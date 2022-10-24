Eddie Howe plays down Champions League chances after Newcastle beat Spurs

Newcastle beat Tottenham to move into Premier League top four

LONDON: Newcastle United sent shockwaves around the Premier League, presenting themselves to the top flight top four party with a shock 2-1 win at Tottenham Hotspur.

And with that, United climbed to fourth spot - a Champions League slot - having beaten the side who sat fourth in the table thanks to goals from Callum Wilson and on-fire Miguel Almiron. Harry Kane got a second-half consolation for the home side.

Many expected changes to the United side after a tough week with four points well earned against Manchester United and Everton, but Eddie Howe made just one, bringing in Joe Willock to the Newcastle midfield, with Joelinton shifting out to the left and Jacob Murphy dropping on to the bench.

As is to be expected at places like Spurs, United had to weather a real storm early doors.

The Magpies were pinned back by the class of Son Heung-min and Kane, but held their ranks - and their proud goals conceded record.

Although, they did have to call on the very best Nick Pope could offer twice in the opening 25 minutes.

The first save, from Son, found by partner-in-crime Kane, split the Newcastle backline like it rarely has been this season. A fingertip stop from the United keeper ricocheted towards goal but, as ever, Trippier was on hand to clear off the line.

Ryan Sessegnon went close with a low drive - which Fabian Schar was equal to - and Eric Dier almost pinged a back pass into his own goal before England stopper Pope was again the star of the show.

Kane dropped the shoulder and beat a man before cracking low with his left but the long, levering legs of Pope were equal to it, as the keeper smashed away the clearance under pressure.

Having got through the worst of it, the attack-minded, progressive, high-pressing United began to impose itself on the encounter.

And they were rewarded when Wilson, albeit fortuitously in some views, grabbed the lead.

A Schar ball over the top saw Wilson close down Hugo Lloris, a miscontrol from the France captain saw Wilson pounce and clip the ball in from 25 yards. It was his fourth Premier League goal of the campaign.

The 3,000 travelling Geordies were in dreamland before the break when in-form Newcastle made it two - and it was their man of the moment, Almiron.

A Lloris error saw Sean Longstaff win a header on the touchline, and find Almiron, who outstretched Emerson Royal on the right and went at the Spurs back three, jinking left he only had Lloris to beat and cool and calm, as has become his trademark, the Paraguayan slotted underneath the sprawling goalie.

It felt like Spurs would come out with a bang after the break but it was United who started on the front foot and had seven shots at goal before Spurs recorded their own. However, it was that effort that welcomed in a goal for Antonio Conte's men.

A corner from the United right was flicked on at the front post by Rodrigo Betancur and turned in by Kane, who got himself ahead of Trippier at the back post. The VAR check, as has so often fallen in Newcastle's favour, did not this time and many braced themselves for a late siege.

In fairness, it didn't ensue as United's defensive resolve - they've kept the most clean sheets in the division in the opening 12 games - held firm.

Some clever gamesmanship saw out time as United, inspired by the brilliance of Bruno Guimaraes in the middle, Joelinton on the let and Fabian Schar at the back, claimed all three points in the capital.

That win saw the Magpies climb to fourth spot and maintain their remarkable record of losing just once in the opening 13 games of the campaign, in all competitions.

It's onwards and upwards for Howe's Mags - and on this evidence, it is impossible to gauge just how far he will take them.