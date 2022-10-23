You are here

  • Home
  • Boris Johnson, Rishi Sunak meet amid private battle for UK leadership

Boris Johnson, Rishi Sunak meet amid private battle for UK leadership

Update Boris Johnson, Rishi Sunak meet amid private battle for UK leadership
1 / 3
Ex-finance minister Rishi Sunak (L) and former prime minister Boris Johnson. (AFP photos)
Update Boris Johnson, Rishi Sunak meet amid private battle for UK leadership
2 / 3
British Conservative MP Rishi Sunak leaves his home address in London, Britain October 22, 2022. (Reuters)
Update Boris Johnson, Rishi Sunak meet amid private battle for UK leadership
3 / 3
Former British PM Boris Johnson arriving at Gatwick Airport, near London, from a Caribbean holiday on October 22, 2022. (REUTERS)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gev24

Updated 14 sec ago
AFP

Boris Johnson, Rishi Sunak meet amid private battle for UK leadership

Boris Johnson, Rishi Sunak meet amid private battle for UK leadership
  • Johnson, who was forced to quit as UK prime minister in August, returned from a Caribbean holiday earlier in the day aiming to launch an audacious political comeback 
  • He and place ex-finance minister Sunak are poised for a battle to replace outgoing leader Liz Truss, who quit just 44 days into her tenure
Updated 14 sec ago
AFP

LONDON:  Conservative rivals Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak held face-to-face talks late Saturday, reports said, as the feuding pair who once headed Britain’s government were poised to battle for the leadership of their fractured ruling party.
Former prime minister Johnson, who returned from a Caribbean holiday earlier in the day aiming to launch an audacious political comeback just weeks after leaving office, met ex-finance minister Sunak to discuss the race, the BBC and others reported.
Both are yet to declare they will run to replace outgoing leader Liz Truss, who announced Thursday she would stand down — just 44 tempestuous days into her tenure.
It is thought to be their first in-person discussions in months, following a spectacular falling out after Sunak’s July resignation helped trigger the government mutiny that ultimately prompted Johnson’s ousting.
Few details have emerged about what The Sun dubbed a “secret summit” and the Sunday Times said was ongoing at close to 10:00 p.m. (2100 GMT). The Sunday Telegraph reported they were set to discuss “agreeing to a joint ticket” to avoid a Tory “civil war.”
That implausible scenario comes as Sunak races ahead in the count of Conservative MP nominations to be the next leader, with the 42-year-old easily securing the 100 minimum threshold set by the party to contest the UK’s top job.
He has the public backing of 128 Tory lawmakers, compared to Johnson’s 53 and 23 for cabinet member Penny Mordaunt, who was the first to formally declare, on Friday.
Johnson cut short a luxury stay in the Dominican Republic to join the seemingly three-way tussle, with allies saying he was “up for it.”
The divisive 58-year-old Brexit architect only relinquished power in early September, two months after announcing his resignation following a government revolt over a slew of scandals.

The Tories have now been forced into a second, this time expedited, leadership contest since the summer after Truss resigned following her disastrous tax-slashing mini-budget sparked economic and political turmoil.
In a sign of the toll from the tumult, ratings agency Moody’s said Friday it had downgraded Britain’s outlook, blaming in part “heightened unpredictability in policy making.”
Meanwhile, the pound — which hit a record low against the dollar in the mini-budget’s immediate aftermath, but had since rallied — slumped.
Johnson’s apparent bid to reclaim power has already been decried by opposition politicians, and even some in his own fractured ruling party who are demanding stability and unity.
“It is simply not right to risk repeating the chaos (and) confusion of the last year,” said David Frost, a right-wing formerly loyal minister appointed to the House of Lords by Johnson.
“We must move on,” he urged the Tories, adding they “must get behind a capable leader who can deliver a Conservative program” who he identified as ex-finance minister Sunak.
Dominic Raab — Johnson’s deputy prime minister — echoed the comments, telling Sky News an imminent parliamentary inquiry into the “Partygate” scandal that dogged his former boss could prove too distracting.
Veteran backbencher Roger Gale has also warned that Johnson could face a wave of resignations from MPs refusing to serve under him again.
Meanwhile in a major coup for Sunak, trade minister Kemi Badenoch, an influential right-winger, said in a Sunday Times article that “he would be a great leader during a time of crisis.”

The accelerated contest will see the Conservatives’ 357 MPs hold a vote Monday on any candidates with the 100 nominations, before a possible online ballot of party members later in the week if two remain.
Tory MP James Duddridge, a key Johnson ally who confirmed Friday the ex-leader was intent on standing, said Saturday that he had now secured the support of 100 colleagues.
But the claim was met with skepticism by other Conservatives, with one MP telling the BBC it was “hogwash.”
Johnson has nonetheless been endorsed by several Tory heavyweights, including on Saturday ex-interior minister Priti Patel.
Meanwhile, posting a photo of Johnson on the phone to his Facebook, backbench Conservative MP Lee Anderson revealed he was backing him after “a long chat about everything past and present.”
“My inbox is full of BBB (bring back Boris),” he said, referring to an acronym and hashtag used by his supporters.
Although he remains popular with party members who could decide the contest, polling shows he is broadly disliked by the electorate, with a YouGov survey finding 52 percent opposed his comeback.
Another poll also found three in five voters now want an early general election, in line with demands from opposition parties, as Britons struggle with a worsening cost-of-living crisis.

Topics: rishi sunak Britain Boris Johnson Conservative Party

Related

UK reports further bleak economic data
Business & Economy
UK reports further bleak economic data

Pro-Russian authorities tell Kherson residents to leave ‘immediately,’ 36 rockets launched in ‘massive attack’

Pro-Russian authorities tell Kherson residents to leave ‘immediately,’ 36 rockets launched in ‘massive attack’
Updated 22 October 2022
AFP

Pro-Russian authorities tell Kherson residents to leave ‘immediately,’ 36 rockets launched in ‘massive attack’

Pro-Russian authorities tell Kherson residents to leave ‘immediately,’ 36 rockets launched in ‘massive attack’
  • More than a million households in Ukraine left without electricity following Russian strikes
Updated 22 October 2022
AFP

KHERSON: Pro-Russian authorities on Saturday urged residents in the southern Kherson region, which Moscow claims to have annexed, to leave the main city “immediately” in the face of Kyiv’s advancing counter-offensive.
It comes as President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia launched 36 rockets overnight in a “massive attack” on Ukraine, following reported strikes on energy infrastructure that resulted in power outages across the country.
Kyiv’s forces have been advancing along the west bank of the Dnieper river, toward the Kherson region’s eponymous main city.
The first major city to fall to Moscow’s troops, retaking it would be a key prize in Ukraine’s counter-offensive.
In recent days, Russia has been moving residents in the region — which Moscow claims to have annexed in September — in efforts described as “deportations” by Kyiv.
“Due to the tense situation on the front, the increased danger of mass shelling of the city and the threat of terrorist attacks, all civilians must immediately leave the city and cross to the left bank of the Dnieper river,” the region’s pro-Russian authorities said on social media.
A Moscow-installed official in Kherson, Kirill Stremousov, told Russian news agency Interfax on Saturday that around 25,000 people had made the crossing.
At a train station in the town of Dzhankoy in the north of Crimea, a peninsula that Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014, Kherson residents were boarding a train for southern Russia, an AFP reporter saw Friday.
“We are leaving Kherson because heavy shelling started there, we are afraid for our lives,” said Valentina Yelkina, a pensioner traveling with her daughter.
Another Kherson resident, 70-year-old Yelena Bekesheva, said she was going to Moscow.
“We didn’t immediately make the decision (to leave) but then we were invited by our friends and relatives,” she told AFP.
Meanwhile more than a million households in Ukraine were left without electricity following Russian strikes on energy facilities across the country, the deputy head of the Ukrainian presidency Kyrylo Tymoshenko said on Saturday.
Fresh Russian strikes targeted energy infrastructure in Ukraine’s west, the national operator said earlier, with officials in several regions of the war-scarred country reporting power outages.
Russians “carried out another missile attack on energy facilities of the main networks of Ukraine’s western regions,” Ukraine’s energy operator Ukrenergo said on social media.
Power outages were reported among others in the northwestern Volyn region, parts of the southwestern Odessa region and the city of Khmelnitskyi in western Ukraine with local authorities reiterating calls to reduce energy use.
“Saturday in Ukraine starts with a barrage of Russian missiles aimed at critical civilian infrastructure,” Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Twitter, urging Kyiv’s allies to hasten the delivery of air defense systems.
According to Ukraine’s air force, Moscow’s troops on Saturday fired 17 cruise missiles by aircraft from southern Russia and at least 16 Kalibr cruise missiles from ships in the Black Sea.
Ukraine’s authorities have called on residents to reduce power consumption amid the attacks with some parts of Ukraine reducing their electricity use by up to 20 percent, according to Ukrenergo.
“We see savings in different regions and on different days the level of voluntary consumption reduction ranges from five to 20 percent on average,” Ukrenergo chief Volodymyr Kudrytskyi said in written comments to AFP.
He added that while these were “significant volumes” for Ukraine’s energy system, they were not enough for regions where the infrastructure “suffered the most damage” and Ukrenergo must resort to “forced restrictions.”
Meanwhile in the Russian Belgorod region bordering Ukraine, at least two civilians were killed in strikes on Saturday, according to the local governor.
“There are two dead among civilians” following shelling on “civilian infrastructure” in the town of Shebekino governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said, adding that nearly 15,000 people were left without electricity.
Russia said in mid-October there has been a “considerable increase” of Ukrainian fire into its territory with attacks largely concentrating on Belgorod region and neighboring Bryansk and Kursk.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine

Related

US sees no evidence Russia is interested in ending Ukraine aggression — Blinken
World
US sees no evidence Russia is interested in ending Ukraine aggression — Blinken
Ukraine curbs electricity use after Russian strikes
World
Ukraine curbs electricity use after Russian strikes

Far-right leader Giorgia Meloni sworn in as Italian premier

Far-right leader Giorgia Meloni sworn in as Italian premier
Updated 22 October 2022
AP

Far-right leader Giorgia Meloni sworn in as Italian premier

Far-right leader Giorgia Meloni sworn in as Italian premier
  • She is the first woman to be the nation’s premier
Updated 22 October 2022
AP

ROME: Giorgia Meloni, whose political party has neo-fascist roots, was sworn in on Saturday as Italy’s first far-right premier.
Meloni, 45, took the oath of office before the Italian president at the presidential palace, becoming also the first woman to be the nation’s premier.
Her Brothers of Italy party was the top vote-getter in last month’s national election. Meloni announced her Cabinet on Friday evening. Her coalition allies include the right-wing League of Matteo Salvini and the conservative Forza Italia party headed by former Premier Silvio Berlusconi.

Topics: Italy

Related

Far-right Meloni named Italy’s first woman PM
World
Far-right Meloni named Italy’s first woman PM
Special Italy’s new ambassador to UAE takes office
Middle-East
Italy’s new ambassador to UAE takes office

Taliban kill six Daesh members in raid in Afghan capital

Taliban kill six Daesh members in raid in Afghan capital
Updated 22 October 2022
Reuters

Taliban kill six Daesh members in raid in Afghan capital

Taliban kill six Daesh members in raid in Afghan capital
  • Daesh members killed in the raid on their hideout were involved in two major attacks in recent weeks
  • No group claimed responsibility for either attack
Updated 22 October 2022
Reuters

KABUL: Taliban security forces killed six Daesh members in an overnight operation in the Afghan capital, Kabul, a spokesman for the ruling group’s administration said on Saturday.
Daesh members killed in the raid on their hideout were involved in two major attacks in recent weeks, one on a city mosque and the other on a tutoring institute in which dozens of female students were killed, said the spokesman, Qari Yusuf Ahmadi.
“They were the attackers of the Wazir Akbar Khan mosque and also ... of Kaaj Institute,” said Ahmadi, who said one Taliban security force member was killed in the operation.
No group claimed responsibility for either attack.
The blast at the female section of the Kaaj Institute education center on Sept. 30 killed 53 people, most of them girls and young women.
On Sept. 23, at least seven people were killed and more than 40 wounded in blast near a mosque in Wazir Akbar Khan, a heavily fortified neighborhood once home to a “Green Zone” of embassies and foreign force bases.
Since the Taliban took over in 2021, they say they have focused on securing the country after decades of war.
However, a series of blasts have rocked the capital and other urban areas in recent months and the United Nations has said security is deteriorating.
The Afghan affiliate of Daesh, known as Daesh Khorasan, after an old name of the region, are enemies of the Taliban.
Fighters loyal to Daesh first appeared in eastern Afghanistan in 2014, and later made inroads in other areas.

Topics: Afghan Taliban Taliban Afghanistan Daesh

Related

Special How Raqqa, once the Syrian capital of Daesh’s caliphate, reclaimed its Arab cultural pride video
Middle-East
How Raqqa, once the Syrian capital of Daesh’s caliphate, reclaimed its Arab cultural pride
Report: Taliban killed captives in restive Afghan province
World
Report: Taliban killed captives in restive Afghan province

Russian nuclear weapons use would be ‘act of hostility against humanity’: Japan PM

Russian nuclear weapons use would be ‘act of hostility against humanity’: Japan PM
Updated 22 October 2022
AFP

Russian nuclear weapons use would be ‘act of hostility against humanity’: Japan PM

Russian nuclear weapons use would be ‘act of hostility against humanity’: Japan PM
  • ‘Russia’s act of threatening the use of nuclear weapons is a serious threat to the peace and security of the international community and absolutely unacceptable’
Updated 22 October 2022
AFP

PERTH: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida warned Saturday that Russia using nuclear weapons would be seen as an “act of hostility against humanity,” describing President Vladimir Putin’s saber rattling as “deeply disturbing.”
“Russia’s act of threatening the use of nuclear weapons is a serious threat to the peace and security of the international community and absolutely unacceptable,” said Kishida, who leads the only country ever hit with a nuclear bomb.
In May next year, Kishida is expected to host leaders from the G7 countries in Hiroshima, where a US nuclear bomb was dropped on August 6, 1945, resulting in the deaths of 140,000 people.
The Japanese city of Nagasaki was hit three days later.
Speaking in Australia, Kishida said the 77-year period of no nuclear weapons use “must not be ended.”
“If nuclear weapons were ever used, that would be an act of hostility against humanity... the international community will never allow such an act,” he said.
Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, President Putin has made several thinly veiled threats about his willingness to deploy tactical nuclear weapons.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Japan Fumio Kishida

Related

What could happen if Putin used nuclear weapons in Ukraine?
World
What could happen if Putin used nuclear weapons in Ukraine?
US warns of catastrophic consequences if Russia uses nuclear weapons in Ukraine
World
US warns of catastrophic consequences if Russia uses nuclear weapons in Ukraine

Struggle and win, Xi Jinping says as Communist Party Congress ends

Struggle and win, Xi Jinping says as Communist Party Congress ends
Updated 22 October 2022
AFP

Struggle and win, Xi Jinping says as Communist Party Congress ends

Struggle and win, Xi Jinping says as Communist Party Congress ends
  • About 2,000 delegates are in the Great Hall of the People in central Beijing
  • Xi Jinping is expected to retain the top spot when the new leadership of the party is unveiled
Updated 22 October 2022
AFP

BEIJING: China’s five-yearly Communist Party Congress wrapped up on Saturday with President Xi Jinping set to emerge from the event as leader for an unprecedented third term.

Xi delivered a speech starting about midday (0400 GMT) in one of the final events of the week-long gathering at Beijing’s Great Hall of the People.

“Dare to struggle, dare to win, bury your heads and work hard. Be determined to keep forging ahead,” he told the party faithful.

His speech ended a week of largely rubber-stamp meetings among 2,300 party delegates, who were selected by the party to approve a reshuffle of its leadership.

However in an unexpected move at such a heavily choreographed event, former leader Hu Jintao was led out of the closing ceremony. No official explanation was given.

The new Central Committee of around 200 senior Party officials was elected shortly after 11 am Saturday, state media agency Xinhua reported, without disclosing a full list of members.

Delegates also voted to endorse Xi’s “work report” delivered at the Congress’s opening last Sunday and rubber-stamped a resolution on the Party’s constitution.

Xi is now widely expected to be unveiled as general secretary on Sunday, shortly after the first meeting of the new Central Committee.

This will allow Xi to sail through to a third term as China’s president, due to be announced during the government’s annual legislative sessions in March.

Xi previously abolished the presidential two-term limit in 2018, paving the way for him to rule indefinitely.

The weekend will also see the new Central Committee approve a reshuffled 25-member Politburo, as well as a Politburo Standing Committee — China’s apex of power — of around seven people, which analysts expect to be stacked with Xi allies.

At Sunday’s Congress opening ceremony, Xi delivered a 105-minute speech lauding the party’s achievements and glossing over domestic problems such as the stalling economy and the damage wrought by his harsh zero-Covid policy.

Heavy on ideological rhetoric and light on policy, a defiant Xi also urged Communist Party members to steel themselves against numerous challenges including a hardening geopolitical climate.

“We must... be ready to withstand high winds, choppy waters and even dangerous storms,” he said.

“Confronted with drastic changes in the international landscape, especially external attempts to blackmail, contain, (and) blockade... China, we have put our national interests first.”

Security was also a main focus of the speech, in which Xi lauded Hong Kong’s transition from “chaos to governance” and vowed to “never commit to abandoning the use of force” to seize the self-ruled island of Taiwan.

The Congress was set to further cement Xi’s position as China’s most powerful leader since Mao Zedong, with analysts predicting he was virtually certain to be reappointed for a third term in power.

Xi’s work report “is a carefully scripted drama through which the power of the Party, its leader, and its ideas are meant to be elevated and amplified,” wrote David Bandurski, editor of the University of Hong Kong’s China Media Project.

But some key questions remain unresolved, including whether Xi, 69, will appoint a potential successor to the Politburo Standing Committee and whether a pithier form of his signature political philosophy will be enshrined in the charter of the 96-million-strong party.

The latter would make Xi Jinping Thought “the latest, 21st-century rendition of Marxism (and) the state ideology of China,” said Steve Tsang, director of the SOAS China Institute at the University of London.

“Xi’s power will be akin to that of the dictator of China, and there will be next to no scope for anyone to advise him to attempt course correction,” Tsang said.

“This will increase the risk of policy mistakes being made, as everything will depend on Xi getting it right.”

Topics: Xi Jinping China

Related

China’s Communist Party has elected delegates for congress
World
China’s Communist Party has elected delegates for congress
China’s party congress promises continuity, not change
World
China’s party congress promises continuity, not change

Latest updates

Israeli ban on donkey import stops the wheel of Gaza cart economy
Israeli ban on donkey import stops the wheel of Gaza cart economy
Black sand reserves promise a shining future for Egypt
Black sand reserves promise a shining future for Egypt
Rare event at Ramses’ temple in Egypt draws crowds
Rare event at Ramses’ temple in Egypt draws crowds
At least 200 killed in clashes in Sudan’s southern Blue Nile state
At least 200 killed in clashes in Sudan’s southern Blue Nile state
UAE fintech Pemo to spare no expense in its Saudi launch next year
UAE fintech Pemo to spare no expense in its Saudi launch next year

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.