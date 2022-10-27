You are here

  • Home
  • British PM Sunak pulls out of attending COP27 summit to focus on domestic issues

British PM Sunak pulls out of attending COP27 summit to focus on domestic issues

British PM Sunak pulls out of attending COP27 summit to focus on domestic issues
Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak walks outside Number 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain, October 26, 2022. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nfjx7

Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters

British PM Sunak pulls out of attending COP27 summit to focus on domestic issues

British PM Sunak pulls out of attending COP27 summit to focus on domestic issues
  • “The UK will be fully represented by other senior ministers, as well as COP President Alok Sharma,” Downing Street said
Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has pulled out of attending the COP27 climate summit which begins in Egypt next month to focus on domestic issues, his office said on Thursday.
Sunak became prime minister on Monday, and has delayed an autumn fiscal statement to Nov. 17 as he looks to tackle a cost-of-living crisis and restore credibility damaged in the short tenure of his predecessor Liz Truss.
“The Prime Minister is not expected to attend the summit in Egypt due to other pressing domestic commitments, including preparations for the autumn statement,” a Downing Street spokesperson said.
“The UK will be fully represented by other senior ministers, as well as COP President Alok Sharma.”

Topics: COP27 UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak UK alok sharma

Related

Saudi Arabia lead Gulf in congratulating Rishi Sunak on becoming new UK PM
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia lead Gulf in congratulating Rishi Sunak on becoming new UK PM
Special How Egypt is tackling single-use plastic waste in buildup to COP27 summit 
Middle-East
How Egypt is tackling single-use plastic waste in buildup to COP27 summit 

Climate activists target ‘Girl with a Pearl Earring’: Dutch museum

Climate activists target ‘Girl with a Pearl Earring’: Dutch museum
Updated 44 min 41 sec ago
AFP

Climate activists target ‘Girl with a Pearl Earring’: Dutch museum

Climate activists target ‘Girl with a Pearl Earring’: Dutch museum
  • Two people glued themselves to the famed painting and adjoining wall, while another threw an unknown substance, but the artwork was behind glass and undamaged
  • Attack comes after activists poured tomato soup over Vincent van Gogh’s ‘Sunflowers’ at the National Gallery in London and smeared mashed potato over a Monet painting in Germany
Updated 44 min 41 sec ago
AFP

THE HAGUE: Dutch police arrested three people after climate activists targeted Johannes Vermeer’s painting “Girl with a Pearl Earring” at the Mauritshuis museum in The Hague on Thursday.
Two people glued themselves to the famed painting and adjoining wall, while another threw an unknown substance, but the artwork was behind glass and undamaged, the Mauritshuis said.
Social media images showed activists wearing “Just Stop Oil” T-shirts and saying “how do you feel,” while museum visitors shouted “shame” and “you’re stupid.”
The attack comes after environmental activists poured tomato soup over Dutch artist Vincent van Gogh’s “Sunflowers” at the National Gallery in London and smeared mashed potato over a Monet painting in Germany.
“Around 2 p.m. (1200 GMT) two people glued themselves to the Girl with a Pearl Earring by Johannes Vermeer,” the Mauritshuis said in a statement to AFP.
“One person glued his head to the painting, which was behind glass, and the other person glued his hand to the green wall next to the painting. A third person threw an unknown substance at the painting.”
The museum added: “We have immediately inspected the painting, which was done by our restorers. Fortunately the painting... was not damaged.”
The painting would return on display “as soon as possible.”
“Art is defenseless and to try and damage it for whichever cause, we strongly condemn it,” the Mauritshuis added.
The Hague police said on Twitter that they had arrested three people in a museum for “public violence against goods.”
Dozens of people were gathered inside the museum waiting for news, while security guards told them not to get too close to the other paintings, an AFP reporter said.
The entrance to the room where the “Girl with a Pearl Earring” normally hangs was blocked off by a large reproduction oil painting and a guard said it would likely be closed for the rest of the day.
Two police vans were parked outside the museum while investigations continued.

Topics: Netherlands Johannes Vermeer ‘Girl with a Pearl Earring’ climate activists

Related

UK police charge two women after soup thrown at van Gogh’s ‘Sunflowers’
Offbeat
UK police charge two women after soup thrown at van Gogh’s ‘Sunflowers’
Climate activists lashed to EU building as leaders gather
World
Climate activists lashed to EU building as leaders gather

UK rules grooming gang members can be deported to Pakistan

UK rules grooming gang members can be deported to Pakistan
Updated 27 October 2022
AFP

UK rules grooming gang members can be deported to Pakistan

UK rules grooming gang members can be deported to Pakistan
  • In a ruling by an immigration tribunal, judges said there was a “very strong public interest” in removing the men from the UK
  • The gang targeted white British girls as young as 13, repeatedly raping them and passing them to other men for sex
Updated 27 October 2022
AFP

LONDON: A UK court Wednesday rejected an appeal against deportation to Pakistan by two members of a gang jailed a decade ago for grooming young girls for sex in northern England.
In a ruling by an immigration tribunal, judges said there was a “very strong public interest” in removing the men — Adil Khan, 51, and Qari Abdul Rauf, 52 — from the UK after they mounted a long legal battle against deportation.
They were jailed in 2012 as part of a gang of nine men of Pakistani and Afghan origin living in the town of Rochdale in northern England.
The gang members received sentences of up to 19 years for conspiracy to engage in sexual activity with children under the age of 16 and other offenses.
The gang targeted white British girls as young as 13, repeatedly raping them and passing them to other men for sex.
This case was part of a series of trials of similar grooming gangs in other English cities including Oxford.
Both Khan and Rauf had been Pakistani citizens and acquired British citizenship through naturalization. They were finally deprived of British citizenship in 2018, along with another gang member.
In a long-running test case, the men contested their deportation on human rights grounds, citing the right to a private and family life and the fact that both had renounced Pakistani citizenship.
Both men were released several years ago, after serving a portion of their sentences, and were reportedly living in Rochdale, close to their victims.
Khan, who got a 13-year-old girl pregnant, told the tribunal he wanted to be a “role model” for his son — prompting judges to say he showed a “breathtaking lack of remorse.”

Topics: UK Pakistan Rochdale Grooming gang

Related

In this courtroom sketch, Assistant U.S. Attorney Alison Moe, left, questions Special FBI Agent Kelly McGuire on the witness stand, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, in New York. (AP)
World
British woman testifies about grooming by Ghislaine Maxwell
Facebook unveils systems for catching child nudity, grooming of children
Media
Facebook unveils systems for catching child nudity, grooming of children

Ukrainians hold out in east, prepare battle for Kherson

Ukrainians hold out in east, prepare battle for Kherson
Updated 27 October 2022
Reuters

Ukrainians hold out in east, prepare battle for Kherson

Ukrainians hold out in east, prepare battle for Kherson
  • Ukrainian counter-offensive in Kherson slows as Russian forces dig in
Updated 27 October 2022
Reuters

FRONT LINES NORTH OF KHERSON, Ukraine: Ukrainian troops are holding out against repeated attacks by Russian forces in two eastern towns while those at the southern front are poised to battle for the strategic Kherson region, which Russia appears to be reinforcing.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a Wednesday evening video address that there would be good news from the front but he gave no details.
He did not mention what was happening in Kherson, which officials and military analysts have predicted will be one of the most consequential battles of the war since Russia invaded Ukraine eight months ago.
The most severe fighting in eastern Ukraine was taking place near Avdiivka, outside Donetsk, and Bakhmut, Zelensky said.
“This is where the craziness of the Russian command is most evident. Day after day, for months, they are driving people to their deaths there, concentrating the highest level of artillery strikes,” he said.
Russian forces have repeatedly tried to seize Bakhmut, which sits on a main road leading to the Ukrainian-held cities of Sloviansk and Kramatorsk.
The looming battle for Kherson city at the mouth of the Dnipro River will determine whether Ukraine can loosen Russia’s grip on the south.

Fresh recruits inserted

While much of the front line remains off limits to journalists, at one section of the front north of the Russian-occupied pocket on the west bank of the Dnipro, Ukrainian soldiers said Russian shelling was stepping up again after having tailed off in recent weeks.
Radio intercepts indicated freshly mobilized recruits had been sent to the front and Russian forces were firmly dug in.

“They have good defensive lines with deep trenches, and they are sitting deep underground,” said Vitalii, a Ukrainian soldier squatting in a weed-choked irrigation canal, concealed from any prowling enemy drones by overhanging trees.
Ukrainian forces advanced along the Dnipro River in a dramatic push in the south at the start of this month, but progress appears to have slowed. Russia has been evacuating civilians on the west bank but says it has no plans to pull out its troops.
Oleksii Reznikov, Ukraine’s defense minister, said wet weather and rough terrain were making Kyiv’s counter-offensive in Kherson harder than it was in the northeast, where it pushed Russia back in September.
At the front, intermittent artillery fire echoed from both sides, with towers of smoke rising in the distance.
A Ukrainian helicopter gunship swept low over the fields, loosed rockets at the Russian positions and wheeled around spitting flares to distract any heat-seeking anti-aircraft rockets fired at it.
“In this area, they are very active. They shell every day and are digging trenches and preparing for defense,” a unit commander at the front, who asked to be quoted by his nickname, Nikifor, said of the Russians.
His location in Mykolaiv province could not be identified under Ukrainian military regulations.
The unit holds a network of well fortified trenches dug into tree lines opposite the Russian fortifications, and rain has turned the dirt tracks that access them to mud, especially where tank treads have churned them up.

Australia said it was sending 30 more armored vehicles and deploying 70 soldiers to Britain to help train Ukrainian troops there to bolster Kyiv’s war effort.
“We’re mindful that Ukraine needs to now be supported over the longer term if we’re going to put Ukraine in a position where it can resolve this conflict on its own terms,” Defense Minister Richard Marles told ABC television.

Nuclear rehearsal
Since Russia began losing ground in a counter-offensive in September, Russian President Vladimir Putin has taken a series of steps to intensify the conflict, calling up hundreds of thousands of Russian reservists, proclaiming the annexation of occupied land and repeatedly threatening to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia.
This month, Russia launched a new campaign of strikes using missiles and Iranian-made drones against Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, also hitting parks and homes across the country.
In Russia, the military staged a high-profile rehearsal for nuclear war, with state television broadcasts dominated by footage of submarines, strategic bombers and missile forces practicing launches in retaliation for an atomic attack.
Moscow has conducted a diplomatic campaign this week to promote an accusation that Kyiv is preparing to release nuclear material with a so-called “dirty bomb,” an allegation the West calls baseless and a potential pretext for Russian escalation.
Despite the rising tensions, United Nations aid chief Martin Griffiths said he was “relatively optimistic” that a UN-brokered deal that allowed a resumption of Ukraine Black Sea grain exports would be extended beyond mid-November.
 

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Kherson Bakhmut Russian aggression

Related

West and Russia clash over UN probe of drone use in Ukraine
World
West and Russia clash over UN probe of drone use in Ukraine
Update Pro-Russian authorities tell Kherson residents to leave ‘immediately,’ 36 rockets launched in ‘massive attack’
World
Pro-Russian authorities tell Kherson residents to leave ‘immediately,’ 36 rockets launched in ‘massive attack’

West and Russia clash over UN probe of drone use in Ukraine

West and Russia clash over UN probe of drone use in Ukraine
Updated 27 October 2022
AP

West and Russia clash over UN probe of drone use in Ukraine

West and Russia clash over UN probe of drone use in Ukraine
  • Russia is the subject of a complaint before the United Nations over its use of Iranian drones to attack civilians and power plants in Ukraine
  • Moscow insists that only the UN Security Council can mandate a probe, while Western powers argue that the UN Secretary-General can investigate
Updated 27 October 2022
AP

UNITED NATIONS: The US and its Western allies on the Security Council insisted Wednesday that Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has the right to investigate if Russia has used Iranian drones to attack civilians and power plants in Ukraine.
They dismissed Moscow’s argument that the UN chief would be violating the UN Charter.
Russia’s UN ambassador, Vassily Nebenzia, who called the council meeting, argued that only the Security Council can mandate an investigation. He cited Article 100 of the charter, which says the secretary-general “shall not seek or receive instructions from any government or from any other authority external to the organization.”
US deputy ambassador Robert Wood called Russia’s contention “simply dumbfounding” and an attempt “to deflect attention from its own egregious wrongdoing in Ukraine.”
French Ambassador Nicolas De Riviere accused Russia of constantly violating the UN Charter “and trampling on its principles by invading its neighbor and claiming to annex its territories.”
Britain’s deputy ambassador, James Kariuki, called it “another attempt by Russia to distract from its crimes in Ukraine, and Iran and Russia’s failure to abide by their international obligations.”

The Western envoys said the Security Council’s time is being wasted by Russia, which is engaged in a blitz of activity at the council.
Russia called closed-door consultations Tuesday about its unfounded allegations that Ukraine is preparing a dirty bomb. It called Wednesday’s meeting to try to prevent the investigation of its purported use of Iranian drones. And it called a meeting Thursday on its claims that secret American labs in Ukraine were engaged in biological warfare — a charge denied by the US and Ukraine.
In a letter to the Security Council last Wednesday, Ukrainian Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya accused Iran of violating a council ban on the transfer of drones capable of flying 300 kilometers (about 185 miles).
That provision was part of Security Council Resolution 2231, which endorsed the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and six key nations — the US, Russia, China, Britain, France and Germany — aimed at curbing Tehran’s nuclear activities and preventing the country from developing a nuclear weapon.
On Wednesday, Iranian Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani reiterated his country’s rejection of the “totally unfounded allegations.” He insisted that since Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, Iran has maintained “a position of active neutrality” and “has never provided the parties with weapons.”
Nebenzia told a council meeting Friday that the drones are Russian — not Iranian — and warned that an investigation would seriously affect relations between Russia and the United Nations.
This week he asked the UN legal office to state whether launching an investigation in response to a number of countries and not the entire Security Council would violate Article 100 of the UN Charter and provisions of Resolution 2231.
In a briefing for the council Wednesday, UN legal counsel Miguel de Serpa Soares did not directly answer Russia’s question, but he said “it is only natural” that the UN’s 193 member nations “wish to exercise as much influence as they can over the activities of the organization.”
Most days, he said, Guterres and himself are contacted by ambassadors trying to advance positions of their governments.
“All of this is to be expected; and I do not think that anyone here would wish to maintain that such activities are in any way inconsistent the Article 100 …,” Serpa Soares said.
As for Resolution 2231, he said, a 2016 council note on arrangements and procedures calls for the secretary-general to appoint a Security Affairs Division, which has prepared reports to the council every six months on its implementation.
He said the note “anticipates that the report will include findings and recommendations,” and in the 13 reports so far the secretary-general has been able “to express his views on relevant developments … and draw attention to matters of concern.”
“Absent further guidance by the Security Council,” Serpa Soares said, “the secretary-general will continue to prepare these reports in the manner that they have been prepared to date.”
Wood, the deputy UN ambassador, noted that Russia helped negotiate and supported Resolution 2231 and said there is “ample precedent” in previous reports submitted by the secretary-general to the Security Council for independent investigations by the Secretariat, which he heads.
He cited a 2017 report in which the UN chief reported on an investigation of allegations that Iranian-supplied ballistic missiles were used by Yemen’s Houthi rebels in attacks on Saudi Arabia. More recently, he said, Secretariat investigators traveled to the Saudi capital of Riyadh in October 2021 to examine debris from six ballistic missiles tied to Houthi attacks. And in 2021, the UN team also went to Israel to examine Iranian drones that had infiltrated its airspace, Wood said.
Russia’s Nebenzia insisted that all those probes were against the UN Charter.
“We are grateful to our Western colleagues for the exhaustive list of violations by the UN, Secretariat of Article 100 of the United Nations Charter,” he said.
Asked what will happen if the secretary-general does investigate the downed drones in Ukraine, Nebenzia said Moscow isn’t threatening to withdraw cooperation with the UN if that happened.
“But, of course, we will be viewing our cooperation in the light of the reaction of the Secretariat to our legitimate concerns,” he said.

Topics: Antonio Guterres

Related

Biden discusses Iranian drones in Ukraine with Israeli president
Middle-East
Biden discusses Iranian drones in Ukraine with Israeli president
Russia ‘has ordered 2,000 more kamikaze drones’ from Tehran
World
Russia ‘has ordered 2,000 more kamikaze drones’ from Tehran
Ukraine cites success in downing drones, fixes energy sites
World
Ukraine cites success in downing drones, fixes energy sites
Update UK, France, Germany seek UN probe of Russia’s alleged use of Iranian drones
Middle-East
UK, France, Germany seek UN probe of Russia’s alleged use of Iranian drones

Developed nations should assume burden in addressing climate change, US envoy concedes

Developed nations should assume burden in addressing climate change, US envoy concedes
Updated 27 October 2022
RAY HANANIA

Developed nations should assume burden in addressing climate change, US envoy concedes

Developed nations should assume burden in addressing climate change, US envoy concedes
Updated 27 October 2022
RAY HANANIA

CHICAGO: The US and other developed countries should assume the majority of the financial burden in addressing climate change issues resulting from global warming, President Joe Biden’s climate envoy conceded on Wednesday. 
Former US Senator John Kerry, Biden’s special envoy on climate, told reporters during a press briefing attended by Arab News that the majority of developing countries are the “most vulnerable” to climate change but have contributed the least to global warming.
Kerry acknowledged concerns expressed by African countries over the current allocation of funds to fight climate change and said those concerns would be addressed at the UN’s 27th Climate Change Conference to be held at Sharm El-Sheikh in Egypt from Nov. 6-18.
“I think leaders of countries in Africa are 100 percent legitimate to be upset over the current allocation of funding. I’m upset over it. I think that the developed world has to take the lead in helping the developing world to be able to withstand the impacts of climate and to get ahead of the curve on the new energy future, and I’m all for it. I was just in Africa. I was in the DRC. I was in Nigeria. I was in Senegal, met with President Macky Sall, who is doing a great job of trying to advocate for the region,” Kerry said.
“I think what’s important is that we’ve got to find new mechanisms of releasing the funding and new ways of providing concessionary funding to help countries to transition.”
Kerry said that the US is deeply committed to addressing the concerns of developing nations, reflected in the $12 billion the US has committed to address climate inequities.
“The vast majority of the impact of what’s happening is coming from 20 countries — the 20 most developed nations in the world. And sub-Saharan Africa, there are about 48 countries that are responsible who are only 0.55 percent of all the emissions in the world. Africa as a whole is only 3 percent of all the emissions, yet 17 of the most vulnerable countries in the world are in Africa,” Kerry said.
“I share the frustration. We have to get this allocation right, which is why the United States supported completely the doubling of money for adaptation and President Biden stepped up and has created an Emergency Program for Adaptation and Resilience with $12 billion allocated over five years, $3 billion this year in our budget. We’re really deeply committed to this, and I hope this will be the year where people all kind of get on the same page, recognizing that there are some special inequities and they deserve some special attention.”
Kerry said that he was looking forward to COP28, which will be hosted by the UAE. He said that the US is working “very closely with Dr. Sultan Al-Jaber and with His Excellency the President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed.” But he added he did not want to get ahead of the COP27 conference and that the UAE was also in agreement to focus first on COP27.
“What you see happening around the world now makes it more urgent and more clear than ever that we need to step up and get this job done — every country. No country has a right to be delinquent in not putting up an NDC, not strengthening it where they can, and not being part of this effort,” Kerry said.
“And the scientists tell us that what is happening now — the increased extreme heat, the increased extreme weather, the fires, the floods, the warming of the ocean, the melting of the ice, the extraordinary way in which life is being affected badly by the climate crisis — what we’re seeing today is going to get worse unless we address this crisis in a unified, very forward-leaning way.  
“And the answer — and the truth is, that the upside of doing that is so much bigger and better than the downside of not doing things over these next few years. You can’t avoid the scientific reality of what’s happening with increased emissions. We have to capture emissions. And people in every country in the world should be absolutely adamant about demanding that they get clean air, that their lakes and rivers and streams can have fish and not dry up, and that they’re going to be able to produce food in the places their families have produced food for centuries.”

 

Topics: climate change

Related

Special Saudi Arabia stresses importance of tackling climate change
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia stresses importance of tackling climate change

Latest updates

British PM Sunak pulls out of attending COP27 summit to focus on domestic issues
British PM Sunak pulls out of attending COP27 summit to focus on domestic issues
WAM announces agenda for Global Media Congress conference workshops
WAM announces agenda for Global Media Congress conference workshops
Bpifrance CEO applauds foreign interest in Saudi investment opportunities
Bpifrance CEO applauds foreign interest in Saudi investment opportunities
Seeking ‘healthy’ debate of ideas, Musk nears Twitter deal finish line
Seeking ‘healthy’ debate of ideas, Musk nears Twitter deal finish line
Makkah’s Masar Destination to provide 24,000 hotel rooms by 2023, says CEO
Makkah’s Masar Destination to provide 24,000 hotel rooms by 2023, says CEO

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.