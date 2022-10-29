Huge blast heard in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu

MOGADISHU: A huge blast was heard in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu on Saturday, a Reuters journalist said, but it was unclear what had exploded and what caused it.
ISLAMABAD: A 74-year-old from Pakistan who was the oldest prisoner at the Guantanamo Bay detention center was released and returned to Pakistan on Saturday, the foreign ministry in Islamabad said.
Saifullah Paracha was reunited with his family after more than 17 years in custody in the US base in Cuba, the ministry added.
Paracha had been held on suspicion of ties to Al-Qaeda since 2003, but was never charged with a crime. Last year in May, he was notified that he had been approved for release. He was cleared by the prisoner review board, along with two other men in November 2020.
As is customary, the notification did not provide detailed reasoning for the decision and concluded only that Paracha is “not a continuing threat” to the United States, according to Shelby Sullivan-Bennis, who represented him at his hearing at the time.
In Pakistan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said it had completed an extensive inter-agency process to facilitate Paracha’s repatriation.
“We are glad that a Pakistani citizen detained abroad is finally reunited with his family,” the ministry said.
Paracha, who lived in the United States and owned property in New York City, was a wealthy businessman in Pakistan. Authorities alleged he was an Al-Qaeda “facilitator” who helped two of the conspirators in the Sept. 11 plot with a financial transaction.
He has maintained that he didn’t know they were Al-Qaeda and denied any involvement in terrorism.
The US captured Paracha in Thailand in 2003 and held him at Guantanamo since September 2004. Washington has long asserted that it can hold detainees indefinitely without charge under the international laws of war.
In November 2020, Paracha, who suffers from a number of ailments, including diabetes and a heart condition, made his eighth appearance before the review board, which was established under President Barack Obama to try to prevent the release of prisoners who authorities believed might engage in anti-US hostilities upon their release from Guantanamo.
At the time, his attorney, Sullivan-Bennis, said she was more optimistic about his prospects because of President Joe Biden’s election, Paracha’s ill health and developments in a legal case involving his son, Uzair Paracha.
The son was convicted in 2005 in federal court in New York of providing support to terrorism, based in part on testimony from the same witnesses held at Guantanamo whom the US relied on to justify holding the father.
In March 2020, after a judge threw out those witness accounts and the US government decided not to seek a new trial, the younger Paracha was released and sent back to Pakistan.
DUBAI: Iranian-American journalist and activist Masih Alinejad denounced in a recent interview the credibility of investigations said to be carried by the Iranian president into the death of a young woman that sparked protests.
Alinejad said it was “unacceptable” for Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to order a special investigation into the death of Mahsa Amini when he was the one responsible.
“To be honest, when you say that Ebrahim Raisi wants to do an investigation it hurts, because he is the butcher,” Alinejad said during an interview with Al Arabiya TV presenter Talal Al-Haj at the United Nations headquarters in New York.
“He is the one who ordered the massacre, the mass executions of more than 5,000 prisoners, so how come he wants to investigate? I mean this is not acceptable from Iranians.”
“Iranian people know that killing and torturing is in the DNA of the Islamic Republic, and this is why people want an end to it,” she added.
A wave of nationwide protests, led mostly by women, was triggered in September following Amini’s death in police custody for revealing some of her hair while donning the Islamic headscarf.
As the protests took over, many women have been taking off their headcovers and burning them in a show of defiance to the state.
However, this was just a symbol of the freedom the Iranian people are demanding and it was not surprising that Iranians were fighting for this now, Alinejad said.
“Let me be very clear with you, I knew the anger and I knew that compulsory hijab is not just a small piece of cloth. I knew that finally women will take to streets and say no to a bunch of mullahs telling them what to wear in the 21st century.”
Alinejad said the brutal death of Amini touched many Iranians because they were able to relate to her story.
“She was an innocent girl, she was not part of any demonstration, she was not even unveiled, that created a huge anger because a lot of people relate to her story.”
In the interview, Alinejad also responded to accusations that she incited women of Iran to protest while she lives abroad in the west.
She said that it was her role to give a voice to the women who were “the leaders of change within the society.” She added it would be “a betrayal” if she did not voice her support to them.
MOSCOW: The Russian army on Saturday accused the UK of helping Ukraine plan a drone attack on its Black Sea Fleet in the Crimean port of Sevastopol, and said that one of its ships suffered “minor” damage.
“The preparation of this terrorist act and the training of the military personnel of the Ukrainian 73rd Special Center for Maritime Operations were carried out under the guidance of British specialists located in the city of Ochakiv in Ukraine’s Mykolaiv region,” Moscow’s defense ministry said in a statement.
SYDNEY: The Australian government has repatriated four Australian women and their 13 children from a Syrian refugee camp, Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil said on Saturday in a resumption of a controversial program.
The repatriation to New South Wales state, criticized by the Liberal-National opposition, is part of bringing back from Syria dozens of Australian women and children who are relatives of dead or jailed fighters from the so-called Daesh group.
Australia rescued eight children and grandchildren of two dead Daesh fighters from a Syrian refugee camp in 2019 but has held off repatriating any others until now.
“The decision to repatriate these women and their children was informed by individual assessments following detailed work by national security agencies,” O’Neil said in a statement.
The women and children left the Al-Roj refugee camp in northern Syria on Thursday afternoon and crossed into Iraq to board a flight home, the Sydney Morning Herald and state broadcaster ABC reported on Friday.
The Labor-led government’s focus has been on the safety and security of “all Australians” and those involved in the repatriation, O’Neil said, adding the government had “carefully considered the range of security, community and welfare factors in making the decision to repatriate.”
The repatriation followed similar moves by the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, Britain and Canada, O’Neil said.
She said allegations of illegal activity would continue to be investigated by state and federal law enforcement authorities. Local media previously reported some women may be charged with terrorism offenses or for entering Syria illegally.
“Any identified offenses may lead to law enforcement action being taken,” O’Neil said, adding that New South Wales was providing “extensive support services” to help the group reintegrate into Australia.
Opposition Leader Peter Dutton has labelled the move as not in the country’s best interest, saying the women have mixed with “people who hate our country, hate our way of life.”
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told reporters he would not discuss details of the group’s case but said he was following national security advice.
“The Australian government will always work to ensure that people are kept safe here in Australia, that is our priority,” he said, according to an official transcript of his remarks in Griffith, in regional New South Wales.
LAHORE: Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan and thousands of supporters started a long-promised march on Friday to the nation’s capital, Islamabad, to challenge the government of his successor and demand early elections.
Khan maintains that his ouster in a parliament no-confidence vote in April was unlawful, and a conspiracy by his political opponents orchestrated by the United States — a charge denied by both Washington and Pakistan’s new premier, Shahbaz Sharif.
Khan’s march has the potential to spark violence, which would plunge the impoverished country, still reeling from unprecedented floods over the summer that killed 1,731 people and displaced hundreds of thousands from their homes, further into turmoil.
About 10,000 demonstrators, many of them piled into hundreds of trucks and cars, left Friday from the eastern city of Lahore, Pakistan’s cultural heartland. Many who joined the march at the start were walking on foot. The convoy, which was expected to arrive sometime next week in Islamabad, got off to a colorful start as Khan’s supporters danced to the beat of drums and sang patriotic songs.
The convoy’s route — known as the Grand Trunk Road — covers a distance of 300 kilometers (187 miles) and is expected to include frequent stops, with political speeches and rallies in towns and urban areas along the way.
Numbers are also expected to swell along the way — Khan, a former cricket star and national sports hero turned Islamist politician, is hugely popular and has been able to rally followers to the streets.
Addressing supporters before the departure from Lahore, Khan described the endeavor as a “peaceful march” and claimed his political struggle against the government would continue until Sharif’s administration agrees to hold early elections. The government has repeatedly said the elections will be held as scheduled, in 2023.
On Thursday, Pakistan’s powerful military warned that although it was Khan’s democratic right to hold a rally in Islamabad, no one would be allowed to destabilize the country. The military has ruled the country for more than half of its 75-year history since its independence in 1947 from British colonial rule.
Last week, the country’s Election Commission disqualified Khan from holding public office for five years, after finding him guilty of illegally selling state gifts and concealing assets as premier. Khan has challenged the ruling in court, seeking to have the commission’s order suspended.
Authorities in Islamabad have deployed additional security forces to deter any clashes or violence once Khan’s convoy reaches the Pakistani capital.