Jordan secures $2.2bn financing for water carrier project

The National Water Carrier Project will produce roughly 300 million cubic meters of desalinated water annually in Aqaba. (AFP/File Photo)
The National Water Carrier Project will produce roughly 300 million cubic meters of desalinated water annually in Aqaba. (AFP/File Photo)
  • The World Bank’s International Finance Corporation has recently pledged to provide an investment loan of up to $400 million
AMMAN: Jordan has announced that it has secured more than $2.2 billion to finance its water carrier project, described as the largest infrastructure venture in the kingdom’s history.

Minister of Water Mohammad Najjar has said that the National Water Carrier Project (Aqaba-Amman Water Desalination and Transport Project) would cost about $2.5 billion, but “that is not a final estimate.”

The World Bank’s International Finance Corporation has recently pledged to provide an investment loan of up to $400 million to finance the National Water Carrier Project, Minister of Planning Nasser Shraideh said in a statement to Arab News, to be added to the $1.8 billion pledges in grants and loans from partners announced in March.

The National Water Carrier Project, which the government said will be ready by 2027, will provide about 300 million cubic meters of desalinated water annually.

The project consists of a seawater withdrawal system following the highest environmental standards to ensure the quality of water and sustain the marine ecosystem.

Additionally, the project includes a desalination plant based on the southern shore of Aqaba, pumping stations and tanks, and a 450-km pipeline.

Water Ministry Spokesperson Omar Salameh explained that the Aqaba-Amman project was based on the “build-operate-transfer system,” adding that Jordan was in “dire need of such project to help alleviate its longstanding water woes.”

The water ministry cited the “dramatic rise in the population growth rate and the impact of the refugee crisis” which, it said, has worsened Jordan’s water woes and placed it below the water poverty line. The ministry has previously said that Jordan’s annual water resources were about 90 cubic meters per person, below the international threshold of 500 cubic meters per person.

Jordan is classified as the world’s second-most water-scarce country. The total population in Jordan was estimated at 11.1 million people in 2021 with a growth rate of 1.23 percent, according to official figures.

According to the UNHCR, Jordan remains the second largest refugee host per capita worldwide with roughly 750,000 refugees of 57 different nationalities.

In September, the government warned that the kingdom’s water reserves had hit record lows, with major dams being less than 15 percent full.

In previous remarks to Arab News, Salameh attributed the cause of the limited water supply to this year’s “long dry season, the rising temperature and the accompanying high water consumption for household usage and irrigation.”

The spokesperson said that the volume of water currently stored at the kingdom’s 14 major dams was “only 43 million cubic meters of their total capacity of 336.4 million cubic meters.”

Jordan has recently confirmed that its request for 30 million cubic meters of water from Syria was rejected.

Najjar said in late July that Syria had rejected Jordan’s request under the deal signed between the two countries, attributing the reason to the northern neighbor also facing a water crisis and to the political situation in Syria’s southern regions bordering the kingdom.

Jordan and Syria signed the Yarmouk Water Agreement in 1987 to institutionalize water cooperation. Under the deal, signed in Damascus, the two sides agreed to build the Al-Wehda Dam on the borders between the two countries to also generate electricity.

Under the deal, Syria receives 75 percent of the electricity generated from the dam while Jordan has “all the sovereignty over its water storage.” But Jordan has always accused the Syrians of building water reservoirs and large agricultural projects on the sides of the Yarmouk River, thus allowing only small quantities of water to flow to the Al-Wehda Dam.

However, in October last year, Jordan announced that it had purchased an additional 50 million cubic meters of water from Israel outside the framework of the 1994 peace agreement and what it stipulates in water quantities.

In April last year, Jordan confirmed that it had received an additional quantity of 8 million cubic meters from Israel.

Under the 1994 Wadi Araba Peace Treaty, Israel is committed to providing Jordan with 55 million cubic meters of water a year.

In November last year, Jordan, Israel and the UAE signed a declaration of intent to begin deliberations over the feasibility of an energy-for-water project.

The Jordanian government, which faced criticism at home from the parliament, political parties and other civic forces for signing the deal, said that Jordan is to receive 200 million cubic meters of water annually under the project.

International media have reported that a massive solar-energy farm will be built in the Jordanian desert as part of a project to generate clean energy that would be sold to Israel in return for desalinated water. Axios said that the solar facility would be built by Masdar, the renewable energy company owned by the Emirati government.

The plans reportedly call for the solar farm to be operational by 2026 and to supply 2 percent of Israel’s energy requirements by 2030, with Israel paying $180 million a year that would be divided between the Jordanian government and the Emirati company.

Updated 9 sec ago
AP

In Israel, Albanian PM to meet cyber chief after Iran hack

In Israel, Albanian PM to meet cyber chief after Iran hack
Updated 9 sec ago
AP

JERUSALEM: Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama arrived in Israel on Sunday for an official visit that will include a meeting with Israeli cyber defense officials, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said.
Rama’s three-day visit came a month after Albania severed diplomatic ties with Iran over a July cyberattack that targeted Albanian governmental websites and services.
After Albania cut ties, a second cyberattack from the same Iranian source hit an information system that records Albanian border entries and exits, causing delays for travelers.
Israel and Iran are archrivals and have waged a more than decade-long shadow war across the region and in cyberspace.
The Foreign Ministry said that Rama would meet with the head of Israel’s National Cyber Directorate, the country’s main cybersecurity body. It provided no additional details.
The ministry said Rama would also meet with caretaker Prime Minister Yair Lapid, the country’s figurehead President Isaac Herzog and other officials.

Hackers breach Iran’s atomic energy agency, protests persist

Hackers breach Iran’s atomic energy agency, protests persist
Updated 33 min 6 sec ago
AP

Hackers breach Iran’s atomic energy agency, protests persist

Hackers breach Iran’s atomic energy agency, protests persist
  • An anonymous hacking group claimed responsibility for the attack, demanding Tehran release political prisoners arrested in the recent nationwide protests
Updated 33 min 6 sec ago
AP

DUBAI: Iran’s atomic energy agency alleged on Sunday that hackers acting on behalf of an unidentified foreign country broke into a subsidiary’s network and had free access to its email system.
An anonymous hacking group claimed responsibility for the attack on Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization, demanding Tehran release political prisoners arrested in the recent nationwide protests. The group said it leaked 50 gigabytes of internal emails, contracts and construction plans related to Iran’s Russian-backed nuclear power plant in Bushehr. It was unclear whether the breached system contained classified material.
The hack comes as Iran continues to face nationwide unrest first sparked by the Sept. 16 death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman in police custody for allegedly not adhering to the country’s strict Islamic dress code. On Sunday, Iran’s leading teachers’ association reported that sit-ins canceled classes at multiple schools across the country in protest over the government’s crackdown on student protesters.
The protests first focused on Iran’s state-mandated hijab, or headscarf, for women but transformed into one of the most serious challenges to the country’s ruling clerics. Protesters have clashed with police and even called for the downfall of the Islamic Republic itself. Security forces have fired live ammunition and tear gas to disperse demonstrations, killing over 200 people, according to estimates by rights groups.
Iran’s civil nuclear arm said hackers breached the email system used by a company operating the country’s sole nuclear power plant in the southern port city of Bushehr. The agency blamed a “foreign country” for the attack, without elaborating. Iran has previously accused the United States and Israel for cyberattacks that have impaired the country’s infrastructure.
“These illegal efforts are done out of desperation is for attracting public attention,” the organization said.
An anonymous hacking group, calling itself “Black Reward,” published what appeared to be images of contracts, plans and equipment at the Bushehr plant, which went online over a decade ago with help from Russia.
“Unlike Westerners, we do not flirt with criminal mullahs,” the group wrote, announcing the hack on its Telegram channel.
Meanwhile The Coordination Council for Teachers Union, Iran’s leading teachers’ association that has been vocal in the protests, reported that schools, largely in Iran’s Kurdish provinces, heeded its call to boycott classes Sunday in protest over the deaths and detentions of students in the past month of unrest. There was no immediate acknowledgement of the strikes from authorities.
The union shared photos of teachers holding up protest signs saying “Woman, Life, Freedom” instead of teaching at schools in the Kurdish cities of Sanandaj, Marivan, Kermanshah and Saqez, as well as in the West Azerbaijan and mountainous Hamadan provinces.
“Schools have become barracks and tear gas is thrown in the faces of elementary school students,” one teacher wrote in a letter shared by the union. “History will record the names of this brave generation.”
Campuses have long been a flash point for unrest in Iran, including during the 1953 student protests under the Western-backed shah and during the 1999 pro-democracy demonstrations under former reformist President Mohammad Khatami.
At the prestigious Sharif University of Technology in Tehran, the scene of an hours-long siege by security forces earlier this month that ended with dozens of students arrested, protests erupted as students tore down the barrier dividing men from women in the campus cafeteria, a students’ association said.
“Freedom! Freedom! Freedom!” the massive crowd of students shouted at the top of their lungs, pumping their fists in the air.

Palestinian militant killed in explosion in Nablus

Palestinian militant killed in explosion in Nablus
Updated 23 October 2022
AFP

Palestinian militant killed in explosion in Nablus

Palestinian militant killed in explosion in Nablus
  • Tamer Al-Kilani was killed overnight in the Old City of Nablus in the northern West Bank
  • The Lions’ Den militant group has emerged in Nablus in recent months
Updated 23 October 2022
AFP

NABLUS, Palestine: A Palestinian militant was killed Sunday in an explosion in the occupied West Bank, police said, with Israel staying silent on allegations from fighters that it was behind his assassination.
Tamer Al-Kilani was killed overnight in the Old City of Nablus in the northern West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said.
A Palestinian police inspector told AFP that Kilani was killed in an explosion in Nablus, where the Lions’ Den militant group has emerged in recent months.
The group described Kilani as one of its “fiercest fighters” and blamed Israel for his death overnight.
“The treacherous occupation (Israel) put a sticky TNT device as the way to assassinate” Kilani, the group wrote on Telegram.
Palestinians gathered on Sunday around the charred remains of a motorbike that was allegedly laden with explosives.
At Nablus’s Rafidia Hospital, Kilani’s mother and sister stood over his body.
The Israeli military refused to confirm its involvement in the killing when contacted by AFP.
An army spokeswoman said Kilani was involved in attacks targeting Israelis and had previously been jailed by Israel.
The Fatah movement described the killing as a “cowardly assassination” in a statement published by the official Palestinian news agency Wafa.
Dozens of Palestinian militants and civilians have been killed this year amid an uptick in Israeli military raids, most targeting the northern West Bank.
The army spokeswoman said Israeli forces “will continue to operate at all times and in all places from which terror attacks against Israelis emanate.”
Nineteen Palestinians and two Israeli soldiers have been killed so far this month, according to an AFP toll.

Israeli court clears way for Lebanon maritime border deal

Israeli court clears way for Lebanon maritime border deal
Updated 23 October 2022
AFP

Israeli court clears way for Lebanon maritime border deal

Israeli court clears way for Lebanon maritime border deal
  • Israel and Lebanon agreed to terms on a US-brokered deal to demarcate their disputed maritime border
  • Four right-wing Israeli groups mounted legal challenges against the deal
Updated 23 October 2022
AFP

JERUSALEM: Israel’s Supreme Court on Sunday paved the way for the signing of a maritime border deal with Lebanon, after it rejected appeals that the pact requires parliamentary approval.
The signing is expected later this week.
Israel and Lebanon, who are technically at war, agreed to terms earlier this month on a US-brokered deal to demarcate their disputed maritime border, a step likely to unlock production at Mediterranean gas fields.
Four right-wing Israeli groups mounted legal challenges against the deal, claiming that centrist Prime Minister Yair Lapid was giving away “sovereign” Israeli territory, which requires parliamentary approval.
Israel holds elections on Nov. 1, and the petitions additionally argued that agreements to cede territory should not be concluded during an election period.
Opponents of the deal also sought to force the government to hold a referendum on the terms.
But a three-judge panel at Israel’s top court threw out all arguments against the deal in a decision Sunday, with the full arguments to be released later.
The ruling means Lapid’s cabinet, which has also endorsed the terms of the agreement, can give final, binding approval.
Israeli and Lebanese reports say the signing will happen this week, with officials from the two countries inking the deal in separate locations.
It will go into force as soon as the United States sends notice confirming it has received from Lebanon and Israel their separate approvals.
The two nations will then deposit maritime border coordinates with the United Nations.
Under the deal, Israel has full rights over the Karish gas field, which is expected to start gas production within weeks.
Lebanon will have full rights to operate and explore the so-called Qana or Sidon reservoir, parts of which fall in Israel’s territorial waters, with the Jewish state receiving some revenues.
Right-wing opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu, who could return as premier following Israel’s vote, has warned he will not be bound by the terms of a deal with Lebanon.

Bahrain’s King receives UAE foreign minister in Manama  

Bahrain’s King receives UAE foreign minister in Manama  
Updated 23 October 2022
Arab News

Bahrain’s King receives UAE foreign minister in Manama  

Bahrain’s King receives UAE foreign minister in Manama  
Updated 23 October 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Bahrain’s King Hamad Al-Khalifa received UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan during his official visit to Manama, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported on Saturday.

The UAE top diplomat conveyed to King Hamad the greetings of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, according to WAM. 

Bahrain’s King Hamad said the deep-rooted, historical ties between his country and the UAE are based on strong pillars of fraternity, common visions, understanding and close coordination.

The King lauded the fruitful results of the meetings of the joint higher committee on strengthening collaboration between the two nations in various fields, WAM reported. 

King Hamad also praised the UAE’s pivotal, active role at the regional and international levels. 

For his part, Sheikh Abdullah praised the deep bilateral relations between the UAE and the Kingdom of Bahrain, according to WAM. 

“The UAE-Bahrain relations are deeply rooted, and the two countries' leadership are determined to move forward towards strengthening these ties and growing their cooperation in all fields,” Sheikh Abdullah said.

He praised the development drive witnessed by the Kingdom of Bahrain under the leadership of King Hamad, wishing the people of Bahrain further progress and prosperity, the WAM statement added. 

Sheikh Abdullah arrived at the Bahrain International Airport on Saturday, where he was welcomed by Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Bahraini Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE ambassador to the Kingdom, along with a number of officials.

