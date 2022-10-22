You are here

Noor Riyadh art festival returns bigger, bolder

Updated 22 October 2022
This year's festival will be three times bigger than past events with at least 40 locations and in excess of 500 activities.
This year's festival will be three times bigger than past events with at least 40 locations and in excess of 500 activities.
This year's festival will be three times bigger than past events with at least 40 locations and in excess of 500 activities.
Updated 22 October 2022
SPA

Updated 22 October 2022
SPA

RIYADH: Riyadh will become a haven for culture lovers next month with the second year of a festival bringing together more than 100 Saudi and international contemporary artists.

The Noor Riyadh Festival will run from Nov. 3 to 19 with the title “We Dream of New Horizons,” featuring art from over 40 countries and more than 100 artists, a third of them from the Kingdom.

This year’s festival will be three times bigger than past events with at least 40 locations and in excess of 500 activities, including artistic and cultural seminars, and workshops by experts that can be attended in person or virtually. 

It will also include an accompanying exhibition in JAX District in Diriyah, for three months starting from Nov. 3 until Feb. 4, taking visitors on an artistic journey of creative light transformation in the past and future.

Noor Riyadh 2022 is part of Riyadh Art, one of the four major projects launched by King Salman in 2019, under the leadership and supervision of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, to transform Riyadh into an open art exhibition that mixes tradition and modernity.

Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, board member of the Royal Commission for Riyadh and chairman of the steering committee of the Riyadh Art program, said Noor Riyadh aimed to support creativity, embrace national and international talent, and create opportunities for Saudi artists to present their work. 

The prince noted that Noor Riyadh’s slogan connoted positivity and optimism, and reflected confidence in the renewal and transformation that the Kingdom was witnessing.

This year’s festival will be held under the supervision of a group of local and international curators, including Dorothy Di Stefano, Irvi Mikhailov, and Jumana Al-Ghouth, in addition to the curators of accompanying exhibitions Neville Wakefield and assistant curator Ghaida Al-Muqrin.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia

DUBAI: The Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen has laid the foundations for a new school to be built in the Nisab District in Yemen’s Shabwah, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday. The project will see the construction of a 12-classroom school, equipped with the relevant tools required to ensure children in the governorate have access to quality education, according to SPA.

The SDRPY supports Yemen’s education sector through 52 development projects and initiatives, and includes the establishment of 23 schools and centers for gifted children in the country, SPA reported.

The schools have several facilities including scientific laboratories, computer laboratories, and sports fields.

The SDRPY projects also include the building and renovating of universities, providing learning tools for educational facilities, printing and distributing textbooks, and launching safe transportation services to schools and universities, SPA said.

Under the SDRPY, hundreds of male and female students in Yemen have been given educational opportunities in a stimulating and integrated educational environment. AN Dubai

The projects have also supported students’ extracurricular activities and provided them with creative opportunities.

The SDRPY has launched hundreds of development projects and programs that target multiple sectors including education, health, infrastructure, energy, and water. AN Dubai

Saudi envoy, UN coordinator tackle challenges facing humanitarian operations in Yemen

Saudi envoy, UN coordinator tackle challenges facing humanitarian operations in Yemen
Updated 22 October 2022
Arab News

Saudi envoy, UN coordinator tackle challenges facing humanitarian operations in Yemen

Saudi envoy, UN coordinator tackle challenges facing humanitarian operations in Yemen
Updated 22 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN Abdulaziz M. Al-Wasil met David Gressly, UN resident and humanitarian coordinator for Yemen.

The pair exchanged views on efforts to alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people and means to overcome challenges facing humanitarian operations in Yemen.

Al-Wasil joined the diplomatic corps in 1999 and served in the international organizations department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Riyadh. 

Two years later, he moved to the Kingdom’s embassy in Canberra, Australia, where he assumed the role of charge d’affaires.

 

Topics: Yemen Ambassador Abdulaziz M. Al-Wasil UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Yemen David Gressly

Aramco identifies 10 sites to protect 500 plant, animal species

Aramco identifies 10 sites to protect 500 plant, animal species
Updated 22 October 2022
SPA

Aramco identifies 10 sites to protect 500 plant, animal species

Aramco identifies 10 sites to protect 500 plant, animal species
  • The species present at the sites are either threatened, migratory or endemic species.
Updated 22 October 2022
SPA

DHAHRAN: Aramco has identified 10 sites for biodiversity conservation on an area of 950 square kilometers, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The sites — spread across from Shaybah in the south to Ras Tanakib in the north, and from Abu Ali in the east to Abha in the west — will cover a variety of unique ecosystems to protect more than 500 species of plants and animals, including at least 55 species or subspecies unique to the Kingdom.

The species present at the sites are either threatened, migratory or endemic species.

Aramco has always worked toward protecting the environment and endangered species in the region. Due to overhunting, Arabian oryx, sand gazelles and ostriches were locally extinct in the region.

Aramco’s establishment of the Shaybah Wildlife Sanctuary in 2016 has succeeded in bringing back some locally extinct species, including oryx, gazelles and ostriches.

It is one of the company’s voluntary community initiatives in the field of sustainability.

The sanctuary has fenced an area of about 637 square kilometers in the pristine habitats of the Empty Quarter. It protects wildlife from threats such as random vehicle entry, grazing, littering and hunting, as well as protecting dozens of native plant species.

The Shaybah Wildlife Sanctuary is home to 10 Arab endemic species, 39 of 50 species on a high-priority list of conservation and 13 regionally endangered species.

Recent biodiversity surveys have also revealed the presence of 11 species of native plants, 13 potential species of reptiles, 18 species of mammals and 176 species of birds, of which 169 are migratory.

One of the results of the recovery is the spread of organic matter in the form of natural waste from animals and birds, which has led to the nurturing of the arid desert sands in addition to a more active water cycle. The reduction of camel grazing has also helped flourish the flora and fauna in the region.

The reserve’s guards have recently recorded sightings of golden eagles in the sanctuary for the first time, as well as the presence of a large number of lizards and hares.

The second phase of the project will see the arrival of more animals until the number of species within the reserve reaches the desired level.

This phase will also enhance academic partnerships between Aramco and other academic institutions, paving the way for future environmental research in the region.

In 1972, there were only four Arabian oryx. The last wild ostrich was spotted in the the Arabian Peninsula in 1939, and the numbers of sand gazelles had decreased significantly.

Today, there are now 130 Arabian oryxes, 120 Arabian sand gazelles and four red-necked ostriches.

Not only has Aramco contributed to protecting the future of endangered species, but it has also helped pave the way for the recovery of the entire ecosystem.

Aramco’s efforts to preserve the environment and wildlife have received recognition and accolades.

In 2019, Shaybah Wildlife Sanctuary was audited by an external party and obtained the ISO 9001 Quality Management Standard, while its production department received the Aramco President’s Award for Environmental Preservation twice.

In 2010, the sanctuary won an award for the best industrial facility from an environmental point of view within the GCC, and in 2018, the management received the Saudi Aramco President’s Excellence Award.
 

Topics: Saudi Aramco Saudi wildlife

Saudi Culinary Academy founder’s secret ingredient is love of food and the memories it creates

Saudi Culinary Academy founder’s secret ingredient is love of food and the memories it creates
Updated 22 October 2022
Jasmine Bager

Saudi Culinary Academy founder’s secret ingredient is love of food and the memories it creates

Saudi Culinary Academy founder’s secret ingredient is love of food and the memories it creates
  • Rania Moualla tells Arab News what motivated her to establish the academy, from which the first batch of students graduated this year
Updated 22 October 2022
Jasmine Bager

ALKHOBAR: Rania Moualla always has a lot on her plate but fortunately she likes to share. When guests enter her office, she warmly greets them with a hot cup of coffee and a selection of tempting homemade snacks.

Moualla likes to ensure that everyone is fed and watered before any conversation or activities take place. With her nurturing nature, a passion for philanthropy and a keen eye for business, not only does the mother-of-three manage to flawlessly juggle multiple tasks at once, she also checks and stirs all the pots regularly, adding her own special ingredients into everything she does.

Fueled by an insatiable appetite for learning and a keen interest in feeding minds as well as stomachs, Moualla founded ZADK, the Saudi Culinary Academy, in Alkhobar in 2019.

Prince Saud bin Nayef is its honorary president and the members of its board include prominent food-industry figures with a connection to the city in some way, either because they or their loved ones live or lived there.

The first non-profit culinary academy to offer a Saudi-centric curriculum, ZADK — the name of which is derived from the Arabic word “zad,” which alludes to Arab generosity — combines a revolutionary concept with a humble mission. And in just three years it has established itself as an important part of the culinary sector in the Middle East and North Africa.

It has formed a partnership, for example, with the Culinary Art Academy of Switzerland, considered one of the top schools of its kind in the world, for one of its courses. In addition to this Saudi-Swiss Culinary Arts Diploma, ZADK also offers a Saudi Culinary Arts Diploma and a Program of the Culinary Arts with specialties in Saudi cuisine, European cuisine or patisserie.

The first batch of 18 ZADK students graduated this year. As part of their studies they curated a collection of recipes, in English and Arabic, for a graduation cookbook.

“Our best memories always are about the food,” Moualla told Arab News. “When we’re sharing a meal with somebody we love, actually it’s building memories and we are what we are now because of those memories.”

She said that it was important to her that the academy be located in Alkhobar, a city she arrived in as an 18-year-old bride 40 years ago, and where she raised her children. It is also a place she believes has great potential in the culinary sector.

“I see the Eastern Province developing as a hub with a lot of restaurants started by our students, with fine dining Saudi cuisine — and not just in the Eastern Province; all around the Kingdom,” she added.

Moualla said that about half of the academy’s students come from the Eastern Province. But regardless of their points of origin, all of them are required to dig into their family pantries and select a dish they feel best represents them.

They then work with trained chefs to refine their cooking methods, using professional techniques and tools, but care is taken to ensure they do not lose the unique character and history of their family dishes, or the memories they evoke in the students. Moualla said she wants the students to think of every plate as telling a story.

“The graduation project for our future chefs is doing a cookbook that reflects their culture,” she said.

“Each of the students will go to their mother, grandmother — anybody in the family — and look for a very authentic recipe, cook it with this person and bring it to the academy.

“Each of these students has contributed a recipe and we produced a book and this book will contain the recipe for generations to come. What we like to do is document our cuisine in a very organic way and make them proud of their work.”

Moualla ultimately aims to have bookshelves filled with hundreds of recipes that every single student who attended the academy played an active part in curating. It is a real labor of love.

She appears as a motherly figure as she walks around the kitchen at ZADK, taking note of every detail. She asks about an order for butter and pays attention to the way in which every hand reaches for each pot.

When she enters the room, the trainee chefs continue with what they are doing but they also watch her out the corners of their eyes. She never disrupts their work or disturbs them as they go about it; she merely glances, nods and moves on.

All around the place she has added her own little touches. Spaces are decorated with trinkets that remind you of a beautiful, happy home.

Moualla said it was important for her to go on this journey with the support of her friends, whom she calls family. Through simple recipes that use local ingredients, she strives to make delicious and nutritious meals that put an innovative spin on dishes with Middle Eastern roots.

She is also breaking records along the way — literally. In 2021, the academy earned a Guinness World Record for the largest cupcake mosaic, which measured 150 square meters and recreated the design of the Saudi national flag. The framed certificate for the achievement is proudly displayed at ZADK headquarters.

“As Saudis, as Arabs, we always associate good times around food and that’s where the idea came from” for the academy, said Moualla. “We want our students to give that good time to their families and then to their customers in the future when they start their careers.”

Always the gracious host, insisted on giving the last word to someone else, head chef Tareq Abunameh.

“I joined ZADK a year ago because I believe in its mission and vision,” he said. “Good education starts with passion and here at ZADK we have the best students in the world.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Food

Somali patients arrive in Saudi Arabia to receive treatment following a deadly attack in Mogadishu

Somali patients arrive in Saudi Arabia to receive treatment following a deadly attack in Mogadishu
Updated 21 October 2022
Arab News

Somali patients arrive in Saudi Arabia to receive treatment following a deadly attack in Mogadishu

Somali patients arrive in Saudi Arabia to receive treatment following a deadly attack in Mogadishu
  • King Salman directed to treat several wounded Somalis who were injured in an attack that targeted a hotel in Mogadishu
Updated 21 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: A plane carrying six injured Somalis arrived at King Khalid International Airport, in Riyadh, on Friday to receive treatment in hospitals Saudi Arabia, authorities said.
The move comes after directives from King Salman to treat several wounded Somalis who were injured following a terrorist bombing that targeted a hotel in the capital, Mogadishu, in August, killing more than 20 people.
Representatives of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, the Ministry of Health, and Somalia’s ambassador to the Kingdom Salim Maow Hajji received the patients upon their arrival in the capital.

 


Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, the general-supervisor of KSrelief, thanked the king “for his generous directives, which represents an extension of his compassionate deeds that include providing service and assistance to all those afflicted from Arab, Islamic and friendly” countries, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The Somali ambassador also expressed his thanks and appreciation to King Salman for his swift response, and for the skilled and organized way in which the injured were transported, noting that this embodies the depth of the relations between the two countries.
The injured Somalis also expressed their sincere gratitude to the Saudi leadership for taking care of their treatment, and for the warm reception and hospitality they have received since they arrived in the Kingdom.
Al-Shabab gunmen attacked the Hayat Hotel in Mogadishu on Aug. 19 with two car bomb explosions and then stormed the hotel, which took security forces 30 hours to retake the building. The attack left at least 21 people dead and 117 others wounded.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Somalia King Salman Mogadishu King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) Al-Shabab terrorist attack

