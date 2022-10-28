You are here

Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Biden: Putin's talk of possible use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine is 'dangerous'

Biden: Putin’s talk of possible use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine is ‘dangerous’
Joe Biden. (AFP)
Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters

Biden: Putin’s talk of possible use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine is ‘dangerous’

Biden: Putin’s talk of possible use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine is ‘dangerous’
Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden expressed skepticism on Thursday about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s comment that he had no intention of using a nuclear weapon in Ukraine.
Putin, in a speech earlier in the day, played down a nuclear standoff with the West, insisting Russia had not threatened to use nuclear weapons and had only responded to nuclear “blackmail” from Western leaders.
“If he has no intention, why does he keep talking about it? Why is he talking about the ability to use a tactical nuclear weapon?” Biden said in an interview with NewsNation.
“He’s been very dangerous in how he’s approached this,” Biden said.
Putin and other Russian officials have repeatedly said in recent weeks that Russia could use nuclear weapons to protect its territorial integrity, remarks interpreted in the West as implicit threats to use them to defend parts of Ukraine that Russia claims to have annexed.
In an interview earlier on CNN, White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said it was possible Russia was considering the use of a so-called dirty bomb and was setting up a pretext to blame Ukraine. But he said the United States still had not seen any signs that was necessarily the case.
“They often blame others for that which they are doing themselves or about to do. So that’s why we have to take that seriously,” Kirby said of Putin’s allegations.
“I’ll also tell you that we’re not seeing any signs, even today, that the Russians are planning to use a dirty bomb or to even make preparations for that.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

IAEA to conduct 'independent' probe into Ukraine dirty bomb allegations

IAEA to conduct ‘independent’ probe into Ukraine dirty bomb allegations
Updated 28 October 2022
AFP

IAEA to conduct ‘independent’ probe into Ukraine dirty bomb allegations

IAEA to conduct ‘independent’ probe into Ukraine dirty bomb allegations
  • Putin called for the IAEA to inspect Ukraine’s nuclear sites “as fast as possible.”
Updated 28 October 2022
AFP

VIENNA: The UN’s nuclear watchdog will this week carry out an “independent verification” of Russian allegations concerning the production of so-called dirty bombs at two sites in Ukraine, it said on Thursday.
Russia has accused Ukraine of preparing to use such a weapon against Moscow’s troops, but Kyiv suspects Russia might itself use a dirty bomb in a “false flag” attack, possibly to justify use of conventional nuclear weapons by Moscow as it finds itself on the back foot in eastern and southern Ukraine.
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) head Rafael Grossi said: “IAEA inspectors will conduct independent verification at these locations.”
He said they would work “to detect any diversion of nuclear material under safeguards, any undeclared production or processing of nuclear material at the two locations and assure that there are no undeclared nuclear material and activities.”
The agency said it had inspected “one of the two locations a month ago and no undeclared nuclear activities or materials were found there.”
A dirty bomb is a conventional bomb laced with radioactive, biological or chemical materials which are spread in an explosion.
Earlier on Thursday Russian President Vladimir Putin called for the IAEA to inspect Ukraine’s nuclear sites “as fast as possible.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict IAEA

In rare public appearance, Pakistan's spy chief slams ex-PM for anti-army campaign

In rare public appearance, Pakistan’s spy chief slams ex-PM for anti-army campaign
Updated 27 October 2022
Mohammed Ishtiaq

In rare public appearance, Pakistan’s spy chief slams ex-PM for anti-army campaign

In rare public appearance, Pakistan’s spy chief slams ex-PM for anti-army campaign
  • ‘If the army chief is a traitor, why do you still meet him behind closed doors,’ Lt. Gen. Nadeem Anjum asks Imran Khan
  • Army spokesperson says slain journalist Arshad Sharif left Pakistan on instructions of CEO of TV channel he worked for
Updated 27 October 2022
Mohammed Ishtiaq

ISLAMABAD: The head of Pakistan’s powerful spy agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence, on Thursday slammed former Prime Minister Imran Khan over his criticism of the military, appearing in a rare press conference to question the ex-premier’s motives behind anti-army remarks and portraying army chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa as a “traitor” among his followers.

This is the first time in Pakistan’s history that the head of the ISI has addressed a media briefing. Lt. Gen. Nadeem Anjum was approved as ISI chief in October last year and has since never made any public appearances or comments.

The director-general of the ISI is one of the most important and powerful posts in Pakistan, at the intersection of domestic politics, the war on militancy and Pakistan’s foreign relations.

In remarks to journalists, Anjum, who was dressed in civilian clothing, said he was aware that the media was “surprised by (his) presence” but could not remain silent while the military was being “targeted for no reason.”

The general was referring to criticism by Khan, his party and its supporters of the military’s role in politics.

Khan was ousted from the office of prime minister in April in a vote of no-confidence. He and his supporters have since variously expressed disappointment that the military and its army chief did not support him against the ouster and instead helped bring the coalition government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to power.

The Pakistani military, which has a long history of intervening in national politics, had said before and since Khan’s removal that it would remain apolitical. The ex-PM and his followers have widely criticized this policy, and on social media, where Khan has a massive following, hashtags calling the army chief a traitor and asking him to resign are a daily occurrence.

“If you (Khan) are convinced that the head of your army is a traitor, then why did you praise him so much just in the recent past?” Anjum said at the presser. “If he was really a traitor in your point of view, then why do you still meet him behind closed doors?

“Don’t … meet us in the dark of night behind closed doors to express your constitutional and unconstitutional wishes and then in the light of day call the same person a traitor.”

The ISI director-general said the army chief had received an offer in March for an “indefinite extension” in service. Khan was still in government then.

“Let me also inform you that in the month of March (2022), the army chief was offered an indefinite extension in his tenure; the offer was made in my presence,” he told reporters. “It was a very attractive offer but he (army chief) turned it down because he had made the decision to bring the institution out of its controversial era and into a constitutional role.

“The offer was made because the no-confidence motion was at its peak,” the general added.

Talking about the decision to address the press conference, Anjum said he was there to “defend” the country’s institutions:

“I would often see that lies were being spread and the youth was accepting them…Those sacrificing their lives (soldiers) should not have to face these lies. Hence, remaining silent was morally unacceptable for me now.”

The head of the ISI said his agency had informed him about organized campaigns launched against him on social media in March.

“I told them to get in touch when the retweets exceed eight thousand million. Before that, I don’t care about myself.”

ARSHAD SHARIF KILLING

During the presser, military spokesperson Maj. Gen. Babar Iftikhar also addressed the issue of the killing of Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif in Kenya last Sunday, saying the anchorman left Pakistan on the instructions of the CEO of the TV channel he worked for and after a threat alert was issued by the provincial administration of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party is in power.

Sharif was killed Sunday night when the car he was in sped up and drove through a checkpoint outside the Kenyan capital and police opened fire. Nairobi police expressed regret over the incident, saying it was a case of “mistaken identity” during a search for a car involved in a child abduction case.

A hugely popular talk show host, Sharif was of late a harsh critic of the current ruling coalition and the army and fled the country in August, citing threats to his life. He was also widely considered a staunch supporter of ex-PM Khan and his PTI party. At the time he left Pakistan, he was facing a slew of court cases related to charges of sedition and others. He left Pakistan for the UAE and had recently traveled to Kenya from the Emirates.

Sharif’s death has unleashed outrage among the public and media and widespread calls for a transparent investigation.

“On Aug. 5, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government issued a threat alert regarding the ARY anchor Arshad Sharif,” Iftikhar told journalists. “According to our information, the alert was issued on the special instructions of the KP chief minister and said an Afghanistan-based TTP (Pakistan Taliban) group had held a meeting in Spin Boldak and decided to target Arshad Sharif in Rawalpindi or its adjoining areas.”

The PTI government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa did not share the information with the federal government or any security agencies or specify how it obtained the information that Sharif was going to be targeted.

The army spokesperson said: “The threat alert was issued with specific planning to convince Arshad Sharif to leave the country.”

Showing screenshots of conversations between ARY news director Ammad Yousaf and the channel’s CEO Salman Iqbal, the military spokesman said Sharif’s ticket to Dubai was officially booked by ARY and he left Pakistan from Peshawar, the capital of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, with the facilitation of government officials there. The ticket was booked by an ARY official on Aug. 9 from a travel agency in Karachi and the return date on the ticket was Sept. 9. Sharif left for Dubai from Peshawar on Aug. 10 via an Emirates flight, Iftikhar said.

“No state institution tried in any way to stop Arshad Sharif from leaving. If the government wanted to do so, it could have done it,” he said, adding that the journalist traveled onward to Kenya after his UAE visa expired.

“No one at the state level forced Arshad Sharif to leave Dubai. So, who were the people who forced him to leave from there?...Who told him not to return to Pakistan and that his life was safer in a country like Kenya?

“The name of the CEO of ARY, Salman Iqbal, is coming up again and again,” the military spokesperson said. “He should be brought back to Pakistan and made part of the investigation.”

Iqbal has been based in the UAE and US since at least July this year when his channel became embroiled in a scandal related to sedition charges over remarks aired on ARY that the media regulator said were tantamount to inciting mutiny within the army.

“Kenyan police accepted their mistake and it has to be examined whether (Sharif’s killing) is a case of mistaken identity or one of targeted killing. There are several questions that have to be answered,” the military spokesman said, calling for a “transparent and fair probe” and requesting the government to form a high-level inquiry commission.

Topics: Pakistan Inter-Services Intelligence

Updated 27 October 2022
Phuriphat Sangkhapat

Coveted Thai oud is heady new entry into Saudi perfume market

Coveted Thai oud is heady new entry into Saudi perfume market
  • ‘Liquid gold’ oil derived from rare agarwood trees
  • Largest producer is Trat province, near Cambodia border
Updated 27 October 2022
Phuriphat Sangkhapat

BANGKOK: Thailand’s producers of oud are rushing to enter Saudi Arabia’s perfume market with the fragrant resin coveted in the Middle East, as they seek a new world of opportunities after a recent resumption of ties between the two kingdoms.

Known as “liquid gold,” oud oil is derived from increasingly rare agarwood trees and has been the basis of many high-end fragrances. Exuded by these trees as a protection from mold, the sticky resin has a unique spicy, woody, ambery and animalistic scent.

Native to Southeast Asia, oud is particularly prized in the Middle East, with its oil turned into perfume and bark into incense, which is often burned at homes to welcome guests and in religious rituals, including Islamic purification.

Thailand’s largest oud producer is the Trat province, near the Cambodian border, where the resin is extracted from over 4.1 million trees, reaching annual exports of more than $130 million, according to Trat Federation of Thai Industries data.

“Thailand is the world’s leading exporter of oud oil, with the finest quality,” Chalermchai Sommung, president of the Agarwood Community of Thailand, told Arab News.

“Our Trat species has the greatest scent on the planet.”

For Sommung the ruby red Trat oud is “more valuable than gold.” And its worth is increasing, as many decades of overlogging the evergreen Aquilaria trees in Asia have depleted its supply on the international market.

A kilogram of woodchips at D.D. Oud Oil in Bangkok, a shop run by Dum Phutthakaesorn, president of the Trat Agarwood Association, can cost up to $5,300.

The price of oil is even higher — it takes about a kilogram of agarwood to yield just 1 milliliter of oud resin.

While some 75 percent of Trat oud is already exported to the Middle East, according to the Thai Customs Department, producers are now seeking to focus especially on Saudi Arabia, seeing a great opportunity to expand after the restoration of bilateral ties between the two kingdoms earlier this year.

The relationship was renewed when Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha visited Riyadh in January, in what was the first top leadership meeting between Thailand and Saudi Arabia since the late 1980s.

The visit was followed by a series of cooperation agreements, including in investment and trade.

For oud producers, it opened a new horizon to expand.

“Saudi Arabia’s market has a large volume. As a result, everyone wants to get into that market as quickly as possible and connect the links as soon as possible,” Yuwapak Saktangcharoen, sales and marketing director of Treedom Oud, one of the leading Thai manufacturers of agarwood oil, told Arab News.

“I recently traveled to the Middle East and Saudi Arabia and sampled non-Thai oud and discovered that it is very different, right down to the woodchips. What distinguishes Thai oud and makes it popular among locals is the cleanliness of our woods.”

While Saktangcharoen, Chalermchai, Dum and others are still exploring the olfactory preferences of their Saudi clients, who differ from their customers in Asia, they know they must be quick to grasp the opportunity.

“Understanding the Middle Eastern market is the right approach. If we want to look at sustainability, we must immerse ourselves in their culture and fully comprehend their demands,” Saktangcharoen said.

“We have to be an early bird, you know. Getting in touch with them as soon as possible. We then may be the market leader, that is our goal.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Thailand Treedom Oud Yuwapak Saktangcharoen agarwood trees

Russia's use of Iranian drones in Ukraine 'appalling': Blinken

Russia’s use of Iranian drones in Ukraine ‘appalling’: Blinken
Updated 27 October 2022
AFP

Russia’s use of Iranian drones in Ukraine ‘appalling’: Blinken

Russia’s use of Iranian drones in Ukraine ‘appalling’: Blinken
  • "Canada and the United States will keep working with our allies and partners to expose, to deter and to counter Iran's provision of these weapons," Blinken vowed
  • Kyiv and its Western allies have repeatedly accused Moscow of using Iranian-made drones in attacks on Ukraine
Updated 27 October 2022
AFP

OTTAWA: Russia’s use of Iranian drones in Ukraine is “appalling,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday, adding that the United States and allies would seek to block such shipments.
Russia has used the drones to “kill Ukrainian civilians and destroy the infrastructure they rely on for electricity, for water, for heat. It’s appalling,” Blinken said during a visit to Ottawa.
“Canada and the United States will keep working with our allies and partners to expose, to deter and to counter Iran’s provision of these weapons,” he vowed.
Kyiv and its Western allies have repeatedly accused Moscow of using Iranian-made drones in attacks on Ukraine in recent weeks.
Ukraine has said around 400 Iranian drones have already been used against the civilian population of Ukraine, and Moscow has ordered around 2,000.
Tehran has rejected the allegation, its Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian saying this week: “We have not supplied Russia with any weapons or drones for use in the war against Ukraine.”
“If... it becomes clear to us that Russia has used Iranian drones in the war against Ukraine, we will definitely not be indifferent about this issue,” he added.
The United States, alongside Britain and the European Union, have already imposed sanctions on Iran over the issue of drones.
Last month, Kyiv decided to significantly reduce its diplomatic relations with Tehran over alleged arms deliveries to Moscow.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Canada US Iran drones

6 stabbed in supermarket attack in Italy, one killed

6 stabbed in supermarket attack in Italy, one killed
Updated 27 October 2022
AP

6 stabbed in supermarket attack in Italy, one killed

6 stabbed in supermarket attack in Italy, one killed
  • Police arrested a 46-year-old Italian man suspected in the attack
  • The motive for the attacks was unknown, although terrorism is unlikely police said
Updated 27 October 2022
AP

MILAN: A man grabbed a knife from a supermarket shelf and stabbed six people Thursday inside a shopping center south of the Italian city of Milan, killing one person, Italian media reported.
Police arrested a 46-year-old Italian man suspected in the attack, the news agency LaPresse reported.
A supermarket employee died en route to the hospital, according to the ANSA news agency, which said three other victims were in serious condition.
The motive for the attacks was unknown. Italian authorities said there were no elements to suggest terrorism.
The wounded included a Spanish soccer player, Pablo Mari, who is on loan to the Serie A club Monza from Arsenal. Arsenal said in a statement that Mari was at the hospital but was not seriously hurt.
Monza club CEO Adrian Galliano wished the soccer player a speedy recovery in a message posted on Twitter.
“Dear Pablo, we are all close to your and to your family, we love you, continue to fight as you know how, you are a warrior and will heal quickly,” Galliano said.

The Carabinieri police in Assago who were investigating the attacks refused to confirm any details.
Witnesses told ANSA they saw people fleeing the supermarket in shock, and as the gravity of the situation became clear, shop workers pulled down the store’s shutters.
The Carrefour supermarket chain said that police and ambulance crews responded immediately to calls alerting them about the attack. The chain expressed its sympathies to employees and clients affected by the attack and said it was offering them psychological support.

 

Topics: Italy stabbing

