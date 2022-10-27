Lebanese divas Elissa, Haifa Wehbe to perform together in Riyadh

You are here

Elissa (L) and Haifa Wehbe (R) will perform on Oct. 28. (Getty)
  • The show marks the first-ever collaboration by the Arab superstars
DUBAI: When Lebanese superstars Haifa Wehbe and Elissa started their illustrious careers it would have been unthinkable for either to perform in Saudi Arabia, let alone on the same stage, but now the divas will join forces for their first-ever collaborative performance — and it is set to take Riyadh by storm on Oct. 28.

The gig is part of Riyadh Season and will see the singing icons, both with two decades of hits under their designer belts, perform a number of their chart-topping songs.

“Can’t wait to see all of you on the 28th of October with my beautiful friend Haifa Wehbe in Riyadh Season,” Elissa wrote to her 18.8 million Instagram followers.

“Can’t wait,” wrote one user. Another said: “It will be the night of a lifetime and there is nothing better than Haifa and Elissa being together. (It is) a concert for history to be honest.”

This year’s Riyadh Season boasts 15 zones with over 8,500 activities, including 108 interactive experiences, eight international shows, 17 Arabic plays, 252 restaurants and cafes, daily fireworks and more than 150 concerts.

Topics: Elissa Haifa Wehbe Riyadh season

