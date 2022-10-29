You are here

Baghdad tanker blast accident kills at least 9: security forces

Baghdad tanker blast accident kills at least 9: security forces
General view of Iraq’s capital, Baghdad where a gas tanker exploded on Saturday night killing at least nine people and injuring 13 others. (Shutterstock)
AFP

  • "Nine civilians were killed and 13 injured" when the tanker exploded
BAGHDAD: A gas tanker exploded in Baghdad on Saturday night killing at least nine people and injuring 13 others, security forces said, adding that it was an accident.
“Nine civilians were killed and 13 injured” when the tanker exploded, the commander of security forces in Baghdad, Ahmad Salim, said in a statement.
“The explosion is an accident and not an act of terrorism,” he added.
A medical source told AFP 12 were killed. Another medical source had previously told AFP there were “eight dead and 20 injured.”
The explosion, heard across much of Iraq’s capital, was in a car park near a football field in a residential area of eastern Baghdad.
An AFP correspondent said the windows of nearby buildings were blown out and vehicles in the area were damaged.

Fresh uproar over Palestinian president "governing by decree'

Fresh uproar over Palestinian president "governing by decree'
  • Move to set up Supreme Judicial Council headed by Abbas rapped as violation of separation of powers
RAMALLAH: A decision by President Mahmoud Abbas to form a Supreme Judicial Council headed by himself has caused anger among Palestinian human rights institutions and opposition political parties.

Human rights experts told Arab News that Abbas was exploiting the absence of the Palestinian Legislative Council to dish out legislation that served the interests of influential groups both within the Palestinian Authority and businesses.

According to the presidential decree issued on Oct. 28, the council comprises the head of the Supreme Constitutional Court, the head of the Supreme Judicial Council, the head of the Court of Cassation, the head of the Supreme Administrative Court, the head of the judicial authority of the security forces, the head of the Shariah Judicial Council, the minister of justice, the legal advisor to the head of state and the attorney general.

“The formation of the Supreme Judicial Council headed by President Abbas is a critical matter,” Ammar Dweik, executive director of the Independent Commission for Human Rights, told Arab News.

President Abbas should not be involved in these issues, especially since it is related to the judiciary, which must be independent, he added.

Dweik added that the the fundamental problem was that such decrees impacting the rule law were being issued successively without consulting relevant authorities, without consulting public opinion, and without the president’s office clarifying the necessity to issue them.

In the wake of the Bar Association’s recent crisis with Abbas, Dweik said that Jibril Rajoub, Fatah’s Central Committee secretary-general, intervened with the president to solve the problem.

Dweik suggested that the lawyers had been promised decrees would be issued only in the utmost necessity and that judicial authorities would be consulted before they were published.

But he said new decrees were still being issued successively in violation of Palestinian law, which stipulates the need for judicial independence.

The president’s decision has angered Palestinian citizens on social media, many of whom have responded with criticism.

Ali Al-Sartawi, former Palestinian minister of justice and currently a professor of law at An-Najah National University in Nablus, told Arab News the country was in a state of legislative chaos with new laws being issued almost every week.

The former minister pointed out that the issuance of laws by decree began in mid-2007 after the division between Fatah and Hamas, and Hamas gaining control of the Gaza Strip.

Initially, they were issued in separate periods and on matters that were not sensitive. But the frequency of their issuance has increased.

“All countries are run based on the policy of separation of three powers: The executive, the legislative, and the judiciary. But President Abbas is trying, through this policy, to keep the three powers under his command and control,” Al-Sartawi said.

“What is the use of the law if it only serves the interests of one party and cause injustice to others?”

Izzat Al-Rishq, member of Hamas’ political bureau, condemned the president’s move.

“With this decision, Abbas imposes places the executive, legislative and judicial authorities in his control,” he said.

“Does Abbas realize what he is doing? And where is he going with the national consensus that we seek?”

Al-Rishq indicated that Abbas had issued a decree to form a Supreme Judicial Council at a time when Hamas was optimistic about the recent Palestinian reconciliation drive in Algeria.

The Palestinian Bar association is also concerned over the president's actions.

In the past week, the president dissolved the Doctors Syndicate and set up an alternative syndicate loyal to him, but was forced to retract the decision after around 4,000 doctors stopped working in private and public hospitals in protest against the decision.

'Green' buses to transport delegates during Egypt climate summit

'Green' buses to transport delegates during Egypt climate summit
  • One hundred of the buses will run on natural gas, while the rest are electric
CAIRO: The Egyptian government has provided 210 environmentally friendly buses to transport delegates during the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference — COP27 — which will take place in Sharm El-Sheikh from Nov. 7-18.

One hundred of the buses will run on natural gas, while the rest are electric. 

“The buses are equipped with Wi-Fi, phone chargers, display screens and a ramp for people with disabilities,” Ahmed Fayez, one of the supervisors of the transportation process, told Arab News.

“We chose drivers from the Cairo and Alexandria governorates and trained about 300 of the most efficient drivers in the transport authority for the conference,” Sayed Sultan, one of the training supervisors, told Arab News. 

Sultan said engineers, supervisors, mechanics, electricians, and air-conditioning technicians have also received training. Charging stations have also been established in Sharm El-Sheikh.

Maj. Gen. Hisham Amna, minister of local development, is personally following up with Maj. Gen. Khaled Fouda, governor of South Sinai, regarding the progress of projects related to roads, bridges, squares, beautification, and the establishment of a central park in Sharm El-Sheikh for the guests, a government source told Arab News.

During the summit, the Egyptian government will present its vision and initiatives regarding the 2030 Sustainable Development Strategy, Climate Change Strategy 2050, and the African Cities Conference 2025, the source added.

Arab League seeks new start for joint Arab action, says Algerian foreign minister

Arab League seeks new start for joint Arab action, says Algerian foreign minister
  • The preparatory meeting was held ahead of next week’s summit of heads of Arab states
LONDON: The Arab League is seeking a new start for joint Arab action and global developments should not affect the pursuit of solving Arab issues, said Algerian Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra on Saturday.
His comments came during an Arab Ministerial Council meeting in Algeria, where Lamamra took over the rotating presidency of the 31st Arab Summit from his Tunisian counterpart Othman Al-Jarandi.
Lamamra said that “the crisis in Ukraine creates a difficult reality that calls for joint Arab action,” adding that “we must push toward paths of peace to resolve crises in our Arab countries.”
He stressed the need to uphold the principles of good neighborliness and respect for the sovereignty and independence of states, and called for investing in the huge opportunities available to achieve Arab integration.
Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit said that the Arab Summit is the most important mechanism for joint Arab action, and stressed that the Algiers summit seeks to develop a plan for joint action in the next stage.
Algeria officially took over the rotating presidency of the Arab Summit on Wednesday.
The Arab foreign ministers will meet over two days to adopt the draft agenda and consider and approve draft resolutions, while a consultative session will be held on Sunday.
Saudi Arabia’s delegation was headed Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Waleed Al-Khuraiji on behalf of Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, and also included the Kingdom’s ambassador to Algeria, Abdullah Al-Busairi, and the permanent representative to the Arab League Abdulrahman Al-Jumah.
Meanwhile, Lamamra held talks with Al-Khuraiji, on the sidelines of their participation in the foreign ministers’ preparatory meeting for the summit, where they discussed bilateral relations and ways of enhancing them and reviewed the most prominent regional and international developments.

Tourism Ministry discusses first phase of Christian pilgrimage trail scheme

Tourism Ministry discusses first phase of Christian pilgrimage trail scheme
  • The Tourism Promotion Authority will address any problem facing the project, which was launched last year
AMMAN: Jordan’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities on Saturday discussed the first phase of a project to develop, sustain and promote the Christian pilgrimage trail in the court.
Secretary-General Imad Hijazin, who chaired the meeting that brought together government representatives, associations and stakeholders stressed the importance of developing tourism from Mt. Nebo to the Jordan Valley.
Hijazin said the ministry, the Antiquities Department and the Tourism Promotion Authority will address problems facing the project, launched last year, reported Jordan’s News Agency.
The ministry is working on developing various types of tourism products on the trail, including adventure, cultural, medical and religious tourism.
Mohamad Asfour, consultant on the executive plan, gave a presentation to the product development directorate team, explaining global trends and the consistency of the ministry’s plans with the national economic modernization vision, through the introduction of new job-creating tourism products for the local community.
Assistant Secretary-General for Tourism Affairs Ayman Abu Kharoub called the project an additional attraction with benefits to the local community, pointing to Jordan’s five Christian pilgrimage sites.

Aoun to leave Lebanon presidential palace in style as term ends

Aoun to leave Lebanon presidential palace in style as term ends
  • Aoun warned of constitutional chaos after his departure under a caretaker government with incomplete powers
BEIRUT: Hundreds of supporters of Lebanese President Michel Aoun on Saturday set up tents around the presidential palace and settled in for an overnight stay as they prepared to give the controversial leader a colorful send-off.

A convoy is expected to accompany Aoun as he leaves for his home in Rabieh on Sunday, the penultimate day of his six-year term, which ends on Oct. 31.

The Free Patriotic Movement, the party founded by Aoun in 2005, set up dozens of tents in woods surrounding the presidential palace so supporters could camp out and farewell their leader in style.

The FPM decided to make Aoun’s departure a colorful affair despite controversies accompanying the end of his term and parliament’s failure to elect a successor during the two-month constitutional deadline.

Aoun took office six years ago after a presidential vacuum lasting more than two years, and will leave his post on Monday without handing over the position to a successor.

In both cases, the vacuum resulted from Aoun’s insistence, firstly, on becoming president and then leaving the position to a member of his entourage.

In one of his farewell interviews, Aoun told Reuters that US sanctions would not stop his son-in-law and FPM head Gebran Bassil from becoming a presidential candidate.

“Once he’s elected as president, the sanctions will go away,” Aoun said.

The US sanctioned Bassil, a Hezbollah ally, over corruption in November 2020.

Aoun warned of constitutional chaos after his departure under a caretaker government with incomplete powers, saying: “Hezbollah’s role was useful as a deterrent in the indirect negotiations to demarcate the maritime border with Israel.”

Presidential spokesman Rafic Chlala said: “The official ceremonies for Aoun’s departure from the presidential palace begin at 11 a.m. on Sunday, while the popular celebrations will begin at 11:30.”

The FPM is organizing the celebrations under the slogan “We’ll stay with you,” as Bassil called on his supporters and friends to accompany Aoun “proudly.”

The decree accepting the resignation of the caretaker government has reportedly been completed and Aoun is expected to sign it on Monday, the final day of his term, to prevent any disturbances to celebrations on Sunday.

Aoun and his political team have refused to let the government of caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati take over the administration on the grounds it has “lost legitimacy since it resigned after the parliamentary elections in May.”

Mikati was designated to form a new government, but has failed to do so and remains at the head of a caretaker government.

Bassil on Saturday accused Mikati and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri of making plans for the post-Aoun era to auction off the remaining powers of the president.

“We are ready to resist this and prevent them from taking the president’s powers away. This is a warning,” he said.

A source close to Mikati said that issuing a decree accepting the government’s resignation is pointless, as it does not change anything in reality.

Mikati has repeatedly said that he will not be confrontational or provocative, and will follow the constitution, the source added.

The Lebanese Forces party, bitter rivals of the Free Patriotic Movement, will not joins Sunday’s celebrations.

Charles Jabbour, head of the party’s communication and media team, told Arab News: “The party leader, Samir Geagea, issued an internal memorandum asking partisans to avoid any celebration that might be organized in their villages or regions, on the occasion of Aoun’s departure from the presidential palace, because it is a day of deep sadness due to the situation in the country, and fear that the other party may take advantage of this occasion to engage in provocations.”

Jabbour added: “The threat to sign a decree accepting the resignation of the government does not change reality. Rather, it is a last-minute blackmail attempt to form a government of his liking, otherwise, the ministers of Aoun’s team will boycott the government. Certainly, such practices will introduce new unnecessary complications to the country. The most important thing is the security stability in the country because it is all we have left now.”

Sami Gemayel, leader of the Lebanese Kataeb Party, urged his supporters “to avoid offensive speech and provocations on Sunday, out of respect for the presidency and Aoun’s person.”

