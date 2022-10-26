Tensions up as students protest ahead of Amini ceremony

You are here

Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian of Kurdish origin, died three days after being taken into custody. (AFP)
  • Young women and schoolgirls have been at the forefront of protests sparked by Amini’s death last month.
PARIS: Iranian students protested on Tuesday at multiple universities, defying a bloody crackdown as tensions mount on the eve of planned ceremonies marking 40 days since Mahsa Amini’s death.

“A student may die but will not accept humiliation,” they chanted at Shahid Chamran University of Ahvaz, in the southwestern province of Khuzestan, in an online video verified by AFP.

Young women and schoolgirls have been at the forefront of protests sparked by Amini’s death last month, after her arrest for an alleged breach of the country’s strict dress code for women.

Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian of Kurdish origin, died three days after being taken into custody by the notorious morality police on Sept. 13 while visiting Tehran with her younger brother.

Activists said the security services had warned Amini’s family against holding a ceremony and not to ask people to visit her grave Wednesday in Kurdistan province, otherwise “they should worry for their son’s life.”

Wednesday marks 40 days since Amini’s death and the end of the traditional mourning period in Iran. Online videos showed students protesting Tuesday at Beheshti University and the Khajeh Nasir Toosi University of Technology, both in Tehran, as well as Shahid Chamran University of Ahvaz, in Khuzestan province.

The fresh demonstrations came after security forces were accused by activists of beating schoolgirls at the Shahid Sadr girls vocational school in Tehran on Monday.

“Students of the Sadr high school in Tehran have been attacked, strip-searched and beaten up,” said the 1500tasvir social media channel.

At least one student, 16-year-old Sana Soleimani, had been hospitalized, said 1500tasvir, which chronicles rights violations by Iran’s security forces.

“Parents later protested in front of the school. Security forces attacked the neighborhood and shot at people’s houses,” it added.

Iran’s Education Ministry said a dispute erupted between schoolgirls and their parents and school staff after the principal demanded they comply with rules over the use of mobile phones.

  • Erfan Rezaei, 21, was shot in the shoulder and back by a pistol at close range during protests
  • A source said his family was under pressure to say he had been killed by protesters
LONDON: Security forces in Iran killed a man in September after he tore down a poster of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in the city of Amol, BBC Persian reported on Monday.

Erfan Rezaei, 21, was shot in the shoulder and back by a pistol at close range during protests.

A source said his family was under pressure to say he had been killed by protesters.

Not long after the protest, Rezaei’s mother, Farzaneh Barzekar, was told by officials that he had been admitted to hospital.

Hospital nurses refused to tell her where Rezaei was, but after three hours of trying to find him, Barzekar found his blood-soaked clothes outside an operating theater and fainted.

Rezaei died as a result of severe damage to his kidney and spleen caused by the bullet wound to his back. The bullet was fired by a pistol from a distance of 5 meters, the BBC reported.

His body was given to his family on the condition that they held a quiet funeral, which reportedly was only allowed because Rezaei's father was a veteran of the Iran-Iraq War, and Iranians revere those who fought in the 1980-88 conflict.

“Every day, I look at your picture for hours and cry. I look at your empty bed and your books. I read your books out loud to your empty bed,” Rezaei's mother posted on Instagram two weeks ago, underneath a video of his grave.

Anti-government protests were sparked across the country following the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who was detained by the Iranian morality police for allegedly wearing her hijab “improperly.”

Wednesday will mark 40 days since Amini’s death and the end of the traditional mourning period in Iran.

  • New UK PM’s focus on resuscitating economy will require him to be bold in strengthening regional ties, MENA expert tells Arab News
  • Questions remain over foreign policy, having backed Jerusalem embassy move and with British foreign aid spending in danger
LONDON: The UK witnessed a temporary respite from its ongoing political crisis on Monday as Rishi Sunak, the former chancellor of the exchequer, was declared winner of the ruling Conservative Party’s latest leadership contest. 

The new prime minister is already a history maker as the first Asian and Hindu to assume the role, but he enters office with an economy in the doldrums, crumbling infrastructure, war rumbling on in Ukraine and a fractured party. 

How he addresses these issues, and what it means for the rest of the world — in particular the Middle East and North Africa — remains to be seen. 

For the Arab world perhaps more than any other region, the Sunak ascent poses the most unanswered questions, less due to what he has said and more by what he has not.

His relatively short stint in government has coincided almost exactly with the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving little room for public discussion on other issues.

But even if that was not the case, Sunak is a man who keeps his cards close to his chest, with a smaller team of advisors around him than is typical of other prime ministers.

“Nobody knows anything,” a former Whitehall official, now working in the aerospace sector dealing predominantly with MENA-based clients, told Arab News of Sunak’s strategy for the region.

“Sunak’s rapid rise left many in the dark over what he actually thinks beyond his views on the economy. We may need to wait and see who he appoints to certain roles.”

In that sense, though, an economy-conscious prime minister means real opportunities for strengthening ties between the Gulf states and the UK on business, investment and energy.

The Spectator magazine has called him “the most market-literate PM in history.” This can only bode well for a Gulf region looking to diversify away from fossil fuels and becoming a global business hub, but which still holds many cards in global energy markets dealing with Western nations shell-shocked by the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Michael Stephens, a former Conservative councillor and a Middle East expert, told Arab News that the immediate focus would be on furthering business and commercial ties.

“What we’ve seen is a continuous engagement from the UK into the Gulf states to get money. It’s that simple,” he said.

“It’s about dollars, pounds, dirhams — we (the UK) need the foreign direct investment, we need them to prop up certain areas of the economy, and we need the strength of export licensing agreements and remittances from expats.”

The former Whitehall official said the economically oriented Sunak could make a welcome change from his predecessor Boris Johnson when it comes to business in the Middle East.

“Under Boris, there was actually not a lot of leadership or direction on doing business here — it was down to firms to take the lead ourselves.”

Stephens said the UK needs to be bold and ambitious in making the most of the opportunities that Saudi Arabia provides.

“Saudi is clearly the most important state in the Middle East, and you have to mitigate the fallout of the change of relationship with the US,” he said.

“But (Sunak) also has to be ruthless: Go in and see (Crown Prince) Mohammed bin Salman’s Vision 2030 as (the UK’s) opportunity.”

Sunak is thought to be something of a hawk when it comes to Iran. Earlier this year Liam Fox, a former defense minister and Sunak supporter, said the new prime minister “regards Iran as a major threat to regional stability” and “believes the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) doesn’t actually stop Iran’s nuclear program.”

However, Stephens said Sunak may end up being sidelined on Iran, especially if his views clash with the prevailing wind in Washington.

“On OPEC+, Iran … the US has first-mover advantage,” he said. “Sunak has no independence there.”

There will be questions, though, over other areas of interest for MENA, especially when it comes to aid.

Sunak will keep Jeremy Hunt as chancellor, whose interventions in the past few weeks have signaled that a period of austerity in government spending lies ahead for the UK. 

One area it is feared could be affected particularly badly is aid spending, already hammered by Sunak himself while chancellor in the wake of the pandemic — and which impacts various countries in the region, especially Syria, Lebanon, Somalia, Yemen and Afghanistan.

On Israel, Sunak has said claims that it is an apartheid state are “not only factually incorrect but quite frankly offensive,” and has toyed with the idea of relocating the UK Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Ultimately, given the circumstances that Sunak finds himself in, Stephens said foreign policy “isn’t a priority” in the way the economy is, but failure to engage properly with the Arab world could still see clear economic opportunities squandered. 

“To my mind, you’ve clearly got separate areas of policy: You’ve got the economic, you’ve got the security and you’ve got the geopolitical,” Stephens said.

“You can pursue your financial objectives in the region without necessarily coming into clashes on the geopolitical side.

“The world that Sunak inherits is fundamentally unstable. States act in their own interests again, and you can get away without grand ideas.

“He can pick and choose his battles, but he needs to create a perception that he does care, or there are other movers who will take advantage.

“I suspect with us (the UK) … we’re more predisposed to keep the relationships (in the Gulf) going (than the US).”

  • Michel Aoun discussed the dispute with Bashar Assad in a telephone call at the weekend, before instructing Elias Bou Saab to head a Lebanese delegation to Damascus
  • Syria on Tuesday rejected the delegation, saying that Lebanon had failed to send an “official letter” and that its own negotiators were too busy
BEIRUT: Efforts to resolve a maritime border dispute between Lebanon and Syria appear to have foundered after Damascus rebuffed attempts by President Michel Aoun to set up official talks.

Aoun discussed the dispute with President Bashar Assad in a telephone call at the weekend, before instructing Elias Bou Saab, the deputy speaker of parliament, to head a Lebanese delegation to Damascus.

Syria on Tuesday rejected the delegation, however, saying that Lebanon had failed to send an “official letter” and that its own negotiators were too busy. The rebuff leaves the president without a resolution six days before the end of his term.

Ali Abdul Karim Ali, the Syrian ambassador to Lebanon, said after meeting Aoun on Tuesday: “Lebanon did not send an official letter to set the dates for ministers and officials in Syria to meet the Lebanese delegation in a timely manner.

“The Syrian authorities thus apologized for not being able to receive the Lebanese delegation because Syrian officials already have prior engagements.”

Lebanon’s Foreign Ministry was separately told by Syria that “the timing is not appropriate for such a visit.”

The sea boundary dispute emerged last year after Syria granted a license to a Russian company to explore an area claimed by Lebanon.

Syria reportedly wants to tie any agreement to the identity of the Shebaa Farms area, which is claimed by both Damascus and Beirut, as well as Israel.

Ali, whom Aoun awarded on Tuesday the National Order of the Cedar, said his country had “always facilitated the outstanding issues between Lebanon and Syria and there is a treaty of brotherhood and cooperation between the two countries.”

He requested that “the concerned leaders and ministers meet.”

Meanwhile, the Lebanese General Security service announced hundreds of Syrian refugees would voluntarily go back to their country on Wednesday, in the latest round of a returns initiative that began in 2017.

Maj. Gen. Abbas Ibrahim, the service’s chief, said that returning Syrians to their homeland was a “national duty that we must fulfill.”

“There are around 2.8 million Syrians in Lebanon, including refugees; 42 percent of prisoners in Lebanon are Syrians, which puts additional pressure on us,” he said, adding that over half a million had already voluntarily returned since 2017.

“Lebanon rejects the way some humanitarian organizations try to dictate their will to us,” he said. 

“We will not submit to pressure because the interest of the Lebanese people is first and foremost, and we will not force any refugee to return. This is our principle and we seek to ease the burden on Lebanon.”

However, an official at a refugee camp in Arsal told Arab News that some who had registered to return had “changed their mind for fear of what might await them.”

Lisa Abu Khaled, the media official at the UNHCR, the UN's refugee agency, told Arab News: “Lebanon says that it has 1.5 million Syrian refugees, while the number of those registered with us is 825,000, and we know that there are many more.”

Lebanon’s Social Affairs Minister Hector Hajjar said that the return scheme was “safe and there is no pressure; be it a small or a large number of refugees returning. We do not care about the numbers; we rather focus on ensuring a safe return."

About 700 refugees are expected to return to Syria on Wednesday. The Lebanese hope to process around 15,000 every month.

“We want to reiterate to the international community that we are a sovereign state," said Hajjar. "Lebanon has provided enough support on the financial and health levels. Today, we no longer have the means to bear such expenses. We have become a poor country, and the only solution is for refugees to return home.”

During a visit to a camp in Arsal, Hajjar told Syrian residents that they were “going back according to a mechanism agreed upon between the two countries, and we assume the responsibility of ensuring that everyone who returns to Syria will be safe.”

Syria meanwhile said that it had “spared no effort to facilitate the return” of refugees, including enacting a law that pardons “terrorists” not wanted for murder, issuing amnesty decrees and starting a reconciliation process for regime opponents.

Lebanon abides by the 2011 decision of the Arab League to suspend Syria’s membership due to the regime’s brutal suppression of popular protests.

  • The Israel Defense Forces stormed Nablus an hour after midnight and targeted an apartment in the Kasbah neighborhood
  • Thousands of citizens attended a mass funeral for the victims at noon on Tuesday in Nablus amid unprecedented outrage
Six Palestinians were killed and 20 injured in Israeli predawn raids on Tuesday in the occupied West Bank as the army targeted an emerging group, and thousands later massed for the funerals of the alleged militants.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said five people were killed in Nablus in the northern West Bank, where Israel confirmed an overnight operation targeted the Lions’ Den, a new group it blames for multiple recent attacks.

Another Palestinian died from a gunshot wound to the chest during overnight clashes with Israeli forces in Nabi Saleh, north of Ramallah.

The victims have been named as Wadih Al-Hawah, 31, a senior leader of the Nablus-based Lions’ Den group; Hamdi Sharaf, 35; Ali Antar, 26; Hamdi Qayyim, 30; Mishaal Zahi Baghdadi, 27; and Qusai Al-Tamimi in Ramallah.

The Israel Defense Forces stormed Nablus an hour after midnight and targeted an apartment in the Kasbah neighborhood.

The Palestinian security forces patrolling the city spotted the Israeli undercover agents moving toward the militant group’s headquarters, and a clash took place that alerted dozens of group members who joined the fight against the Israeli force and foiled its mission.

Mosque loudspeakers blared messages around 2 a.m. in West Bank cities urging Palestinians to go out and support their people in Nablus.

Thousands of citizens attended a mass funeral for the victims at noon on Tuesday in Nablus amid unprecedented outrage, angry slogans and chants.

Demonstrators called on the international community to protect the Palestinian people from the crimes of the Israeli occupation forces.

Bullets were fired into the air and the Lions’ Den threatened the Israeli military with a violent response.

Hundreds participated in the funeral of Al-Tamimi in the village of Nabi Saleh, northwest of Ramallah.

A protest strike was observed in the cities of the West Bank and Gaza Strip in response to a call by President Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah movement to condemn the ongoing Israeli crimes against the Palestinians.

Abbas is making “urgent contacts in order to stop this aggression against our people” in Nablus, his spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeinah said in a statement.

Khaled Al-Batsh, a leader in the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group, urged “confrontation” with Israel on all “fronts.”

Notably, a high number of Palestinian casualties are taking place a week before the Israeli elections, and a majority of Palestinians firmly believe that this is because candidates want to look tough on Palestinians to get maximum votes.

The Israeli army declared a state of high alert before the elections, fearing a response to the deadly raid.

Israeli security sources said the number of warnings for attacks in the West Bank and Israeli areas is increasing.

Meanwhile, international diplomats in the West Bank have expressed deep concern over the deteriorating security situation in the area during the past two weeks.

Taysir Nasrallah, a Fatah leader who attended the funerals, told Arab News: “The participation of thousands of citizens in the funerals of the martyrs of Nablus sends out a strong message about the Palestinian people’s support for the resistance against the Israeli occupation.”

The more Israeli pressure increases on the Palestinians, the more their resistance increases, he said.

“Israel does not want to understand that its use of violence against the Palestinians will not benefit it, and that no force, either Israel or the Palestinian Authority, can stand against the desire of the Palestinian masses.

“The youths of the resistance do not fear the Israeli army with all its weapons and technology. Rather, they call for revenge for the killing of their compatriots by the Israelis,” Nasrallah told Arab News.

“They stormed after midnight on Tuesday to kill one wanted man, and they ended up killing five. Four of them were not the target of the Israeli operation,” he added.

“The Israelis must understand that the Palestinian people reject the occupation, and we are prepared for a comprehensive and long-armed confrontation with Israel,” Nasrallah said.

The IDF has killed 129 Palestinians in the West Bank and East Jerusalem since the beginning of this year, most of them non-armed.

  • Foreign affairs ministry warned that military escalation would lead to new spiral of violence
AMMAN: Jordan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates has condemned the ongoing Israeli military incursions into Palestinian towns, including Tuesday’s dawn attacks in Nablus and Ramallah.
Jordan News Agency, or Petra, cited a statement in which the ministry warned that the military escalation would lead to a new spiral of violence for which “everyone will pay a price.”
The ministry said that the Israeli raids into Palestinian cities and measures to perpetuate the occupation amid a persistent stalemate in the peace process would lead to a dangerous escalation, for which Israel would be responsible, threatening regional peace and stability, Petra reported.
The ministry also stressed it was necessary for Israel to halt all military operations against Palestinians and all illegal measures that undermine the two-state solution and chances for peace.
It called for the international community to provide protection for the Palestinian people and launch a real effort to achieve a just peace that ends the occupation and establishes an independent Palestinian state, with occupied Jerusalem as its capital on the lines of June 4, 1967, which coexists alongside Israel on the basis of the two-state solution, the Arab Peace Initiative and other relevant international legitimacy resolutions.

