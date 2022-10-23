You are here

  Europe faces long-term pain from energy crisis: Shell CEO

Europe faces long-term pain from energy crisis: Shell CEO

Europe faces long-term pain from energy crisis: Shell CEO
State-owned QatarEnergy earlier this year signed deals for North Field East, the first and larger phase of the two-phase North Field expansion plan, which includes six LNG trains. (File)
AFP

  QatarEnergy names Shell partner for LNG expansion project
DOHA: Europe faces painful “industrial rationalization” due to its energy crisis that risks political trouble, the head of Shell warned Sunday, as the oil giant joined a natural gas project in Qatar.

Shell chief executive Ben van Beurden agreed to a deal for a 9.3 percent stake in Qatar Energy’s North Field South project, that will play a major role in the Gulf state’s effort to increase liquefied natural gas production by 50 percent in the next five years.

At the signing ceremony in Doha, Van Beurden said European industry face taking a major hit from the energy crisis, worsened by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Europe has reduced consumption “quite effectively, quite significantly” following the loss of 120 million tons of Russian gas a year, Van Beurden said, but “a lot of this reduction is achieved by switching off industry.”

Europe has desperately searched for quick alternatives to Russian gas, but Van Beurden said Europe would need large amounts of LNG for decades.

“A lot of people say, turn down the thermostat, or maybe don’t switch on the air conditioning,” he said.

“But there is also ‘why don’t we switch off the fertilizer plant that we have’ or ‘let us scale down on some petrochemicals production in general.’ And that rationalization, if it goes on long enough, becomes permanent.”

Van Beurden said there have been “some victory laps” in Europe over the way it has reduced demand, but added “some of it is actually bad news for the long term, namely economic or industrial rationalization.”

The Shell chief, who will retire at the end of the year, said industrial cuts could spark some “rejuvenation,” but also brought risks.

“To do it at this scale, this abruptness, at a time of economic challenges in general, I think will bring quite a bit of pressure on European economies, and perhaps also a lot of pressures for the political system in Europe,” he said.

British-based Shell is the second European company, after France’s TotalEnergies, to take a stake in North Field South.

Twenty-five percent of the project has been reserved for international energy giants.

Expansion across the North Field, the world’s biggest proven gas reserves, is intended to increase Qatar’s LNG production by 50 percent to about 127 million tons a year by 2027.

Shell and TotalEnergies took stakes earlier this year in the North Field East zone.

“Natural gas assumes greater importance in light of recent geopolitical turmoil,” said Qatar’s Energy Minister Saad Al-Kaabi as he welcomed the Shell deal.

Dana Alomar

  New tech to shape every industry, from manufacturing to transportation to healthcare
DUBAI: The metaverse will shape every industry, from manufacturing to transportation to healthcare, and Microsoft Cloud is helping companies implement mixed reality, according to the company’s chief operating officer in the UAE.

Speaking to Arab News on the sidelines of GITEX Global 2022, Ihsan Anabtawi, also the chief marketing officer of Microsoft UAE, said that people would be able to see their digital world become the internet of places and ownership through the metaverse and Web3.

“We should view the metaverse as the next step in the evolution of the internet, which began as an internet of data in the 1990s and 2000s, the internet of people in 2010s and is now the Internet of Things,” he said.

The company, according to Anabtawi, has been building a bridge between the physical and digital worlds through Microsoft Cloud, Teams, mixed reality technologies such as Mesh and Hololens and Azure Digital Twins, an IoT platform that creates a digital representation of real-world things, places, business processes and people.

“This isn’t a short-term investment; this is bringing the full power of our work across several areas to enable the future of computing in the metaverse for business and consumers,” he said.

Microsoft sees the metaverse through three pillars, Anabtawi said. Firstly, presence and connection, even when not in the same space, and building connections in the hybrid world. 

We should view the metaverse as the next step in the evolution of the internet.

Ihsan Anabtawi, COO, CMO, Microsoft UAE

Secondly, immersive worlds engage employees and customers in new ways through innovative experiences, empower fans to be creators, and foster a thriving community that stands behind the brand and mission.

Finally, he said he leveraged Digital Twins, AI, and real-time data to transform operations.

From the company’s founding, it has always been its promise to create technology fundamentally so that others can create technology, he said.

Anabtawi said that the Microsoft HoloLens 2, recently launched in the UAE, is a headset-enabled mixed reality that connects directly to the Microsoft Cloud for analytics, data and artificial intelligence.

“We see this device as a crucial element of the metaverse with an abundance of applications, where Kawasaki now uses HoloLens to build robots for the factory floor,” he added.

With HoloLens 2, companies can analyze data differently and conduct iterative testing.

“Before investing, for example, in a physical asset, they can model it using holographic technology and look at data,” he said.

Microsoft also sees new scenarios in remote assistance. “It’s been used in real-world surgeries, remote maintenance and many other scenarios,” he said.

The device is also “reimagining the meeting experience,” Anabtawi said.

Developers have no limit to the type of experiences they can build on HoloLens 2, Anabtawi said.

“So, you can build purpose-built applications on HoloLens, the headset that uses holographic tech, whether we call that metaverse or mixed reality,” he said.

He said that users could access familiar apps, such as team and collaborative apps and purpose-built applications that are entirely new.

Anabtawi said users could customize their avatars for meetings using Mesh, one of Microsoft’s metaverse technologies.

“So, if you’re working from home and don’t feel like turning on your camera that day, you can have an immersive avatar-based experience,” he added.

Dynamics 365 Connected Spaces is another Microsoft offering expected to enable metaverse experiences at scale. The product is still in preview, but Anabtawi said it would model how people move and interact with any space, including shop and factory floors.

He concluded that the metaverse has an important role in the region’s digital transformation, empowering employees, engaging customers, optimizing operations and transforming business models.

Saudi-listed Arriyadh Development acquires $44m tower in Riyadh

Saudi-listed Arriyadh Development acquires $44m tower in Riyadh
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi-listed developer, Arriyadh Development Co., has acquired a commercial building at SR168 million ($44.7 million) in the north of Riyadh, according to a bourse filing.

The deal is part of plans to diversify the company’s real estate and investments portfolio, it said in a statement.

The building is located in Al-Malqa district, which is near the strategic intersection of King Fahd and King Salman roads in one of Riyadh’s fastest-growing districts.

The 10,500 sq. m net leasable area, in addition to the advertising screen on top of the building, is expected to generate annual revenue of SR14.3 million.

The chief executive officer of ARDCO, Jihad Al-Qadi, said that Arriyadh Development is set to move forward banking on this rich legacy toward realizing the goals of Vision 2030. 

Highlighting the superb location of the building, Al-Qadi added: “We are currently working on enhancing the performance of our assets under the real estate portfolio.” 

“We expect to reach our target returns in the coming years underpinned by our acquisition of assets with attractive returns and by improving the performance of our existing real estate assets,” he continued. 

The building’s investment appeal stems from its long-term lease contracts that range between five and 10 years with top institutional financial and commercial corporations.

Last April, the company saw its net profit increase by 25 percent during the first quarter of 2022 despite a drop of 3 percent in operating revenues.

The company reportedly made SR139 million in profit, compared to SR111 million for the same period a year earlier. 

 Earlier in 2021, the company appointed Al-Qadi as its CEO who previously worked at the Public Investment Fund, where he was the director of real estate asset management and director of institutional development.

Saudi-listed Bahri’s profit soars 360% as shipping operations rebound

Saudi-listed Bahri’s profit soars 360% as shipping operations rebound
Arab News

RIYADH: The National Shipping Co. of Saudi Arabia, better known as Bahri, saw its profit surge 360.67 percent during the first nine months of 2022, following a revenue jump to SR5.8 billion ($1.5 billion).

The firm, which is a joint venture between the Public Investment Fund and Saudi Aramco, made profits of SR463 million, up from SR100 million a year ago, a bourse filing showed.

The strong profit was bolstered by higher revenue from multiple sectors, with oil transportation sales rising by SR1.2 billion and chemicals transportation by SR540 million.

Additions of new vessels to Bahri’s fleet, a post-pandemic rebound in logistical operations, and an improvement in global shipping rates also contributed to the results.

Established in 1978, Bahri owns and manages a fleet of 89 tankers and container ships dedicated to transporting oil, petrochemicals, dry bulk, and other cargo.

South Africa president welcomes OPEC decision to focus on price stabilization of oil

South Africa president welcomes OPEC decision to focus on price stabilization of oil
Arab News

  President said Saudi crown prince had briefed him on a number of economic initiatives the Kingdom is embarking on
LONDON: South African President Ramaphosa welcomed on Sunday the decision taken by Saudi Arabia and other OPEC countries to focus on price stabilization in their management of oil production.

In a statement, the president said rising oil prices contribute to higher fuel costs in his country which puts further pressure on small businesses, consumers, and households.

“The burden is heavier for the working class and unbearable for the poor,” he said.

The president visited Jeddah recently and said Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman briefed him about a number of economic initiatives the Kingdom is embarking on including Saudi intentions to ensure oil price stability.

The president said he appreciated the development as a measure that could provide relief to South Africa’s pressured economy.

Valuable Capital Financial obtains initial licenses from CMA to offer services in KSA

Valuable Capital Financial obtains initial licenses from CMA to offer services in KSA
Arab News

RIYADH: Valuable Capital Financial Co., a subsidiary of Hong Kong-based financial institution Valuable Capital Group Limited, received a license from Saudi Arabia's Capital Market Authority to provide custody, advice, and dealing services in the Kingdom. 

The company said it will provide trading, consulting and asset custody services in order to improve and facilitate Saudi investors' ability to build global investment portfolios.

Upon receiving further approval from the CMA, more financial services such as asset management, initial public offering advisory, and fixed income will be launched, the company said in a statement.

VCFC was registered in Riyadh earlier this year as a joint venture between Valuable Capital Group Limited and eWTP Arabia Capital. 

With this strategic move, both sides will be able to realize their global business plans and expand their influence in the Middle East and North Africa region.

"We have witnessed impressive FinTech innovation and robust capital market growth in the MENA region, especially in the Saudi marketplace, which has great talent and abundant market liquidity," said Jess Cheung, co-founder of Valuable Capital Group Limited.

By delivering diversified and advanced financial solutions, VCFC strengthens the geographical and national influence of the Kingdom, enabling it to maintain its global leadership position.

