Virat Kohli propels India to stunning last-ball win over Pakistan at T20 World Cup

5 things we learned from Saudi’s friendly win over North Macedonia

Saudi Arabia kicked off their last major training camp before the 2022 World Cup with a 1-0 win against North Macedonia in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. Here are five things we learned from the whole event.

1. It was Renard, not us, who will have done the learning

The game took place behind closed doors with no fans or media in attendance and no Argentine, Mexican or Polish spies. This was at the request of coach Herve Renard who wants to keep his World Cup cards very close to his chest with just a month to go before the opening game with Argentina.

According to a few comments in the North Macedonian media it was a close contest with both teams having chances. It was not the most intense game of football that has ever been played. It was also not against the strongest opposition, as most of North Macedonia’s usual starters were playing for their clubs in Europe, but that gave an opportunity for domestic-based players to impress and stake their claims.

For Saudi Arabia, there is a lot more to come in the coming weeks and there is no point going all out now and peaking too soon. This is how Renard tried to do things as coach of Zambia and Ivory Coast and it is obviously a strategy he likes. The hope is that it works in Saudi Arabia and that we get to see it very soon.

2. A win is welcome

This game was obviously a low-key and early warmup but victory was important and not just for confidence. After the impressive World Cup qualification campaign, the Green Falcons had not won a single match.

There were two defeats against Venezuela and Colombia and then goalless draws with Ecuador and the US. Had there been another failure to win it would have become an issue for Renard to eventually address.

Now that is off the agenda and the coach can go forward without having to worry too much about results, though a couple more victories in the coming friendly games will be welcome.

3. Al-Shehri is back

One of the biggest issues facing the team is obvious: A lack of firepower in front of goal.

All the four friendlies since clinching qualification have ended up with no Saudi Arabia goals with the saving grace that there have only been two conceded.

But with just a few minutes remaining, the returning Saleh Al-Shehri scored. It was significant because, as mentioned above, the Green Falcons had been struggling to find the net of late but perhaps more important is that the Al-Hilal striker is back to being fit and back to scoring goals. An Achilles tendon injury had meant that the 28-year-old’s involvement in the World Cup had been in serious doubt.

Not any longer. He may not have played much for his club of late but with Saudi Arabia desperate for players who can put the ball in the back of the net, he will be heading to Qatar and may well be the starting striker.

4. Still some worrying injury issues

There have been some major absences in recent weeks but there is still time to get ready before the opening game against Argentina.

Of course, there are the long-term injuries that have seen Al-Hilal pair Abdulelah Al-Malki and Al-Shehri on the sidelines for months. They are now back playing and have a chance to show Renard that they are on the way back to match sharpness with Al-Shehri in particular doing just that on Saturday.

And then there is Salem Al-Dawsari, Saudi Arabia’s best attacking player but who recently had his appendix removed. The Al-Hilal star is on the mend but it remains to be seen how much playing time he is going to get before the meeting with Argentina, if at all. If the Green Falcons are to have any chance of success in Qatar they need Al-Dawsari and his club colleague Salman Al-Faraj.

Renard had already talked about this and said that in the first two games the focus would be on seeing where players were and not putting too much stress on them at this stage.

“We will play with 11 players for 60 minutes, and we will play with 11 players and others for 30 minutes.” He was true to his word.

5. This is just the start of an excellent preparation period

The likes of England, France and Spain would love Saudi Arabia’s World Cup preparation plans. The big European leagues will stop for the tournament barely a week before it all kicks off. They are arriving in Qatar just days before it starts with little or no time to play warmup games.

It gives Saudi Arabia a major advantage over every other team, with the exception of Qatar, as they have a month to get ready. These friendlies coming over the next weeks is something to be welcomed and will cause some jealousy among other teams.