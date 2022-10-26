You are here

  • Home
  • World Bank projects 11% energy price decline in 2023

World Bank projects 11% energy price decline in 2023

World Bank projects 11% energy price decline in 2023
Both natural gas and coal prices are projected to decline in 2023 from record highs in 2022 (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ncway

Updated 35 sec ago
Reuters

World Bank projects 11% energy price decline in 2023

World Bank projects 11% energy price decline in 2023
Updated 35 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON, The World Bank on Wednesday said it expects energy prices to decline by 11 percent in 2023 after this year’s 60 percent surge following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, although slower global growth and COVID-19 restrictions in China could lead to a deeper fall, according to Reuters.

The bank in its latest Commodity Markets Outlook projected a Brent crude average price of $92 a barrel in 2023, easing to $80 in 2024 but well above the five-year average of $60.

It said Russia’s oil exports could drop by as much as 2 million barrels per day due to an EU embargo on Russian oil and gas products, coupled with restrictions on insurance and shipping, that are take effect on Dec. 5.

A proposed Group of Seven oil price cap could also affect the flow of oil from Russia, but needed the participation of large emerging markets and developing countries to be effective, it said, calling the mechanism “untested.”

The World Bank said the stronger dollar — and the shrinking value of the currencies of most developing economies — had driven up food and fuel prices that could aggravate the food insecurity already affecting 200 million people worldwide.

“The combination of elevated commodity prices and persistent currency depreciations translates into higher inflation in many countries,” said Ayhan Kose, who heads the World Bank group that produces the report.

He said emerging market and developing economies should brace for “a period of even higher volatility in global financial and commodity markets.”

Currency depreciation meant that almost 60 percent of oil-importing emerging markets and developing economies saw an increase in domestic currency oil prices from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which began on Feb. 24, the report found.

Nearly 90 percent of these economies also saw a larger increase in wheat prices in local currency terns, it said.

Food price inflation averaged more than 20 percent in South Asia in the first three quarters of 2022, while other regions, including Latin America and the Caribbean, the Middle East and North Africa, SubSaharan Africa, and Eastern Europe and Central Asia, averaged food price inflation of between 12 percent and 15 percent.

While energy prices were easing, they would still be 75 percent above their average over the past five years, the bank said.

Both natural gas and coal prices are projected to decline in 2023 from record highs in 2022, but Australian coal and US natural-gas prices are still expected to be double their average over the last five years by 2024. European natural gas prices could be nearly four times higher, it said.

Coal production, meanwhile, was increasing significantly, as major exporters boosted output, putting climate-change goals at risk.

Topics: World Bank energy prices

Related

Euro back above dollar parity on US economic strains
Business & Economy
Euro back above dollar parity on US economic strains
Oil prices rise on supply concerns, but stockpiles weigh
Business & Economy
Oil prices rise on supply concerns, but stockpiles weigh

Bank of Canada surprises with 50 bps hike, says slight recession possible

Bank of Canada surprises with 50 bps hike, says slight recession possible
Updated 19 sec ago
Reuters

Bank of Canada surprises with 50 bps hike, says slight recession possible

Bank of Canada surprises with 50 bps hike, says slight recession possible
Updated 19 sec ago
Reuters

OTTAWA: The Bank of Canada announced a smaller-than-expected interest rate hike on Wednesday and made clear more increases were still needed, even as it forecast that the economy could soon slip into a slight recession, according to Reuters.

The central bank increased its policy rate by half a percentage point to 3.75 percent, a 14-year high but coming up short on calls for another 75 basis points move. It has lifted rates by 350 basis points since March, one of its fastest tightening cycles ever.

The bank separately said growth would stall later this year and early next year, edging down its 2022 economic outlook to 3.3 percent from 3.5 percent forecast in July, and slashing 2023 growth to 0.9 percent, from 1.8 percent.

“This suggests that a couple of quarters with growth slightly below zero is just as likely as a couple of quarters with small positive growth,” the bank said in its October Monetary Policy Report.

A technical recession, two consecutive quarters of negative growth, is possible between the fourth quarter of 2022 and the end of the second quarter of 2023, the forecasts show.

Despite the darkening outlook, elevated inflation and inflation expectations, along with ongoing demand pressures meant the policy rate would need to go higher, the bank said.

“Future rate increases will be influenced by our assessments of how tighter monetary policy is working to slow demand, how supply challenges are resolving, and how inflation and inflation expectations are responding,” it said.

Inflation has slowed to 6.9 percent in September from a peak of 8.1 percent in June, but core measures remain broad-based and persistent. The central bank revised downward its inflation outlook on lower commodity prices and easing supply chain disruptions.

“Inflation is expected to return to the top of the 1 percent-3 percent control range by the end of 2023 and to the 2 percent target by the end of 2024,” the bank said.

After the decision, the Canadian dollar weakened to 1.3625 against the Greenback, or $0.73.

Topics: Bank of Canada Canada

Related

Oil prices rise on supply concerns, but stockpiles weigh
Business & Economy
Oil prices rise on supply concerns, but stockpiles weigh
Euro back above dollar parity on US economic strains
Business & Economy
Euro back above dollar parity on US economic strains

Euro back above dollar parity on US economic strains

Euro back above dollar parity on US economic strains
Updated 10 min ago
AFP

Euro back above dollar parity on US economic strains

Euro back above dollar parity on US economic strains
Updated 10 min ago
AFP

LONDON: The euro on Wednesday jumped back above parity with the dollar, the US currency sliding against its main rivals on concerns over the world’s biggest economy.

The euro bounced back above one dollar for the first time since mid-September, helped also by expectations of a big interest rate hike from the European Central Bank on Thursday.

There were large gains against the dollar also for the British pound and yen, helping them to recover some ground after recent sharp losses.

The dollar retreated following “a string of negative (US) economic data released since the beginning of the week,” noted ActivTrades senior analyst Ricardo Evangelista.

Poorly received data, including slower house price growth and weaker consumer confidence, showed that big rate hikes from the Federal Reserve are “starting to open some cracks in the American economy,” he said.

“The Federal Reserve has been hiking rates aggressively in an attempt to bring inflation under control, and the country’s economy is starting to suffer as a result,” Evangelista added.

Sterling on Wednesday jumped more than one percent against the dollar, winning a boost also from markets welcoming the appointment of Rishi Sunak as prime minister.

The move was seen as offering stability to the UK economy after weeks of upheaval fueled by predecessor Liz Truss’s tax-cutting budget.

The dollar also slumped against the yen following recent 32-year highs, as the Bank of Japan holds off from raising interest rates.

Stock markets were mostly lower Wednesday as traders digested another batch of earnings from some of the world’s biggest companies.

Banks are enjoying large profits as interest rates rise but there are concerns over bad loans, as the global economy is threatened by possible recession.

Shares in Barclays fell 0.7 percent despite the British bank announcing a 10-percent jump in quarterly net profits.

Google parent Alphabet meanwhile reported quarterly earnings that fell short of market expectations as belts tightened in the digital ad market that drives its revenue.

Alphabet shares slipped 6.8 percent to $97.35 in after-market trades that followed the release of the earnings report.

They opened down 8.5 percent.

“When Google stumbles, it’s a bad omen for digital advertising at large,” said Insider Intelligence analyst Evelyn Mitchell.

“This disappointing quarter for Google signifies hard times ahead if market conditions continue to deteriorate.”

Wall Street opened lower, with the Dow shedding 0.1 percent.

But the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 2.1 percent at the start of trading, dragged down by Alphabet and shares in Microsoft, which tanked 7.9 percent after the company also reported results late on Tuesday.

In afternoon trading in Europe, both London and Paris were lower, while Frankfurt was holding on to a marginal gain.

In recent weeks, stocks have surged higher when the dollar and bond yields pulled back on economic news that could give the Fed reason to pause its interest rate hikes.

Analyst Patrick O’Hare at Briefing.com said it was unclear whether the downgraded earnings estimates being released by companies would prompt investors to recalibrate their equity portfolios or move out of stocks.

“Today will be a test of sentiment and a gauge of how much the weakening fundamental outlook has been priced into the broader market already,” he said.


 

Topics: global markets euro Dollar

Related

Oil prices rise on supply concerns, but stockpiles weigh
Business & Economy
Oil prices rise on supply concerns, but stockpiles weigh

Oil prices rise on supply concerns, but stockpiles weigh

Oil prices rise on supply concerns, but stockpiles weigh
Updated 16 min 25 sec ago
Reuters

Oil prices rise on supply concerns, but stockpiles weigh

Oil prices rise on supply concerns, but stockpiles weigh
Updated 16 min 25 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Oil prices rose on Wednesday on supply concerns and a weaker dollar, but US stockpile data capped gains, according to Reuters.

Brent crude futures for December were up 54 cents, or 0.58 percent, at $94.06 a barrel by 1312 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures for December were up 80 cents, or 0.94 percent, at $86.12.

A weaker US dollar sent a bullish signal, making oil cheaper for holders of other currencies.

Ongoing supply constraints added further support, with the International Energy Agency’s head highlighting the “first truly global energy crisis.”

Saudi Aramco’s CEO said there were many uncertainties ahead of planned European embargoes on crude and refined products from Russia, a member of the OPEC+ alliance led by Saudi Arabia, adding that Russian oil is still finding buyers.

Saudi energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman warned on Tuesday that energy stockpiles were being used as a mechanism to manipulate markets.

“OPEC production cuts effective November and the new EU sanctions on Russian oil to be enforced from December should be positive (for prices),” Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management, told Reuters.

But support for prices was capped on Wednesday by a 4.5 million barrel rise in US crude inventories in the week ending Oct. 21, according to market sources citing figures from the American Petroleum Institute.

This was above expectations from five analysts polled by Reuters.

Rising stockpiles reinforce fears of a global recession that would cut demand, weakness in which has also been apparent in softer Chinese crude import data.

Of the wide WTI-Brent spread in recent sessions, Innes added that WTI buyers are watching for more interventions by President Joe Biden ahead of the US mid-term elections on Nov. 8.

Biden announced a plan last week to sell off the rest of a record release from the nation’s emergency oil reserve by the end of the year as he tries to keep gasoline prices in check. Meanwhile Biden, facing criticism over high inflation, has warned that Saudi Arabia would face consequences for aligning with Russia and agreeing to reduce crude supply.

 

Topics: Oil oil prices

Related

First batch of new Saudi oil grant to Yemen arrives in Aden
Saudi Arabia
First batch of new Saudi oil grant to Yemen arrives in Aden

PIF completes biggest ever carbon credit auction 

PIF completes biggest ever carbon credit auction 
Updated 35 min 26 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

PIF completes biggest ever carbon credit auction 

PIF completes biggest ever carbon credit auction 
Updated 35 min 26 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund auctioned off 1.4 million tons of carbon credits during the 6th edition of the Future Investment Initiative conference in Riyadh.

As many as 15 Saudi, as well as regional, firms participated in what has been labeled as the biggest ever carbon credit sale, according to a statement.

Carbon credits allow companies to emit a specific amount of carbon dioxide or other harmful gasses — with one credit the equivalent of one ton of emissions.

Out of all participants, petroleum refineries firm Aramco, Olayan Financing Co., and mining company Ma’aden purchased the largest number of carbon credits.

Other participants included Saudi Basic Industries Corp., Saudi Motorsport Co., Saudi National Bank, SAUDIA, and Yanbu Cement Co..

The auction offered Verra-registered carbon credits that comply with the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation.

The sell-off was part of the Voluntary Carbon Market initiative launched by the PIF in an attempt to back the Kingdom’s green journey. 

The move comes as the PIF aims to develop 70 percent of Saudi Arabia’s green energy capacity to align with the Saudi Vision 2030.

The auction also falls in line with the PIF’s goal to draw investments and develop innovations to help tackle the effects of climate change, and follows the completion of the wealth fund’s $3 billion inaugural green bond sale.

Topics: FII6 Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF)

Related

Live LIVE: Future Investment Initiative - Day Two
Business & Economy
LIVE: Future Investment Initiative - Day Two

AlUla Commission signs MoU with Egis-led consortium to support infra development

AlUla Commission signs MoU with Egis-led consortium to support infra development
Updated 24 min 28 sec ago
Arab News

AlUla Commission signs MoU with Egis-led consortium to support infra development

AlUla Commission signs MoU with Egis-led consortium to support infra development
Updated 24 min 28 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Royal Commission for AlUla and a consortium of French engineering companies, involving Setec, Egis and Assystem, have signed a memorandum of understanding to support the infrastructure development in the historical city.

The MoU was signed by RCU’s CEO Amr Al-Madani, and Egis’ Middle East CEO Alaa AbuSiam at the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh on Oct. 26, according to a press release.

The ten-year alliance will see the consortium’s AlUla workforce rise from 40 to 200.

The deal includes performing operation and maintenance activities, and developing professional capabilities in AlUla, the press release added.

“The strengthening of RCU’s partnership with SEA gives us a platform to further plan and deliver the next stage of AlUla’s development,” said AlMadani of RCU.

He added: “The newly expanded MoU will allow AlUla to continue its upwards trajectory of sustainable growth as it evolves into the world’s largest Living Museum and the beating heart of business, culture, and tourism for the north-west Arabia region and beyond.”

Over the past two years, the Egis-led consortium has facilitated and structured the development of AlUla’s infrastructure, which includes the inauguration of a new airport facility.

“We are excited to announce the establishment of the JV of three well-known and highly regarded firms, Egis, Setec and Assystem, to demonstrate our commitment to the development of AlUla,” said Laurent Germain, CEO of Egis Group, on behalf of the SEA joint venture.

Topics: Saudi MoU AlUla

Latest updates

World Bank projects 11% energy price decline in 2023
World Bank projects 11% energy price decline in 2023
UK war general tasked with stopping Albanian Channel crossings
UK war general tasked with stopping Albanian Channel crossings
Hungarian Embassy celebrates National Day in Riyadh
Hungarian Embassy celebrates National Day in Riyadh
Bank of Canada surprises with 50 bps hike, says slight recession possible
Bank of Canada surprises with 50 bps hike, says slight recession possible
Qatar’s beIN Sports picks Saudi firm as exclusive advertising partner
Qatar’s beIN Sports picks Saudi firm as exclusive advertising partner

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.