Saudi culinary artists to cook up a storm at Najran festival

MAKKAH: Several Saudi culinary artists are set to participate in the first-ever Najran Cooking Festival from Nov. 1 to 5, which will showcase a number of local dishes.

The Najran Society for History and Archeology has organized the event, which will also feature a Saudi coffee expert.

The Culinary Arts Commission, overseen by the Saudi Ministry of Culture, will organize two live cooking workshops with Saudi chefs, allowing participants to experience the creation of popular dishes using local ingredients.

The festival will feature several attractions for visitors including areas to cook dishes, see various utensils, and view local arts and crafts. There will also be a play area for children.

The head of the Najran Society for History and Archeology, Muhammad Al-Hatila, said the festival aims to document the rich food culture in the region.

Among the local ingredients that will be showcased is Al-Samraa wheat, which was documented by the Slow Food Foundation for Biodiversity.

The Saudi coffee expert who will attend the festival, Nasser Al-Suqour, said he will prepare brews the way Najranis love it.

He said he will introduce various types of leather used to preserve coffee in the past.

The commission’s aim is to promote Najran’s rich history, and to highlight Saudi Arabia’s “Year of Saudi Coffee 2022” initiative.