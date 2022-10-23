You are here

  • Home
  • Walaa Insurance concludes merger with SABB Takaful

Walaa Insurance concludes merger with SABB Takaful

Walaa Insurance concludes merger with SABB Takaful
Last week, SABB Takaful Co. was suspended from trading on the Saudi Stock Exchange in preparation to begin delisting procedures as a result of the merger. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ryjjc

Updated 26 sec ago
Arab News

Walaa Insurance concludes merger with SABB Takaful

Walaa Insurance concludes merger with SABB Takaful
Updated 26 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Walaa Cooperative Insurance Co. has completed its merger deal with SABB Takaful Co. after listing the consideration shares to SABB Takaful entitled shareholders, according to a bourse filing.

The merger was conducted through a share swap, where Walaa issued 0.6 shares against each share issued by SABB Takaful.

SABB Takaful shareholders listed at the Securities Depository Center Co. received 20.41 million ordinary shares from Walaa with a nominal value of SR10 ($3) each on Oct. 23, 2022.

Last week, SABB Takaful Co. was suspended from trading on the Saudi Stock Exchange in preparation to begin delisting procedures as a result of the merger.

 

Topics: Saudi Insurance merger

Related

SABB Takaful stops trading due to merger with Walaa Cooperative Insurance
Business & Economy
SABB Takaful stops trading due to merger with Walaa Cooperative Insurance
SABB provides economic overview to high-end clients
Corporate News
SABB provides economic overview to high-end clients

Saudi telecom firm Mobily’s shares edge higher after 40% rise in profit 

Saudi telecom firm Mobily’s shares edge higher after 40% rise in profit 
Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi telecom firm Mobily’s shares edge higher after 40% rise in profit 

Saudi telecom firm Mobily’s shares edge higher after 40% rise in profit 
Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi telecom operator Etihad Etisalat Co., known as Mobily, posted a 40 percent increase in profits for the first nine months of this year driven by revenue growth.

Mobily’s profit peaked at SR1.2 billion ($319 million) between January and September compared to SR751 million in the prior-year period, according to a bourse filing.

In response to the higher profits, its shares gained 1.23 percent to reach SR36.90 at 10:43 a.m. Saudi time.

The telecom firm attributed the increase in profit to a 5.5 percent rise in revenue, reaching SR12 billion by the end of the current quarter due to growth across all segments.

Gross profit for the same period stood at SR6.9 billion, an increase of 7 percent over the previous year.

Topics: Saudi telecom tadawul

Related

Saudi telecom operator Mobily profits up 41% in Q1 on higher revenues
Business & Economy
Saudi telecom operator Mobily profits up 41% in Q1 on higher revenues
Mobily Pay wins SAMA license to offer e-payment services
Corporate News
Mobily Pay wins SAMA license to offer e-payment services

Shares of Saudi Arabia’s NADEC climb after it turns to profit of $19m

Shares of Saudi Arabia’s NADEC climb after it turns to profit of $19m
Updated 32 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

Shares of Saudi Arabia’s NADEC climb after it turns to profit of $19m

Shares of Saudi Arabia’s NADEC climb after it turns to profit of $19m
Updated 32 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s National Agricultural Development Co. turned to profits during the first nine months of 2022, thanks to a surge in dairy and food processing sales.

The company recorded a profit of SR70 million ($19 million) in the first nine months of the year from losses of SR8 million in the same period last year, according to a bourse filing.

 

Following the announcement, shares of NADEC climbed 2.09 percent to reach SR26.85, as of 10:08 a.m. Saudi time.

NADEC attributed the result to an 18 percent growth in sales of dairy and food processing, which resulted in a 19 percent increase in revenue.

Topics: Saudi NADEC Profit TASI

Related

Update NADEC shares decline as it signs MoU with Leha Agriculture to produce potato seeds
Business & Economy
NADEC shares decline as it signs MoU with Leha Agriculture to produce potato seeds
Saudi Arabia’s NADEC turns into profit of $11m on higher dairy and food sales
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s NADEC turns into profit of $11m on higher dairy and food sales

Oil Updates — Crude inches up; Moldova blames Gazprom; US drillers add oil and gas rigs

Oil Updates — Crude inches up; Moldova blames Gazprom; US drillers add oil and gas rigs
Updated 23 October 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

Oil Updates — Crude inches up; Moldova blames Gazprom; US drillers add oil and gas rigs

Oil Updates — Crude inches up; Moldova blames Gazprom; US drillers add oil and gas rigs
Updated 23 October 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Oil prices increased moderately on Friday as hopes of stronger Chinese demand and a weakening US dollar outweighed concerns about a global economic downturn and the impact of interest rate rises on fuel use.

To fight inflation, the US Federal Reserve is trying to slow the economy and will keep raising its short-term rate target, Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker said on Thursday in comments that weighed on oil.

Brent crude is currently priced at $93.50 a barrel, up $1.12 or 1.2 percent. 

US West Texas Intermediate crude settled at $85.05 a barrel, up 54 cents, 0.6 percent.

Moldova frets over Gazprom stance

Moldova’s pro-Western government on Friday complained Russia’s Gazprom was not behaving like a serious partner, given its refusal to tell Chisinau how much natural gas it would provide in November.

One of Europe’s poorest countries, Moldova is reliant on Russian gas and has been struck by a surge in prices since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Moldova’s contract with Gazprom fluctuates monthly based on the spot market price of gas and oil.

Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu said he had asked Gazprom Export Head Elena Burmistrova how much gas Moldova would receive in November, and she had replied, “We’ll see."

Gazprom has already cut October supplies by 30 percent and said it could shut off the gas entirely unless Moldova pays all its debts to the company.

“Gazprom says it is a serious partner, but serious partners don’t behave the way it is behaving toward Moldova,” Spinu told the NewsMaker online news service.

“I don’t understand what Gazprom’s motives are for cutting the gas supply. We have a contract, and we are ready to pay for gas,” he said.

US oil and gas rigs rise for the second week in a row

US energy firms this week added oil and natural gas rigs for the second week as relatively high oil prices encourage firms to drill more.

The oil and gas rig count, an early indicator of future output, rose from two to 771 in the week ending Oct. 21, its highest since March 2020, energy services firm Baker Hughes Co. said in its closely followed report on Friday.

Baker Hughes said that puts the total rig count up 229, or 42 percent, over this time last year.

US oil rigs rose from two to 612 this week, their highest since March 2020, while gas rigs were unchanged at 157.

Even as the rig count mostly increased over the past two years, weekly increases have been in the single digits for months. 

Moreover, oil production remained below record levels before the pandemic as many companies focused more on returning money to investors and paying down debt rather than boosting output.

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: Oil OPEC Saudi Russia

Related

Update Oil Updates — Crude rose; Some OPEC+ members to cut lower than planned
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Crude rose; Some OPEC+ members to cut lower than planned
Oil Updates — Crude up; Qatar cuts Al-Shaheen crude term price; Malaysia supports OPEC+’s decision
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Crude up; Qatar cuts Al-Shaheen crude term price; Malaysia supports OPEC+’s decision

Shares of Saudi hospital operator HMG in red despite 22% rise in profits

Shares of Saudi hospital operator HMG in red despite 22% rise in profits
Updated 30 min 34 sec ago
Arab News

Shares of Saudi hospital operator HMG in red despite 22% rise in profits

Shares of Saudi hospital operator HMG in red despite 22% rise in profits
Updated 30 min 34 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Hospital operator Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Group recorded a 22 percent increase in profit for the first nine months of 2022, driven by higher revenue.

Following the announcement, its board recommended distributing dividends of SR0.86 ($0.23) per share during the third quarter of 2022, according to a bourse statement.

Despite the higher profits, shares of the group started Sunday morning in red, shedding 0.33 percent to reach SR239.60, as of 10:22 a.m. Saudi time.

The company earned SR1.23 billion in profit, compared to SR993 million in the previous year.

The operator’s revenue increased 15 percent, reaching SR6 billion, compared to SR5 billion in the same period the previous year, owing to growth in the hospital segment and higher patient occupancy.

Established in 1995, HMG is a private health service provider in Saudi Arabia, with seven hospitals in the Kingdom, the UAE, and Bahrain, as well as pharmacies and other medical departments.

Topics: hospital operator HMG profits

Related

Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib’s stock up 326% since listing as it hits record high
Business & Economy
Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib’s stock up 326% since listing as it hits record high
Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Group receives award for being top EMRAM scorer
Corporate News
Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Group receives award for being top EMRAM scorer

Saudi Riyad Bank’s shares jump after reporting 13% profit hike to $1.3bn

Saudi Riyad Bank’s shares jump after reporting 13% profit hike to $1.3bn
Updated 33 min 3 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Riyad Bank’s shares jump after reporting 13% profit hike to $1.3bn

Saudi Riyad Bank’s shares jump after reporting 13% profit hike to $1.3bn
Updated 33 min 3 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Riyad Bank has seen its profit soar by 13 percent to SR5 billion ($1.3 billion) in the first nine months of 2022, sending its stock higher.

The bank saw its shares increase 1.70 percent at 10:08 a.m. Saudi time to reach SR36.

This is up from SR4 billion in the same period a year ago, according to a bourse filing.

The profit hike was buoyed by higher operating income, due to an increase in earnings from net special commissions, fees and commissions, and exchanges, the bank said.

However, salaries and impairment charges on investments weighed on profit during the nine-month period, leading to a rise in expenses.

 

 

Topics: saudi bank Riyad Bank Profit

Related

Riyad Bank completes offering of $1bn sukuk 
Business & Economy
Riyad Bank completes offering of $1bn sukuk 
Riyad Bank starts the issuance of its riyal-denominated Tier 1 sukuk
Business & Economy
Riyad Bank starts the issuance of its riyal-denominated Tier 1 sukuk

Latest updates

Walaa Insurance concludes merger with SABB Takaful
Walaa Insurance concludes merger with SABB Takaful
Saudi telecom firm Mobily’s shares edge higher after 40% rise in profit 
Saudi telecom firm Mobily’s shares edge higher after 40% rise in profit 
Saudi Arabia donates $27 million to UNRWA
Saudi Arabia donates $27 million to UNRWA
Palestinian militant killed in explosion in Nablus
Palestinian militant killed in explosion in Nablus
Israeli court clears way for Lebanon maritime border deal
Israeli court clears way for Lebanon maritime border deal

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.