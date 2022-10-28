Saudi Public Investment Fund’s support of the Kingdom’s employment goals

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) is actively supporting the Kingdom’s 10-year plan to create about 1.8 million jobs, an official for the fund said on Thursday.
Speaking to Arab News on the sidelines of the Future Investment Initiative forum in Riyadh, Jerry Todd, managing director of the PIF’s National Development Division, estimated that up to 400,000 of these jobs will not require a college degree.
Instead, many of the new roles will require strong vocational training and apprenticeships to meet the Kingdom’s development challenges. “These big problems require multiple forms of solution,” said Todd.
Many international firms are already creating opportunities for young Saudis without prompting by the PIF or the Saudi government.
“At the level of companies, they’ve already set up internship programs. Lucid Motors, for example, sends batches of Saudi engineers to their facilities in the US for training and some of those end up becoming full-time employees,” said Todd.
“And that’s a Lucid decision. That’s not pushed by the Saudi government or PIF. It’s because the talent is there, they just need to be given the opportunity,” he added.
The PIF has a dual mandate: To invest for return, but also to help enable Vision 2030, the Kingdom’s social and economic reform agenda aimed at diversifying the economy away from oil, and promoting a young and diverse workforce.
“So if you think of Vision 2030 as a strategy for how an economy transitions from less complex to more complex, with more job creation, more local value, add more diversification. Then the PIF is in a way, one of the engines to help drive that diversification, drive that transition,” said Todd.
“And we do that in sectors through companies. So we — at our heart — are an investor and owner of operating businesses. And it is the growth of those businesses in new sectors and their efforts to create local supply chains, and to develop a local workforce, that creates that more complex economy going forward,” he added.
The PIF has 13 priority sectors, some of which are quite advanced today, such as financial services.
“The banking system in Saudi Arabia is one of the strongest in the world. At the other extreme, we have automotive, which is a brand new sector. In each of those, there’s more that can be done,” said Todd.
“So if you think about the spectrum of a sector from non-existent to import-oriented all the way through to globally competitive export-focused businesses, that path, every step you move to the right adds value in the economy because it
adds complexity.
“What that complexity means is that the money that gets spent bounces around in the economy more. In an import business, it only bounces once you have supplies come in. You sell to local customers, you pay the international suppliers. There’s no value added.
“So we want as many of those internals bouncing around if you will, as possible. This is not a PIF idea.
“These are parts of a broader effort to have a broad economy, meaning relevant in many sectors, and the deep economy, meaning that within each of those sectors, the money bounces around as much as possible.”
From the rise of China to the fate of crypto, Future Investment Initiative offered glimpses of a world in transition
Experts unpacked Africa’s green energy transition and the unifying power of football on closing day of FII
FII panel examined China’s precise place in the “new global order” and how the Middle East might collaborate
Updated 25 min 50 sec ago
Rawan Radwan
RIYADH: The third and final day of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) forum in Riyadh saw experts unpack issues running the gamut from China’s rise to superpower status and the fluctuating fortunes of cryptocurrency to Africa’s green energy transition.
One session, titles “China is back,” sought to figure out China’s precise place in the “new global order” and how the Middle East might collaborate with the Asian power to enhance its own position, and potentially provide a bridge between the East and West.
Earlier this year, the Chinese city of Shanghai went into lockdown following a new outbreak of the omicron variant of COVID-19 Since then, citizens of other major cities across the country have been ordered to stay home, bringing local economies to a standstill.
While other nations have sought to drive down COVID-19 infections through a mixture of mass vaccination and public awareness campaigns, China has implemented a policy of “zero COVID,” resulting in multiple highly disruptive lockdowns.
Such is the size and far-reaching influence of the modern Chinese economy and its dominant role in global supply chains, as well as manufacturing, that the impact of these lockdowns has been felt around the world.
Despite global stress in the wake of the pandemic and the war in Ukraine, China’s economy has grown apace, while its soft power influence from Central Asia to Africa has continued to spread.
Experts on Thursday’s panel agreed that Chinese expertise and success in technology, including artificial intelligence, digitization, robotics and automation, has given it a strategic presence and immense influence in the global economy.
At the same time, China is one of the world’s biggest oil importers, with more than 40 percent of its crude oil imported from the Gulf states. There are also plans to forge closer ties between China and Saudi Arabia in green technologies and digitization.
“Coming here, my first question was what can I do in this region and fulfill demand in this region,” Cathay Capital founder and Chairman Ming-Po Cai, who has many years of experience in developing China-entry strategies for multinational companies, told the panel.
“Within three days, I met dozens of local actors, entrepreneurs in AI, logistics and local funds. I realized that here you have to bring the ecosystem, it’s not just one technology, one deal or one investor here or there, you have to bring the start up with the company.”
One area where many countries are investing heavily in is cryptocurrency — a form of digital currency designed to work as a medium of exchange through a computer network that is not reliant on any central authority, such as a government or bank, to uphold or maintain it.
Although cryptocurrencies have been gaining traction worldwide in recent years, offering the potential to reshape the investment landscape, several of these currencies have suffered extreme volatility, in large part owing to shocks in the real economy.
Nevertheless, recent gains in non-traditional crypto investment hubs such as Russia, Spain and France have shown that cryptocurrencies still hold huge appeal for investors.
“A lot of people like to talk about once-in-a-generational opportunities,” Hany Rashwan, co-founder and CEO of 21Shares, told another panel, titled “Building a better crypto economy.”
“If you look at history, reserve currencies in the financial system do not often change once in a generation. And so, crypto, to me, is a world-changing technology and it’s more of a once-in-a-century kind of opportunity.
“We have to really remember that it is possible to innovate outside of central banks and still abide by all the laws and regulations that are put in place, to make our daily lives more comfortable.”
As of September 2021, the total market value of all crypto assets surpassed $2 trillion, having largely weathered the volatile and unpredictable political, economic and technological fluctuations witnessed since it first appeared more than a decade ago.
Although the cryptocurrency space as a whole is still viewed as an unknown territory in finance, several speakers on Thursday’s panel argued that crypto should be allowed in portfolios, be traded and become properly regulated.
For Rashwan, the world may have reached a turning point whereby “it might be time to think of this as another asset class.”
Much of the instability observed in the real economy this past year has been the result of energy price fluctuations, owed in large part to the war in Ukraine and the resulting Western sanctions placed on Russia — a major oil and gas supplier to Europe and beyond.
However, higher energy prices appear to have accelerated the transition toward renewables, including wind, solar and hydrogen. Nowhere is this rapid adoption perhaps more obvious than in Africa — a continent that has been uniquely vulnerable to the global economic storm.
Experts believe that demand for renewables in Africa could increase by as much as 30 percent over the coming two decades, compared to a 10 percent increase globally. This is due to rapid population growth and industrialization.
Despite the expected increase in energy demand, Africa has 60 percent of the world’s best solar resources but only 1 percent of solar generation capacity, according to the International Energy Agency.
“When you look at Africa today, it’s home to 1.8 billion people and we’re expected to be 2 billion by 2040,” Marlene Ngoyi, CEO of FEDA, told a panel, titled “Africa focus: Trade and energy.”
At present, half of the continent’s population does not have access to electricity, yet there is immense potential, “as Africa is a key player in energy,” said Ngoyi. “When you think about the green economy and transition to electric vehicles, cobalt is required and more than 60 percent of the mining resource is in the DRC and Zambia.”
Although Africa accounts for the smallest share of global greenhouse emissions, at just 3.8 percent, Ngoyi said many states across the continent are dependent on oil and gas. Governments need to be pragmatic in order to make the transition to alternative forms of energy, she added.
From energy to sports, the diversity of topics at the sixth edition of FII did not disappoint. With the FIFA World Cup just around the corner, the forum’s final panels examined football as a tool for social progress and economic development, transcending generations, cultures and communities.
“Football is much more than a sport and FIFA is the biggest show on earth,” FIFA President Giovanni Infantino told the forum in a video address.
“This World Cup is not just the World Cup of Qatar. It’s that of the entire Middle East and the Gulf where the entire world will unite itself here. People will get to discover the Gulf, the people, the rich culture and an opportunity for Qatar and the GCC region to represent itself to the world in another light.”
Saudi energy minister, French counterpart discuss bilateral relations
Updated 28 October 2022
SPA
RIYADH: Energy ministers of Saudi Arabia and France discussed strengthening bilateral relations, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.
Saudi Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz Bin Salman and Agnès Pannier-Runacher, French minister of energy transition, stressed the need to increase oil market stability.
They also agreed to continue close communication, and to strengthen co-operation to address emerging risks and challenges.
Both sides have confirmed that they would strengthen the bilateral relationship between the two countries and highlighted the need to ensure secure and reliable supplies of energy into global markets, noting that the Kingdom continues to be a reliable partner and supplier of crude oil to France.
Discussions between the two sides included the cooperation between the two countries in the field of clean hydrogen and renewable energy, where French companies are actively participating in this promising sector.
In addition to cooperating within the framework of the Bilateral Cooperation Agreement in Peaceful Uses of Nuclear Energy between the Saudi and French government, dated 22 February 2011, both ministers stressed the importance to encourage both teams to work on opportunities in the petrochemicals, electricity, energy efficiency, innovation, decarbonization technologies and other areas of mutual interest.
Bpifrance CEO applauds foreign interest in Saudi investment opportunities
Updated 27 October 2022
Felicity Campbell
RIYADH: The surge in foreign investment in Saudi Arabia is a welcome sight, according to Nicolas Dufourcq, CEO of the French public investment bank Bpifrance.
Talking to Arab News on the sidelines of the Future Investment Initiative forum in Riyadh, DuFourq said: “I was very happy to see here for the first time, fresh entrepreneurs coming to Saudi Arabia to invest in Saudi Arabia, and not only to get funds for their ventures in Europe."
He added that Bpifrance was seeing their own entrepreneurs coming to the Kingdom, saying: “Entrepreneurs that we have groomed and financed and grown up with our funds, now they come to Saudi Arabia, in digital, media, healthcare, in finance, and so forth, because it's a booming market, and we are ready to accompany them here.
“We have 50 percent of the shares of an investment company in Saudi Arabia. So we are capable of following our customers from France to here."
Five Capital was established in 2017 by Bpifrance, the French Sovereign Wealth Fund, in partnership with listed Saudi financial institution Kingdom Holding.
Dufourcq confirmed that Bpifrance would not be seeking a banking license.
“Absolutely no, because our mandate is not to grant loans to Saudi companies. So we don't need a license. We are happy to have our fund. And we're happy on our equity in France to run close to French companies doing business in Saudi Arabia," he said.
Explaining Bpifrance's role in the Kingdom, Dufourcq said: “Equity wise, we have a fund, that's all. It's our instrument. And for the rest, we finance French entrepreneurs when they settle here and we do that with loans. So all the flows of business from France to Saudi Arabia, we finance and guarantee."
Makkah’s Masar Destination to provide 24,000 hotel rooms by 2023, says CEO
Updated 27 October 2022
Fahad Abuljadayel DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR
Riyadh: A development in the heart of Makkah is set to have 24,000 hotel rooms completed by the end of 2023, its CEO has confirmed.
In an interview with Arab News on the sidelines of the Future Investment Initiative forum in Riyadh, Yasser Abuatek — head of Umm Al Qura For Development and Construction — said ‘Masar Destination’ is already 88 percent complete in terms of infrastructure.
He was speaking a day after Masar closed a $2 billion deal during the sixth edition of the FII forum to build seven towers, including 1,400 hotel rooms.
“By the time we finish, we will have 24,000 hotel rooms and 30,000 residential units,” he said.
The investment in the destination is SR100 billion ($26,6 billion), and will be fully operational by 2023, hosting 158,000 visitors annually.
Pointing to transportation at the destination, Abuatek said there are various options such as the bus, walking, and tunnels for the metro station.
“To complete all these, we're looking for what is the best possible way for someone who wants to move from a certain point to the holy mosque. Walking is the number one choice but not everybody can walk. We’re still studying the experience, and we're going to design the suitable solution for all people,” he said.
In terms of tourism and entertainment, Abuatek explained that the development will include an Islamic Art Museum.
“That will bring all the art Islamic art, we will share it with all the visitors, bringing culture and more things to see in Makkah — to learn about history,” he said.
Abuatek highlighted that Masar Destination has prime sustainability targets and Umm Al Qura for Development and Construction is working with a developmental vision to elevate the urban and investment landscape of Makkah through establishing new avenues to help improve the quality of life for residents, pilgrims and visitors.
ESG has become ‘politicized’: Chair of leading US litigation firm
Updated 27 October 2022
Waffa Wael Dana Abdelaziz
RIYADH: Environmental, social and governance policies have become politicized as a certain section of the community view it with a woke bias against financial companies, a senior official of a leading US-based global litigation firm has claimed.
Speaking at the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh on Oct. 27, John Quinn, the chairman of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, said: “ESG is seen by some as the pursuit of a leftist agenda in the business world.”
Quinn added that it is seen by some as something governments should do instead of funds or private equity firms.
“We have this phenomenon of governors in the US saying our pension funds are not going to invest in any businesses entities or funds which say they promote the ESG,” he added.
Speaking on the problems of ESG, Quinn said it is too vague, as it lacks metrics and comparability. Measures of ESG are usually met with very little agreement about what is being measured and how these measures are being weighed, he explained.
“There is not a shared understanding of the metrics, so there is an element of subjectivity.”
Venture funds
Another session at the FII forum heard how the business climate has been gloomy, with several funds performing below par thanks to geopolitical turmoil, economic uncertainties and social issues.
“An estimated 75 percent of venture funds do not end up performing well,” said Jacques-Philippe Piverger, the CEO of venture capital firm Goodlight Capital during the “Future of Venture Capital” panel.
He argued that investments tend to do better when there is “a correlation between diversity, equity, inclusion and performance.”
Research has indicated that firms with higher diversity within their boards and leadership are 34 percent more likely to perform better than the competition when it comes to financial returns, the CEO disclosed.
In the same sense, according to venture capital company First Round Capital, firms that practice gender equality and have women co-founders tend to outperform other firms owned solely by men by an estimated 63 percent.
While women can return up to 78 cents for every dollar invested, men return less than half of that figure.
On another note, the venture capital activity in the Middle East and North Africa region increased 46 percent to $1.8 billion in the first half of 2022, according to Dubai-based startup data-crunching firm MAGNiTT.
The MENA region is moving in parallel with other global markets to deploy funding to specific industries with the highest focus.
There is no doubt that venture capital firms have helped create crucial businesses and entities that have allowed the world to progress significantly over the past 50 years, yet challenges still linger.