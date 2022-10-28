New protests in Iran as death toll passes 400/node/2189931/middle-east
New protests in Iran as death toll passes 400
This image grab from a UGC video posted on October 27, 2022, shows protesters marching on a street in Iran's Kurdish city of Mahabad as demonstrations re-erupt a day after a protester was killed in a rally commemorating the 40th day since Mahsa Amini's death. (AFP)
JEDDAH: Thousands of Iranians took to the streets again on Friday as a six-week wave of nationwide protests showed no sign of abating.
Security forces opened fire on demonstrators in Zahedan in the southeast, dissidents said the regime had lost control of the northern Kurdish city of Mahabad, and half the members of the notorious Basij militia in Tehran failed to turn up for work enforcing the crackdown on protests.
Rights groups said “unlawful killings” by regime police and soldiers had killed at least eight people in four provinces within 24 hours, including two in Baneh near Iran’s western border with Iraq.
Dissident activists said more than 400 people had now died in the regime’s repression of protests that began after Mahsa Amin, 22, from Kurdistan province, died in morality police custody on Sept. 16.
A spokesman for the MEK dissident group said: “The global solidarity of Iranians abroad has boosted the demonstrators in Iran as the uprising continues to surprise analysts and shock regime insiders, whose plans to rein in and pacify the uprising have failed. Protesters are calling on an everyday presence and turnout to exhaust the regime’s security forces.”
The clashes in Mahabad came as mourners at the funeral of Ismail Mauludi, a 35-year-old protester killed on Wednesday night, took over the governor’s office, the police station, banks and businesses linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.
Elsewhere there was fighting near the grave of 16-year-old Nika Shahkarami outside the western city of Khorramabad, where dozens of people marked the end of the traditional 40-day mourning period since she was killed by security forces.“I’ll kill, I’ll kill, whoever killed my sister,” protesters chanted. Dozens of men hurled projectiles under fire as they drove back security forces on a bridge near the dead girl’s tomb.
Analysts said they expected the violence to worsen. “I doubt that the security forces have ruled out conducting a larger-scale violent crackdown,” said Henry Rome, an Iran specialist at the Washington Institute.
“They may be making the calculation that more killing would encourage, rather than deter, protesters — if that judgment shifts, then the situation would become even more violent.”
Amnesty International demanded urgent action to halt the bloodshed. “Failure to act decisively will only embolden the Iranian authorities to further crack down against mourners and protesters set to gather in the coming days during commemorations marking 40 days since the first deaths of protesters,” it said.
Is Iran's resilient protest movement doomed without a leader?
“Mahsa Amini Revolution” has become the largest and broadest movement the regime has ever faced
Experts say the lack of a clearly defined figurehead is both a “blessing and a curse” for the protests
Updated 9 sec ago
Alex Whiteman
LONDON: Forty days in and the protests that have rocked Iran since the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini at the hands of the regime’s notorious morality police show no sign of abating, yet experts remain divided over whether the movement can achieve real change.
Multiple waves of anti-government protest have rocked Iran over the past two decades, from the 1999 Salam newspaper disorders, in which seven students died, to the 2009 Green Movement, which ended after 72 protesters were killed by security forces.
Later came the 2019 fuel and gas crisis, which brought 200,000 people to the streets and left at least 143 dead, according to human rights monitor Amnesty International.
However, the current demonstrations, which followed Amini’s death in police custody over an alleged infringement of the country’s strict hijab rules, represent something of a sea change, with the usual heavy-handed regime response failing to blunt their momentum.
“In 2009, the majority of the protesters were from the middle classes. In 2022, protesters are from the working classes and lower sections of the middle classes,” Yassamine Mather, editor of the UK academic journal Critique and expert in Iranian politics, told Arab News.
“This means we are seeing in total larger numbers involved in the protests and the demonstrators are younger and braver than 2009. They don’t seem deterred by attacks from the security forces.
“This can only be compared with protests in 1979. All this coincides with unprecedented workers’ strikes and general unrest. It looks like repression, curtailing the Internet, arrests and killing of protesters has failed.”
Indeed, at the time of writing, what is being termed the “Mahsa Amini Revolution” by anti-government groups has become the largest, deepest and bloodiest movement the regime has faced since taking power in the revolution of 1979.
Protests have taken place in more than 80 cities across the country, involving both men and women, and people of all ages and ethnic backgrounds. The unrest has left more than 200 people dead, including school children.
The initial focus of the movement was on Iran’s strict clothing requirements for women, before swelling to include calls for greater civic freedoms, finally leading to a concerted demand for the outright removal of the clerical regime.
Sanam Vakil, deputy director of Chatham House and senior research fellow for the institute’s Middle East and North Africa program, told Arab News the latest protests are the “most significant” the regime has faced.
“Despite government repression, the persistence of the protests and myriad groups coming out to express grievances — women, students, labor entities, ethnic groups, youth groups — reveals the breadth of dissatisfaction within Iran,” Vakil said.
“We have also yet to see these groups coalesce simultaneously, this decentralized approach is also a distinguishing quality.”
Both Vakil and Mather see the decentralized approach as a “blessing and a curse,” and have concerns that the absence of a central authority figure will prove even more problematic as the unrest continues.
“Lack of coordination and organization can become a serious problem as protests escalate and repression increases,” said Mather. “The absence of an alternative (to the government) is an issue (and) I don’t believe in the idea that progressive leadership spontaneously emerges from within the ranks of demonstrators. This hasn’t happened so far.”
The benefit of having a figurehead at the helm of a movement is that they can provide a clear articulation of its aims on behalf of the wider population. By contrast, the current protests appear less like a revolution and more like a public outpouring of anger, which will ultimately fizzle out.
Dania Koleilat Khatib, co-founder of the Research Center for Cooperation and Peace Building, said that figureheads can strengthen social movements in several important ways.
“They can take you beyond the anger,” Khatib told Arab News. However, there is a tendency to “forget these things take time,” adding that successful anti-government movements usually take “at least two years.”
Agreeing that identifying a leader “takes time,” Vakil said the process has been further disrupted by how “effective” the Iranian regime has been in jailing, exiling and silencing any potential figureheads.
In some senses, the lack of a clearly identified leader can be a strength. In Mather’s view, the decentralized approach makes it much harder for protests to be curtailed by “reformist” leaders from within the system who may simply want to replace serving officials and ease some unpopular social rules, but ultimately intend to leave most of the regime and its policies untouched.
Nadim Shehadi, an associate fellow at Chatham House, and former head of its Middle East and North Africa program, believes adopting a figurehead would be detrimental for the movement.
“I emphatically think a figurehead would be a huge mistake that strengthens the regime,” Shehadi told Arab News. “It would be very easy to shoot anyone down, and this makes the regime stronger.
“I said the same thing in 2011 during several meetings with the international community as they were busy trying to form a credible Syrian opposition. It puts the onus on the opposition to prove viability, strength, legitimacy and leadership.
“Diffuse, generalized opposition that delegitimizes its rule is what will weaken the Iranian regime. It’s about keeping the focus on their inability to govern. Put an individual up against them and they lose, and the regime will be laughing.”
Arash Azizi, a historian at New York University and author of “The shadow commander: Soleimani, the US and Iran’s global ambitions,” agrees there is no need for a figurehead, but feels “organization and leadership” are necessary to contend with the “supercentralized” nature of a regime backed by strong security forces and about 15 percent of the population.
“The movement needs organization with touching points linking each other,” Azizi told Arab News. “This can emerge within Iran, as hard as it is, but it can also emerge from outside if the Iranian leadership overseas can cut their bickering and unite.
“These people have great access internally to Iran. A united opposition could be on TV every night, but they haven’t grasped this opportunity yet. I hope after six weeks they can see this as the issue.”
Shehadi of Chatham House said the lifespan of the protests was somewhat “intangible,” and as much in the hands of the regime as the protesters, noting that Egypt’s Hosni Mubarak lasted through 11 days of protests before stepping down, Libya’s Muammar Qaddafi was killed, and Bashar Assad responded by “burning the country” and to this day remains in post.
Khatib of the Research Center for Cooperation and Peace Building is more circumspect about Assad’s approach, arguing that he is “living on borrowed time,” but said the Iranian protesters’ capacity to tolerate increasing levels of brutality will be important.
Shehadi agrees, saying that protesters will have to be able to “bear many, many deaths,” and that the regime’s only limit for violence stemmed from the international community’s willingness to allow it to happen. “And we’ve seen with Syria that the international community can be very tolerant of this,” he said.
“It really does all depend on the protesters’ stamina,” said Khatib. “I cannot see them holding out because this regime has shown itself very willing to be incredibly brutal and if it can unite its different factions, I think the protests will fold, but then the regime will be living on borrowed time.”
Despite differences on how the protesters might achieve change, all the analysts Arab News spoke to agreed there appear to be cracks forming in the regime, with Khatib highlighting divergences between the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and the Supreme National Security Council.
“I think we are likely to see a struggle between these centers of power, particularly with the pending succession of (Ayatollah) Khamenei, who has been pushing his son Mojtaba as his replacement, even though he is deeply disliked,” said Khatib.
For Azizi, although it is mere speculation that Khamenei is behind this push, there are indications that Mojtaba had been building support for himself within the IRGC. “But once Khamenei is gone, maybe the IRGC won’t need his son,” he added.
Azizi, Mather and Vakil also agree there are splits within the establishment on how to handle the protests, with hard-liners, seeing compromise as a weakness, determined to double down on the heavy-handed approach, even if it means destroying the country.
“Pragmatic reformists like (Ali) Larijani see compromise on social issues as a pathway to restore lost government legitimacy,” Vakil added. “But without consensus on how to handle these issues, political stagnation will follow, and the protests will prevail.”
80 other migrants were sentenced to prison terms this week for illegal entry into Morocco
978 people have died while trying to reach Spain so far this year, says Spanish rescue group
Updated 27 min 39 sec ago
AFP
RABAT: Moroccan police on Friday arrested 32 migrants as they tried to set sail for Spain, authorities said, including six Moroccans and 26 from other African nations to the south.
The group were arrested on the coast with an inflatable boat near the southern town of Tantan, which lies some 100 kilometers (60 miles) from Spain’s Canary Islands, the DGSN security service said.
At least 11,500 migrants made their way to the Canary Islands this year, according to Spain.
Caminando Fronteras, a Spanish group that helps migrant boats in trouble at sea and families searching for missing relatives, says 978 people have died while trying to reach Spain so far this year.
Moroccan police have arrested dozens of migrants as well as several people smugglers since June, when some 2,000 mostly Sudanese nationals tried to enter the Spanish enclave of Melilla.
At least 23 people died in the attempt, the worst toll in years of such attempted crossings, and rights groups accused both Spanish and Moroccan authorities of using excessive force.
The Spanish enclaves of Melilla and Ceuta have long been a magnet for people fleeing violence and poverty across Africa hoping to find a better life in Europe.
According to Morroco’s AMDH rights group, around 80 migrants of various nationalities were sentenced to prison terms this week ranging from two to four months in jail for illegally entering the North African kingdom.
Sudani now faces the gargantuan task of delivering on pledges to fight corruption
He has also vowed not to "adopt the polarised politics" of the past that saw Iraq split amongst fiercely rival camps
Updated 28 October 2022
AFP
AFP
BAGHDAD: Iraq’s parliament has approved the government of Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani after more than a year of political paralysis, but the war-ravaged country is far from reaching safe shores.
Sudani now faces the gargantuan task of delivering on pledges to fight corruption and offer job opportunities to the country’s disaffected youth, all while grappling with an unpredictable political opponent.
In a bid to dispel criticism over his pro-Iran political backers in parliament, he has also vowed not to “adopt the polarized politics” of the past that saw Iraq split among fiercely rival camps.
But oil-rich Iraq has for years suffered rampant corruption preventing the adequate distribution of funds, and analysts predict no imminent end to the country’s protracted crises.
Sudani and his 21-member cabinet gained the confidence of lawmakers Thursday, in a vote that came more than a year after the country’s last legislative election.
The key step was welcomed by UN chief Antonio Guterres, his spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Friday.
The legislature is dominated by the Coordination Framework, a bloc made up mainly of pro-Iran factions including the former paramilitary Hashed Al-Shaabi.
Also part of the Framework is former premier Nuri Al-Maliki, the longtime rival of firebrand Shiite cleric Moqtada Sadr, who has been involved in heated duels with the bloc all year.
Sadr, who has the ability to mobilize tens of thousands of his supporters with a single message, has already refused to join Sudani’s government.
Under a power-sharing system adopted in Iraq in the aftermath of the 2003 US-led invasion, cabinet posts are shared between Iraq’s ethnic and confessional communities.
As such, 12 ministers are Shiites hailing from the Coordination Framework, six are Sunnis, two are Kurds and one is a Christian, with two other ministries reserved for Kurds yet to be filled.
The new government has come to power “via the same methods as previous governments, with the same blocs and the same parties” that have dominated politics since the 2003 toppling of dictator Saddam Hussein, political analyst Ali Baidar said.
And these parties “view the country’s resources and capabilities as spoils that they can divide between themselves.”
But the new cabinet lacks the support of a crucial faction — that of Sadr.
Tensions between the Coordination Framework and Sadr came to a head in late August, when more then 30 of the cleric’s supporters were killed in clashes with Iran-backed factions and the army.
Sadr has repeatedly demanded early elections, but the Framework sought to ensure that a government was in place before any polls were held.
Sudani has promised to “modify the election law within three months and organize elections within a year,” in an apparent response to Sadr’s demands.
Granting concessions to the Sadrists could guarantee a “relative stability,” according to Ihsan Al-Shammari, a political scientist at the University of Baghdad.
In contrast, Lahib Higel of the Brussels-based International Crisis Group think tank, believes “the parties behind the current government are not interested in holding early elections” and that “a year is unrealistic.”
But Shammari pointed to the possibility of an “extreme reaction” if the Sadrists feel “isolated” or that “there is a plan to undermine their political future.”
Sudani has said he will urgently work on improvements and developments that “affect the lives of citizens.”
Memories are fresh of the nationwide anti-government protests against endemic corruption that erupted in October 2019, and on Friday, hundreds gathered to demonstrate against the new government in the southern city of Nasiriyah.
In terms of foreign policy, Sudani has reiterated vows not to “allow Iraq to be a base for attacks on other countries.”
He has added that he would not engage past power struggles between rival camps, and instead pursue a policy of “friendship and cooperation with all.”
Higel said she expects that Sudani “will make internal issues such as unemployment, water and electric scarcity his priority rather than focusing on foreign policy.”
In an Iraq desperately in need of foreign investment, he “will try to seek a balance between the West and Iran,” despite his staunchly pro-Iran support base, the analyst said.
But in a country often caught in the crosshairs of regional conflicts — having recently been the target of both Turkish and Iranian strikes — “balance” may not be enough, Shammari said.
Iraq must “demand respect for its sovereignty and non-interference in its domestic affairs,” he said.
Two Palestinians shot dead by Israeli soldiers in latest West Bank violence
Health officials said Imad Abu Rashid and Ramzi Sami Zabara were officers in the Palestinian civil defense
The Israeli military said troops at an army post south of Nablus responded after they were fired on
Updated 28 October 2022
Mohammed Najib
RAMALLAH: Two Palestinians were killed and a third was wounded by Israeli army fire in the occupied West Bank early on Friday.
Health officials said Imad Abu Rashid, 47, and Ramzi Sami Zabara, 35, were officers in the Palestinian civil defense.
The Israeli military said troops at an army post south of Nablus responded after they were fired on. They identified two suspicious vehicles, returned fire, and reported “hits.”
The shooting happened a day after the Israeli army announced the easing of a blockade around Nablus, following the surrender of five members of the Lions’ Den militia group to Palestinian security services.
Retired Maj. Gen. Adnan Damiri, a former spokesman for the Palestinian security services, claimed to Arab News that the current Israeli government led by Yair Lapid and Benny Gantz were capitalizing on violence to boost their hopes of reelection.
“The Israeli leaders are ready to violate all international laws, but they are not ready for any possibility of losing the elections,” Damiri said, adding that after winning, “they have no problem apologizing for what they did.”
Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh described Friday’s killings as a heinous crime, adding that Abu Rashid and Zubarah were among the best civil defense officers and pioneers of community work in Askar camp.
He held the Israeli government responsible and called on the international community to protect Palestinians.
Since the beginning of this year, the Israeli army has killed 133 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.
The Palestinian Foreign Ministry said Friday’s killings were part of Israeli military doctrine that grants its soldiers a license to kill defenseless Palestinians and then gives them immunity.
It called on the International Criminal Court to investigate and said that not holding Israel to account for “crimes against our people encourages it to commit more crimes.”
The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine said increasing resistance to Israeli aggression showed Palestinian determination “to continue the confrontation until freedom and victory is achieved.”
Hamas called on “all members of the Palestinian security services and all those who bear arms to follow the trail of the two heroic martyrs in defense of the Palestinian people, and direct bullets toward the Zionist enemy.”
The Palestinian presidency accused Israel of “exploding the situation by continuing its policy of killing our people.
“We hold the Israeli occupation government responsible for this continuation of crimes against our people,” said Nabil Abu Rudeineh, a presidential spokesman. “It must immediately stop exploiting Palestinian blood in its internal political wrangling.”
He called on the US to stop Israel’s escalation before it plunges the region into a new cycle of violence.
Also on Friday, the Israeli army arrested four young men from the village of Umm Safa, northwest of Ramallah, on charges of throwing stones at vehicles from a nearby illegal settlement.
The doors of the homes of the four men were broken down at dawn. Two of them had been jailed for a year by Israel and released only four months ago.
Jordan Cabinet reshuffle to boost modernization, IMF reforms: PM
Khasawneh hails ‘exceptional’ atmosphere, achievements of outgoing ministers
Govt commits to structural changes amid sluggish economy
Updated 28 October 2022
Arab News
AMMAN: A Cabinet reshuffle in the Jordanian government will aid the country’s modernization efforts and spur reforms recommended by the IMF, Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh has said.
The newly reshuffled government held a session on Thursday, headed by Khasawneh, following the issuance of a royal decree approving the Cabinet reshuffle, Jordan’s News Agency (Petra) reported.
Khasawneh thanked the outgoing ministers for their efforts, stressing that all Cabinet members had worked in an “exceptional” atmosphere and assumed responsibility in difficult circumstances to serve the Hashemite leadership, Jordan and its people.
He congratulated the new ministers, said Petra.
The PM said that the earlier Cabinet accomplished many of its duties, under the King’s Letter of Designation to the government, including dealing with pandemic-related issues.
“The government was also formed in light of constitutional deadlines, after the end of the 8th Parliament’s tenure, and tasked the Independent Election Commission (IEC) to hold new parliamentary elections on their constitutional date,” he added.
The government also presented its first budget following an agreement with the IMF to speed up the pace of structural economic reforms. The government pledged to pursue structural reforms that revive the national economy, with a commitment to avoid imposing new taxes in any form.
Khasawneh said that the Cabinet was “proud” of its achievements in protecting Jordan’s economy, improving economic conditions, maintaining public finances and promoting monetary independence.
Referring to “great” achievements during Jordan’s first centenary, the prime minister said that the government has launched a comprehensive reform path along three main axes: Political, economic and public sector modernization.
The three modernization tracks will overlap and converge to make the comprehensive modernization endeavors “successful,” Khasawneh added.