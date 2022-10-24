You are here

Bank AlJazira's profit soars 11% to $230m

Bank AlJazira’s profit soars 11% to $230m
The profit hike was driven by lower operating costs (File)
Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News

Bank AlJazira’s profit soars 11% to $230m

Bank AlJazira’s profit soars 11% to $230m
Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Bank AlJazira’s net profit for the first nine months of 2022 rose 11 percent to SR865 million ($230 million), according to a bourse statement. 

The statement noted that the total operating profit of the bank until the end of September stands at SR2.67 billion compared to SR2.65 billion, during the same period last year. 

The profit hike was driven by lower operating costs, mainly due to a decrease in a net impairment charge for financing and other financial assets, the statement added. 

On Oct. 23, three of the top banks in Saudi Arabia — Saudi National Bank, Al-Rajhi Bank, and Riyad Bank — also reported a rise in net profits during the first nine months of 2022. 

In the first nine months, Saudi National Bank posted a 42 percent surge to SR14 billion, while Al-Rajhi Bank reported a 19 percent rise to SR13 billion. 

Riyad Bank saw its profit soar by 13 percent to SR5 billion in the first nine months of 2022.

Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi-listed Eastern Province Cement's profits down 43% on lower sales

Saudi-listed Eastern Province Cement’s profits down 43% on lower sales
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Eastern Province Cement Co. has posted a 43 percent profit drop for the first nine months of 2022, dragged down by lower sales.

The Saudi-listed cement producer’s profit went down to SR91 million ($24 million) from SR159 million in the same period a year earlier, a bourse filing revealed.

The profit drop was mainly driven by a fall in cement sales, an increase in selling and other expenses, and a decrease in the share of profit of associates.

Total sales fell by 11 percent on the year to SR531 million, compared to SR598 million in the same period last year.

Investment firm Rothschild officially enters Saudi Arabia with two key appointments: Bloomberg

Investment firm Rothschild officially enters Saudi Arabia with two key appointments: Bloomberg
Updated 5 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

Investment firm Rothschild officially enters Saudi Arabia with two key appointments: Bloomberg

Investment firm Rothschild officially enters Saudi Arabia with two key appointments: Bloomberg
Updated 5 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Financial investment and advisory firm Rothschild & Co. has officially entered Saudi Arabia by making two key appointments, as it aims to tap into the potential of one of the most promising investment banking markets globally. 

The Paris-based financial group named Nasser Al Issa as the firm’s head in Saudi Arabia, while Mark Sedwill has been named the chairman, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The people who wished to stay anonymous revealed that Rothschild began applying for a license to set up in the Kingdom earlier this year, and it is planning to add more bankers in Riyadh. 

Representatives of Rothschild, however, were not available to comment on the Bloomberg report. 

According to Al Issa’s LinkedIn profile, he was the chief investment officer at Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Co., before joining Rothschild. 

Al Issa has also worked with domestic banks including Samba Financial Group and National Commercial Bank. 

Sedwill is a former civil servant in Britain, and he is also a member of the House of Lords. He joined Rothschild last year and is currently serving as a member of the firm’s advisory board. 

In line with the goals outlined in the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia is steadily diversifying its economy which has been dependent on oil for several decades. 

Riyadh has already opened up its stock market to foreign investors, and the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund is now one of the most prolific investors globally. 

On Oct. 23, Bloomberg reported that JPMorgan Chase & Co, one of the largest banks in the US, is set to add an additional 20 people to its operations in Saudi Arabia by the end of the year. 

The report noted that the bank is expected to double the size of its Saudi operations by the end of the year, compared to 2016, Bader Al-Amoudi, JPMorgan’s senior country officer said. 

He also noted that the bank will be hiring people across investment banking, local custody, client services and back office. 

TASI finishes higher after a spike in oil prices and strong earnings: Closing bell

TASI finishes higher after a spike in oil prices and strong earnings: Closing bell
Updated 11 min 58 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

TASI finishes higher after a spike in oil prices and strong earnings: Closing bell

TASI finishes higher after a spike in oil prices and strong earnings: Closing bell
Updated 11 min 58 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main index finished higher again on the back of stronger earnings results and a spike in oil prices.

The Tadawul All Share Index rose 0.57 percent to end at 12,075, while the parallel market Nomu shed 1.12 percent to finish at 19,780.

Saudi oil giant Aramco ended the session flat, while Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. decreased 2.05 percent.

Saudi National Bank, the Kingdom’s largest lender, ended flat, a day after it announced a 42 percent surge in profit to SR14 billion ($3.8 billion).

The Kingdom’s most valuable bank, Al Rajhi, increased by 0.69 percent, after posting a 19 percent rise in profit to SR13 billion in the first nine months of 2022.

Riyad Bank added 1.84 percent, after its profit soared by 13 percent to SR5 billion in the first nine months of 2022.

Hospital operator Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Group gained 1.39 percent, after it recorded a 22 percent increase in profit for the first nine months of 2022.

Middle East Paper Co. declined 0.55, after it invited its shareholders to vote on a 33 percent capital raise to SR666 million.

Saudia Dairy and Foodstuff Co. gained 9.95 percent to lead the gainers, after it reported a 55 percent profit increase in the first nine months of 2022 to SR142 million.

Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Co. shed 3.77 percent to lead the fallers, after it turned into losses of SR453 million in the first nine months of 2022.

Saudi Public Transport Authority signs deals to localize 13,000 jobs for drivers

Saudi Public Transport Authority signs deals to localize 13,000 jobs for drivers
Updated 9 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Public Transport Authority signs deals to localize 13,000 jobs for drivers

Saudi Public Transport Authority signs deals to localize 13,000 jobs for drivers
Updated 9 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Public Transport Authority has signed deals with several private sector firms to localize as many as 13,000 jobs for bus and truck drivers, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The authority’s Undersecretary for Transport Empowerment Omnia Omar Basmaq signed the deals during a ceremony attended by Fawaz Bin Zanaf Al-Sahli, vice president of Land Transport and other top transport and logistics officials.

The Public Transport Authority cited the three main goals of the deals as backing private sector enterprises, developing national manpower, and elevating worker skill levels.

The agreements, signed in collaboration with the Development Fund Human Resources, align with the Saudi Vision 2030 goal to reduce unemployment rates by increasing employment opportunities in the Kingdom.

Under the new agreements the Public Transport Authority aims to localize over 10,000 job opportunities involved with goods transportation and more than 3,000 job opportunities for bus transportation activities.

Each Saudi citizen taking part in the initiative will be granted up to SR4,000 ($1,064) upon registration as an incentive to cover costs including driving training, medical examinations, and issuing licenses. 

There will also be several legislative and regulatory incentives put in place to attract the workforce.

The Saudization initiatives by the Public Transport Authority aim to boost the development of logistics services, empower competencies and enhance the quality and efficiency of services provided in line with the national strategy for transportation and logistics.

The move comes as roles in management, procurement and the food sector are among 11 professions to be targeted by new localization initiatives before the end of 2022, the Kingdom’s Human Resources Minister Ahmad Al-Rajhi recently announced.

These initiatives have already contributed to raising the number of Saudi workers in the private sector to over 2.12 million, according to Al-Rajhi.

In a bid to create more jobs for Saudi nationals, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has already started the implementation of its localization program at amusement parks and entertainment centers.

Japan, Saudi discuss strengthening energy cooperation

Japan, Saudi discuss strengthening energy cooperation
Updated 24 October 2022
Arab News Japan

Japan, Saudi discuss strengthening energy cooperation

Japan, Saudi discuss strengthening energy cooperation
  Both ministers stressed the importance of supporting the stability of global oil markets
Updated 24 October 2022
Arab News Japan

Japan’s Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Nishimura Yasutoshi held a video meeting with the Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman on Sunday, where they agreed to strengthen their ties in the energy sector.

During the meeting, both ministers stressed the importance of supporting the stability of global oil markets by encouraging dialogue between producing and consuming countries, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of of Energy tweeted.

 

 

Nishimura expressed Japan’s keenness to strengthen the cooperative relationships between the two countries in the field of energy, according to a tweet by the Japanese ambassador to Saudi Arabia Iwai Fumio.

 

 

This reaffirms the importance of the country’s relationship with Saudi Arabia in terms of maintaining energy security, and its reliance on energy supplies from Arab sources, particularly in the absence of imports from Iran and Russia due to sanctions enforced by the US

