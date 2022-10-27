You are here

  Putin: Saudi crown prince supports balancing oil markets
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the 19th Annual Meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club in Moscow, Russia October 27, 2022. (Reuters)
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman supports balancing oil markets and Russia is set on boosting relations with the Kingdom, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

Speaking to the Valdai Discussion Club, a gathering of Russian specialists, Putin said that although the price of oil is not that important, “predictability and stability is important in oil markets.”

He also expressed his support for Saudi Arabia joining the BRICS group which is formed of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

Putin also said he had not yet decided whether to attend next month’s G20 summit in Indonesia.

JEDDAH: An influential Arab auditing body on Thursday wrapped up its general assembly and executive council meetings, held in Saudi Arabia.

The Arab Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions staged its three-day gathering in Jeddah, which included its 14th general assembly and 64th and 65th executive council meetings.

During the event, attended by delegates from other associated regional and international organizations, it was agreed that Saudi Arabia’s General Court of Audit would take over presidency of the ARABOSAI until 2025, with Qatar’s State Audit Bureau as first deputy, and the UAE second deputy.

The organization’s strategic plan for 2023 to 2028, along with its work and financial programs, were also approved, in addition to restructuring the body’s executive board and affiliated committees.

The meetings addressed reports from the executive council, the general secretariat, and a number of committees and subcommittees, the key ones being responsible for institutional capacity development, professional and oversight standards, sustainable development goals, and strategic planning.

 

 

 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is to host the second Middle East Green Initiative Summit in Egypt next month, to coincide with the UN Climate Change Conference.

The Saudi Green Initiative Forum will also take place as the country takes a leading role in implementing measures to protect the environment.

The Saudi Minister of Environment, Water, and Agriculture Abdulrahman Al-Fadley chaired the ministerial meeting to approve the MGI governance charter in Riyadh on Wednesday.

Ministers and officials from 20 countries in Asia and Africa, and a number of international and regional organizations, took part in the meeting. 

Al-Fadley said that the gathering was an important step for the MGI in terms of protecting the environment, achieving targets, and benefiting the economic development of the region.

“The charter will provide a strong framework for regional cooperation to reduce land degradation, restore vegetation cover, biodiversity, promote adaptation, food security, and social well-being.

“The charter is an important building block to activate the initiative and achieve sustainable development goals,” he added.

Deputy environment minister, Osama Faqeeha, said the MGI aims at international cooperation to address common challenges.

He noted that the governance framework was based on the main principles of collaborative and inclusive oversight, national, regional, and international linkages, accountability and transparency, and making decisions based on science.

Executive Secretary of the UN Convention to Combat Desertification Ibrahim Thiaw praised Saudi Arabia’s stance on land restoration.

He said: “We are truly looking forward to the next conference of the parties of the UNCCD to be held in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 2024.”
 

RIYADH: The Red Sea International Film Festival has announced that Film AlUla, an agency established to promote production in the city, is the newly appointed strategic sponsor of this year’s edition.

Film AlUla will present the Audience Award and the Best Saudi Film Award, each worth $50,000.

The Audience Award is vote-based and designed to encourage festivalgoers’ engagement with productions.

The Best Saudi Film award, also based on votes received, will reward creatives for showcasing the Kingdom’s identity, heritage and culture.

AlUla’s pristine locations featuring some of the most dramatic landscapes in the world has welcomed a slate of local, regional and international productions. 

Productions most recently shot in AlUla include Ric Roman Waugh’s upcoming action thriller “Kandahar” starring Gerard Butler; the Russo brothers’ intense drama “Cherry” starring Tom Holland; and the debut feature from filmmaker and influential member of the new cinema wave in the Kingdom, Tawfik Alzaidi, with his production “Norah” featuring an all-Saudi cast.

Since opening for production in 2020, Film AlUla has been developing a vibrant and successful ecosystem and is currently leading the development of a landmark infrastructure project, which will see the first phase comprised of two purpose-built state-of-the-art film studios to service the growth in demand

Mohammed Al-Turki, CEO of the RSIFF, said: “AlUla is a filmmaker’s dream location, its spectacular sites are now being discovered by the world and we look forward to sharing the stunning scenery and wealth of stories with audiences for years to come.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Film AlUla on these two important awards, celebrating Saudi talent and the Audience Award to distinguish the top title at the festival as voted by the viewing public. The Red Sea International Film Festival is committed to supporting all aspects of filmmaking, but fostering home-grown talent and one-of-a-kind filming locations like AlUla, is our priority.

TABUK: Six education companies based in Saudi Arabia have become the latest to sign up for accreditation from a national standards body.

The institutions from Tabuk, Hail, Jouf, and the Northern Borders regions agreed to join the Saudi Education and Training Evaluation Commission’s academic accreditation program in a ceremony in Tabuk on Thursday. 

The commission was represented by Tabuk’s National Center for Assessment and School Excellence, or Tamayoz. 

Those joining the system were Manarat Al-Salheen National Schools, King Abdulaziz Model Schools, Manarat Tabuk National School, Tabuk International Schools, Astra International Schools, and Talaea Alghad Schools. In total, the organizations have 26 educational institutions and branches.

Joining the accreditation program is an official recognition that they are striving to meet ETEC quality standards. 

The scheme seeks to improve institutions through continual performance assessments, lift governance standards, boost the student satisfaction, and raise efficiency and innovation, within the framework of achieving the objectives of Vision 2030.

This year, the ETEC has so far accredited 62 educational companies running 989 schools.

The Tabuk ceremony was attended by Tamayoz chief executive officer, Dr. Ahmed Al-Jubaili, presidents and executives from the institutions, the director of the education department in Tabuk region, Majid Al-Qa’ir, and representatives of the Ministry of Education and educational supervisors from Tabuk, Jouf, the Northern Borders, Hail, and Qurayyat.
 

MAKKAH: Saudi Arabia’s minister of Hajj and Umrah has said that the Kingdom welcomes all pilgrims from Indonesia, as he completed his official visit to the country.

Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah met officials and private-sector leaders to discuss how best to help post-coronavirus pandemic pilgrimages to Makkah and Madinah.

He pointed out that the Kingdom welcomed all pilgrims from Indonesia, that there were no age or health restrictions, and that the requirement had been dropped for female pilgrims to travel with a mahram, or male guardian.

Indonesia provides the highest number of pilgrims from outside of Saudi Arabia. More than 1 million travel during the Umrah season and in excess of 200,000 a year visited for Hajj before the pandemic. 

Al-Rabiah called on all those performing Umrah to visit the Islamic and historical sites around the Kingdom, especially in Makkah and Madinah, to enrich their religious experience. 

He noted that his ministry and other stakeholders wanted to offer the best services for Umrah performers, adding that Saudi Arabia had a profound commitment to serve Islam as host of the Two Holy Mosques.

During his meetings, he also referred to strategic relations between Saudi Arabia and Indonesia, and mutual interests.
 

