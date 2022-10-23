What We Are Reading Today: The 5 Elements of Effective Thinking

What We Are Reading Today: The Revolutionary; Samuel Adams

Edited by Stacy Schiff

For people interested in learning about more behind the beginning of the American Revolution, The Revolutionary: Samuel Adams is a must read.

Well written and engaging, author Stacy Schiff gives the reader the build-up to the revolution through the eyes of the man who most likely helped to build it up: Samuel Adams.

Schiff brings her masterful skills to Adams’s improbable life, illuminating his transformation from aimless son of a well-off family to tireless, beguiling radical who mobilized the colonies.

“Arresting, original, and deliriously dramatic, this is a long-overdue chapter in the history of our nation,” said a a review on Goodreads.com.

Adams was so entwined in the events leading up to the revolution, that reading his biography is like reading an historical account of those events.

Schiff ably brings this history to life in this fascinating volume that richly details the life of the man many believe was the linchpin to the Revolution, said the review.

The Revolutionary: Samuel Adams is a well documented and scholarly read, one that is never boring.