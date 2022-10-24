Saudi PIF launches new firm to localize halal production industry

You are here

The launch of the new firm is expected to help promote Saudi Arabia as a global halal hub. (Supplied)
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund has announced the launch of Halal Products Development Co. aimed at localizing the halal production industry in the Kingdom.

The launch of the new firm is expected to help promote Saudi Arabia as a global halal hub, according to a press release.

It further noted that HPDC will help enable local players; small and medium-sized enterprises, in particular, to grow and expand across global halal markets. It will also help develop the halal production industry in Saudi Arabia through partnerships with key local and international players, along with creating job opportunities.

“HPDC aims to localize knowledge, technology, and innovation for the development of halal products including foods, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. The company also aims to promote investment and economic opportunities for the industry by introducing various services, including specialized advisory,” said PIF in the press release.

It further added that the company will also help PIF and its portfolio companies to access a variety of collaboration and investment opportunities across global halal markets.

The launch of the new firm comes in line with the goals outlined in the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, aiming at diversifying Saudi Arabia’s economy away from oil, along with developing key sectors including goods and retail, and food and agriculture.

The PIF is one of the world’s largest sovereign wealth funds, with assets valued at $620 billion, according to data released by Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute in April.

Earlier in October, PIF Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan revealed a strategy detailing plans for the fund’s assets to reach between $2 to $3 trillion by the end of this decade.

“We want to reach $1 trillion by 2025. And we are almost now less than $700, we need close to $400 billion to reach this size of assets,” said Al-Rumayyan, during an interview given to the Thmanyah podcast.

He added: “We have a complete plan from now till 2030, on how to reach a trillion and reach between $2 to $3 trillion, and His Highness Crown Prince is determined to reach it.”

In September, PIF launched the National Real Estate Registration Services Co. to digitize and develop the local real estate sector through a comprehensive digital platform.

In a press release, PIF noted that the new platform will help build a comprehensive digital database of all public, residential, commercial, and agricultural units of property across the Kingdom, along with ensuring transparency in the real estate sector.

RIYADH: Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Co. turned to losses of SR453 million ($121 million) in the first nine months of 2022 on the back of higher feedstock costs and lower selling prices.

The losses were against profits of SR1.9 billion the homegrown petrochemical producer made in the same period a year earlier, according to a bourse filing.

Saudi Kayan attributed the losses to a rise in the average cost of feedstock and lower selling prices, despite a slight increase in sales to SR9.1 billion.

DUBAI: Dubai plans to offer 10 percent of Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower) in an initial public offering, according to an advertisement in Dubai-based daily Gulf News on Monday.

Empower is the fourth state-linked entity to seek a listing this year in Dubai in a program aimed at attracting investor interest in the domestic stock exchange.

Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA) and Emirates Power Investment will offer the 10 percent stake, which is equivalent to 1 billion shares.

Subscriptions begin on Oct. 31 and close on Nov. 7, according to the advertisement.

Dubai’s deputy ruler, Sheikh Maktoum Bin Mohammed, announced plans in November for 10 government-linked entities to go public as part of a program intended to boost stock market activity. 

REUTERS: KKR & Co. and Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala Investment Co. said they had entered into an agreement to invest about $1 billion in Asia.

The agreement, announced on Sunday, will see the two firms investing across performing private credit opportunities in the Asia Pacific region.

Mubadala, which manages $243 billion in assets, said in a joint statement it would deploy its capital alongside KKR’s existing pools of capital, including capital from the KKR Asia Credit Opportunities Fund, a $1.1 billion credit investment vehicle KKR closed in May.

“Expanding into the Asia Pacific region is a core pillar of our strategy as this market presents unique credit investment opportunities, driven by its rapid growth and high demand for non-bank capital,” Omar Eraiqaat, co-head of credit investments at Mubadala, said in the statement.

Private credit funds have gained traction in Asia in the last few years as companies tap into alternative sources of funding although banks still account for the bulk of financing.

Investors are drawn to credit funds for potentially higher returns.

KKR has deployed nearly $3 billion in credit capital in APAC since 2019. The credit business in the region is part of KKR’s about $178 billion global credit platform.
 

RIYADH: Oil prices fell on Monday after China released much-delayed trade data which showed that demand in the world’s largest crude importer remained lackluster in September as strict COVID-19 policy and fuel export curbs depress consumption.

Brent crude futures for December settlement slid 40 cents, or 0.4 percent, to $93.10 a barrel by 0340 GMT after rising 2 percent last week. US West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery was at $84.66 a barrel, down 39 cents, or 0.5 percent.

China’s September crude oil import falls

China’s crude oil imports in September were 2 percent below their level a year earlier, data showed on Monday, as independent refiners curbed throughput amid thin margins and lackluster demand.

However, state-run refiners lifted fuel exports to the highest monthly volume since June 2021 to cash in on robust export margins, according to data from the General Administration of Customs that was released a week behind schedule.

The world’s largest crude importer brought in 40.24 million tons of crude oil last month, equivalent to about 9.79 million barrels per day. While that was up from 9.5 million bpd in August, shipments remained below the nearly 10 million bpd imported a year earlier.

Imports for the first three quarters totaled 370.4 million tons, or about 9.9 million bpd, 4.3 percent below the corresponding period last year. This marks the first annual decline for this period since at least 2014.

However, the data showed that exports last month of refined fuel — including diesel, gasoline, aviation fuel and marine fuel oil — soared 36 percent from a year earlier to 5.64 million tons.

Year-to-date exports were down 27.6 percent at 35.45 million tons, as a result of Beijing’s policy adopted in late 2021 to limit fuel exports and excessive refinery processing.

But, in late September Beijing released a large set of fresh fuel export quotas to boost its sagging economy, which could see exports recover further through the first quarter of 2023.

Natural gas imports last month via pipelines and as liquefied natural gas (LNG) also rebounded to 10.15 million tons, the highest since January, the data showed.

However, volumes were 4.4 percent lower than a year earlier, with LNG imports being the drag as companies avoided pricey spot purchases.

Gas imports for the first nine months of the year were down 9.5 percent year-on-year at 81.16 million tons.

South African President welcomes focus on price stabilization of oil

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has welcomed the decision by Saudi Arabia and other countries in the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries to focus on price stabilization in their management of oil production, according to a statement. 

In the statement, the president noted that the decision by OPEC countries could provide relief to South Africa’s pressured economy. 

(With input from Reuters) 

 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is in advanced negotiations to order almost 40 A350 jets from Europe’s Airbus as part of strategic efforts to launch a new airline and challenge heavyweight carriers in the Gulf, industry sources said.

If confirmed, the purchase by the sovereign Public Investment Fund, worth $12 billion at list prices, could be announced as early as this week when Riyadh hosts a major forum, the Future Investment Initiative, the sources said.

It remained unclear whether Boeing would also seize part of a substantial shopping list for the new airline, which will be named RIA, the sources said. One source familiar with the negotiations cautioned that it was “not over yet.”

PIF has been negotiating to buy some 75 jets and another source said the kingdom was leaning toward the Boeing 787. Reports have said that the airline may also need narrow-body jets.

Neither Airbus nor Boeing had any comment. PIF did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Any commercial deal must still win political approval and also depends on complex engine negotiations, one of the sources said.

The choice of supplier is widely seen as politically charged as the Saudi gathering takes place amid deepening tensions between Washington and Riyadh, two industry sources said.

The FII is a showcase for Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Vision 2030 plan to wean the economy off oil by creating new industries that also generate jobs for millions of Saudis, and lure foreign capital and talent.

US President Joe Biden has vowed “consequences” for US-Saudi ties over an OPEC+ decision to cut oil output targets, which Riyadh defended as serving market stability.

Reuters first reported in August that Saudi Arabia was discussing a significant order for wide-body jets.

Bloomberg News reported on Sunday that a deal could involve up to 80 aircraft.

The new airline will be based in the capital Riyadh, while state airline Saudia will be based out of the Red Sea city Jeddah under a transportation strategy that calls for the establishment of two hubs to rival UAE and Qatari carriers

