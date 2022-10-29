Russian forces repelled drone attack on Crimea, Russian-installed official says

LONDON: Russian naval forces repelled a drone attack in the Bay of Sevastopol, where the Black Sea Fleet in headquartered, on the annexed Crimean peninsular, the Russian-installed leader of the area said on Saturday.
“Ships of the Black Sea Fleet repelled a drone attack in the waters of the Sevastopol Bay,” the governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhaev, said on Telegram.
“Nothing has been hit in the city. We remain calm. The situation is under control.”
Local officials said ferries and boats had temporarily stopped crossing the Bay of Sevastopol.
Sevastopol is the largest city in Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014.
Crimea was annexed into the Russian empire in the 18th century and was later a part of Russia within the Soviet Union until 1954, when it was handed to the Soviet Republic of Ukraine by Nikita Khrushchev.
Australia repatriates Australian women and children from Syrian refugee camp
The women and children left the Al-Roj refugee camp in northern Syria on Thursday afternoon
Updated 29 October 2022
Reuters
SYDNEY: The Australian government has repatriated four Australian women and their 13 children from a Syrian refugee camp, Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil said on Saturday in a resumption of a controversial program.
The repatriation to New South Wales state, criticized by the Liberal-National opposition, is part of bringing back from Syria dozens of Australian women and children who are relatives of dead or jailed fighters from the so-called Daesh group.
Australia rescued eight children and grandchildren of two dead Daesh fighters from a Syrian refugee camp in 2019 but has held off repatriating any others until now.
“The decision to repatriate these women and their children was informed by individual assessments following detailed work by national security agencies,” O’Neil said in a statement.
The women and children left the Al-Roj refugee camp in northern Syria on Thursday afternoon and crossed into Iraq to board a flight home, the Sydney Morning Herald and state broadcaster ABC reported on Friday.
The Labor-led government’s focus has been on the safety and security of “all Australians” and those involved in the repatriation, O’Neil said, adding the government had “carefully considered the range of security, community and welfare factors in making the decision to repatriate.”
The repatriation followed similar moves by the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, Britain and Canada, O’Neil said.
She said allegations of illegal activity would continue to be investigated by state and federal law enforcement authorities. Local media previously reported some women may be charged with terrorism offenses or for entering Syria illegally.
“Any identified offenses may lead to law enforcement action being taken,” O’Neil said, adding that New South Wales was providing “extensive support services” to help the group reintegrate into Australia.
Opposition Leader Peter Dutton has labelled the move as not in the country’s best interest, saying the women have mixed with “people who hate our country, hate our way of life.”
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told reporters he would not discuss details of the group’s case but said he was following national security advice.
“The Australian government will always work to ensure that people are kept safe here in Australia, that is our priority,” he said, according to an official transcript of his remarks in Griffith, in regional New South Wales.
Pakistan’s ousted prime minister Imran Khan, supporters start march to Islamabad
Maintaining that his ouster in a parliament no-confidence vote in April was unlawful, the former cricket star is demanding early elections
About 10,000 demonstrators have joined the march from Lahore, Pakistan’s cultural heartland, and the number is expected to swell along the way
Updated 29 October 2022
AP
LAHORE: Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan and thousands of supporters started a long-promised march on Friday to the nation’s capital, Islamabad, to challenge the government of his successor and demand early elections.
Khan maintains that his ouster in a parliament no-confidence vote in April was unlawful, and a conspiracy by his political opponents orchestrated by the United States — a charge denied by both Washington and Pakistan’s new premier, Shahbaz Sharif.
Khan’s march has the potential to spark violence, which would plunge the impoverished country, still reeling from unprecedented floods over the summer that killed 1,731 people and displaced hundreds of thousands from their homes, further into turmoil.
About 10,000 demonstrators, many of them piled into hundreds of trucks and cars, left Friday from the eastern city of Lahore, Pakistan’s cultural heartland. Many who joined the march at the start were walking on foot. The convoy, which was expected to arrive sometime next week in Islamabad, got off to a colorful start as Khan’s supporters danced to the beat of drums and sang patriotic songs.
The convoy’s route — known as the Grand Trunk Road — covers a distance of 300 kilometers (187 miles) and is expected to include frequent stops, with political speeches and rallies in towns and urban areas along the way.
Numbers are also expected to swell along the way — Khan, a former cricket star and national sports hero turned Islamist politician, is hugely popular and has been able to rally followers to the streets.
Addressing supporters before the departure from Lahore, Khan described the endeavor as a “peaceful march” and claimed his political struggle against the government would continue until Sharif’s administration agrees to hold early elections. The government has repeatedly said the elections will be held as scheduled, in 2023.
On Thursday, Pakistan’s powerful military warned that although it was Khan’s democratic right to hold a rally in Islamabad, no one would be allowed to destabilize the country. The military has ruled the country for more than half of its 75-year history since its independence in 1947 from British colonial rule.
Last week, the country’s Election Commission disqualified Khan from holding public office for five years, after finding him guilty of illegally selling state gifts and concealing assets as premier. Khan has challenged the ruling in court, seeking to have the commission’s order suspended.
Authorities in Islamabad have deployed additional security forces to deter any clashes or violence once Khan’s convoy reaches the Pakistani capital.
Lesotho’s millionaire businessman sworn in as prime minister
Matekane dares constituents to help him make Lesotho great by uprooting corruption and stopping rampant embezzlement of public funds
Updated 29 October 2022
AFP
MASERU, Lesotho: Diamond tycoon and political maverick Sam Matekane on Friday took the oath as Lesotho’s new prime minister at a packed soccer stadium in the southern African kingdom’s capital of Maseru.
The 64-year-old diamond tycoon, a political novice, arrived at his inauguration ceremony in a light gold, convertible Rolls Royce, voweing to scale back on government spending as well as publish a lifestyle audit of himself and his incoming cabinet members.
In his maiden speech, he said his stepping into office “represents a social contract in which I promise to make Lesotho great again.”
The pro-business leader who will lead one of the poorest countries in the world, said he will be picking up the pieces of a country that has been in recession since 2017.
Matekane said the “inability of the private sector to play its part in creating employment” has strained the public sector.
“Yet...the public sector itself does not have a dependable income, a situation which is likely to get worse.”
He promised to curb graft and to “reform a public service to make it more efficient, transparent, accountable and effective.”
“We have to uproot corruption and stop a rampant embezzlement of the public funds,” Matekane said.”
In an interview with AFP before the elections, Matekane said he hoped to turn things around, bringing his business skills to the government to relaunch the economy and tackle public debt and unemployment.
Thousands of citizens shielding themselves with colorful umbrellas to avoid the scorching sun welcomed their new prime minister singing hymns and blowing horns — commonly known as vuvuzelas in neighboring South Africa.
The Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) leader becomes Lesotho’s tenth prime minister after his party won 56 legislative seats out of 120 after the October 7 polls — just six months after its inception.
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, whose country completely surrounds Lesotho, was one of the regional leaders attending the ceremony in the mountainous kingdom.
“The strong bond of our two nations are founded on family ties, shared language, history...our pasts are inseparable and our futures are also intertwined” Ramaphosa said in his congratulatory speech.
Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema, himself a succesful businessman who won a historic election last year, was in attendance.
US President Joe Biden also sent in a delegation to the ceremony.
Lesotho ranks among the world’s poorest countries, with more than 30 percent of its 2.2 million people living on less than $1.90 a day.
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak confronted by patient over health workers’ pay
Updated 29 October 2022
AFP Reuters
LONDON: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was challenged by an elderly patient at a London hospital on Friday who told him it was “a pity” the government did not pay nurses more and he must “try harder.”
Earlier this month more than 300,000 members of Britain’s largest nursing union began voting on taking strike action in a dispute over pay which is lagging soaring levels of inflation, the biggest ballot in its 106-year history.
The female patient told the prime minister he must “look after” the state-run National Health Service and do more to support nurses, during a visit to a hospital in Croydon in south London.
Sunak became Britain’s third prime minister in two months this week and his government is drawing up spending cuts and tax rises to fill a large hole in the public finances.
When Sunak asked the woman whether the staff had looked after her “really nicely,” she replied: “They always do. It is a pity you don’t pay them more.”
Sunak told her his government was trying, before she said: “No you are not trying, you need to try harder.”
The prime minister responded: “Right, I will take that away. They are a very nice team here.”
The Royal College of Nursing said it had been forced to ballot staff about a strike after years of real-terms wage cuts deterred people from joining the profession, leaving huge staffing gaps across the health service.
The NHS, which has provided healthcare free at the point of use since 1948, is popular with voters and accounts for about a third of government spending on public services.
However, the COVID-19 pandemic increased demand from patients, with record numbers waiting to start routine treatment and some patients left languishing in ambulances, outside hospitals or on trolleys for hours waiting for a bed.
Also on Friday, Downing Street said Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron in their first call since Sunak took office agreed on greater cooperation to prevent migrant Channel crossings.
A spokesperson said the leaders “committed to deepening our partnership to deter deadly journeys across the Channel that benefit organized criminals.”
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband assaulted with hammer at home
Updated 29 October 2022
Reuters
SAN FRANCISCO: An intruder demanding to see US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi attacked her husband with a hammer during a break-in at the couple’s San Francisco home early on Friday, officials said, in an assault that raised fears about political violence ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm elections.
Paul Pelosi, 82, was taken to a San Francisco hospital where he underwent surgery to repair a skull fracture and severe injuries to his right arm and hands, a spokesperson for the House speaker said in a statement, adding that a full recovery was expected.
The man arrested at the scene, David Depape, 42, will be charged with attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, burglary, and several other felony charges, San Francisco Police Chief William Scott said.
The Democratic speaker of the US House of Representatives, who is second in the constitutional line of succession to the US presidency, was in Washington with her protective detail at the time of the assault, according to the US Capitol Police.
Authorities were still investigating a motive for the predawn attack, which was witnessed and interrupted by police officers dispatched to the Pelosi home for an “A-priority wellbeing check,” Scott told reporters.
CNN reported that Paul Pelosi had called emergency-911 and spoke in “code,” not saying directly that he was under attack but leading the dispatcher to the conclusion that something was wrong.
’Where is Nancy?’
The intruder shouted, “Where is Nancy?” before attacking her husband, CNN and The Washington Post both reported, citing unnamed sources.
A statement from Nancy Pelosi’s spokesperson, Drew Hammill, said her husband had been attacked “by an assailant who acted with force, and threatened his life while demanding to see the Speaker.”
Little was immediately known about the suspect.
In recent posts on several websites, an Internet user named “daviddepape” expressed support for former President Donald Trump and embraced the cult-like conspiracy theory QAnon. The posts include references to “satanic paedophilia,” anti-Semitic tropes and criticism of women, transgender people and censorship by tech companies.
Older messages promote quartz crystals and hemp bracelets. Reuters could not confirm that the posts were created by the man arrested on Friday.
It was unclear how the intruder got into the three-story red brick townhouse in the affluent Pacific Heights neighborhood. Aerial photos showed shattered glass on a door at the rear of the house.
Streets around the residence were closed off following the attack, which occurred less than two weeks before midterm elections in which control of the House and US Senate is at stake.
Scott said police were called to the house at 2:27 a.m. Pacific time (0927 GMT), where they encountered Depape and Paul Pelosi struggling over a hammer, before Depape pulled the hammer away and attacked Pelosi.
Police officers tackled, disarmed and arrested Depape and took both men to a hospital for treatment, Scott said at a press briefing. He declined to answer questions, and said police would provide more details later.
Bipartisan reaction
President Joe Biden called Pelosi to express his support, according to White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre.
House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy also said he reached out to Pelosi, while Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said he was “horrified and disgusted” by the attack.
The Capitol Police, responsible for protecting Congress, said it was working with the FBI and San Francisco police on the investigation.
New York City police warned on Thursday that extremists could target politicians, political events and polling sites ahead of the midterm elections.
Republicans have been campaigning on concerns about violent crime, as well as inflation and other quality-of-life issues. San Francisco’s crime rate in 2021 was 1.5 times the national average, according to several crime-tracking websites.
As a Democratic leader in Washington and a longtime representative from one of America’s most liberal cities, Pelosi, 82, is a frequent target of Republican criticism and is often featured in attack ads.
Her office was ransacked during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol by supporters of Republican then-President Donald Trump, some of whom hunted for her during the assault.
In January 2021, her home was vandalized with graffiti messages saying “Cancel rent” and “We want everything” painted on the house and a pig’s head left in front of the garage, according to media reports.
McConnell’s home also was vandalized around that time.
Representative Adam Kinzinger, one of two Republicans on the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 attack, condemned the rise of incendiary campaign rhetoric vilifying political opponents and promoting falsehoods about widespread voter fraud.
“When you convince people that politicians are rigging elections, drink babies blood, etc, you will get violence. This must be rejected,” he wrote on Twitter, calling on Republican candidates and elected officials to “speak out, and now.”
In a politically polarized climate, threats against Republican and Democratic lawmakers have been on the rise. Capitol Police said they investigated 9,625 incidents in 2021, nearly a threefold increase from 2017.
A gunman angered by Trump shot and wounded five Republican members of Congress at a baseball practice in 2017, and Democrat Gabby Giffords was shot in the head at a public appearance in 2011.
Paul Pelosi, who owns a San Francisco-based real estate and venture capital firm, was convicted of a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence of alcohol after becoming involved in an auto accident in May. He was sentenced to five days in jail in Napa County, California, but his term was offset by community service and credit given for time already served immediately following his arrest.