  PIF-backed utility firm Marafiq's IPO oversubscribed by 59% on strong demand 

PIF-backed utility firm Marafiq's IPO oversubscribed by 59% on strong demand 

PIF-backed utility firm Marafiq’s IPO oversubscribed by 59% on strong demand 
Saudi utility firm Marafiq’s initial public offering has seen strong demand. (Supplied)
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi utility firm Marafiq’s initial public offering has seen strong demand, recording 59 percent oversubscription in the book-building period.

With a share price of SR46 ($12), the subscription period took place for five days starting Oct. 9, the financial advisor of the offer, HSBC Saudi Arabia, and Riyad Capital, said in a filing.

The Individual Investors tranche subscription period begins on Oct. 26 and ends on Oct. 30, with an allocation of 21.9 million offer shares, or 30 percent of the total amount of offer shares.

Formally known as Power and Utility Co. for Jubail and Yanbu, the Public Investment Fund-backed company provides integrated utility services to all sectors in the industrial cities of the Kingdom.

Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi-based Alinma Bank has posted a 31 percent surge in profits during the first nine months of 2022.

The bank’s profit jumped to SR2.7 billion ($718 million) for the period ending Sept. 30, compared to SR2.1 billion in the same period the previous year, according to a bourse filing.

The bank said that the results were driven by a 17 percent increase in total operating income for the period despite higher operating expenses of 5 percent.

For the third quarter of 2022, Alinma’s net profit rose by 34 percent to SR989 million from SR738 million a year earlier.

Updated 17 min 19 sec ago
Waffa Wael and Dana Abdelaziz 

RIYADH: The energy crisis in Europe will accelerate the oil and gas sector’s transition to renewables and hydrogen, Saudi Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih said. 

Speaking at the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh on Oct. 25, he added that the world has witnessed many transitions, with the security transition being the most prominent. 

Referring to Europe, Ukraine, and China and Taiwan’s crisis, he said: “We have this transition taking place and I believe, and it's going to, continue and perhaps to continue to accelerate.”

Al-Falih pointed out that there has also been a transition in trade and supply chains, noting the impact of globalization on them.

“If you think of these, each one of them is subjecting countries, companies and individuals to insurance premiums.”

Speaking on the economic transition, he said higher inflation and higher premiums that are paid “are setting the stage for long lower income and growth.”

With regards to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, he said it “was designed for the world we are living today and the world we are going to live in 10-15 years from now.”

During the business forum, Al-Falih noted that the US is well known to be a friend, pointing out that both countries enjoy “fantastic” relationships that go back to the 1930s.

Most recently, an escalating dispute over the decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, to cut oil production has put the US and Saudi Arabia in a tug of war. 

Updated 22 min 56 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi-based cement producer Al Jouf Cement Co. suffered a 74 percent decline in profits during the first nine months of 2022, due to a downward trend in cement prices and sales.

Al Jouf Cement Co., which is based in the northwest of the Kingdom, saw its profits reach SR8 million ($2 million), down from SR30 million in the prior-year period, its bourse filing shows.

This was accompanied by a 2 percent fall in revenues, from SR177 million in the previous period to SR172 million.

In the third quarter of 2022, profits increased 44 percent to reach SR6 million, compared to SR4 million in the same period last year.

Updated 28 min 59 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main index lost some of its gains to the drop in oil prices on Tuesday, causing investors to stay cautious.

The Tadawul All Share Index fell 0.84 percent to end at 11,973, while the parallel market Nomu added 0.8 percent to finish at 19,938.

Saudi oil giant Aramco ended the session 2.05 percent lower, while Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. decreased 1.54 percent.

Saudi National Bank, the Kingdom’s largest lender, shed 0.61 percent, two days after it announced a 42 percent surge in profit to SR14 billion ($3.8 billion).

The Kingdom’s most valuable bank, Al Rajhi, decreased by 0.11 percent, after posting a 19 percent rise in profit to SR13 billion in the first nine months of 2022.

Riyad Bank declined 1.50 percent, after its profit soared by 13 percent to SR5 billion in the first nine months of 2022.

Bank Albilad fell 0.38 percent, after it reported an increase in profits of 23 percent during the first nine months of 2022 to SR1.5 billion.

The National Co. for Glass dipped 4.19 percent, despite a 138% profit leap to SR93 million in the first nine months of 2022.

Red Sea International Co. gained 3.06 percent to lead the gainers, while Al Sagr Cooperative Insurance Co. declined 9.84 percent to lead the fallers.

The Saudi Exchange also announced the delisting of a government bond worth SR759 million due to maturity.

The delisting is scheduled to occur by the end of the trading day of Oct. 25, Tadawul said in a statement.

Updated 32 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: A SR16 billion ($4.3 billion) mega shopping mall, complete with the world’s largest indoor ski slope, is on track to be opened in Riyadh by early 2026, according to the CEO of the Majid Al Futtaim diversified conglomerate.

Speaking at the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh on Oct. 25, Alain Bejjani gave Arab News more details around the retail giant's Mall of Saudi project.

He said: “We are done with the enabling works and now we're moving to the next phase. The mall requires 48 months of construction, and that should be over by the end of 2025 or early 2026.”

The Mall of Saudi, which was announced at last year's FII forum, will include six hotels and around 1,600 residential units in an integrated community. As well as the indoor ski slope, it will also host the biggest snow dome in the world.

MAF group, which also operates cinemas, supermarkets and hotels, was seriously affected by the COVID-19 outbreak, when many of its businesses were forced to close temporarily.

Beijani believes that economic policies implemented in the region during the pandemic have been of benefit to Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

"The fiscal discipline that has been instituted during COVID times has actually played quite well, too, for Saudi Arabia, and the UAE as well as the region globally, in addition to old revenues that came back," he said.

Regarding the state of MAF’s post pandemic recovery, Bejani said that footfall in malls is returning “very strongly,” but also sales are outpacing that in terms of growth.

“Futtaim is doing well, and continues to do so in 2022 results so far. It's a very good year, and we think this will continue entering into 2023. From this position, I will say of strength, there are challenges and we'll have to deal with them. We are present in 18 markets in 12 different business activities. So naturally, we'll always have to deal with some issues. It's very important that Egypt succeeds in exiting the rough patch that it is going through finally, currently,” he said.

Beijani said that the UAE and Saudi Arabia are known economies and continue on a path towards growth and recovery, actually outpacing other markets around the world.

"Saudi Arabia is a core market for us and we want to turn it into a home market for us. We deeply believe in the potential of the Saudi market," he added.

Bejjani has been at the helm of MAF since 2015, consolidating the group’s position as one of the leading retail, hospitality and leisure groups in the Middle East. MAF is well known by consumers throughout the region for its Carrefour supermarkets, its gigantic shopping malls and its Vox Cinemas chain.

 

