RIYADH: Turki Alalshikh, chairman of the General Entertainment Authority, has announced that tickets are now on sale for the “Mexico vs. The World” bout between Mexican star Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and undefeated Cameroonian-French boxer Christian Mbilli.

The fight will take place on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, at The Venue in Riyadh as part of Riyadh Season. The two fighters will contest the WBC super-middleweight title currently held by Mbilli.

Canelo will return to the ring for the first time since his loss to American boxer Terence Crawford in September 2025, aiming to reclaim a title he once held.

Mbilli will make the first defense of his world title, having fought Lester Martinez to a draw in his most recent bout.

The fight is a contest between experience and knockout power. Alvarez has had 68 professional bouts, winning 63, including 39 by knockout, with three losses and two draws. Mbilli is 30-29, 24 KOs with one draw.

Neither fighter has ever been knocked out.

Tickets can be booked at webook.com. The fight will air on DAZN via pay-per-view.