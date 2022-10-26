You are here

French, German leaders meet amid rift over energy, economy

French, German leaders meet amid rift over energy, economy
French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the Elysee Palace in Paris on Wednesday. (AP)
Updated 26 October 2022
AP

French, German leaders meet amid rift over energy, economy

French, German leaders meet amid rift over energy, economy
  • Macron and Scholz discussed their differences over a working lunch at the Elysee
  • “Germany and France stand close together and are approaching the challenges together,” Scholz added
Updated 26 October 2022
AP

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz thrashed it out for three hours in Paris on Wednesday in hopes of bridging gaps between the two neighbors and key European Union allies on issues including energy, defense and the economy.
Macron and Scholz discussed their differences over a working lunch at the Elysee presidential palace. In a tweet, Scholz called the meeting on European energy supply, rising prices and joint defense projects “very good and important.”
“Germany and France stand close together and are approaching the challenges together,” Scholz added.
Officials from both countries stressed the two leaders’ forged a broad agreement on which direction they want to see developments heading even as Europe struggles with the consequences of the war in Ukraine. The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they’re not authorized to speak about the meeting publicly, did not disclose details.
The French presidency hailed the talks as “constructive,” adding that Macron and Scholz focused on forging a “close working relationship” on issues over the middle and long-term.
The leaders agreed to set up working groups on the three key issues of energy, defense and innovation, the French presidency said.
Initially, a French-German joint Cabinet meeting had been scheduled Wednesday as well, but it was postponed until January. The governments in Paris and Berlin both said they needed more time to reach consensus on some bilateral issues.
French-German government meetings are usually held at least once a year to coordinate policies. The last one was held in May 2021 via videoconference due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
French government spokesman Olivier Veran said Scholz’ s visit shows both countries’ ability “sometimes to be able to get over difficulties ... when the priorities of one country do not necessarily converge with the priorities of the other.”
“The strength of the French-German couple is to always be able to get along together and move Europe forward,” he added.
French-German divergences are not unusual. The countries, home to the eurozone’s biggest economies, are used to having different stances on defense, energy and other topics.
“My wish has always been to preserve European unity and also the friendship and the alliance between France and Germany,” Macron said last week in Brussels before an EU meeting. “I think it’s not good for Germany nor for Europe that it isolates itself,” he added.
Asked Friday about the apparent tensions, Scholz said that cooperation with France is “very intensive” and stressed that he holds frequent meetings with Macron.
“There are questions on which we have common points of view and drive things forward,” he said. “You can see, for example, that it is Germany and France who repeatedly look at how we can achieve progress to support Ukraine.”
Some other EU member states have criticized Germany in recent months for defending its own national interests over European priorities.
Many, including France and Italy, pointed to the lack of coordination with Germany over its 200-billion-euro ($199 billion) subsidy plan to help households and businesses cope with high energy prices.
Some eastern European countries blamed Berlin for being too slow in providing weapons to Ukraine. Poland and the Baltic countries expressed concerns when Germany appeared to hesitate on granting Ukraine candidate status for EU membership.
Berlin and Paris have a decades-long history of bilateral irritants and European disputes that coexist with the countries’ friendship and cooperation.
France and Germany have been described as the “motor” of the EU. They have always found compromises even in difficult terrain since they co-founded, with four other countries, the forerunner of the EU in 1957.
They will celebrate in January the 60th anniversary of the Elysee Treaty that set the tone for the two countries’ relations after centuries of fierce rivalry and bloody conflict.
Last week, as EU leaders were seeking a deal to make sure the runaway cost of gas doesn’t further tank struggling EU economies, Germany and France were in opposing camps — Berlin expressing doubts and holding off plans for a price cap, while most others wanted to push on.
Scholz said any dispute was on the method, not the goal.
Defense also has been a recurrent issue, with Paris considering Berlin was not doing enough in the area for years — until the war in Ukraine led Germany to announce a major boost to military spending.
Earlier this month, fifteen countries agreed on German-led plans for an improved European air defense system, the so-called European Sky Shield Initiative.
France did not join the project. The French Mamba system is already part of NATO’s integrated air and missile defense.

Topics: Germany France Emmanuel Macron Chancellor Olaf Scholz

Pakistan brings home body of outspoken journalist Arshad Sharif killed in Kenya

Pakistan brings home body of outspoken journalist Arshad Sharif killed in Kenya
Updated 31 min 26 sec ago

Pakistan brings home body of outspoken journalist Arshad Sharif killed in Kenya

Pakistan brings home body of outspoken journalist Arshad Sharif killed in Kenya
  • Interior ministry sets up two-member team to travel to Kenya to investigate Sharif’s killing
  • Slain journalist will undergo autopsy Wednesday, be buried Thursday: Family
Updated 31 min 26 sec ago
Aamir Saeed

ISLAMABAD: The body of Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif, who was shot and killed by Nairobi police on Sunday, arrived in Islamabad just after midnight Wednesday, as the Pakistan government dispatched a two-member team to Kenya to investigate the murder of the outspoken anchorman.

According to Kenyan police, Sharif was killed when the car he was in sped up and drove through a checkpoint outside the Kenyan capital, prompting police to open fire. Nairobi police say the shooting was being treated as a case of mistaken identity.

The circumstances of Sharif’s death have sparked widespread outrage in Pakistan and calls for an investigation.

Sharif, a hugely popular talk show host, was of late a harsh critic of the current ruling coalition and the army, and fled the country in August, citing threats to his life. He was also widely considered a staunch supporter of ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf opposition party.

At the time he left Pakistan, he was facing a slew of court cases related to charges of sedition and others. He was believed to have been in the UAE since he left Pakistan and had recently traveled to Kenya.

In a notification issued on Tuesday night, the Pakistani ministry of interior said on the directions of the Prime Minister’s Office, a two-member team had been set up to “ascertain the facts related to the murder of senior journalist Arshad Sharif from Kenyan police and relevant authorities.”

The team includes the Federal Investigation Agency Director Athar Waheed and Intelligence Bureau Deputy Director General Omar Shahid Hamid.

“The team will travel to Kenya immediately,” the circular said, adding that the ministry of foreign affairs and Pakistan’s High Commission in Nairobi would facilitate the visit. It did not specify a timeframe for the team to complete the investigation.

Meanwhile, the slain journalist’s body was received at Islamabad Airport by his family, friends, and a crowd of hundreds of well-wishers early Wednesday morning before being shifted to the morgue at a private hospital in Rawalpindi.

Sharif’s family said he would undergo a post-mortem in Islamabad, and be laid to rest on Thursday at the H-11 cemetery after funeral prayers at 2 p.m. at Islamabad’s Shah Faisal Mosque.

Sharif left Pakistan in August after going into hiding in his own country in July to avoid arrest following a citizen’s complaint against him on allegations of maligning the country’s national institutions, a reference to the military. His whereabouts were not publicly known.

A month later, Sharif’s employer, the private ARY Television, fired him, saying he had violated the TV station’s social media policy. His talk show “Power Play,” which aired on Mondays and Thursdays, was discontinued.

The TV channel had earlier in the year remained critical of Pakistan’s prime minister Shehbaz Sharif following the ouster of his predecessor, Imran Khan, in a no-confidence vote in parliament in April. Khan claimed he was ousted as part of a US plot, a charge both Washington and the Pakistani government deny. Sharif the journalist, who is not related to the PM, had been a prominent critic of Khan’s ouster.

Khan on Tuesday told a gathering of lawyers in the city of Peshawar that he had asked the slain journalist to leave the country as his life was in danger in Pakistan. He paid glowing tribute to Sharif, saying he was among those journalists who never bowed to pressure.

Topics: Pakistan Arshad Sharif journalist Kenya

Updated 26 October 2022
Sheany Yasuko Lai

Indonesia, OIC states to create forum for global consultative assembly

Indonesia, OIC states to create forum for global consultative assembly
  • Indonesia hosted conference on Oct. 24-26 in West Java
  • Meeting concluded with Bandung Declaration
Updated 26 October 2022
Sheany Yasuko Lai

JAKARTA: Indonesia and more than 12 member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation agreed on Wednesday to create a forum for a global consultative assembly aimed at strengthening solidarity among Muslim countries in the face of current uncertainties.

On Oct. 24 to 26, Indonesia hosted the International Conference of Speakers of Consultative Assembly, Shoura Council or Other Similar Names of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Member States.

The conference in Bandung, West Java, was attended by leaders of parliament and consultative bodies of 15 OIC member states, as well as representatives of the Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States (PUIC) and the Muslim World League.

Delegations arrived from Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Bahrain, and Malaysia, among others.

The formation of the Forum for World Consultative Assembly was announced during the closing ceremony by Bambang Soesatyo, speaker of the People’s Consultative Assembly in Indonesia.

Soesatyo said: “We are forming the Forum for World Consultative Assembly … to tackle world challenges that are of our collective interest, including matters pertaining to humanity, natural resources, environment, justice, women’s roles, and the young generation.

“It is necessary for us to collectively strengthen the position of the OIC to improve the collective bargaining position of Islamic countries in the face of global uncertainties … and to support and commit to solidarity between nations to tackle the various problems faced collectively or specifically by Muslim communities in different parts of the world,” he added.

Participants also agreed to form relevant committees to work out more details about the forum’s vision, mission, and programs.

The significance of the forum was in strengthening cooperation within the OIC, Dr. Luthfi Assyaukanie, international relations lecturer at Paramadina University in Jakarta, told Arab News.

“Our world is changing rapidly. There are various important issues — from health, through security and climate change, to new technological challenges — which need to be discussed at a higher level,” he said.

“The formation of this forum is important in strengthening cooperation between OIC countries, especially amid uncertain geopolitical and economic conditions.”

The Bandung Declaration also covered the matter of Palestine, which Soesatyo said would be a “central issue” for the forum and the Muslim community until Palestinians achieved their own independence and right to self-determination.

Topics: Indonesia OIC

Britain calls on Iran to release environmentalist Morad Tahbaz

Britain calls on Iran to release environmentalist Morad Tahbaz
Updated 26 October 2022
Reuters

Britain calls on Iran to release environmentalist Morad Tahbaz

Britain calls on Iran to release environmentalist Morad Tahbaz
  • Tahbaz was arrested in 2018 and sentenced to 10 years in prison for "assembly and collusion against Iran's national security"
Updated 26 October 2022
Reuters

LONDON: The British government on Wednesday called on Iran to release environmentalist Morad Tahbaz, an Iranian-American who also holds British citizenship, after his family said he had been returned to prison.
Tahbaz was arrested in 2018 and sentenced to 10 years in prison for “assembly and collusion against Iran’s national security” and working for the United States as a spy.
He was briefly released on furlough in March when two dual nationals, including British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, were allowed to leave Iran. In July his lawyer was quoted as saying he had been granted bail.
“The Tahbaz family have confirmed that Morad has been returned to Evin prison by the Iranian authorities,” British foreign office minister Tariq Ahmad said in a statement.
“We call on Iran to release Morad so he may re-join family in Tehran immediately. We will continue to work closely with our US partners to hold Iran to account, and to secure Morad’s permanent release and departure from Iran.”

Topics: Britain Iran Morad Tahbaz

Ukrainians expect tough fight for Kherson; Russia stages nuclear war games

Ukrainians expect tough fight for Kherson; Russia stages nuclear war games
Updated 26 October 2022
Reuters

Ukrainians expect tough fight for Kherson; Russia stages nuclear war games

Ukrainians expect tough fight for Kherson; Russia stages nuclear war games
  • In Russia, the military staged a high-profile rehearsal for nuclear war
  • The looming battle for Kherson at the mouth of the Dnipro River is expected to be one of the most consequential of the war
Updated 26 October 2022
Reuters

KHERSON, Ukraine: Ukrainian troops at the front line said on Wednesday they were expecting a bitter fight for the southern Kherson region, which Russia now appeared to be reinforcing after days in which it seemed possible that Moscow might withdraw.
In Russia, the military staged a high-profile rehearsal for nuclear war, with state television broadcasts dominated by footage of submarines, strategic bombers and missile forces practicing launches in retaliation for an atomic attack.
Moscow has conducted a diplomatic campaign this week to promote an accusation that Kyiv is preparing to release nuclear material with a so-called “dirty bomb,” an allegation the West calls baseless and a potential pretext for Russian escalation.
The looming battle for Kherson at the mouth of the Dnipro River is expected to be one of the most consequential of the war, determining whether Kyiv can loosen Moscow’s grip on southern Ukraine.
While much of the front line remains off limits to journalists, at one section of the front north of the Russian-occupied pocket on the west bank of the Dnipro, Ukrainian soldiers said Russian shelling was stepping up again after having tailed off in recent weeks.
Radio intercepts indicated freshly mobilized recruits had been sent to the front and Russian forces were firmly dug in.
“They have good defensive lines with deep trenches, and they are sitting deep underground,” said Vitalii, a Ukrainian soldier squatting in a weed-choked irrigation canal, concealed from any prowling enemy drones by overhanging trees.
Both Russia and NATO are holding long-standing annual drills of their nuclear forces this week. But Russia has given the exercises a much higher profile than usual, timing it to coincide with its dirty bomb accusations against Ukraine.
Kyiv says Moscow has been brandishing the prospect of nuclear war to intimidate Western countries into withdrawing their support for Ukraine. Moscow said President Vladimir Putin had personally overseen the nuclear drills remotely.
The Pentagon said a day earlier that Russia had notified it of its intention to carry out the exercises, which reduced the risk of miscalculation at a time of “reckless” Russian nuclear rhetoric.
’THEY ARE FIGHTING WELL’
Ukrainian forces advanced along the Dnipro River in a dramatic push in the south at the start of this month, but progress appears to have slowed. Russia has been evacuating civilians from the pocket of territory it holds on the west bank this week but says it has no plans to pull out its troops.
Oleksii Reznikov, Ukraine’s defense minister, said wet weather and rough terrain were making Kyiv’s counter-offensive in Kherson harder than it was in the northeast, where it pushed Russia back in September.
At the front, intermittent artillery fire echoed from both sides, with towers of smoke rising in the distance.
A Ukrainian helicopter gunship swept low over the fields, loosed rockets at the Russian positions and wheeled around spitting flares to distract any heat-seeking anti-aircraft rockets fired at it.
“In the press they say the Russians are afraid and will withdraw their troops, but that is not true,” said a unit commander at the front, who asked to be quoted by his nickname, Nikifor. “They are fighting well and hitting our troops.
“In this area, they are very active. They shell every day and are digging trenches and preparing for defense,” said Nikifor, whose location in Mykolaiv province could not be identified under Ukrainian military regulations.
The unit holds a network of well fortified trenches dug into tree lines opposite the Russian fortifications, and recent rains have turned the dirt tracks that access them to mud, especially where tank treads have churned them up.
Since Russia began losing ground in a counter-offensive in September, Putin has taken a series of steps to escalate the conflict, calling up hundreds of thousands of Russian reservists, proclaiming the annexation of occupied land and repeatedly threatening to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia.
This month, Russia launched a new campaign of strikes using missiles and Iranian-made drones against Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, also hitting parks and homes across the country.
The remains of a US citizen killed in Ukraine were turned over to Ukrainian authorities as part of a prisoner swap.
Andriy Yermak, head of Ukraine’s president’s office, identified the US citizen as Joshua Jones, a US Army veteran. The US State Department, which did not identify the person, said the remains would soon be returned to the person’s family.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Kherson nuclear dirty bomb

UK war general tasked with stopping Albanian Channel crossings

UK war general tasked with stopping Albanian Channel crossings
Updated 26 October 2022
Arab News

UK war general tasked with stopping Albanian Channel crossings

UK war general tasked with stopping Albanian Channel crossings
  • Lt. Gen. Stuart Skeates is expected to work with the Albanian government to help tackle the trafficking gangs
Updated 26 October 2022
Arab News

LONDON: With Albanians now accounting for between 50 and 60 percent of illegal migrants crossing the English Channel, the UK has thrown a vastly experienced general into the fray.
Lt. Gen. Stuart Skeates, who fought in the Afghanistan War, has been appointed to stem the surge in Albanian migrants, according to The Telegraph.
The general, who also served in the Gulf War and Bosnian War, has become the Prime Minister’s and Home Secretary’s special coordinator on illegal Albanian migration.
He is expected to work with the Albanian government to help tackle the trafficking gangs behind the surge of up to 10,000 Albanians who have crossed the Channel this year.
Britain has signed a deal with Albania to fast-track deportations of foreign criminals to the Balkan state, and Albanian police officers are stationed in Dover to help carry out ID and criminal checks on Channel migrants.
Skeates’ appointment coincides with the first fast-track deportation of Albanian small boat migrants who were removed from Britain within days of arriving across the Channel.
The 12 Albanians were sent home on a charter plane after refusing to claim asylum in a move that the Home Office hopes will act as a deterrent to their countrymen seeking to come to the UK illegally.
The general is the second person with a military background to take a senior role in tackling the Channel migrants. Dan O’Mahoney, a former Royal Marine, was appointed clandestine Channel threat commander in 2020.

Topics: UK Albania Migration English channel

