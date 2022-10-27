You are here

Several Lions’ Den militants surrender to Palestinian forces

A masked Palestinian wields a weapon during the funeral of Lions’ Den member Wadee Al-Houh, who was killed during clashes with Israeli forces, Nablus, West Bank, Oct. 25, 2022. (Reuters)
Updated 27 October 2022
Mohammed Najib

  • Five Lions’ Den members requested an amnesty agreement similar to that which former Fatah military wing Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades received in 2007
  • Lions’ Den rejected the surrender as a rogue incident, saying on its Telegram channel that it had not asked a security authority to receive any of its fighters
RAMALLAH: Several fighters from Nablus-based armed group the Lions’ Den (Arin Al-Usood) surrendered to Palestinian security services on Wednesday night.

Palestinian sources said that the militants requested to communicate with the Nablus governor and the command of the Palestinian security services, demanding protection at security headquarters in Nablus.

They requested an amnesty agreement similar to that which former Fatah military wing Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades received in 2007.

The five senior leaders who surrendered are Mahmoud Al-Banna, considered by Israeli security services as the mastermind of the group, Mohammed Yaish, Mujahid Okouba, Imad Jaara and Al-Hafi, in addition to the two young men, Taysir Al-Kharraz and Al-Khammash, who were injured a month ago by an accidental explosion.

However, the Lions’ Den rejected the surrender as a rogue incident, saying on its Telegram channel that it had not asked a security authority to receive any of its fighters, and that “whoever surrenders, this is his decision and his choice, we do not even discuss it, and we ask the citizens to stop circulating rumors and not insult any fighter who surrendered. We tell you again: We do not want to see on your faces any moment of sadness, as we get our strength from you.

“Those who surrendered often received threats of assassination or arrest from Israeli intelligence agencies. For over two years, they did not pay attention to these threats and remained under the pursuit of the Israeli occupation forces,” the group said.

Palestinian security sources said the militants will be protected by security services.

Al-Banna was injured along with Wadih Al-Houh during a violent raid by the Israeli army on Oct. 25 in the Yasmina neighborhood in the old city of Nablus, during which five people were killed, including two from the group.

Al-Banna said on his Facebook page: “Today, after consulting my brothers in the struggle, I and my comrades-in-arms have agreed to surrender to our brothers in the Palestinian security services who will protect us from this brutal occupier, who has violated all the laws of the world and tried hard to commit genocide against us in the last operation, during which my companion and brother Wadih Al-Houh was martyred.

“I want to ask those sitting in homes with their family members who are on social media and have weapons, where were you, and what did you do when we were surrounded and screaming? Where was your gun? We did not ask you to pray only and publicize our pictures and write ‘may God protect you’ ... what have you done for us? You were waiting for the morning to hang your gun on your shoulder and go out to shoot in the air at our funeral, and today from behind the screens you say ‘it is not the right time.’ Did you try to sleep on the edge of a staircase or in a dark alley? Have you tried shooting in the air while we are surrounded to confuse the occupation forces?”

Israeli media sources have downplayed the importance of the surrender, saying that the Lions’ Den promotes an ideology popular among the Palestinian youth. The organization’s decentralized nature and vague hierarchy mean that the surrender will fail to damage the group, sources added.

The sources said that injuries sustained during clashes with Israeli security forces among those who surrendered was a major motivating factor behind the move. Some of the Lions’ Den figures require medical treatment that they cannot receive in light of their continuous pursuit by Israeli forces.

Tayseer Nasrallah, a prominent Fatah leader in Nablus, told Arab News that he was surprised by the surrender, noting that massive pressure was exerted on the militants by their families.

“Their families wanted to play a role in persuading them to turn themselves in,” Nasrallah said, noting that the Oct. 25 operation by the Israeli forces confirmed to the members that their lives were in “real danger.”

He added: “Israel is determined to uproot the phenomenon of the Lions’ Den at any cost, whether by killing or arrest, and to keep no other option for them except to surrender to Palestinian forces.”

Nasrallah expressed fear that Israeli forces will not hesitate to storm the prison where the Lions’ Den figures are held to detain and arrest them, as happened in the Jericho prison in 2006 when Israeli forces stormed the building and captured Ahmed Saadat, leader of the Popular Front for Liberation of Palestine, as well as his colleagues.

Amer Hamdan, an activist in Nablus, told Arab News that the Lions’ Den members live in harsh conditions, with some unable to meet family members outside of “martyrs’ funerals.”

Nasrallah and Hamdan agreed that the surrender would weaken the Lions’ Den.

Israeli forces arrested 30 Palestinians in the West Bank on Thursday.

International silence on Israeli occupation has weakened international law, UN report finds

International silence on Israeli occupation has weakened international law, UN report finds
Updated 56 min 52 sec ago
ALI YOUNES

International silence on Israeli occupation has weakened international law, UN report finds

International silence on Israeli occupation has weakened international law, UN report finds
  • Report author Francesca Albanese called for a shift from a narrative of a ‘conflict’ to one that recognizes ‘intentionally acquisitive, segregationist and repressive settler-colonial occupation’
  • ‘We are still at square zero in terms of advancement and the occupation has become more vicious,’ she said, but added: ‘It cannot last forever; I am confident it will end’
Updated 56 min 52 sec ago
ALI YOUNES

WASHINGTON: Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory “is illegal and indistinguishable from settler-colonialism, which must end as a precondition for the Palestinians to exercise their right to self-determination,” according to a UN report published on Thursday.

Francesca Albanese, the author of the report and the UN’s special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian Territory occupied since 1967, called for the use of correct language and the correct approach in matters relating to the Israeli occupation and support for the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination.

Speaking during a briefing at the Foreign Press Association in New York, Albanese, a legal scholar and human rights expert, said the report is comprehensive and takes a holistic approach to issues of international law.

It calls for “a paradigm shift” that includes a move away from the narrative of a “conflict” between Israel and Palestine and recognizes the former’s “intentionally acquisitive, segregationist and repressive settler-colonial occupation.”

Albanese also questioned the silence among the international community on the issue.

“What does it take for people to see that 55 years of brutality, occupation and boots on the ground is really an occupation,” she said

This “exceptionality” that has been granted to Israeli authorities, in particular by Western countries, has weakened the force of international law, set a negative precedent and emboldened others to act in defiance of international law on a regular basis, she added.

Albanese criticized Western states for repeated objections to the recognition of the reality of life for Palestinians and the violations of international law by Israel. She described the behavior of Western states in supporting Israel’s occupation and actions as a form of “brotherhood” and “protectionism.”

“We are still at square zero in terms of advancement and the occupation has become more vicious,” she said, but added: “It cannot last forever; I am confident it will end.”

On the question of whether the treatment of Palestinians by Israeli authorities amounts to a form of apartheid, the report notes that recent studies by reputable scholars and organizations have concluded that the systemic and widespread discriminatory policies and practices applied to Palestinians do amount to the crime of apartheid under international law, and acceptance of this view is slowly growing even though the international community has yet to fully act on it.

“The concept that Israeli occupation meets the legal threshold of apartheid is gaining traction,” according to the report.

However, it adds that limiting the description of the treatment of Palestinians under Israeli occupation to “apartheid” does not convey the full spectrum of the Israeli occupation. The report argues that using only the concept of apartheid “misses the inherent illegality of the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territory.”

It continues: “With few exceptions, the scope of recent reports on Israeli apartheid is primarily ‘territorial’ and excludes the experience of Palestinian refugees.

“The recognition of Israeli apartheid must address the experience of the Palestinian people in its entirety and in their unity as a people, including those who were displaced, denationalized and dispossessed in 1947–1949, many of whom live in the occupied Palestinian territory.”

Albanese urged the international community to “formally recognize and condemn the settler-colonial nature of Israeli occupation and demand an immediate end to it.”

She said she has not been able to visit the Occupied Palestinian Territories, including East Jerusalem, as a result of Israeli restrictions. Israeli authorities refuse to engage with her mission and the country’s ambassador to the UN has refused all requests for a meeting or communications.

Special rapporteurs are part of what is known as the Special Procedures of the Human Rights Council. Special Procedures, the largest body of independent experts within the UN’s human rights system, is the general name for the council’s independent fact-finding and monitoring mechanisms that address the situations in specific countries or thematic global issues. Special rapporteurs are independent experts and work on a voluntary basis. They are not members of UN staff and the are not paid for their work.

Topics: Palestine Israel

Egypt, UAE mark 50 years of relations

Egypt, UAE mark 50 years of relations
A photo shared on Twitter by Egypt’s Minister of Planning & Economic Development shows Egyptian and Emirati officials attending
Updated 28 October 2022
Gobran Mohamed

Egypt, UAE mark 50 years of relations

Egypt, UAE mark 50 years of relations
  • More than 1,800 top figures attend anniversary celebrations in Cairo
  • President El-Sisi praises UAE for supportive position during difficult period about 10 years ago
Updated 28 October 2022
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: More than 1,800 figures, including senior officials, businessmen, investors, intellectuals, innovators and media professionals are attending the 50th-anniversary celebrations of Egypt-UAE relations being held in Cairo from Oct. 26-28.

Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and UAE Minister of Cabinet Affairs Mohammed Abdullah Al-Gergawi attended the celebrations held under the slogan “Egypt and the UAE are one heart.”

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi said: “These relations set a perfect example of the strong ties that bind the two countries and peoples.”

In his speech at the celebrations, El-Sisi added: “The Egyptian and Emirati peoples will always remain united. Over the decades, the strength of Egyptian-Emirati relations has not changed; in fact, it has grown sturdier. Mutual understanding, fraternity and consensus characterized the relations between them.

“Egypt prides itself in sharing understanding and views with the leaderships of the UAE since the days of (its) great founder … late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan, who is celebrated for his historic pronouncement ‘Arab oil is not dearer than Arab blood.’”

El-Sisi praised the supportive position of the UAE during the difficult period that Egypt went through about 10 years ago.

UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan tweeted: “We are very proud to celebrate 50 years of friendship and cooperation between the UAE and Egypt.

“Together with my brother, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, we continue to strengthen and build upon these longstanding ties for the long-term benefit of our people and the region.”

Dubai ruler and UAE Vice President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum tweeted: “The UAE is celebrating 50 years of fraternal, stable, and advanced relations with Egypt today.

“We also celebrate the beginning of 50 new years under the leadership of my brother, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, and my brother Mohammed bin Zayed, the president of the state, may God protect him … Egypt and the UAE are one heart.”

Ahmed Aboul Gheit, secretary-general of the Arab League, said Egypt and the UAE have special and distinguished ties.

A documentary on Egyptian-Emirati relations entitled “Half a Century of Love” was shown on the occasion. It chronicled bilateral relations between the two countries at all levels — diplomatic, economic and political. 

Madbouly praised the spirit of brotherhood and cooperation behind the launch of the celebrations and said that Egypt has always been keen to contribute to the UAE through various efforts.

He also praised the commercial and industrial partnerships between the two countries, the increase of which in recent years has reflected positively on the volume of Emirati investments in Egypt and the number of Emirati companies operating in the Egyptian market.

Mariam Khalifa Al-Kaabi, UAE ambassador to Egypt, said the coming period will witness more cooperation between Egypt and the UAE in the field of environment and climate change, especially since the COP27 climate conference organized by Egypt in Sharm El-Sheikh is a few days away, while the UAE will organize the next COP28 climate conference.

She said the UAE is the largest investor in Egypt, and more than 1,250 Emirati companies operate in Egypt in all economic sectors.

She also noted that Emirati investments in Egypt are likely to increase due to the high return on investment, in addition to the successes achieved by the Egyptian economy despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Palestine expected to top agenda of Arab Summit in Algeria

Palestine expected to top agenda of Arab Summit in Algeria
Updated 27 October 2022
Gobran Mohamed

Palestine expected to top agenda of Arab Summit in Algeria

Palestine expected to top agenda of Arab Summit in Algeria
  • PM addresses preparatory meeting for conference amid promotion campaign for event
Updated 27 October 2022
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: The first preparatory meeting for the forthcoming Arab Summit kicked off on Wednesday at the International Conference Center west of Algiers.

The preparatory session was held as a prelude to the 31st Arab summit, to be hosted by Algeria on Nov. 1-2.

The Palestinian crisis is expected to top the summit agenda, also covering relations with Africa and Europe at various levels. 

Algerian officials have announced the completion of arrangements for the event.

The country’s official news agency, APS, published a video on the preparations, describing the event as “the most important in the history of the Arab summits.”

It follows the success of Algeria’s effort to gather the Palestinian factions to sign a reconciliation agreement on Oct. 13.

Media outlets launched a major promotion campaign for Algeria’s preparation for the Arab meeting under the slogan, “Uniting the Arab League,” raised by Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

The campaign highlighted the president’s efforts to persuade Arab leaders, including kings and heads of state, to take part in the summit, during visits he made to many Arab capitals over the past months.

Prime Minister Aymen Benabderrahmane said on Saturday that the Arab meeting would be an occasion “to reaffirm support for the Palestinian cause, as a central Arab cause, by emphasizing the common Arab position represented in the Arab Peace Initiative, which is the framework that guarantees the protection of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.”

Algeria took the presidency of the Council of the League of Arab States from Tunisia.

Ennadir Larbaoui, Algeria’s permanent representative at the UN, stressed the close relationship that unites Algeria and Arab countries at all levels.

He said that deliberations for the Algiers summit started three years after the last summit that was held in Tunisia in 2019.

Larbaoui commended the efforts made by the general secretariat of the Arab League to hold the summit amid growing global issues and a state of acute polarization.

In his speech during the preparatory meeting, he said that the challenge is “great” and that it requires coordinating political, diplomatic and collective efforts among Arab countries to overcome.

He said that the Palestinian issue topped the list of Arab priorities, praising in this context the recent agreement between the Palestinian factions, which came under the auspices of Algeria.

Larbaoui said: “We want it to be a consensual Arab summit that reflects the solidarity of the Arab world. We must benefit from the lessons of the past and face the challenges of the present while building bridges of cooperation.”

Mohamed Ben Youssef, Tunisia’s permanent representative at the Arab League, said that the positive atmosphere that resulted from the meetings cemented everyone’s conviction in Arab solidarity and “unification of attitudes toward the challenges facing our countries.”

He added that following the Tunis summit three years ago, “we have sought to increase joint Arab action and strengthen solidarity in this delicate situation marked by instability and the growing phenomenon of terrorism, cross-border organized crime, the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russian-Ukrainian crisis.” 

“The tension in the Arab region and the continuation of armed conflicts necessitate that we intensify efforts to contain crises and search for political solutions to conflicts and divisions that enhance security, and immunize our societies from external interference,” he added.

Ben Youssef said that Tunisia was keen to contribute to finding a solution to the Libyan crisis within the framework of a “Libyan-Libyan agreement.”

He added that the region is reeling from the impacts of severe crises and rapid transformations that have further complicated the situation, threatening Arab national security and the stability of the entire region, requiring solidarity and cooperation to solve and achieve prosperity.

Hossam Zaki, Arab League’s assistant secretary-general, stressed the importance of the summit in Algeria at a time when crises have worsened.

He praised Algeria’s efforts to make the summit paperless, noting that it was a step in the right direction in line with the efforts of other organizations.

Turkey frees Kurdish politician with dementia from jail

Turkey frees Kurdish politician with dementia from jail
Updated 27 October 2022
AFP

Turkey frees Kurdish politician with dementia from jail

Turkey frees Kurdish politician with dementia from jail
  • Prosecutor's office postponed Tugluk's sentence after a medical assessment that staying in jail threatened her life
  • Tugluk was sentenced in 2018 to 10 years in prison
Updated 27 October 2022
AFP

ISTANBUL: Kurdish politician Aysel Tugluk was released from jail in northwest Turkey late Thursday after a medical report that her dementia did not allow her to remain behind bars.
Tugluk, 57, was the deputy co-chair of the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) before her arrest in 2016.
The prosecutor’s office in Kocaeli province postponed Tugluk’s sentence after a medical assessment that staying in jail threatened her life, private broadcaster NTV reported.
In August, Turkey’s Constitutional Court rejected a plea for her release even though she was diagnosed with dementia but ordered that she receive regular neurological and psychiatric treatment in hospital.
Tugluk was sentenced in 2018 to 10 years in prison for membership of a “terrorist organization.”
Her supporters believe she developed dementia after witnessing Turkish nationalists attack her mother’s 2017 funeral in Ankara, which the authorities allowed her to attend.
Tugluk was arrested for her activities with the Democratic Society Congress (DTK), an organization that Turkish authorities consider linked to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which Ankara and its Western allies have blacklisted as a “terrorist” organization.

Iran’s Khamenei vows revenge after deadly attack on Shiite pilgrims

Iran’s Khamenei vows revenge after deadly attack on Shiite pilgrims
Updated 27 October 2022
Reuters

Iran’s Khamenei vows revenge after deadly attack on Shiite pilgrims

Iran’s Khamenei vows revenge after deadly attack on Shiite pilgrims
  • Iranian security forces said they had arrested a gunman who carried out the attack at the Shah Cheragh shrine in the city of Shiraz
  • Daesh has claimed previous violence in Iran, including deadly twin attacks in 2017 that targeted parliament and the tomb of the Islamic Republic’s founder, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini
Updated 27 October 2022
Reuters

DUBAI: Iran’s supreme Leader vowed on Thursday to retaliate against those threatening the country’s security after the massacre of Shiite pilgrims, an assault claimed by Daesh which threatens to inflame tensions amid widespread anti-government protests.
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said the assailants “will surely be punished” and called on Iranians to unite. “We all have a duty to deal with the enemy and its traitorous or ignorant agents,” he said in a statement read on state television a day after the attack killed 15 people.
Khamenei’s call for unity appeared to be directed at mostly government loyalists and not protesters whose nearly six-week-old movement is seen by authorities as a threat to national security.
Iran’s clerical rulers have faced nationwide demonstrations since the death in police custody of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish woman, on Sept. 16.
Iranians have called for the death of Khamenei and an end to the Islamic Republic during the protests, which have become one of the boldest challenges to the clerical leadership since the 1979 revolution, drawing many Iranians on to the streets.
Security forces said they had arrested a gunman who carried out the attack at Shah Cheragh shrine in the city of Shiraz.
A senior official said the suspected attacker was in critical condition after being shot by police.
“We have not been able to interrogate him yet,” said deputy provincial governor Easmail Mohebipour, quoted by the semi-official Tasnim news agency.
CCTV footage broadcast on state TV on Thursday showed the attacker entering the shrine after hiding an assault rifle in a bag and shooting as worshipers tried to flee and hide in corridors.
Daesh, which once posed a security threat across the Middle East, has claimed previous violence in Iran, including deadly twin attacks in 2017 that targeted parliament and the tomb of the Islamic Republic’s founder, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.
Since the peak of its power, when it ruled millions of people in the Middle East and struck fear across the world with deadly bombings and shootings, Daesh has slipped back into the shadows.

Wednesday’s killing of Shiite pilgrims came on the same day that Iranian security forces clashed with increasingly strident protesters marking 40 days since Amini’s death.
Iranian leaders may have hoped that the shrine attack would draw attention away from the unrest but there is no sign that is happening.
The official news agency IRNA said protesters angry over the “suspect” death of a demonstrator broke windows of banks, a tax office and other public buildings in the northwestern city of Mahabad.
The Kurdish human rights group Hengaw said security forces killed at least five people during protests on Thursday in the northwest of the country, where many Kurds live. Three were killed in the city of Mahabad and another two in Baneh. Reuters could not independently verify the reports.
Iranian human rights groups said there were unconfirmed reports that some members of Amini’s family are under house arrest.
The authorities, who have accused the United States and other Western countries of fomenting what they call “riots,” have yet to declare a death toll, but state media have said about 30 members of the security forces have been killed.
Tasnim news agency said a member of the elite Revolutionary Guards had been killed in Tehran province by “rioters” using a hand grenade.
The activist news agency HRANA said in a posting that at least 252 protesters had been killed in the unrest, including 36 minors. It said more than 13,800 people had been arrested in protests in 122 cities and towns and some 109 universities.

