Putin: Saudi crown prince supports balancing oil markets

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is to host the second Middle East Green Initiative Summit in Egypt next month, to coincide with the UN Climate Change Conference.
The Saudi Green Initiative Forum will also take place as the country takes a leading role in implementing measures to protect the environment.
The Saudi Minister of Environment, Water, and Agriculture Abdulrahman Al-Fadley chaired the ministerial meeting to approve the MGI governance charter in Riyadh on Wednesday.
Ministers and officials from 20 countries in Asia and Africa, and a number of international and regional organizations, took part in the meeting.
Al-Fadley said that the gathering was an important step for the MGI in terms of protecting the environment, achieving targets, and benefiting the economic development of the region.
“The charter will provide a strong framework for regional cooperation to reduce land degradation, restore vegetation cover, biodiversity, promote adaptation, food security, and social well-being.
“The charter is an important building block to activate the initiative and achieve sustainable development goals,” he added.
Deputy environment minister, Osama Faqeeha, said the MGI aims at international cooperation to address common challenges.
He noted that the governance framework was based on the main principles of collaborative and inclusive oversight, national, regional, and international linkages, accountability and transparency, and making decisions based on science.
Executive Secretary of the UN Convention to Combat Desertification Ibrahim Thiaw praised Saudi Arabia’s stance on land restoration.
He said: “We are truly looking forward to the next conference of the parties of the UNCCD to be held in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 2024.”