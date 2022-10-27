Platform launched to facilitate World Cup travel, visiting of Saudi tourist destinations

RIYADH: The Saudi Tourism Authority launched Thursday a unified communication platform titled “Here For You (Hadhireen)” to provide travel services to Saudi citizens, expatriates and tourists within the Kingdom, who are also attend the matches and events of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.
The platform will also enable users to easily identify the most prominent tourist destinations in Saudi Arabia and the events being held there through the platform’s website, Saudi Press Agency reported.
The STA said that the platform aims to provide guiding information and services to facilitate those citizens, expatriates and tourists who wish to attend the World Cup matches.
The launch of the platform came in coordination with the Saudi ministries of interior, sports, and transport and logistics, as well as the Public Transport Authority, the General Authority of Civil Aviation, the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority and Matarat Holding Company.
This will be an added advantage for tourists who are World Cup fans while they are in the Kingdom during the tournament period.
Saudi Arabia earlier this year decided to grant visas to those holding tickets to the World Cup through the Hayya fan card, and will be able to apply for multiple-entry visas 10 days before the tournament starts.