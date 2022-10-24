Saudi PIF submits non-binding offer to acquire 51% of Tawal

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund has submitted a non-binding offer to acquire a 51 percent stake in the telecom towers unit of Saudi Telecom Co., known as stc.

stc will maintain the remaining 49 percent of Telecommunications Towers Co., or Tawal’s shares, according to a bourse filing.

Tawal is valued at SR21.9 billion ($5.85 billion) on a cash and debt-free basis.

The offer does not represent a binding commitment on both parties and is subject to completing the due diligence.

They will reach a final and binding agreement upon obtaining all regulatory approvals.

Saudi Telecom is a digital enabler of telecommunications services and is 64 percent owned by the PIF.