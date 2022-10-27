You are here

Platform launched to facilitate World Cup travel, visiting of Saudi tourist destinations

Saudi Tourism Authority launched Thursday a unified communication platform titled "Here For You (Hadhireen)" to provide travel services to Saudi citizens, expatriates and tourists also attending the World Cup.
Saudi Tourism Authority launched Thursday a unified communication platform titled "Here For You (Hadhireen)" to provide travel services to Saudi citizens, expatriates and tourists also attending the World Cup.
Updated 27 October 2022
Arab News

  • Saudi Arabia earlier this year decided to grant visas to those holding tickets to the World Cup through the Hayya fan card
RIYADH: The Saudi Tourism Authority launched Thursday a unified communication platform titled “Here For You (Hadhireen)” to provide travel services to Saudi citizens, expatriates and tourists within the Kingdom, who are also attend the matches and events of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

The platform will also enable users to easily identify the most prominent tourist destinations in Saudi Arabia and the events being held there through the platform’s website, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The STA said that the platform aims to provide guiding information and services to facilitate those citizens, expatriates and tourists who wish to attend the World Cup matches.

The launch of the platform came in coordination with the Saudi ministries of interior, sports, and transport and logistics, as well as the Public Transport Authority, the General Authority of Civil Aviation, the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority and Matarat Holding Company.

This will be an added advantage for tourists who are World Cup fans while they are in the Kingdom during the tournament period.

Saudi Arabia earlier this year decided to grant visas to those holding tickets to the World Cup through the Hayya fan card, and will be able to apply for multiple-entry visas 10 days before the tournament starts.

PARIS: Cristiano Ronaldo scored on his first Manchester United appearance since his refusal to come on as a substitute last week in a 3-0 win over Sheriff Tiraspol in the Europa League on Thursday.
The victory, with goals from Diogo Dalot and Marcus Rashford adding to Ronaldo’s strike, guaranteed the Red Devils a place in the next round, where they will join Barcelona who were knocked out of the Champions League at the group stage 24 hours earlier.
United manager Erik ten Hag left the Portugal forward out of the United squad for Saturday’s draw at Chelsea and he was only allowed to return to first team training this week.
Ronaldo started up front with 18-year-old Argentinian winger Alejandro Garnacho, who was making his maiden senior start.
Right-back Dalot opened the scoring just before the break before Rashford doubled the lead with 25 minutes to play.
Ronaldo claimed his 701st club career goal and made sure of the three points with nine minutes left.

PSV beats Arsenal 2-0, Real Betis reaches round of 16 in Europa League

PSV beats Arsenal 2-0, Real Betis reaches round of 16 in Europa League
PSV Eindhoven became the first team to hold Arsenal scoreless this season, beating the Gunners 2-0 on Thursday to keep alive the fight for first place in their Europa League group.
Joey Veerman and substitute Luuk de Jong scored in the second half for PSV to hand Premier League leader Arsenal only its second loss of the season in all competitions and first in the Europa League.
De Jong set up Veerman to shoot past Aaron Ramsdale from inside the area in the 56th minute before heading in the second seven minutes later.
PSV forward Cody Gakpo and Xavi Simons had a goal each disallowed due to offside in the first half.
Arsenal still leads Group A with 12 points, with Eindhoven second on 10 with one round remaining. Both teams have qualified for the next stage, but the group winners advance directly to the last 16, while teams qualifying second go through an extra playoff round.
Those in third place drop into the third-tier Europa Conference League.
Real Betis secured first place in Group C after a 1-0 victory at Ludogorets, with Nabil Fekir scoring the winner. The Spanish club has 13 points while Ludogorets is second, six points behind.
Fenerbahçe staged a late come back to salvage a 3-3 home draw against Rennes with both sides already qualified from Group B.
Amine Gouiri netted twice and Martin Terrier added one in the opening 30 minutes to put the visitors on course to win the group. The Turkish side replied with a goal from Enner Valencia still in the first half before substitutes Miha Zajc and Emre Mor scored in the 82nd and 88th, respectively. Both teams are on 11 points ahead of the final round of games.
Teddy Teuma and Lazare Amani scored in the first half to lead Belgian club Union SG to the round of 16 from Group D after a 2-0 victory at Malmö.
Union SG tops the group with 13 points with Bundesliga leader Union Berlin moving to second with nine points after a 1-0 home win over Braga, which is third on six.
Lazio came from a goal down to beat Midtjylland 2-1 to take a provisional three-point lead in the tightly contested Group F. Sergej Milinković-Savić and Pedro Rodríguez replied after an opening goal by Gustav Isaksen for the Danish side. All four teams in the group were on five points before the fifth round of matches. Sturm hosted Feyenoord later in the group’s other game.
PSV was punished earlier Thursday for fan disorder inside Arsenal’s stadium in their previous meeting, which Arsenal won 1-0.
UEFA banned PSV from selling tickets to its fans for the team’s game in Norway next week against Bodø/Glimt.
The Dutch club must also pay a fine of 40,000 euros ($40,000) and compensate Arsenal for damage to seats in the stadium last week.

Fiorentina came from a goal down to beat İstanbul Başakşehir 2-1 and draw level with their Turkish opponent atop Group A with 10 points. Both teams mede it to the next round.
Villarreal’s perfect record came to an end after it was held 2-2 at home by Hapoel Beer-Sheva. But the Spanish club was already assured of qualifying in first place from Group C and avoiding the extra playoff round.
AZ Alkmaar had a five-point lead atop Group E after a 2-0 away win at Vaduz.
The kickoff of the Group D match between Czech side Slovácko and Cologne was initially delayed by 75 minutes due to heavy fog. But six minutes after the game started the fog again made it impossible to play. The match is scheduled to resume on Friday at 1 p.m. (1100 GMT).

Hamilton hoping to race on past 40 with new Mercedes contract

Hamilton hoping to race on past 40 with new Mercedes contract
  The seven-time world champion revealed he was in talks with the team about another multi-year
MEXICO CITY: Lewis Hamilton has said he hopes to sign a new multi-year contract with Mercedes and continue racing in Formula One into his forties.
Speaking to reporters ahead of this weekend’s Mexican Grand Prix, the seven-time world champion revealed he was in talks with the team about another multi-year.
Asked about his future, Hamilton, 37, said: “You’re stuck with me for quite a bit longer.
“We are going to do another deal. We are going to sit down and discuss it in these next couple of months.”
Hamilton, who will be 38 on January 5, joined Mercedes in 2013 after starting his F1 career with McLaren in 2007.
He won his first title in 2008 and holds records for most victories (103) and pole positions (103), but this year faces completing a season without winning a single race for the first time.
“I want to keep racing,” he said.
“I love what I do. I’ve been doing it for 30 years and I don’t feel that I should have to stop. I think I am currently still earning my keep. I still want to do better.
“I could stop now — and I have lots of other things in the pipeline that I will be super-focused and super-busy with — (but) I’m here for the sheer love of working in the organization that I’m in.
“Mercedes-Benz have stuck with me through thick and thin. They stuck with me through being expelled at school.
“They stuck with me through everything that was going on through 2020. They’ve stuck with me through my mistakes and through the ups and downs.”
He declined to consider if he could be described as Formula One’s ‘greatest of all time’ driver.
When asked by American television host Jimmy Kilmmel, he replied: “I know what I am. I know how good I am, but I don’t really like to talk about it.
“I like to just do the talking on the track.
“That’s what my dad always said. When I was a kid when we were racing, we were on the receiving end of a lot of discrimination because we were the only people of color on the racetrack.
“My dad said just do my talking on the track. So, even today I don’t feel like I need to say anything. I just let my what I’m doing on the circuit, what I’m doing off the circuit, kind of talk.”
After a disappointing start to the season, when his Mercedes car suffered chronic ‘porpoising’ and bouncing problems, Hamilton has gradually clawed his way back to form and led last Sunday’s United States Grand Prix before finishing second behind world champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull.
Mercedes team chief Toto Wolff said: “Lewis drove an outstanding race to finish second — we need to keep this momentum going. While we didn’t quite have the pace to win, it was great to be in the mix at the front and leading the race.”
He added that Mercedes felt cautiously optimistic about this Sunday’s race although Hamilton suggested a race win this year was unlikely.
Hamilton also made clear that he had no interest in being handed the 2021 title by the International Motoring Federation (FIA) if it was as a result of Red Bull’s breach of last year’s budget cap, an offense for which no punishment has been agreed or announced.
“When I heard about this cost thing, for sure, it brings up a little bit of emotion because you kind of bury it and move on and then it comes back up — and it’s like another kick,” he said.
“But I’ve moved on from it. I refuse to live in the past.”

International stars to compete as Diriyah Tennis Cup returns to Saudi capital

International stars to compete as Diriyah Tennis Cup returns to Saudi capital
RIYADH: The Kingdom will once again host international tennis stars as they compete for the title at the Diriyah Tennis Cup championship which will be held on Dec. 8-10, as part of the second edition of Diriyah Season.

The tournament, which has not been held for the past three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is back on the international sport scene, and will take place in the historic Diriyah square, one of the most famous heritage sites in the world which was listed in UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, sports minister and chair of the Diriyah Season Committee said: “As the host of international tennis stars, the Kingdom continues to show its excellence in hosting international sports events, which has made it home to various sports, including this event – in which international stars will participate – that we are happy to organize.”

He continued: “The 2019 Diriyah Tennis Cup achieved great success which attracted thousands of fans from the Kingdom and abroad, and in this edition, we look forward to continuing these accomplishments and watching great competitive games in historic Diriyah, in the presence of fans of tennis, a sport that is highly popular in the Kingdom.”

Some of the most prominent stars who will participate in the tournament, including Russian Daniil Medvedev, winner of the 2019 edition, currently ranked world No. 4 by the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP); Medvedev won his first grand slam title at the US Open in 2021 in New York.

German Alexander Zverev will also attend, who won a gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, currently ranked world No.3 (singles); Zverev is the winner of the second Nitto ATP Finals title in 2021, in Turin, Italy.

Austrian Dominic Thiem who was ranked as world No. 3 in singles by the ATP and the winner of the grand slam title at the US Open 2020, and French Gaël Monfils who was previously ranked as world No. 6 in singles by the ATP in 2016 and won eleven international titles, will also play.

The second edition of the Diriyah Season will host top international championships, starting with the Longines Global Champions Tour, an individual show jumping series, the Diriyah Tennis Cup, the basketball FIBA 3×3 World Tour, along with the Diriyah Season competition where Al-Hilal Saudi team will face Newcastle United, and the Italian Cup (Supercoppa Italiana) where AC Milan will face Inter Milan.

Saudi Arabia team continue World Cup preparations in Abu Dhabi

Saudi Arabia team continue World Cup preparations in Abu Dhabi
ABU DHABI: The Saudi Arabia national team resumed its FIFA World Cup preparatory program on Thursday morning in Abu Dhabi.

The Green Falcons are currently taking part in the third phase of their warm up camp for the tournament, which begins in Qatar next month.

Coach Hervé Renard said he was satisfied with the recovery session at the Al-Akhdar camp headquarters and the Frenchman gave the players the afternoon off after the end of the training session. 

On Friday, the team will continue its preparation with a training session at the Emirates Palace Stadium.

