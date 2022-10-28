Spain’s state prosecutor drops charges against Neymar

You are here

PSG’s Brazilian forward Neymar celebrates with Argentine teammate Lionel Messi after scoring his team’s third goal during their UEFA Champions League match against Maccabi Haifa FC at the Parc des Princes stadium on Tuesday. (AFP)
  • The case stems from Neymar's transfer in 2013 from Santos to Barcelona
  • State prosecutor Luis García told the court he did not see any evidence that a crime was committed
BARCELONA, Spain: Spain’s state prosecutor dropped its charges against Neymar on Friday, but a Brazilian company involved in the case will continue to fight the soccer player in court.
The case stems from Neymar’s transfer in 2013 from Santos to Barcelona.
The state prosecutor withdrew all charges against Neymar, his father and the former executives of the Brazilian and Spanish clubs. However, the trial will continue because Brazilian company DIS, which brought the case, maintained its accusation that the parties involved committed fraud and corruption.
DIS claims that it was paid far less than the 40 percent it says it was due as part owners of Neymar’s player rights.
The state prosecutor announced the decision to drop the case after hearing testimony from former Barcelona executives Sandro Rosell and Josep Bartomeu on Friday. State prosecutor Luis García told the court he did not see any evidence that a crime was committed.
All the defendants deny any wrongdoing.
State prosecutors had been seeking a two-year prison sentence and a fine of 10 million euros ($10 million) for Neymar. They had also wanted five years for Rosell and three years for the former president of Santos, Odilio Rodrigues.
Neymar, who now plays for Paris Saint-Germain, told the court last week that he had “followed my heart and chose Barça.”
DIS is seeking five-year jail terms for the 30-year-old Neymar, his father, Rosell and Bartomeu. DIS also wants compensation of 34 million euros ($34 million) and a fine of 195 million euros ($194 million) that would be paid by the accused to the Spanish state.
“In the opinion of DIS, no new evidence has appeared in the five days of this trial to justify changing our stance regarding what took place,” DIS said in a statement shared with AP.
DIS, which owns a chain of supermarkets in Brazil’s São Paulo region, said it acquired rights to receive 40 percent of a future Neymar transfer in 2009 when it paid Neymar’s family 5 million Brazilian reals (then $2 million).
DIS says it only received its due percentage from the 17 million euros ($17 million) that Barcelona and Santos initially announced as the transfer fee between the clubs, while the real cost was about 82 million euros ($82 million).
The trial is expected to conclude on Monday.

Updated 28 October 2022
Liam Kennedy

  • Allan Saint-Maximin likely back up front
  • Magpies seeking to stay in league’s top 4
NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe has revealed that Newcastle United are likely to see key players return from injury, which will boost the team’s chances for this weekend’s Premier League clash with Aston Villa.

The managerless Villains will arrive at St James’ Park on Saturday looking to kick-start a so-far underachieving season, while the Magpies go in search of their fifth win in six games, a run which has seen them climb into the Champions League spots in the top flight.

That top-four form has largely been done without some of Newcastle’s most exciting attacking talent. However, head coach Howe has revealed that Elliot Anderson will return and there is a possibility that so will Allan Saint-Maximin.

“Yeah there’s a chance,” Howe said when asked about the potential return of Frenchman Saint-Maximin.

“We’re going to see how training goes, but he’s made really good progress. I’m very pleased with how he’s attacked his rehab and the work he’s put in. Yeah, there’s an opportunity to hopefully get Maxi fit and available.”

A player who has been defined by his inconsistency as much as his brilliance, Howe believes Saint-Maximin, despite his injury struggles this campaign, is in a really “good place” at the moment.

“Currently, Maxi’s really good, he’s in a very good place. I think the recent setback he had on his hamstring was a huge blow to him. But, I think, it almost reset him mentally to go ‘right, I’ve got to really look after myself and get my recovery right,’” he said.

“So I think I’ve seen, this time, a real, huge steely determination in him to get back fit and in the best physical condition possible.

“He’s been having really intense treatment — three sessions a day. Two at the training ground, one at night at home. So a real dedication to his profession and to try and get himself (fit) as quickly as possible for what is an intense period of games before the break. I can’t speak highly enough of how he’s attacked this stage of his rehab.”

Howe has also given an update on Anderson, after the young Geordie missed out on a spot on the bench last weekend at Tottenham Hotspur.

Howe said: “He’s OK. He had a minor niggle, nothing serious. He’s back in the squad this weekend.”

Newcastle’s form player this season, in somewhat surprising circumstances, has been Miguel Almiron.

The Paraguayan is United’s top scorer with six goals in the top flight, his best-ever tally since arriving from Atlanta United under Rafa Benitez.

Talk this week has been of a new deal for the player, but Howe says that kind of speculation is, at this stage, premature.

“No, I don’t know where that story has come from,” he said.

“I’ve said every week how much I love and respect Miggy but I don’t think any conversations have started between the club or his representatives. At the moment, we’re in a busy spell of games.

“All conversations on contract and futures will take place at a later date.”

An interesting subplot to this weekend’s clash is the appointment of Unai Emery as the new manager at Villa Park. The Spaniard replaced sacked England legend Steven Gerrard, but will not take a place in the dugout this weekend.

Emery was United’s first choice to replace Steve Bruce in November last year but turned down the approach made by the club board.

The job then went to Howe, and the rest, as they say, is history.

Speaking of the arrival of serial trophy winner Emery back in English football, Howe said: “There’s all sorts of things that happen, coincidences. I’ve said many times, Unai is a fantastic manager with an unbelievable record in various countries, in Europe especially. It’s a brilliant appointment by Aston Villa.

“We want the best coaches and players in the Premier League. We want the product to be the best it can be and from my side, it helps me learn and grow and become better.

“Unai is a very good manager and he will add to the quality in the league. It’s a brilliant thing for the Premier League, but maybe not so great for us because the competition gets higher. But that’s where we want to be and we have to improve to continue to succeed.”

Updated 28 October 2022
AFP

  • Red Bull will also be penalised with a 10% reduction in permitted aerodynamic research
MEXICO CITY: Red Bull have been fined $7 million for breaking Formula One’s budget rules but will not have points deducted from their 2021 total, the sport’s governing body said Friday.
Red Bull will also be penalized with a 10 percent reduction in permitted aerodynamic research.
The FIA confirmed the team, which carried Max Verstappen to a contentious championship victory over Lewis Hamilton last year, overspent by £1.86 million ($2.15 million) in 2021.
The 10 percent cut is in the time they can spend using their wind tunnel or computational fluid dynamics to design their car.
The punishment comes after Red Bull acknowledged they were at fault and entered into a so-called “accepted breach agreement” with the FIA.

Updated 28 October 2022
Reuters

  • Milan's Niguarda hospital said on Friday its trauma team had carried out surgery to reconstruct two injured muscles in Mari's back
  • One of the first people to intervene to block the attacker was former Napoli and Inter Milan player Massimo Tarantino
MILAN, Italy: Monza soccer player Pablo Mari faces around two months out of action after an operation on Friday on wounds sustained when he was stabbed along with five other people in a supermarket near Milan.
One person was killed in Thursday’s attack, a 47-year-old Bolivian national who worked at the supermarket in a shopping mall in the town of Assago, Italy’s Carabinieri police said. Another employee was injured along with four customers, including Mari.
Milan’s Niguarda hospital said on Friday its trauma team had carried out surgery to reconstruct two injured muscles in Mari’s back.
The surgery went well and the defender is expected to remain in the hospital for two or three days, it said, adding he will be able to start a rehabilitation process immediately after.
“This type of muscle injury usually requires two months of rest before one can resume physical activities,” it said.
A 46-year-old suspect was detained after the attack in a Carrefour supermarket but the motive was not clear, the Carabinieri said.
They said late on Thursday the suspect had mental health disorders and was under guard in a psychiatric ward.
According to Il Corriere della Sera newspaper, one of the first people to intervene to block the attacker was former Napoli, Inter Milan and Bologna soccer player Massimo Tarantino, who was also in the supermarket.
Monza have asked the Italian football league to postpone their Serie A match at home to Bologna scheduled for Monday as the team is “in a total state of shock,” Monza Chief Executive Adriano Galliani said.
Newly promoted Monza, owned by former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, are currently 15th in the 20-team league.
Mari, a 29-year-old Spanish center back, is on loan at Monza from Premier League club Arsenal.

Updated 28 October 2022
Ali Khaled

  • With the national federation’s Aalia Al-Rasheed, Lamia Bahaian and Adwa Al-Arifi, the German coach is changing the game in the Kingdom
Monika Staab has a dream that Saudi Arabia’s women’s national team will be among the world’s best within the next decade.

For the German coach, that could first be in an Asian competition, and then hopefully down the line at the World Cup.

And when that happens, we will look back on 2022 as the year that changed women’s football in the Kingdom forever.

In February, under the guidance of Staab, the national team played their first-ever internationals against the Maldives and Seychelles in Male. And earlier this month, they made more history by contesting their first two internationals on home soil, both against Bhutan in Riyadh.

(Right to left) Lamia Bahaian, Monika Staab, Aalia Al-Rasheed and Adwa Al-Arifi. (SAFF)

“It was another step for getting good experience for the national players, because that is what is lacking,” said Staab. “They don’t have many games, or they didn’t have any or many games in the past. So we have a wonderful two opening matches in the Maldives against Seychelles and the Maldives, which we both won 2-0. So we wanted to play in Bhutan but because of COVID-19 we couldn’t get into the country, it was difficult.”

“So then we decided to come to Saudi Arabia and play these two matches in Abha. And, of course, Bhutan was a very strong opponent, they had just played the South Asian Football Federation Cup. They came right after that tournament and played these games. And that was a real challenge for our team to play against them.”

The first match saw Saudi overturn a two-goal halftime deficit to draw 3-3, while the second ended in a 4-2 win for Bhutan.

(PHOTO: SAFF)

“I have to admit that Bhutan were really strong, knowing our strengths and playing a really good game. And our team was not quite as competitive as it was in the first game, but in the end lost 4-2, and I believe every loss every defeat, you can learn more out of it. And hopefully, it was a good lesson for the national players, about what we still have to do to be really competitive in the AFC Championship.”

Lack of match practice was another factor in those two matches, something that Staab is hoping will be addressed in coming months and years.

“The biggest problem was that when we finished our games in the Maldives, which was by the end of February, (at the time) they hadn’t played a match since actually the end of September. So we’re talking about almost seven months. They didn’t play 11-a-side,” said Staab.

“Twelve players were involved in the GCC futsal tournament in Kuwait and then the West Arab Championship in Jeddah in Saudi Arabia where they won the silver medal, which was a great success for them also. But they didn’t play 11-a-side, so we had a good training camp in Austria for almost 16 days and then for about 15 days we were in Abha to prepare for the two international games. But in the end, if you don’t play the real game, 11-a-side, it means the experience is still not there.”

Match experience no doubt will increase thanks to the launch of the eight-team Saudi Women’s Premier League earlier this month, alongside the 17-team First Division (formerly the Women’s Regional League).

(PHOTO: SAFF)

“So now I’m very, very happy the league has started, we saw some incredible matches in Jeddah, and here in Riyadh. So that is where most of the national players (are), they’re played in their clubs, which is great. So that’s where they are now getting experience week by week, to learn how to last for 90 minutes, to have in the last minute enough strength and endurance to play the game over 90 minutes.”

The establishment of these competitive league structures should lead to the emergence of more talented footballers across the country, she believes.

“It’s unbelievable,” said Staab. “It’s a fantastic opportunity for our coaches, assistant coaches to observe every week the players, the performance of the players we have selected. And also the players will be looking for, especially young players who I think they’re gonna come up. I saw in Al-Yamamah already two players which are very young, 15 years old. So that is what we will be looking for in this league, to have every weekend some maybe new players coming up, and especially the younger ones, because I think that’s the future.”

Staab also highlighted the role that the Saudi Arabian Football Federation has played, in particular the head of the Women’s Football Department Aalia Al-Rasheed and supervisor and board member Lamia Bahaian.

“And I’m so delighted and so happy this league has eventually started under Aalia and Lamia, they made everything possible, that this league is going to be played in a real league format, not just a tournament like we did last year.”

The standard of the new league has been boosted by the participation of five of the country’s biggest clubs — Al-Hilal, Al-Ittihad, Al-Nassr, Al-Shabab and Al-Ahli.

(PHOTO: SAFF)

“This is a great development because now we are looking at (teams) which can have the facilities, who are working very professionally, who are already established in Saudi Arabia because of the men’s team. And now they’re willing to put up the women’s game. I mean, it took Germany over 40 years before this happened — that a very, very strong men’s team in the first division put up a women’s team.”

“It’s just amazing what these women have done,” said Staab. “Adwa Al-Arifi, of course, from the Sports Ministry, she is also involved. They have played the game, Adwa, Lamia and Aalia, and they know what they are doing, and it is such a pleasure to work with them.”

Staab says that having a quota of foreign players, one that allows space for the development of Saudi players, is positive for the women’s game in general and should raise the standard of the local players.

Staab has also recommended the setting up of three regional training centers in Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam that will look to unearth domestic talent, from ages 5 to 17. The aim is to produce Saudi age-group national teams in the future.

For now, the schedule for the senior Saudi team is about to get much busier too.

(PHOTO: SAFF)

“I made a calendar for the whole year. So we will have about 10 games in a year (2023),” said Staab. “That’s what we tried to fit in, that’s what (the) normal FIFA calendar gives.”

Several matches will soon be announced for the start of the new year ahead of another expected landmark date for Saudi women’s football.

“On the 31st of March 2023, you will see Saudi Arabia’s woman in the FIFA ranks and this is again another milestone, another big achievement for the women’s game in Saudi Arabia. I just talked to the President Yasser (Al-Misehal), he was very supportive, he said we need to play these games. They’re all very supportive (of) the women’s game.”

Staab has also proposed that a GCC Cup for women be established.

“I think this will happen soon because Kuwait is working on a young national team now. We had Oman … with their futsal team coming to Jeddah, the UAE have been very strong in the last few years. And also Bahrain since I established the national team in 2007. So they’ve been growing. So that will be fantastic to play the GCC men’s cup as well as the GCC women’s cup.”

Saudi Arabia is also bidding for the 2026 AFC Women’s Asian Cup, which would mark the Kingdom’s first participation in the competition’s 21st edition.

“This will (give us) another four years from now to have a strong team competing there, if they get the bid. So we will have to wait until April next year until this decision is made.”

Staab’s long-term plan is to play enough competitive international matches so that her national team will be competitive by 2026. The ambitions go beyond that, however.

“I’m not only in charge of the Regional Training Center, I want the young players coming up, because that is your basis, that is your foundation. I also took care of the coaching education,” said Staab.

“We have now done over 135 C-License coaches, 10 B-License coaches. Good coaches, especially female coaches mean you will be having better players,” she said. “So I’m really very keen on having good coaches, Saudi coaches, one day to take over everything, so we don’t need them all from abroad. That they get experience, that get monitored, they get kind of capability to develop as a coach because I still believe in women’s football and you need female coaches. It’s also for your culture, for your parents.”

“The officials are dreaming of going to the World Cup,” she added. “Of course it’s a big dream. I know Aalia, Adwa and Lamia would like to go as soon as possible, but probably not (in) 2027. We have 2031 or 2035, we have to see how the development goes, but I can see now we are running so fast.”

Staab says a foundation period of five years will eventually bear fruit.

“This is how you can achieve something,” she said. “If you work hard, if you’re determined, if you’re committed, and have this passion and all these people, and also the national players have this passion for the game. Let’s see how far in the end we will reach.

“I think everything will be possible here in Saudi Arabia.”

Updated 28 October 2022
Arab News

  • Jiu-Jitsu World Championship kicks off on Oct. 29 in Abu Dhabi
  • Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship will take place on Nov. 11-19
ABU DHABI: The UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation has announced the completion of preparations for “Jiu-Jitsu Month,” which includes two world championships starting from Saturday.

The 27th Jiu-Jitsu World Championship, which is being held under the patronage of Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council and chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office, will kick off on Saturday, Oct. 29 and run until Nov. 8.

The 14th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship, held under the patronage of Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, president of the UAE, will take place on Nov. 11-19.

“Hosting the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship and the Jiu-Jitsu World Championship is evidence of Abu Dhabi’s exceptional status as the global jiu-jitsu capital,” said Aref Al-Awani, general secretary of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council.

“I want to applaud the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation for its efforts in promoting jiu-jitsu and expanding the number of practitioners by creating effective plans and strategies, which help to reaffirm the UAE’s reputation as a worldwide promoter of jiu-jitsu.”

More than 7,000 players from more than 100 different countries are expected to take to the mats at the Jiu-Jitsu Arena during the championships.

“In the weeks to come, Abu Dhabi will be the center of attention for the whole jiu-jitsu world as it stages two of the most prestigious championships on the international sporting calendar over a 20-day period,” said Mohamed Salem Al-Dhaheri, vice president of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation. “These world-class events confirm the city’s undeniable position as the global capital of jiu-jitsu, as well as its capacity to host major sporting events that dazzle the world.

“Abu Dhabi is ready to receive thousands of players from around the world with the necessary infrastructure in place, including hotels, training centers, transportation, a competition site, and a dedicated staff who will look after them from the time they arrive in Abu Dhabi until they depart the nation,” he said.

“Our UAE National Team heroes are determined to repeat the joy we lived through these past months including the World Games in Birmingham.”

Al-Dhaheri expressed his gratitude to the UAEJJF’s partners, sponsors and media representatives for their support while staging the most prestigious international competitions.

Joachim Thumfart, director general of the Jiu-Jitsu International Federation, said: “We are proud to host the championship in Abu Dhabi for a third consecutive year. With its top-notch infrastructure and sporting facilities, the city has been extremely welcoming and encouraging of international players. The championship’s previous two editions were a huge success, and there was an overwhelmingly positive response to the events,” he said.

Saeed Ali Obaid Al-Fazari, executive director of the Strategic Affairs Sector at DCT — Abu Dhabi, added: “Hosting the jiu-jitsu month marks a turning point in Abu Dhabi’s calendar of major international events and demonstrates the emirate’s potential for hosting important competitions. Abu Dhabi has become a preferred location for professionals and champions. We are proud to launch the new Fitness District at the Arena, which has a dedicated fitness area that will play host to a variety of activations.”

