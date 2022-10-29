You are here

  Ukraine questions Twitter takeover amid precarious ties with Musk
Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Ukraine questions Twitter takeover amid precarious ties with Musk

Twitter logo and a photo of Elon Musk are displayed through magnifier in this illustration taken on Thursday. (Reuters)
Reuters

  • Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak tweeted on Saturday: "Did the bird really get its freedom, or has it just moved to a new cage?"
  • Kyiv's reaction to his takeover of Twitter also contrasted sharply with Moscow's
KYIV: A senior Ukrainian official expressed skepticism on Saturday about the takeover of Twitter by Elon Musk, whose relations with Kyiv have been precarious since the billionaire suggested in early October Ukraine should give up occupied land for peace.
Musk, a self-declared “free speech absolutist,” has expressed desire to shake up Twitter’s content moderation, and tweeted that “the bird is freed” after completing the purchase.
Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak tweeted on Saturday: “Did the bird really get its freedom, or has it just moved to a new cage?“
He pointed to Musk’s “unusual moderation” of the site. Musk tweeted on Friday that Twitter would form a content moderation council “with widely diverse viewpoints.”
The Tesla boss drew fury from Kyiv and praise from Moscow this month when he posted a Twitter poll proposing Ukraine permanently cede Crimea to Russia, that new referendums be held under UN auspices to determine the fate of Russian-controlled territory, and that Ukraine agree to neutrality.
Kyiv’s reaction to his takeover of Twitter also contrasted sharply with Moscow’s, where the deputy chair of Russia’s Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, tweeted his congratulations to Musk on Friday.
“Good luck (Elon Musk) in overcoming political bias and ideological dictatorship on Twitter. And quit that Starlink in Ukraine business,” Medvedev wrote, referring to the thousands of satellite-connected Internet devices Musk’s company SpaceX operates in Ukraine.
Starlinks are a key communication tool for Ukraine’s armed forces, as regular mobile and Internet connection is either missing or not secure in many frontline areas.
Reports appeared in US media in mid-October that SpaceX could start demanding payment from the US government for Starlink services in Ukraine, which Musk says will cost the company $100 million by the end of 2022.
Musk responded to the reports by saying that SpaceX had withdrawn the request.

What people are saying about Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter

What people are saying about Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter
Updated 28 October 2022
Reuters

What people are saying about Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter

What people are saying about Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter
  • Here are some reactions from people on social media
Updated 28 October 2022
Reuters

LONDON: US billionaire Elon Musk became Twitter Inc’s owner on Thursday, firing top executives and providing little clarity over how he will achieve the lofty ambitions he has outlined for the influential social media platform.
Here’s what people are saying about the purchase.
STEVE JOHNSON, CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER, FORAGER FUNDS MANAGEMENT, SYDNEY:
“It’s been a heck of a rollercoaster, that’s for sure, and we’re certainly happy from a financial perspective that (the deal) has closed.
“I’ll be surprised if senior people here stay around. My guess is with the rest of the business (Musk) will be like he is with all his other businesses — he will be ruthless about ‘if you have a job here, you are supposed to be producing something that creates value for the company.’ And I think the company has needed that for a long time.”
BIZ STONE, CO-FOUNDER, TWITTER:
“Thank you to @paraga, @vijaya and @nedsegal for the collective contribution to Twitter. Massive talents, all, and beautiful humans each!,” Stone said in a Tweet, referring to sacked Twitter executives Parag Agrawal, Vijaya Gadde and Ned Segal.
RAJEEV CHANDRASEKHAR, INDIA’S MINISTER OF STATE FOR ELECTRONICS AND INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY
“Our rules and laws for intermediaries remain the same regardless of who owns the platforms. So, the expectation of compliance with Indian laws and rules remains.”
CHANGPENG ZHAO, FOUNDER, CEO, BINANCE, CO-INVESTOR IN MUSK’S TWITTER DEAL
“We’re excited to be able to help Elon realize a new vision for Twitter. We aim to play a role in bringing social media and Web3 together in order to broaden the use and adoption of crypto and blockchain technology.”

Elon Musk completes $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, fires top executives

Elon Musk completes $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, fires top executives
Updated 28 October 2022
AFP

Elon Musk completes $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, fires top executives

Elon Musk completes $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, fires top executives
Updated 28 October 2022
AFP

SAN FRANCISCO: Elon Musk took control of Twitter and fired its top executives late Thursday in a deal that puts one of the leading platforms for global discourse in the hands of the world’s richest man.
Musk sacked chief executive Parag Agrawal, as well as the company’s chief financial officer and its head of safety, the Washington Post and CNBC reported citing unnamed sources.
Agrawal previously went to court to hold the Tesla chief to the terms of a takeover deal he had tried to escape.
The reports came hours before the court-appointed deadline for Musk to seal his on-again, off-again deal to purchase the social media network.
Musk tweeted earlier in the day that he was buying Twitter “because it is important to the future of civilization to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner.”
Twitter did not immediately reply to a request for comment on the departure of its top executives, but the platform’s co-founder Biz Stone thanked the trio — Agrawal, Ned Segal and Vijaya Gadde — for their “collective contribution to Twitter.”
“Massive talents, all, and beautiful humans each.”

The closure of the deal marks the culmination of a long and drawn out back-and-forth between the billionaire and the social network.
Musk tried to step back from the Twitter deal soon after his unsolicited offer was accepted in April, and said in July he was canceling the contract because he was misled by Twitter over the number of fake “bot” accounts — allegations rejected by the company.
Twitter, in turn, sought to prove Musk was contriving excuses to walk away simply because he changed his mind.
After Musk sought to terminate the sale, Twitter filed a lawsuit to hold Musk to the agreement.
With a trial looming, the unpredictable billionaire capitulated and revived his takeover plan.
Musk signaled the deal was on track this week by changing his Twitter profile to “Chief Twit” and posting a video of himself walking into the company’s California headquarters carrying a sink.
“Let that sink in!” he quipped.
He even shared a picture of himself socializing at a coffee bar at Twitter headquarters earlier in the day Thursday.
Musk said during a recent Tesla earnings call that he was “excited” about the Twitter deal even though he and investors are “overpaying.”

Some employees who would prefer not to work for Musk have already left, said a worker who asked to remain anonymous in order to speak more freely.
“But a portion of people, including me, are willing to give him the benefit of the doubt for now,” the employee said.
The idea of Musk running Twitter has alarmed activists who fear a surge in harassment and misinformation, with Musk himself known for trolling other Twitter users.
But Musk said he realizes Twitter “cannot become a free-for-all hellscape where anything can be said with no consequences.”
Musk has vowed to dial content moderation back to a bare minimum, and is expected to clear the way for former US president Donald Trump to return to the platform.
The then-president was blocked due to concerns he would ignite more violence like the deadly attack on the Capitol in Washington to overturn his election loss.
Far-right users were quick to rejoice on the network, posting comments such as “masks don’t work” and other taunts, under the belief that moderation rules will now be relaxed.
“Free speech will always prevail,” tweeted Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, prompting replies including “says the party that bans books.”
 

