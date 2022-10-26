UN envoy: Myanmar crisis deepens, taking ‘catastrophic toll’

You are here

Debris are scattered after air strikes by Myanmar’s military destroyed wooden structures near Aung Bar Lay Village, Hpakant township, Kachin state in Myanmar on Oct. 24, 2022. (AP)
Updated 26 October 2022
AP

  • Myanmar for five decades had languished under strict military rule
  • Civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi’s term ended with the military’s Feb. 1, 2021 coup
UNITED NATIONS: The UN special envoy for Myanmar warned Tuesday that the political, human rights and humanitarian crisis in the military-ruled Southeast Asian nation is deepening and taking “a catastrophic toll on the people.”
Noeleen Heyzer told the UN General Assembly’s human rights committee that more than 13.2 million people don’t have enough to eat, 1.3 million are displaced and the military continues operations using disproportionate force including bombings, burnings of homes and buildings, and the killing of civilians.
Heyzer’s briefing was her first at the UN in New York since she visited Myanmar in August and met the head of the military government, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing.
She said the meeting “was part of broader efforts by the UN to urgently support a return to civilian rule.” She stressed that “there is a new political reality in Myanmar: a people demanding change, no longer willing to accept military rule.”
Heyzer said she made six requests during the meeting with the military’s commander-in-chief, including to end aerial bombing and the burning of civilian infrastructure; deliver humanitarian aid without discriminating; release all children and political prisoners; institute a moratorium on executions; ensure the well-being of and allow meetings with the country’s imprisoned former leader Aung San Suu Kyi; and create conditions for the voluntary and safe return of over 1 million Rohingya refugees who fled to Bangladesh to escape military crackdowns.
Myanmar for five decades had languished under strict military rule that led to international isolation and sanctions. As the generals loosened their grip, culminating in Suu Kyi’s rise to leadership in 2015 elections, the international community responded by lifting most sanctions and pouring investment into the country.
That ended with the military’s Feb. 1, 2021 coup following November 2020 elections in which Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party won overwhelmingly and the military contested as fraudulent.
The takeover was met with massive public opposition, which has since turned into armed resistance that some UN experts, including Heyzer’s predecessor, Christine Schraner Burgener, have characterized as civil war.
Much of the international community, including Myanmar’s fellow members in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, have expressed frustration at the hard line the generals have taken in resisting reform. Myanmar’s rulers agreed to a five-point ASEAN plan in April 2021 to restore peace and stability to the country but the military has made little effort to implement the plan.
The plan calls for the immediate cessation of violence, a dialogue among all concerned parties, mediation of the dialogue process by an ASEAN special envoy, provision of humanitarian aid through ASEAN channels and a visit to Myanmar by the association’s special envoy to meet all concerned parties. Heyzer and ASEAN special envoy Prak Sokhonn, a Cambodian minister, have both visited Myanmar but neither was allowed to meet Suu Kyi.
Heyzer told the human rights committee there are some avenues to pursue.
“While there is little room for the de-escalation of violence or for ‘talks about talks’ in the present zero-sum situation, there are some concrete ways to reduce the suffering of the people,” she said.
Heyzer said she has been working “extremely closely” with the ASEAN envoy and the ASEAN chair, but she was critical of its five-point consensus, which doesn’t deal with the Rohingya or how best to return Myanmar to civilian rule.
Another issue that is critical, she said, is that the humanitarian aid under the five-point plan “actually works through the channels of the military, and it doesn’t quite reach the people that are most in need.”
Heyzer said that since many more people will be forced to flee Myanmar to escape violence, she will keep pressing ASEAN “to develop a regional protection framework for refugees and forcibly displaced persons.”
“The recent forced return of Myanmar nationals, some of whom were detained on arrival, underlines the urgency of a coordinated ASEAN response to address shared regional challenges caused by the conflict,” she said.
On the humanitarian front, Heyzer said key armed ethnic organizations and the opposition National Unity Government appealed to her to convene a forum “to facilitate protection and humanitarian assistance to all people in need, in observance of international humanitarian law.”
She said the plight of the Rohingya, and other forcibly displaced from Myanmar, “remains desperate, with many seeking refuge through dangerous land and sea journeys.”
Violence between the Arakan Army and the government in northern Rakhine state, where the Rohingya fled from but where hundreds of thousands of Rohingya still live, “has escalated to levels not seen since late 2020, with significant cross-border incursions,” she said.
Heyzer said this is endangering all communities, harming conditions for the return of Rohingya, and “prolonging the burden on Bangladesh.”

Updated 26 October 2022
AFP

  • Newlyweds Bridget Thackwray and Topher Richwhite crossed from Turkey into Iran in early July
  • The exact details of the couple’s time in Iran remain unclear
WELLINGTON: Two travel bloggers from New Zealand who disappeared in Iran for almost four months are “safe and well” having fled after secret talks between the two governments, Wellington revealed Wednesday.
Newlyweds Bridget Thackwray and Topher Richwhite crossed from Turkey into Iran in early July, when their social media feeds — usually filled with glamorous and carefully curated shots of them in exotic locations — fell silent.
For months, some of the couple’s 300,000 fans posted increasingly anguished messages asking about their safety, with no reply. At the same time, the New Zealand government refused media requests to comment on their whereabouts.
On Wednesday Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern broke her silence, revealing that officials had been “working hard” for several months to “ensure the safe” exit of the couple, who had endured “difficult circumstances.”
The exact details of the couple’s time in Iran remain unclear.
Iranian officials told AFP that the couple had been neither detained nor arrested, and the New Zealand government was careful not to imply any formal captivity.
Westerners are frequently taken into custody by Iran’s hard-line government — which has been at loggerheads with the United States and its allies since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Detainees have languished in jails or been released after intensive behind-the-scenes negotiations.
Many releases have included prisoner swaps, leading to accusations that Tehran is engaged in “hostage diplomacy.”
Most countries advise against any travel to Iran.
“Topher,” short for Christopher, who is in his late thirties and is the son of one of New Zealand’s wealthiest bankers, toured with a band before the couple started their world tour.
His wife Bridget, in her late twenties, founded the fashion website Fashbae in 2017, the year before they began traveling.
They traveled in an American-made Jeep 4x4 named “Gunther” after German traveler Gunther Holtorf, who visited 215 countries in 26 years before his death in 2021.
In a July video post that was later removed from social media sites, Richwhite said the couple had been stopped at the Iranian border, where the vehicle was inspected. They were instructed how to dress and behave in a tense 45-minute meeting with guards.
Canada-based fan Chris Los, a retired teacher, said the couple’s GPS tracker then stopped in the same place for several days.
“They never stay in the same place in the middle of nowhere for this long,” Los told AFP. “Because they share photos and video so openly and often, it was obvious to me that something was wrong.”
This week Kylie Moore-Gilbert, an Australian who spent more than 800 days in Iranian jails before being released, reported that the couple were missing.
Moore-Gilbert hailed confirmation that the couple had exited Iran as “fantastic news.”
The pair’s disappearance echoed the plight of British-Australian travel bloggers who were held in Iran in 2019, on suspicion of spying and circumventing sanctions, but who were later released.
At the same time, Australia halted the extradition of Reza Dehbashi to the United States.
A PhD student at the University of Queensland, Dehbashi had been detained on allegations of “attempting to purchase and transfer advanced American military radar equipment via Dubai to Iran.”
Ardern did not provide details of the negotiations but insisted she had not shied away from criticizing Iran’s recent bloody crackdown on young protesters — many women, objecting to strict Islamic law and authoritarian rule.
“We called in the Iranian ambassador to share our views directly,” she added.
Her government has diplomatic ties with Iran and has had an embassy in Tehran since 1975 making it New Zealand’s longest-standing Middle Eastern outpost.
Iran has repeatedly accused outside forces of stirring up the protests, and in late September announced that nine foreign nationals — including from France, Germany, Italy, Poland and the Netherlands — had been arrested.

Updated 26 October 2022

  • New Delhi must also promote minorities, say analysts
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: From politicians to ordinary citizens, Indians celebrated on Tuesday a “moment of joy and pride” as Rishi Sunak took office as UK prime minister, becoming the first-ever Hindu politician and person of color to lead Britain.

Sunak, 42, was born in south England to parents of Indian heritage who emigrated from British colonial East Africa six decades ago. His grandparents were originally from Punjab.

Sunak’s wife, Akshata Murty, is a fashion designer and the daughter of Narayana Murthy, who co-founded the tech giant Infosys and is one of India’s richest men.

As his ascent to power was sealed on Tuesday, a day after he prevailed in a Conservative Party leadership race, Indian media celebrated the appointment with headlines including “Indian son rises over the empire” and “Battered Britain gets ‘desi’ big boss” — 75 years after their country cast off two centuries of British colonial rule.

“For every Indian no moment of happiness is bigger than this. This shows that the world over there (accepts) Hindus,” Sudhanshu Mittal, national spokesperson of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, told Arab News.

“No field is left where an Indian is not exceling and leading the way. Britain has always been an inseparable part of every Indian’s imagination because for many years they ruled.”

Sunak’s appointment coincided with Diwali, the annual festival that for Hindus is symbolic of new beginnings. Manoj Ladwa, chief executive and chairman of the London-based media and publishing house India Inc. Group, recalled how seven years ago, also on Diwali, Britain’s former premier David Cameron said during a reception in honor of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi that “it won’t be long till there is a British Indian prime minister at Downing Street.”

“Today, on Diwali, a most auspicious day for Hindus, Sikhs and Jains, and almost seven years from David Cameron’s prophetic declaration, we have a British Indian Hindu prime minister. Whatever our political beliefs, it is a moment of joy and pride for so many of us,” Ladwa said.

“Rishi Sunak is our story. A child born in the UK to immigrant parents who through sheer hard work and dedication sought to give their children a better life, with a focus on education and good values, he has climbed to hold the highest public office in the land. And by virtue of this, has become one of the most powerful and influential leaders in the world.”

In the popular imagination, Sunak’s appointment was likened to revenge on the former colonial power.

“It’s a moment of pride for all of us,” Shiv Shankar Prasad, a trader based in Mokama town in the eastern state of Bihar, told Arab News. “English people ruled over us for two hundred years and now an Indian is their prime minister.”

But political commentators were more realistic, seeing the victory of a person from a minority group as an example that India itself should follow, rather than considering it a symbolic triumph.

“Rishi Sunak becoming PM does not mean that India is ruling Britain. All that it shows is that British society has become more mature, open and it’s not your religion, it’s not your race which matters but the citizenship of the country,” said Aditya Mukherjee, history professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi.

“We should learn a lesson from them.”

For Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay, a Delhi-based author and journalist who has been focused on Hindu nationalist politics, a Hindu politician taking over 10 Downing Street should be an inspiration for the Indian powers that be to increase their own minority representation.

“It should give us a moment to decide whether we are going to enable minorities to get into important pivotal positions in governance,” he said.

“All minorities of this country have become insecure, and they occupy much fewer important positions than they did a few years ago. We should use this occasion to improve the minority representation in the government.”

Updated 26 October 2022
Ellie Aben

  • Dean Edward Cheves pleaded guilty in American court Monday
MANILA: Philippine justice officials said on Tuesday the government may still attempt to extradite a former US diplomat charged with sexual abuse of minors in the Southeast Asian country, a day after he pleaded guilty in an American court.

Dean Edward Cheves, 63, pleaded guilty on Monday to two counts of “engaging in illicit sexual conduct in a foreign place” between 2020 and 2021, the US Department of Justice said in a statement.

He faces a maximum penalty of up to 30 years in prison on each count and is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 20, 2023.

The former first secretary at the US Embassy in Manila has been wanted in the Philippines, which sought his extradition after the Pasay City Regional Trial Court ordered his arrest in August last year, following charges of child abuse and child pornography brought against him by a victim’s mother.

In response to a question from Arab News on whether the Department of Justice is still interested in having him extradited to the Philippines, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said “yes.”

Cheves has been charged with violating the Philippine Child Abuse Law and the Anti-Child Pornography Act.

Menardo Guevarra, solicitor general of the Philippines and former DOJ secretary who had overseen the Cheves case, said the government should pursue his extradition as he “is accountable not only under US laws but more so under the laws of the Philippines where he committed these horrible crimes.”

According to the US Department of Justice, Cheves had communicated online and paid a Philippine minor to produce and send sexually explicit images, and engaged in sexual acts with another underaged victim.

“The child sex abuse material that Cheves produced and received of these minors were found on devices seized from Cheves’ embassy residence in the Philippines,” the Department of Justice said in a statement. “Cheves knew the ages of both minors at the time he engaged in the conduct.”

Updated 26 October 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Mothers forcibly separated from their children and abandoned overseas by abusive husbands could be allowed to return to the UK following a landmark ruling, it was revealed this week.
It follows a victory in the British high court for a woman who was abandoned in Pakistan by her British husband and kept apart from her 2-year-old daughter.
The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, married a British citizen in 2017, relocated to the UK and gave birth to a baby girl the following year, but suffered from domestic violence and was left with “permanent internal damage.”
The court said the woman was unlawfully discriminated against and was entitled to return to the UK.
According to research, young women — mostly of South Asian descent — have suffered from the practice known as “transnational marriage abandonment,” which includes emotional and sexual abuse, being exploited for the purpose of producing children, and acting as domestic servants for their in-laws, The Times reported.
The British Home Office had been examining cases of transnational marriage abandonment since 2016, but had failed to come to a conclusion by the time of the high court challenge, The Guardian reported.
“For too long, the lack of a re-entry route for victims of transnational marriage abandonment has been used as a loophole by abusers,” said the woman’s lawyer, Nath Gbikpi of Islington Law Centre.“They knew that so long as they managed to get them out of the UK, they could prevent their spouses from returning and, by so doing, prevent them from accessing the UK criminal, family and immigration system.”
Gbikpi said status quo was unlawful and violated women’s human rights — something the high court judge agreed with, ruling that abandoned women were discriminated against because they were abroad as a result of their abuse.
According to The Times, the Home Office is not appealing, which means that victims of transnational abuse will be able to apply from overseas for the right to remain in Britain.

Updated 25 October 2022
AFP

  • "Russia continues to accuse falsely Ukraine for preparing and making a dirty bomb -- that is absurd," Jens Stoltenberg said
  • Western leaders have rejected Moscow's claim that Ukraine is planning to set off a crude device
DUBAI: Russia’s warning that Ukraine was readying to use a “dirty bomb” fits Moscow’s track record of deception, when it “accuses others for what they intend to do themselves,” NATO’s chief told AFP in an interview on Tuesday.
“Russia continues to accuse falsely Ukraine for preparing and making a dirty bomb — that is absurd, because why should Ukraine use a dirty bomb on the territories they want to liberate?” Jens Stoltenberg said during a visit to a US aircraft carrier currently in the Mediterranean, USS George H.W. Bush.
Western leaders have rejected Moscow’s claim that Ukraine is planning to set off a crude device that could spread nuclear, chemical or biological materials over a wide area.
They fear that the Kremlin, which has faced major setbacks in its invasion of Ukraine as NATO countries back Kyiv with weapons and funds, is preparing a “false flag” operation where it launches such am attack and blames it on Ukraine.
“The world would see through any attempt to use the allegation as a pretext for escalation,” the United States, France and Britain said in a joint statement.
The UN Security Council on Tuesday was to discuss the “dirty bomb” claim.
“I would be careful speculating, but we’ve seen this before, we also saw it at the start of the war,” Stoltenberg said in a video interview with AFPTV.
“A lot of false accusations against Ukraine were used in a way to ‘excuse’ the invasion that happened later.... We have seen what has happened before and that makes it necessary to follow closely what Russia now does.”
Stoltenberg added: “They need to understand that we will not accept a false pretext so that Russia further escalates the war in Ukraine.”
During his visit to the US warship, Stoltenberg addressed more than a hundred servicemen and women on board in the flight hangar, in front of a stage with a giant US flag and a line of national flags of NATO’s 30 member countries.
The hangar held a couple of F-18 multi-role fighter jets and a portrait of the aircraft carrier’s namesake, former US president George H.W. Bush.
The warship was leading a carrier strike group, a flotilla of US Navy vessels that includes a cruiser and four destroyers.
Stoltenberg told the personnel in the aircraft carrier that the strike group “sends a powerful message” that NATO allies are in a state of “increased vigilance from the Baltic to the Mediterranean — and the Black Sea” which is off southern Ukraine.
While NATO is not directly involved in Ukraine’s struggle against the Russian invasion, it has repeatedly said it will vigorously defend every centimeter of territory in NATO member states that neighbor Ukraine should they be attacked.
US President Joe Biden has warned Moscow that it using a nuclear weapon in its war in Ukraine — including a lower-yield so-called tactical nuke — would be “an incredibly serious mistake.”

