Australia to reveal economic plan for deteriorating outlook

People arrive at a daycare facility in Sydney, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. Australia's new government will propose an economic plan that is expected to help families by increasing child care subsidies and gradually increasing paid parental leave entitlements from 18 to 26 weeks. (AP)
  • The government will need to get its budget measures through the Parliament, where compromises may need to be made
CANBERRA, Australia: Australia’s new government will propose an economic plan Tuesday to steer the nation through rising inflation and interest rates while reigning in debt.
Treasurer Jim Chalmers will deliver his center-left Labour Party’s first annual budget for the fiscal year that began in July. It will be the first budget by a Labor government in nine years and must contend with unprecedented levels of debt as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Chalmers said rising inflation was the primary influence on how he drafted his economic blueprint.
“The budget will be solid, sensible and suited for the times. It will recognize that in a time of extreme global uncertainty, our best defense is a responsible budget at home,” Chalmers told reporters.
“The budget has three objectives: responsible cost-of-living relief, strengthening the economy and beginning the hard yards of budget repair,” he added.
The previous conservative government had forecast in its last budget in March a deficit of 78 billion Australian dollars ($49 billion) in the current fiscal year.
The new government’s forecast more than halves that deficit to AU$36.9 billion ($23.3 billion), thanks mainly to higher prices for commodities including iron ore and coal.
However, slowing economic growth was expected to add to the longer-term difficulty of repaying debt.
The March budget forecast that gross debt as a share of the economic growth would peak in mid-2025 at 44.9 percent, or AU$1.12 trillion ($709 billion).
The budget will help families by increasing child care subsidies and gradually increasing paid parental leave entitlements from 18 to 26 weeks, the government said.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the budget would provide cost-of-living relief for families without fueling inflation.
“The priority will be on measures that boost the economy, that boost productivity. Cheaper child care does just that. So does paid parental leave,” Albanese said.
The government will need to get its budget measures through the Parliament, where compromises may need to be made.

  • Kingdom witnesses surge of tech-focused entrepreneurs establishing businesses in fintech, edtech and healthtech industries
CAIRO: Saudi Arabia is building a solid foundation for the education technology industry, also known as edtech, to nurture the online learning space in transforming its young population into an intelligent workforce.

In its recent report, UNESCO praised the Kingdom for adopting and implementing its online training programs during the universal pandemic, raising its stature in the global teaching community.

The edtech sector is becoming noticeable as the nation transitions from an oil-based economy to a diversified one that will require skilled talent bolstered by knowledge to ensure the success of Vision 2030.

One of the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 is to enhance the sustainability of education by developing comprehensive frameworks for flexible learning.

Salem Ghanem, founder and CEO at Faheem, a leading edtech startup in the Kingdom, told Arab News that the privatization of the education sector will significantly impact the Saudi economy in line with Vision 2030.

“The edtech space in Saudi Arabia is treasured with opportunities for startups, with a huge number of customers and a strong purchasing power. However, it is extremely underserved in many aspects,” he added.

According to Majid Mneymneh, vice president of higher education at Pearson Middle East, the Kingdom is working closely with the private sector to ensure higher education outcomes align with the job market requirements.

“In addition, the rise in online learning adoption and acceptance will play an important role in seeking to upskill and prepare the young workforce,” Mneymneh added.

Preparing for the future

Although the transition to online during COVID-19 was perceived as a threat to on-ground education entities, Mneymneh explains that the shift has proven acceptance and benefits of hybrid learning for all the stakeholders.

“Particularly in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, the shift to virtual learning overall has been well managed and received by students and educators for all age groups. Demands for blended learning, professional upskilling programs, remote assessments, teacher training and more have been on the rise,” Mneymneh explained.

Mneymneh also stated that according to the Global Learner Survey 2020 by Pearson, 88 percent of learners globally agree that online learning is a permanent part of their education and will lead to a better experience in the future.

“Higher education learners show much greater acceptability toward digital platforms, and there is a growing focus on gaining new skills which have become critical in the current environment. Students prefer practical learning experience through vocational training,” pointed out Mneymneh.

The Kingdom has seen a considerable surge of tech-focused entrepreneurs establishing businesses in fintech, edtech and healthtech industries. “With the ease of regulation, the Kingdom witnessed new startups in healthcare, financial services and education, few industries that were inaccessible and tech-resistant until recently. E-learning, in particular, is witnessing significant growth in Saudi Arabia,” Mneymneh said.

He believes startups will fill up the edtech space in the Kingdom as entrepreneurial talent is one of the critical solutions to boost the sector’s growth with vast opportunities still available.

Sectoral challenges

“Some challenges persist with the larger one is access to talent as the highly skilled local talent is scarce and it remains difficult to hire expats at large scale,” he said.

Another challenge to online learning is the lack of recognition and accreditation for online degrees and courses across all stages of education, from schools to universities and adult training.

“Hopefully, the government will follow the rest of the world in recognizing online learning and considering it as a support mechanism to the existing education ecosystem,” Mneymneh said.

The Kingdom has seen venture capital investments into edtech startups increase as three of the Middle East and North Africa region’s top 10 most funded edtech startups are from Saudi Arabia.

Ghanem explained that the startup ecosystem in the Kingdom is expanding and broadening, making it an excellent environment to start a business.

“The edtech field is still relatively new and facing adoption challenges and fighting misconceptions about online learning,” Ghanem added.

Ghanem stated that a prevailing misconception is that online learning is an alternative to on-ground. Instead, e-learning is an enabler for enhancing traditional education methods. Large corporations are also playing a massive role in implementing edtech and online learning into the traditional learning system to provide students with a digital experience to complement their educational goals.

“In today’s world, setting students up for future success means exposing them to various disciplines holistically to develop their critical thinking, interpersonal and reasoning skills, business acumen and good data analysis skills,” Mneymneh stated.

He added that the company’s goals are set to enter the new digital era focusing on addressing the workforce skills gap and meeting the growing demand for accreditation and certification in the Kingdom. “These are exciting times and the long-term impact seems to be on a positive edge, resulting in new and innovative ways of learning, bridging the digital divide and acting as a catalyst for innovation and digitization in education systems around the globe,” Mneymneh said.

  • Entity marks ‘major milestone’ for region, PIF deputy governor says
  • Plan for VCM was announced last year by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund has announced the launch of the Regional Voluntary Carbon Market Co. in collaboration with Tadawul Group.

In a statement issued on Monday, the sovereign wealth fund said it would hold an 80 percent stake in the new entity, with the remaining shares held by the stock exchange operator.

Based in Riyadh, VCM will help facilitate a carbon credit auction to be held at the 6th Future Investment Initiative summit, which opens on Tuesday, involving 1 million tons of carbon credits, the fund said.

The creation of VCM was announced in September last year by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as part of a series of initiatives adopted by the Kingdom to reduce emissions and tackle climate change.

Voluntary carbon markets allow carbon emitters to offset their emissions by purchasing carbon credits.

“We are delighted to announce the establishment of the Regional Voluntary Carbon Market Co., which coincides with the auction’s announcement — a major milestone for the Middle East and North Africa region,” Yazeed Al-Humied, deputy governor and head of MENA Investments at PIF, said.

“We are passionate about the potential for voluntary carbon markets to deliver additional carbon reduction benefits throughout the region, thereby ensuring the MENA region is at the forefront of climate action and that Saudi Arabia is a leading force in tackling climate challenge.

“The company will play an important role in PIF’s wider efforts to drive the investment and innovation required to address the impact of climate change and support Saudi Arabia’s efforts to achieve net zero by 2060,” he added.

Khalid Al-Hussan, CEO of Tadawul Group, said the company had an important role to play in championing Saudi Arabia’s efforts achieve a sustainable future.

“We continuously work toward encouraging the adoption of ESG disclosures in the Saudi capital market, to advocate for a better, more transparent future,” he said.

  “We are delighted to be an integral part, strategically and operationally, in the Regional Voluntary Carbon Market Co. We believe it will be instrumental in supporting Vision 2030 and in further realizing the group’s vision of being a gateway to the MENA region for global investors.”

RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources has announced that it will launch the second edition of the Future Minerals Forum in January 2023, according to a statement.

To be held at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center in Riyadh between Jan. 10 and Jan. 12, the conference will discuss a number of topics including developments in the mining sector in the region extending from Africa and West and Central Asia, ways to attract investments, the use of cutting-edge technology in the sector, applying the best standards of sustainability, and more.

The conference will also tackle global bottlenecks that could potentially affect the supply of mineral and energy, the future of mining on a domestic level and worldwide, as well as the contribution of mining projects, and any growth opportunities for the sector.  

With the prices of valuable minerals, especially gold, copper and zinc rising, Saudi Arabia expects the value of its current mineral wealth to double from the previously estimated SR5 trillion ($1.3 trillion), CEO of the Saudi Geological Survey Abdullah Al-Shamrani said in September.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund has submitted a non-binding offer to acquire a 51 percent stake in the telecom towers unit of Saudi Telecom Co., known as stc.

stc will maintain the remaining 49 percent of Telecommunications Towers Co., or Tawal’s shares, according to a bourse filing. 

Tawal is valued at SR21.9 billion ($5.85 billion) on a cash and debt-free basis. 

The offer does not represent a binding commitment on both parties and is subject to completing the due diligence.

They will reach a final and binding agreement upon obtaining all regulatory approvals.

Saudi Telecom is a digital enabler of telecommunications services and is 64 percent owned by the PIF.

RIYADH: Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank’s profits grew by 25 percent during the third quarter of this year, thanks to a rise in financing interests and Islamic financing revenues.

The bank's profit of 1.59 billion dirhams ($430 million) exceeded analysts’ average expectations of 1.46 billion dirhams, asharq reported. 

The bank's net revenues also grew by 17.3 percent to 2.56 billion dirhams during the third quarter, most of which came from conventional interest income, which amounted to 2 billion dirhams.

The net revenue from Islamic financing and investment products amounted to 500 million dirhams.

Meanwhile, the bank’s provisions decreased by the end of the third quarter by 20 percent to 1.586 billion dirhams.

The bank is constantly seeking to strengthen its financial statements, as it is in talks to sell nearly $1 billion in bad debt to clean up a balance sheet affected by a series of large corporate defaults.

