yazeed Al-Rajhi eyes glory at Rallye du Maroc
Toyota's Yazeed Al-Rajhi cruises to comfortable victory at Rally Asir
Sport
Toyota’s Yazeed Al-Rajhi cruises to comfortable victory at Rally Asir

Saudi's Reema Juffali leads Theeba Motorsport to Pro-Am runners-up spot in debut season

Saudi’s Reema Juffali leads Theeba Motorsport to Pro-Am runners-up spot in debut season
Updated 19 October 2022
Arab News

Saudi’s Reema Juffali leads Theeba Motorsport to Pro-Am runners-up spot in debut season

Saudi’s Reema Juffali leads Theeba Motorsport to Pro-Am runners-up spot in debut season
  Founder and lead driver, and team-mate Adam Christodoulou, secure two consecutive third-place podium finishes in season-finale races of International GT Open in Barcelona
Updated 19 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Theeba Motorsport founder and Saudi racer Reema Juffali was full of praise for her team as they finished runners-up in the Pro-Am Championship at the International GT Open’s finale in Spain.

In the last race of their debut season at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, lead driver Juffali and team-mate Adam Christodoulou ended their campaign strongly, taking Theeba Motorsport to a third-place finish and their sixth class podium in the championship.

Juffali described the feat as a “fantastic achievement.”

“What a race. It feels like yesterday since we started this journey, and I can’t quite believe that Theeba Motorsport’s first season is complete,” she said.

“Given the different challenges we’ve faced this season, finishing as the runners-up in the Pro-Am Championship is a fantastic achievement, and it just shows the value of the hard work that goes on behind the scenes before and after each race. I’m extremely proud of everyone.”

The result, which came 24 hours after their third-place spot in Race One, meant they finished second overall in the class with 57 points, and sixth overall in the competition.

Following their podium finish in the opening race, Christodoulou fronted qualifying and secured a competitive seventh on the grid with a 1:44.385 lap time.

He started the 60-minute race but slipped to eighth on the opening lap following an early duel with the #63 Oregon Team Lamborghini of Benjamin Hites.

The Briton was locked in battle with the #3 Aust Motorsport Audi of Max Hofer throughout his stint and after losing position in the sixth minute, repassed the Austrian during the safety car restart, caused by a spin for Alex Villanueva.

Rising to fourth after the pit window opened, Adam handed over to team-mate, Juffali, 24 minutes from the finish, with the team rejoining seventh overall and third in-class after jumping the #777 Olimp Racing Audi in the pit lane.

She maintained her class position in a clinical run to the chequered flag to seal the runner-up position in the Pro-Am Championship in only Theeba Motorsport’s first season of competition.

Juffali said: “Adam (Christodoulou) did a great job in qualifying and drove an awesome first stint to put us in contention for the podium. With a quick stop, we managed to jump into the top three and from there, we just had to bring it home.”

Motorsport Theeba Motorsport Reema Juffali

Saudi's Reema Juffali battles to Pro-Am victory in Austria for Theeba Motorsport
Sport
Saudi’s Reema Juffali battles to Pro-Am victory in Austria for Theeba Motorsport
Reema Juffali's racing team Theeba Motorsport to appear at Goodwood Festival of Speed
Sport
Reema Juffali’s racing team Theeba Motorsport to appear at Goodwood Festival of Speed

Bahrain Raid Xtreme's Sebastien Loeb carries momentum into Andalucia grand finale

Bahrain Raid Xtreme’s Sebastien Loeb carries momentum into Andalucia grand finale
Updated 19 October 2022
Arab News

Bahrain Raid Xtreme’s Sebastien Loeb carries momentum into Andalucia grand finale

Bahrain Raid Xtreme’s Sebastien Loeb carries momentum into Andalucia grand finale
  The French star has set his sights on victory in the inaugural World Rally-Raid Championship decider
Updated 19 October 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Sebastien Loeb has set his sights on victory in the Andalucia Rally as Bahrain Raid Xtreme seek a grand finale to the inaugural World Rally-Raid Championship in southern Spain starting on Wednesday.

Loeb and co-driver Fabian Lurquin head into the final round of the championship in their BRX Prodrive Hunter needing to wipe out a 22-point advantage held by Qatar’s Nasser Al-Attiyah in the drivers’ title race.

The French pair carry plenty of momentum with them, having recorded a superb final stage victory at the penultimate round in Morocco earlier this month, following a steering issue which cost them the championship lead 24 hours earlier.

Stage wins in Andalucia could ultimately prove decisive, as they carry extra bonus points. Added to the uncertainty of rally raids, which run over difficult terrain and present stern navigational challenges, this means the title race may still produce a tense finish.

The stages in Spain will suit nine-time World Rally Champion Loeb, as they are similar to those in last year’s Baja Aragon where he led before a small technical problem denied him a certain victory.

“We saw in Morocco that we were on the pace, so I hope to be competitive in Andalucia,” said Loeb. “For the championship, we are aiming for the perfect result, and to get the maximum points available. Our goal is to manage our rally as best as possible.

“It will be different from what we’ve had in the more open nature of cross-country, with many tracks that should suit my driving. So I hope to be performing well there, with the target to win the rally.”

Loeb’s input has been crucial in the development of the world’s first all-terrain hypercar, based on the Hunter rally car, which will be unveiled for prospective buyers in Dubai next month. The car is being built in limited numbers to the individual specifications of select supercar enthusiasts.

After his historic victory in Morocco, the first for the Prodrive Hunter, Guerlain Chicherit returns to action in partnership with fellow Frenchman Alex Winocq looking to complete back-to-back wins.

It was in testing, only two weeks before the start in Agadir, that Chicherit drove his GCK Motorsport Prodrive Hunter for the first time, but his confidence and liking for the car grew with each day.

“Andalucia should be a completely different event to Morocco, but we are well prepared for it,” said Gus Beteli, the BRX team principal.

“We have a shot at the drivers and manufacturers championships, and we’re focussed to get as many points as possible after the speed we had in Morocco.

“It’s great to have the GCK Motorsport crew back with us after their brilliant win, so I hope we can have such a strong result as we did last time around.”

Motorsports Bahrain Raid Xtreme Sebastien Loeb

Bahrain Raid Xtreme's Sebastien Loeb makes strong start in Morocco
Sport
Bahrain Raid Xtreme’s Sebastien Loeb makes strong start in Morocco
Sebastien Loeb targets Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge victory as Bahrain Raid Xtreme aim for World Rally-Raid title
Sport
Sebastien Loeb targets Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge victory as Bahrain Raid Xtreme aim for World Rally-Raid title

Formula E delivers record-breaking global TV audience for second season running

Formula E delivers record-breaking global TV audience for second season running
Updated 13 October 2022
Arab News

Formula E delivers record-breaking global TV audience for second season running

Formula E delivers record-breaking global TV audience for second season running
  Season 8 cumulative audience rises 20% year-on-year to 381 million
Updated 13 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship has grown its cumulative audience for season 8 beyond the record-breaking levels achieved the previous year, which has been attributed to the four-way battle for the championship, a new qualifying format and a return to racing in Asia.

The new qualifying format saw all 22 drivers compete in two groups with the top four in each going into a head-to-head knockout “Duels” tournament. A first for world motorsport and a popular innovation for fans, the cumulative audience for qualifying increased 49 percent compared to audiences for the traditional fastest-lap format in Season 7.

The biggest-ever Formula E championship calendar of 16 races in 10 world cities included a return to Asia with successful debuts in Jakarta, Indonesia, and a double-header in Seoul, South Korea, to close Season 8. The Jakarta contest in June was the first in Asia since 2019 and the most-watched in the championship’s 100-race history with a cumulative audience of 27.6 million in Indonesia.

Live viewers made up the majority of Formula E’s audience for the first time in Season 7 and that trend continued in Season 8 with a 10 percent increase in live audiences year-on-year to 216 million, part of a 20 percent growth in total cumulative audience to 381 million.

Total viewing hours for Season 8 races increased by 58 percent compared to Season 7 and the championship enjoyed a 28 percent year-on-year increase in the average viewing duration per live race.

Across Formula E’s social and digital channels there were significant gains in video views (up 165 percent from Season 7) and engagements (up 49 percent) as a new social media content strategy came into effect.

Jamie Reigle, chief executive officer, Formula E, said: “The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship is building a passionate global fanbase, establishing itself as an appointment-to-view, premium live sport. Millions more fans tuned in to watch last season than ever before thanks to consistent scheduling, improved broadcast presentation and sporting innovations like our game-changing qualifying format. The championship went down to the wire in Seoul with four drivers vying for the title and Stoffel Vandoorne emerging as world champion.”

“We thank our global network of committed broadcast partners for their contribution to delivering a record-breaking Season 8. We will work together to build on our momentum and reinforce Formula E’s emergence as a mainstream sport for the next generation.”

The new Gen3 race car was unveiled earlier this year in Monaco as the fastest, lightest, most powerful and efficient electric contest car ever built. It will debut on Jan. 14, 2023, in Mexico City at the start of Season 9, followed by rounds two and three in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, on Jan. 27 and 28.

Motorsport Formula E

Monaco Sports Group announces name change ahead of Formula E Season 9
Sport
Monaco Sports Group announces name change ahead of Formula E Season 9
New Formula E champion Stoffel Vandoorne credits Diriyah E-Prix for kick-starting triumphant season
Sport
New Formula E champion Stoffel Vandoorne credits Diriyah E-Prix for kick-starting triumphant season

