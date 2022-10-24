You are here

Shares of Saudi Kayan in red as it suffers largest loss since listing in Q3

Saudi Kayan attributed the losses to a rise in the average cost of feedstock and lower selling prices, despite a slight increase in sales to SR9.1 billion. (Shutterstock)
RIYADH: Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Co. turned to losses of SR812 million ($216 million) in the third quarter of 2022, against profits of SR667 million during the same period last year, making it the company's largest loss since listing on Oct. 1, 2011.

The petrochemical firm also recorded losses of SR453 million in the first nine months of 2022 on the back of higher feedstock costs and lower selling prices.

The losses were against profits of SR1.9 billion the homegrown petrochemical producer made in the same period a year earlier, according to a bourse filing.

In response to the earning announcement, shares of Kayan slipped 6.56 percent at SR31.4 to lead the gainers at 10:07 a.m. Saudi time.

Saudi Kayan attributed the losses to a rise in the average cost of feedstock and lower selling prices, despite a slight increase in sales to SR9.1 billion in the first nine months.

Topics: Saudi Kayan Petrochemical loss Tadawul

Saudi paper manufacturer MEPCO seeks shareholders’ approval for 33% capital raise

Saudi paper manufacturer MEPCO seeks shareholders’ approval for 33% capital raise
RIYADH: Jeddah-based Middle East Paper Co. invited its shareholders to vote on increasing its capital to SR666 million ($177 million) in support of the company’s financial position and growth plans.

The Saudi-listed paper manufacturer’s board is proposing a 33 percent capital hike from the current capital of SR500 million, according to a bourse filing.

The transaction will be conducted by granting shareholders one bonus share for every three shares held, the filing said.

Topics: saudi market Saudi economy

Saudi tech firm Sure Global to start trading on Nomu Monday

Saudi tech firm Sure Global to start trading on Nomu Monday
RIYADH: Sure Global Technology Co. will start trading its shares on Tadawul’s Nomu-Parallel Market on Oct. 24, a bourse statement showed.

The Riyadh-based company’s initial public offering price had earlier been set at SR70 ($19), thanks to high investor interest.

Established in 2006, Sure International Technology offers a wide range of services, including wholesale and retail sales of computers and accessories, printers and inks, systems analysis, software design and programming, and senior management consulting.

Topics: Saudi tech NOMU IPO trading Tadawul

Saudi PIF launches new firm to localize halal production industry

Saudi PIF launches new firm to localize halal production industry
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund has announced the launch of Halal Products Development Co. aimed at localizing the halal production industry in the Kingdom.

The launch of the new firm is expected to help promote Saudi Arabia as a global halal hub, according to a press release.

It further noted that HPDC will help enable local players; small and medium-sized enterprises, in particular, to grow and expand across global halal markets and will develop the halal production industry in Saudi Arabia through partnerships with key local and international players, along with creating job opportunities. 

 

Topics: PIF halal Investment

Dubai to offer 10 percent of Empower in fourth state-linked IPO this year -Gulf News

Dubai to offer 10 percent of Empower in fourth state-linked IPO this year -Gulf News
(Shutterstock)
DUBAI: Dubai plans to offer 10 percent of Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower) in an initial public offering, according to an advertisement in Dubai-based daily Gulf News on Monday.

Empower is the fourth state-linked entity to seek a listing this year in Dubai in a program aimed at attracting investor interest in the domestic stock exchange.

Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA) and Emirates Power Investment will offer the 10 percent stake, which is equivalent to 1 billion shares.

Subscriptions begin on Oct. 31 and close on Nov. 7, according to the advertisement.

Dubai’s deputy ruler, Sheikh Maktoum Bin Mohammed, announced plans in November for 10 government-linked entities to go public as part of a program intended to boost stock market activity. 

Topics: UAE Dubai IPO Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA)

Mubadala, KKR to invest about $1bn in Asia

Mubadala, KKR to invest about $1bn in Asia
REUTERS: KKR & Co. and Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala Investment Co. said they had entered into an agreement to invest about $1 billion in Asia.

The agreement, announced on Sunday, will see the two firms investing across performing private credit opportunities in the Asia Pacific region.

Mubadala, which manages $243 billion in assets, said in a joint statement it would deploy its capital alongside KKR’s existing pools of capital, including capital from the KKR Asia Credit Opportunities Fund, a $1.1 billion credit investment vehicle KKR closed in May.

“Expanding into the Asia Pacific region is a core pillar of our strategy as this market presents unique credit investment opportunities, driven by its rapid growth and high demand for non-bank capital,” Omar Eraiqaat, co-head of credit investments at Mubadala, said in the statement.

Private credit funds have gained traction in Asia in the last few years as companies tap into alternative sources of funding although banks still account for the bulk of financing.

Investors are drawn to credit funds for potentially higher returns.

KKR has deployed nearly $3 billion in credit capital in APAC since 2019. The credit business in the region is part of KKR’s about $178 billion global credit platform.
 

Topics: UAE Mubadala Asia Abu Dhabi

