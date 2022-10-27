General Authority for Foreign Trade, WTO, host Riyadh workshop

RIYADH: The Saudi General Authority for Foreign Trade, in collaboration with the World Trade Organization, hosted a workshop in Riyadh from Oct. 25-27, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The workshop, titled “Market Access,” was held by a group of international experts at the WTO. It included a number of representatives from government agencies.

The event aimed to build the skills of specialists in government agencies through an understanding of market access, customs and non-tariff procedures, and the work of the WTO.

It also demonstrated how participants can benefit from WTO databases.

The workshop aimed to foster technical expertise and knowledge of the basic principles and rules of the WTO related to tariffs and concession schedules, ongoing issues being discussed at WTO, the Kingdom’s obligations toward other countries in trade agreements and the best practices of other countries.

Commission for International Organizations and Conventions Deputy Gov. Farid bin Saeed Al-Asali said that the Kingdom aims to bolster relations with other countries and international organizations, as well as increase its international presence in the field of foreign trade.

The General Authority for Foreign Trade works to maximize the Kingdom’s benefits from international organizations and agreements, allowing Saudi exports to access global markets while reducing trade obstacles.