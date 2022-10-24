Shares of Saudi Kayan in red as it suffers largest loss since listing in Q3

RIYADH: Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Co. turned to losses of SR812 million ($216 million) in the third quarter of 2022, against profits of SR667 million during the same period last year, making it the company's largest loss since listing on Oct. 1, 2011.

The petrochemical firm also recorded losses of SR453 million in the first nine months of 2022 on the back of higher feedstock costs and lower selling prices.

The losses were against profits of SR1.9 billion the homegrown petrochemical producer made in the same period a year earlier, according to a bourse filing.

In response to the earning announcement, shares of Kayan slipped 6.56 percent at SR31.4 to lead the gainers at 10:07 a.m. Saudi time.

Saudi Kayan attributed the losses to a rise in the average cost of feedstock and lower selling prices, despite a slight increase in sales to SR9.1 billion in the first nine months.