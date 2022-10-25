AMMAN: Jordan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates has condemned the ongoing Israeli military incursions into Palestinian towns, including Tuesday’s dawn attacks in Nablus and Ramallah.
Jordan News Agency, or Petra, cited a statement in which the ministry warned that the military escalation would lead to a new spiral of violence for which “everyone will pay a price.”
The ministry said that the Israeli raids into Palestinian cities and measures to perpetuate the occupation amid a persistent stalemate in the peace process would lead to a dangerous escalation, for which Israel would be responsible, threatening regional peace and stability, Petra reported.
The ministry also stressed it was necessary for Israel to halt all military operations against Palestinians and all illegal measures that undermine the two-state solution and chances for peace.
It called for the international community to provide protection for the Palestinian people and launch a real effort to achieve a just peace that ends the occupation and establishes an independent Palestinian state, with occupied Jerusalem as its capital on the lines of June 4, 1967, which coexists alongside Israel on the basis of the two-state solution, the Arab Peace Initiative and other relevant international legitimacy resolutions.
Jordan condemns ongoing Israeli raids of Palestinian towns
https://arab.news/jb2kq
Jordan condemns ongoing Israeli raids of Palestinian towns
- Foreign affairs ministry warned that military escalation would lead to new spiral of violence
AMMAN: Jordan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates has condemned the ongoing Israeli military incursions into Palestinian towns, including Tuesday’s dawn attacks in Nablus and Ramallah.