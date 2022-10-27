You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia to attract 100m visitors by 2030 in huge economic boost: Kingdom’s tourism advisor
FII6
FII6

Saudi Arabia to attract 100m visitors by 2030 in huge economic boost: Kingdom’s tourism advisor

Exclusive Saudi Arabia to attract 100m visitors by 2030 in huge economic boost: Kingdom’s tourism advisor
Gloria Guevara, chief special advisor to the Minister of Tourism, speaking to Arab News (AN)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5482z

Updated 21 sec ago
WAEL MAHDI
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

Saudi Arabia to attract 100m visitors by 2030 in huge economic boost: Kingdom’s tourism advisor

Saudi Arabia to attract 100m visitors by 2030 in huge economic boost: Kingdom’s tourism advisor
Updated 21 sec ago
WAEL MAHDI DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s tourism sector is on course to contribute 10 percent of the Kingdom’s gross domestic product within a decade, according to Gloria Guevara, chief special advisor to the Minister of Tourism.

Speaking to Arab News on the sidelines of the Future Investment Initiative forum in Riyadh, Guevara said Saudi Arabia was making the most of its natural “assets”, such as the Red Sea, in a bid to boost the fledgling sector.

Guevara, who served as the Secretary of Tourism in Mexico from 2010 and 2012, said her home country took 40 years to develop its tourism industry — but Saudi Arabia can do it in a quarter of that time.

She said that more than 1 million jobs are going to be created in the sector by 2030, and added: “We are going to have 100 million visitors by then, and we're hoping to have 10 percent of the GDP, which is very important because one in $10 are going to be the contribution for travel and tourism.”

“Now the reality is, this country doesn't need tourism, because we have a lot of other resources, we have oil. But the fact that we are capitalizing on the assets that we have, as I said, the culture, the beautiful Red Sea, the mountains, the hospitality, I think that's also creating opportunities for the locals,” Guevara added.

After working in Mexico, Guevara was the CEO of the World Travel & Tourism Council — a body that represents more than 200 CEOs from around the world.

“When I was in WTTC, I had the chance to see the transformation. And what do I mean by that in 2020, Saudi was the chair of the G20, for instance, and for the first time ever, we were invited, the private sector was invited, to the table in the ministerial tourism meetings,” she said.

“So the Minister Ahmed Al-Khateeb was able to create that partnership with the private sector. So for us, that was crucial, and for me, is very important for a country to have the vision, the leadership and the resources in order to be successful,” she added.

Pointing to the Kingdom’s multiple Giga projects, she highlighted that the leadership of Saudi Arabia are not only helping the country, but helping other countries as well, most notably in sustainability.

“What is happening here is helping the entire sector, and that's why you see that some of these projects are having a greater scope. For instance, what we're doing in sustainability in this country is being shared with other countries. We're having an initiative here, a global center, that will help in sustainable tourism to move to work towards net zero,” the advisor said.

“That’s a multi-country, multi-stakeholder coalition that is starting here that will benefit not only Saudi Arabia, but everyone. So you will see that a lot of these projects will benefit the entire sector, not only the country, which is why it has a lot of attention from around the world, because the transformation is not only helping the country, but a lot of other countries,” she added.

Topics: FII6 tourism

Related

Live LIVE: Future Investment Initiative – Day Three
Business & Economy
LIVE: Future Investment Initiative – Day Three

Effective government policies needed for resilient energy future: KAPSARC president

Effective government policies needed for resilient energy future: KAPSARC president
Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News

Effective government policies needed for resilient energy future: KAPSARC president

Effective government policies needed for resilient energy future: KAPSARC president
Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Better clarity and effective government policies are needed to debunk energy misconceptions and achieve a resilient future, according to Fahad Alajlan, president of King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center.

Speaking at the Singapore International Energy Week, Alajlan noted that renewable energy will not be cheaper anytime soon, and this fact should be communicated to the public clearly to prevent adverse reactions, according to a press release. 

He, however, added that the costs of clean energy technology have been decreasing over the past few years, but factors like rising demand, disrupted supply chains and limited supply of raw materials are negatively affecting the journey toward sustainability by threatening these cost reductions.

Alajlan also cautioned about the shifts in energy perspectives and made it clear that there is a need for consistent policies.

“We can’t just change our stance on policy every year and expect the private sector to invest in long-term energy projects for 2030,” said Alajlan.

Alajlan further praised the recently adopted Inflation Reduction Act passed by the US, which aims to curb inflation by reducing the deficit, lowering prescription drug prices, and investing in domestic energy production while promoting clean energy.

He also noted that Asian countries could potentially learn from initiatives like IRA as a best practice, as it pushes clear policies around technologies including renewables and long-term energy incentives that will drive the industry forward.

Topics: Saudi energy renewables

Related

Special Gasoline price to shape EV demand in Kingdom: KAPSARC video
Business & Economy
Gasoline price to shape EV demand in Kingdom: KAPSARC
Special Saudi green hydrogen production costs could be lowest in the world: KAPSARC
Business & Economy
Saudi green hydrogen production costs could be lowest in the world: KAPSARC

Saudi Arabia inks 53 new deals in Q3 as trade diplomacy improves: MISA

Saudi Arabia inks 53 new deals in Q3 as trade diplomacy improves: MISA
Updated 5 min 40 sec ago
Farida Elgazzar

Saudi Arabia inks 53 new deals in Q3 as trade diplomacy improves: MISA

Saudi Arabia inks 53 new deals in Q3 as trade diplomacy improves: MISA
Updated 5 min 40 sec ago
Farida Elgazzar

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s position as a significant destination for global investors was strengthened with the signing of 53 deals in the third quarter of 2022, according to the Ministry of Investment.

Deals were made across communications, energy and health industry sectors and have presented new opportunities in green energy, technology, healthcare, biotechnology, transport and logistics and innovative startups.

The Kingdom primarily brokered the ministry’s deals, and 21 of the 53 transactions were from Saudi Arabia. A total of 10 contracts were from the UAE, four from the Cayman Islands, and three each from the USA and British Virgin Islands.

Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman paved the way for investment through deals, legislation and bilateral diplomacy with different regions of the world.

These include discussions with France concerning energy diversification, signing 18 investment agreements with the US during President Biden’s visit, and finalizing a deal with Greece to connect the Middle East and Europe with an undersea data cable.

Other agreements involve strengthening ties with Albania, Germany, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, besides establishing the Saudi Egyptian Investment Co., the Saudi Investment Promotion Agency, a Saudi hub for gaming and esports and the National Real Estate Registration Services Co.

“Our nation holds strong investment capabilities, which we will harness to stimulate our economy and diversify our revenues,” the crown prince said in a statement.

Saudi Arabia also launched the Global Supply Chain Resilience Initiative to strengthen the country’s global networks while advancing production potential.

According to MISA’s report, the GSCRI is expected to attract $10.7 billion in foreign direct investment within the first two years and $2.7 billion worth of incentives to be disbursed through the initiative.

“By introducing GSCRI, Saudi Arabia looks to enhance the investment ecosystem further, integrating cost leadership with supply chain security and sustainability,” said Khalid Al-Fatih, the minister of investment, in a statement.

“GSCRI has been designed to bolster key export-oriented industrial sectors by incentivizing investment and guiding investors through their investment lifecycle, also aiding in tailoring specific incentives under the National Investment Strategy,” he added.

The report described 2022 as a turning point in the Kingdom’s economic history as vital economic sectors continue to grow.

According to the International Monetary Fund, Saudi Arabia is expected to take the lead as the fastest-growing economy in 2022.

The Kingdom’s real gross domestic product is forecast to grow by 7.6 percent at the end of this year; its non-oil sector real GDP to grow 4.2 percent, and its current account to witness a 17.2 percent surplus.

“The Kingdom’s transformation keeps unlocking the vast potential for investment in a market that is experiencing consistent growth and leading economic development among the G-20,” stated Al-Fatih.

Topics: Ministry of Investment Global Supply Chain Resilience Initiative

Related

Update Saudi Crown Prince unveils initiatives to position KSA as global supply chain hub
Business & Economy
Saudi Crown Prince unveils initiatives to position KSA as global supply chain hub

Saudi EXIM Bank provided $5.3bn to support Kingdom’s exports: CEO

Saudi EXIM Bank provided $5.3bn to support Kingdom’s exports: CEO
Updated 6 min 30 sec ago
Jana Salloum and Nirmal Narayanan

Saudi EXIM Bank provided $5.3bn to support Kingdom’s exports: CEO

Saudi EXIM Bank provided $5.3bn to support Kingdom’s exports: CEO
Updated 6 min 30 sec ago
Jana Salloum and Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Saudi EXIM Bank has provided SR20 billion ($5.3 billion) to support the Kingdom’s exports since its establishment in 2020, as it continues to aid the flow of trade and cross-border transactions, according to its CEO. 

Speaking at the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh on Oct. 27, Saad bin Abdulaziz Al-Khalb said that the main mandate of EXIM is to support the economy and flow of goods, trades, infrastructure and long-term projects. 

The CEO said that Saudi Arabia’s Export Credit Agency and EXIM Bank are strategic partners for commercial and financial institutions, and support them in their credit offering and mitigating financial risks while carrying out cross-border and long-term transactions. 

“The Berne Union which is made of over 80 ECAs and EXIM represents 60 countries around the world. They provide financing and financing covers 13 percent of global trade annually,” said Al-Khalb. 

He further noted that the main objective of EXIM is to ensure that no Saudi cross-border export fails due to a lack of insurance or financing.

Topics: FII6 Future Investment Initiative exim bank

Related

Saudi EXIM Bank approves $2.5bn credit facilities in drive to enhance non-oil exports competitiveness  
Business & Economy
Saudi EXIM Bank approves $2.5bn credit facilities in drive to enhance non-oil exports competitiveness  
Exclusive Saudi EXIM Bank issues $100m worth of insurance policies to support exports to South Africa
Business & Economy
Saudi EXIM Bank issues $100m worth of insurance policies to support exports to South Africa

Saudi Investment Bank posts 49% profit surge to $319m, boosting stock prices

Saudi Investment Bank posts 49% profit surge to $319m, boosting stock prices
Updated 27 October 2022
Arab News

Saudi Investment Bank posts 49% profit surge to $319m, boosting stock prices

Saudi Investment Bank posts 49% profit surge to $319m, boosting stock prices
Updated 27 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Investment Bank, or SAIB, saw its profit rise to SR1.2 billion ($319 million), buoyed by higher operating income in the first nine months of 2022.

This represents a 49 percent leap from SR776 million in the same period a year ago, according to a bourse filing.

Following the announcement, its stock prices soared 2.44 percent to start the day at SR18.50, as of 10:07 a.m. Saudi time.

The hike in profits was mainly attributed to a rise in operating income of 16 percent, due to higher net special income that surged by 17 percent on the year.

Owing to lower provisions for credit and other losses, the operating expenses of SAIB were cut by 13 percent.

The bank’s earnings per share edged up from SR0.75 to SR1.10 during the nine-month period.

For the third quarter of 2022, the bank posted a 101 percent spike in profits to SR550 million.

Topics: saudi investment bank Tadawul TASI

Related

Update Saudi Investment Bank posts higher H1 profit of $162m as operating income rises
Business & Economy
Saudi Investment Bank posts higher H1 profit of $162m as operating income rises
Update Saudi Investment Bank shares jump 2% as it declares $80m dividends for H1
Business & Economy
Saudi Investment Bank shares jump 2% as it declares $80m dividends for H1

Shares of Saudi automotive firm SASCO climb following 73% profit surge

Shares of Saudi automotive firm SASCO climb following 73% profit surge
Updated 58 min 43 sec ago
Arab News

Shares of Saudi automotive firm SASCO climb following 73% profit surge

Shares of Saudi automotive firm SASCO climb following 73% profit surge
Updated 58 min 43 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Automotive Services Co posted a 73 percent increase in profit in the first nine months of 2022 on the back of soaring sales.

SASCO’s net profit hit SR61 million ($16 million), up from SR36 million in the same period a year earlier, according to a bourse filing.

The company attributed the profit hike to a 96 percent surge in revenue to over SR6 billion during the first nine months of the year, helped by the acquisition of Naft, it said.

The firm had earlier closed a SR1.1 billion deal to acquire 80 percent of Naft Services Limited Co., which has over 200 gas stations across the Kingdom.

In the third quarter of 2022, SASCO’s profits jumped by 106 percent to reach SR24 million, up from SR11 million in the same period last year.

SASCO operates car service stations, restaurants, and a gasoline transporter fleet. It also supplies spare parts for workshops.

Topics: Saudi automotive SASCO

Related

Update Shares of SASCO dip despite profits jump to $10m on 96% sales growth 
Business & Economy
Shares of SASCO dip despite profits jump to $10m on 96% sales growth 
Saudi SASCO adds another $530m loan for gas station operator acquisition
Business & Economy
Saudi SASCO adds another $530m loan for gas station operator acquisition

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia to attract 100m visitors by 2030 in huge economic boost: Kingdom’s tourism advisor
Saudi Arabia to attract 100m visitors by 2030 in huge economic boost: Kingdom’s tourism advisor
Lebanese dance troupe Mayyas pull off their highest-ever performance
Lebanese dance troupe Mayyas pull off their highest-ever performance
Effective government policies needed for resilient energy future: KAPSARC president
Effective government policies needed for resilient energy future: KAPSARC president
Saudi Arabia inks 53 new deals in Q3 as trade diplomacy improves: MISA
Saudi Arabia inks 53 new deals in Q3 as trade diplomacy improves: MISA
Saudi EXIM Bank provided $5.3bn to support Kingdom’s exports: CEO
Saudi EXIM Bank provided $5.3bn to support Kingdom’s exports: CEO

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.