Eddie Howe plays down Champions League chances after Newcastle beat Spurs

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe shakes hands with Sean Longstaff after the match at Tottenham Hotspur. (Action Images via Reuters)
Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe shakes hands with Sean Longstaff after the match at Tottenham Hotspur. (Action Images via Reuters)
Updated 14 sec ago
Liam Kennedy

Eddie Howe plays down Champions League chances after Newcastle beat Spurs

Eddie Howe plays down Champions League chances after Newcastle beat Spurs
  • United were victorious in North London on Sunday, seeing off Tottenham Hotspur 2-1
Updated 14 sec ago
Liam Kennedy

LONDON: Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe has played down talk of the Magpies making the Premier League top four and securing Champions League football next season.
United were victorious in North London on Sunday, seeing off Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 thanks to goals from Callum Wilson and Miguel Almiron. Harry Kane got a consolation for Spurs.
Howe has reacted to news the Magpies reached into the top flight top four with three points.
When asked about the Magpies’ top four chances, head coach Howe said: “I don’t know. All we can do is continue to give everything for success.
“The players are in a really good place. The scenes in the dressing room were really good and it was great to see the happiness and togetherness in the group. We’ll just continue to give our all in every game.
“It was a big win. We were determined to come here and be positive. Great display from us. We deserved the win.
“My players deserve all the credit for how we attack the game. We executed the game plan really well. It wasn’t without problems; they have world-class players.
“They had a few long-range shots and dangerous counter-attacks early on.
“But once we solved that, we were OK.”
When asked whether he will celebrate the win, former Bournemouth boss Howe said: “I’ll be watching the game back and preparing for Aston Villa. It’s not the glamorous answer maybe everyone wants but that’s fine; that’s what I need to do. I want my players to enjoy the win tonight. We’ve got massive games to come and keep this feeling. Let the players enjoy it.”
Almiron netted his sixth goal of the Premier League season at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, beating his previous top-flight best for the season.
“Miggy (Almiron) has always been a fantastic player,” said Howe of the player who has received mixed reviews since arriving from Atlanta United under previous boss Rafa Benitez.
“He’s just adding goals to his game. 
“When he’s in front of the goal, you think he’s going to score. His performance today was excellent.”
Meanwhile, Spurs’ boss Antonio Conte rued the chances his side missed in the encounter — and was disappointed with his XI’s defending.
“Before [Callum Wilson’s first goal] we created many chances to score. Maybe if we had better finishing, we could score. Then this situation happened. I don’t want to comment on the referee’s decision. I don’t want to comment.
“Not so good. We conceded a goal from a long ball. In our best moment, Newcastle scored their first goal. Their second goal came from a counter-attack. Then it was really difficult to come back.
“We tried. We scored one goal. We didn’t do good enough.
“We are doing our best in every moment. Today, the commitment was really high. We have to face a difficult situation. When you don’t have three or four players in the squad, you’re in trouble.
“We have to manage this situation very well and overcome it together.
“When you play every three days, you need to have a deep, strong squad. We have only just started our process. We are playing in the Champions League. We’re trying to improve our situation step by step. You need time and patience. I want to be honest. In my experience, we are doing well but we need time and patience.”

Topics: football soccer Newcastle United Tottenham Hotspur Premier league champions league

Newcastle beat Tottenham to move into Premier League top four

Newcastle beat Tottenham to move into Premier League top four
Updated 23 October 2022
Liam Kennedy

Newcastle beat Tottenham to move into Premier League top four

Newcastle beat Tottenham to move into Premier League top four
  • Callum Wilson and Miguel Almiron were on target for the Magpies, who have only lost once this season
  • Harry Kane pulled a goal back for Tottenham, but a second damaging defeat in five days leaves them five points behind leaders Arsenal
Updated 23 October 2022
Liam Kennedy

LONDON: Newcastle United sent shockwaves around the Premier League, presenting themselves to the top flight top four party with a shock 2-1 win at Tottenham Hotspur.
And with that, United climbed to fourth spot - a Champions League slot - having beaten the side who sat fourth in the table thanks to goals from Callum Wilson and on-fire Miguel Almiron. Harry Kane got a second-half consolation for the home side.
Many expected changes to the United side after a tough week with four points well earned against Manchester United and Everton, but Eddie Howe made just one, bringing in Joe Willock to the Newcastle midfield, with Joelinton shifting out to the left and Jacob Murphy dropping on to the bench.
As is to be expected at places like Spurs, United had to weather a real storm early doors.
The Magpies were pinned back by the class of Son Heung-min and Kane, but held their ranks - and their proud goals conceded record.
Although, they did have to call on the very best Nick Pope could offer twice in the opening 25 minutes.
The first save, from Son, found by partner-in-crime Kane, split the Newcastle backline like it rarely has been this season. A fingertip stop from the United keeper ricocheted towards goal but, as ever, Trippier was on hand to clear off the line.
Ryan Sessegnon went close with a low drive - which Fabian Schar was equal to - and Eric Dier almost pinged a back pass into his own goal before England stopper Pope was again the star of the show.
Kane dropped the shoulder and beat a man before cracking low with his left but the long, levering legs of Pope were equal to it, as the keeper smashed away the clearance under pressure.
Having got through the worst of it, the attack-minded, progressive, high-pressing United began to impose itself on the encounter.
And they were rewarded when Wilson, albeit fortuitously in some views, grabbed the lead.
A Schar ball over the top saw Wilson close down Hugo Lloris, a miscontrol from the France captain saw Wilson pounce and clip the ball in from 25 yards. It was his fourth Premier League goal of the campaign.
The 3,000 travelling Geordies were in dreamland before the break when in-form Newcastle made it two - and it was their man of the moment, Almiron.
A Lloris error saw Sean Longstaff win a header on the touchline, and find Almiron, who outstretched Emerson Royal on the right and went at the Spurs back three, jinking left he only had Lloris to beat and cool and calm, as has become his trademark, the Paraguayan slotted underneath the sprawling goalie.
It felt like Spurs would come out with a bang after the break but it was United who started on the front foot and had seven shots at goal before Spurs recorded their own. However, it was that effort that welcomed in a goal for Antonio Conte's men.
A corner from the United right was flicked on at the front post by Rodrigo Betancur and turned in by Kane, who got himself ahead of Trippier at the back post. The VAR check, as has so often fallen in Newcastle's favour, did not this time and many braced themselves for a late siege.
In fairness, it didn't ensue as United's defensive resolve - they've kept the most clean sheets in the division in the opening 12 games - held firm.
Some clever gamesmanship saw out time as United, inspired by the brilliance of Bruno Guimaraes in the middle, Joelinton on the let and Fabian Schar at the back, claimed all three points in the capital.
That win saw the Magpies climb to fourth spot and maintain their remarkable record of losing just once in the opening 13 games of the campaign, in all competitions.
It's onwards and upwards for Howe's Mags - and on this evidence, it is impossible to gauge just how far he will take them.

Topics: Newcastle United  Tottenham Hotspur Callum Wilson Miguel Almiron

