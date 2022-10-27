You are here

Effective government policies needed for resilient energy future: KAPSARC president

Effective government policies needed for resilient energy future: KAPSARC president
Fahad Alajlan, president of King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center. (Supplied)
Updated 27 October 2022
Arab News

Effective government policies needed for resilient energy future: KAPSARC president

Effective government policies needed for resilient energy future: KAPSARC president
Updated 27 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Better clarity and effective government policies are needed to debunk energy misconceptions and achieve a resilient future, according to Fahad Alajlan, president of King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center.

Speaking at the Singapore International Energy Week, Alajlan noted that renewable energy will not be cheaper anytime soon, and this fact should be communicated to the public clearly to prevent adverse reactions, according to a press release. 

He, however, added that the costs of clean energy technology have been decreasing over the past few years, but factors like rising demand, disrupted supply chains and limited supply of raw materials are negatively affecting the journey toward sustainability by threatening these cost reductions.

Alajlan also cautioned about the shifts in energy perspectives and made it clear that there is a need for consistent policies.

“We can’t just change our stance on policy every year and expect the private sector to invest in long-term energy projects for 2030,” said Alajlan.

Alajlan further praised the recently adopted Inflation Reduction Act passed by the US, which aims to curb inflation by reducing the deficit, lowering prescription drug prices, and investing in domestic energy production while promoting clean energy.

He also noted that Asian countries could potentially learn from initiatives like IRA as a best practice, as it pushes clear policies around technologies including renewables and long-term energy incentives that will drive the industry forward.

Saudi Kingdom Holding Co. rolls over ownership of $1.89bn Twitter shares to Musk's Twitter

Saudi Kingdom Holding Co. rolls over ownership of $1.89bn Twitter shares to Musk’s Twitter
Updated 29 October 2022
Arab News

Saudi Kingdom Holding Co. rolls over ownership of $1.89bn Twitter shares to Musk’s Twitter

Saudi Kingdom Holding Co. rolls over ownership of $1.89bn Twitter shares to Musk’s Twitter
Updated 29 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Kingdom Holding Co. and the private office of Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal announced the roll over of their ownership of the existing 34,948,975 shares in Twitter valued  to the New Twitter, led by Elon Musk.

KHC and PO are jointly the second largest investor after Elon Musk, the Prince shared on his Twitter account, with the shares valued at $1.89 billion.

 

 

The deal is in line with KHC's long-term investment strategy.

Musk took control of Twitter and fired its top executives late Thursday in a deal that puts one of the leading platforms for global discourse in the hands of the world’s richest man.

Musk sacked chief executive Parag Agrawal, as well as the company’s chief financial officer and its head of safety, the Washington Post and CNBC reported citing unnamed sources.

Global Markets — Tech wipeout woes offset central bank pivot hopes

Global Markets — Tech wipeout woes offset central bank pivot hopes
Updated 28 October 2022
Reuters

Global Markets — Tech wipeout woes offset central bank pivot hopes

Global Markets — Tech wipeout woes offset central bank pivot hopes
Updated 28 October 2022
Reuters

LONDON: World share markets slipped for a second day running on Friday as a near $1 trillion weekly wipeout in top tech stocks outweighed hopes of a slowdown in Fed and ECB rate rises and news that the US economy is not in recession.

European shares and Wall Street futures were both 0.5 percent lower as Thursday’s weak forecasts from Amazon and Apple sent Europe’s tech sector down more than 2 percent and the prospect of renewed COVID-19 curbs in China hit mining and oil firms.

In the bond markets, borrowing costs were also starting to creep up again, although what analysts had described as a dovish ECB meeting on Thursday meant Germany’s 10-year Bund yields were set for their biggest weekly fall since October 1987.

The yen was weakening again too after Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said it did not “plan to raise interest rates or head for an exit (from ultra low interest rates) any time soon” despite raising inflation forecasts.

Heavy falls in China meant Asia-Pacific shares closed 1.65 percent lower at 135 points, which was just above a 2-1/2-year low touched on Monday.

MSCI’s main world index, which tracks 47 countries, was down 0.5 percent on the day although it, like both European and US markets, was heading for its third weekly rise in the last four.

It has been disappointing earnings forecasts that have hit markets in recent days.

Amazon.com and Apple were the latest tech behemoths to face heavy punishment from investors for their numbers on Thursday and nearly $1 trillion could be wiped off the big US tech giants this week alone.

Facebook parent company Meta has plunged 25 percent, bringing its year-to-date slump to 70 percent or more than $670 billion in value terms, while Amazon’s disappointing forecasts for the traditionally lucrative holiday season saw it shares crater more than 13 percent in premarket trading.

“If sustained today that would drop it to a market cap of below $1 trillion. In November last year we were as high as $1.9 trillion, so quite a fall to say the least,” Deutsche Bank strategist Jim Reid said.

Doves and bluebirds

The tech damage also raised questions about the $44 billion that Tesla billionaire Elon Musk eventually agreed to pay for Twitter.

Musk took ownership of Twitter late on Thursday, firing top executives immediately and tweeting the “bird is freed.”

But he has provided little clarity over how to achieve the lofty ambitions he has outlined for the social media platform, including making it a bastion of free speech and a “super app” offering everything from money transfers to shopping and taxis.

The BOJ’s widely expected decision in Asian trading to keep its policy loose came less than 24 hours after the European Central Bank raised interest rates 75 bps but said “substantial” progress had already been made on fighting inflation.

Investors are now turning their attention to the Federal Reserve meeting next week. While a 75-basis-point rate hike at the conclusion of its Nov. 1-2 policy meeting is all but assured, the likelihood of a smaller, 50-basis-point hike in December was 55 percent, according to CME’s FedWatch tool.

“I don’t think there will be any surprise here (in terms of rate hike), but it will be more on the message that the Fed will deliver,” said Societe Generale’s Benzimra.

The less hawkish comments from the ECB added to expectations that central banks are likely to slow the pace of monetary tightening, especially after the Bank of Canada delivered a smaller-than-anticipated rate hike on Wednesday.

Markets have started to trade a Fed pivot again, but this is defined as hiking in smaller increments, not as a “proper” pivot from hikes to cuts, according to Citi strategists, noting that an actual pause is still some time away.

“No Powell Pivot, No Santa?” Citi’s emerging economy analysts asked, referring to the so-called “Santa rally” that markets often see toward the end of the year.

Over in China, the stock market fell 2.25 percent, with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index down 3.6 percent, rounding up a rough week. Bleak industrial profit figures and widening COVID-19 outbreaks have all weighed on sentiment.

The dollar index was up 0.3 percent on the day but down for a second week in a row. The euro was down below parity again at $0.9944, while the BOJ’s stance pushed the yen down 0.8 percent to 147.43 to the dollar.

Oil prices also fell 1.3 percent to $95.7 a barrel for Brent crude. But they were also poised for fourth weekly rise in the last five and many market veterans see prices staying around $100 barrel in the coming months.
 

Non-Saudi companies to obtain approval for dual listing on Tadawul soon: CEO

Non-Saudi companies to obtain approval for dual listing on Tadawul soon: CEO
Updated 28 October 2022
Arab News

Non-Saudi companies to obtain approval for dual listing on Tadawul soon: CEO

Non-Saudi companies to obtain approval for dual listing on Tadawul soon: CEO
Updated 28 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Non-Saudi companies are expected to soon be able to obtain approval for dual listing on the Saudi market, according to Tadawul’s CEO.

Companies need finance to expand in particular industries, Mohammed Al-Rumaih told Argaam, noting that the capital market aims to be the first partner to provide finance for expansions.

He added that Tadawul worked on the market maker system, aiming at enhancing market efficiency and effectiveness through boosting liquidity, along with financial institutions and the Capital Market regulator.

Tadawul Group witnessed its 39th listing of the year on Oct. 25, with 18 listing requests approved by the CMA through 2022, Mohammed al-Rumaih told Al Arabiya.

This number surpasses the 2021 figure, which saw 21 listings, as well as the number witnessed in 2020, when the market recorded only eight, according to the CEO.

Bahrain's Gulf Air appoints Captain Waleed Al Alawi as CEO

Bahrain’s Gulf Air appoints Captain Waleed Al Alawi as CEO
Updated 28 October 2022
Arab News

Bahrain’s Gulf Air appoints Captain Waleed Al Alawi as CEO

Bahrain’s Gulf Air appoints Captain Waleed Al Alawi as CEO
Updated 28 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Bahrain’s national carrier Gulf Air has promoted Captain Waleed Al Alawi to CEO, Delmonpost reported.

Al Alawi started his journey in aviation in 1980 with Gulf Air, where he later progressed to training captain. He worked with Bahrain Royal Flight for 18 years and rejoined Gulf Air in 2017.

“We are delighted to make this announcement and proud to add that Captain Al Alawi is the First Gulf Air CEO to have started his career with Gulf Air as a Cadet Pilot and reached all the way to the helm of the company,” Minister of Industry and Commerce and Gulf Air Chairman Zayed Alzayani said.

“We are confident that his knowledge and experience will take the company to newer heights and wish him all the best in his new challenge,” he said.

Al Alawi said: “As the industry evolves through restructuring and digital transformation, and with all the developments the airline has been going through lately; Gulf Air is in a position to take the lead in today’s competitive travel market, and to reap the positive outcomes of its Boutique Strategy.”

Al Alawi received his Master’s Degree in Aviation Management from City University, UK in 2007.

Saudi Ma'aden obtains accreditation certificate to export blue ammonia: CEO

Saudi Ma’aden obtains accreditation certificate to export blue ammonia: CEO
Updated 28 October 2022
Jana Salloum

Saudi Ma’aden obtains accreditation certificate to export blue ammonia: CEO

Saudi Ma’aden obtains accreditation certificate to export blue ammonia: CEO
Updated 28 October 2022
Jana Salloum

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian Mining Co. has obtained an accreditation certificate to export blue ammonia, its CEO said in an interview.

This will allow it to supply 14 percent of the total blue ammonia market globally, Robert Wilt told Al Arabiya on Oct. 28, on the sidelines of the Future Investment Initiative held in Riyadh.

Wilt also pointed out that the company signed an agreement within the activities of the FII to supply its first shipment of blue ammonia.

“There is not enough copper but we are going to find it,” Wilt said during his participation in a panel entitled Modernizing Mining.

”It generally takes about 19 years from time to find something to have a miner around it, we need to compress that timeline down to at least six years and the only way we are going to do that is in improvement in how you do it with technology,” he said.

“There is a huge opportunity in technology to help find it, process it, market it,” he added.

Ma’aden’ saw its shares price hitting its highest level since the company went public on the back of its plans to expand production capacity.

The share opened at SR39.25 ($10.5) in 2022, climbed to SR80 on Oct. 24, surging 104 percent.

In March, the state-owned firm announced plans to increase production capacity and invest in exploration to tap into the Kingdom’s $1.3 trillion mineral reserves.

This made Ma’aden shares lucrative, further leading to high performance, economist Ali Alhazmi told Arab News.

One of the reasons could be attributed to Ma’aden turning into a probable company last year, reaching SR5.2 billion, compared to SR280 million in losses in 2020, he added.

“By the end of 2022, Ma’aden will achieve SR9 billion in profit, a growth of 50 percent from 2021,” Alhazmi predicted.

More from FII6 Arab News coverage here 

