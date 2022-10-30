Road cycling, golf and goalball competitions conclude at Saudi Games 2022

You are here

Action from the men's road cycling race at the Saudi Games 2022 on Saturday. (Twitter: @SaudiGames2022)
  • Saturday’s action also saw medals handed out in swimming, weightlifting and padel
Saturday saw the first day of action following the previous night’s spectacular opening ceremony of the Saudi Games 2022 in Riyadh. Here are some of the highlights across all competitions.

Para Games: Goalball

Prince Fahd bin Jalawi bin Abdulaziz bin Musaed, vice president of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, and director of the Saudi Games, awarded Al-Baha the gold medal for winning the goalball competition at the Saudi Games 2022 at the Prince Faisal Bin Fahd Olympic Complex.

Al-Baha defeated Riyadh 11-1 in the final, while third place and bronze went to Al-Rass after they beat Asir 8-2.

In addition to being honored by Prince Fahd, the medallists were also congratulated by Majid Al-Usaimi, president of the Asian Paralympic Committee, governing board member of the International Paralympic Committee and UNICEF national ambassador.

Swimming

A full day of swimming heats and medal events took place at the SAOC Complex, starting off with the men’s 50m freestyle, in which Emadaldeen Basim Zaben took gold with a time of 23:88 seconds. He was followed in second place by Yousif Buareesh (23:91 secs), while Faisal Al-Shilaty claimed bronze with a time of 24:57 seconds.

In the men’s 100m backstroke,  Ali Alessa won gold with a time of 58:98 seconds, silver went to Mohammed Boksmati (1:00:81) and bronze to Mohamed Agendi (1:02:76).

The third finals of the day saw Suktan Alotaibi take gold in the men’s 50m breaststroke with a time of 29:72 seconds. Loai Tashkandi won silver (29:89 secs), while Mahomoud Khalid Yacoub took bronze (30:68 secs).

The men’s 400m freestyle gold was claimed by Ahmed Ali AL-Hashim with a time of 4:16:92, while Zaid Al-Sarraj took bronze with 4:20:00. Hassan Al-Bagshi came in third place in a time of 4:20:79.

The winners in all categories were awarded their medals by Ahmed Al-Kudmani, president of the Saudi Swimming Federation, and Abdullah Al-Yami, executive director of the Saudi Swimming Federation.
Weightlifting

Three weightlifting events took place at the Al-Riyadh Club Main Court, starting off with the women’s 71 kg category, which saw Al-Ahli Club’s Amal Al-Sharani take gold with a total lift of 147 kg.

Alanoud Al-Khelaifiwon silver (139 kg), while Lilia May claimed bronze (136 kg).

In the men’s 89 kg category, Ismail Al-Swyleh took first place and the gold medal after lifting 329 kg. With a lift of just two kilograms less, Ali Al-Abandi secured silver, while Nawaf Alaid took bronze with 319 kg.

The final weightlifting competition of the day was the men’s 102 kg, with Ali Al-Othman taking gold (332 kg). Silver went to Khalil Al-Hamqan with 317 kg, and bronze to Jehad Al-Ghazwi with 316 kg.

The winners received their medals from Mohamed Ahmad Alharbi, president of the Saudi Arabian Weightlifting Federation and member of the International Weightlifting Federation, and Ali Dhafir Hakami, vice chairman of the board of directors of the Saudi Arabian Weightlifting Federation.
Golf

Taking place over two days at the Riyadh Golf Club, the men’s golf competition saw the participation of 38 players, with Faisal Al-Sahlab coming out on top.

Saud Al-Sharif took silver, and Othman Al-Mulla bronze.

The winners were awarded their medals by Mohamed Al-Muhanna, board member of the Saudi Golf Federation.
Cycling (Road)

The men’s and women’s individual road race cycling events concluded in Riyadh on Saturday, with the men’s event taking place over 126 km, and the women’s totalling 56 km.

Gold in the men’s individual road race went to Mohammed Al-Jaber, who finished in 2:50:20. Taking second place and silver was Fahad Al-Ghamadi (2:50:22), while Hassan Al-Ibrahim (2:50:52) secured bronze.

The women’s individual road race was won by Mishael Al-Hazmi with a time of 1:47:10. Silver went to Monirah Al-Draiweesh (1:47:20) and bronze to Erika Martinez (1:47:28).

The medallists were honored by Princess Mashael Bint Faisal, head of the women’s committee of the Saudi Arabian Cycling Federation, as well as Abdullah Alwathlan, president of the Saudi Arabian Cycling Federation, and board member Amin Al-Halili.
Padel

The women’s doubles competition concluded with Areej Fareh and Sarah Salhab taking gold after defeating Alexia Tashbaeva and Samaher Kurdi, who had to settle for silver. The bronze medal went to Najwa Salhab and Noura Al-Soliman.

The medals were presented by Khalid Alsaad, president of the Saudi padel committee, and managing director, Munirah Al-Barrak.
Basketball

The women’s basketball group matches continued on Saturday at Al-Hilal’s Main Court with the following results:

Abha 56-41 Al Hilal 

Al-Wehda 50-44 Al-Ittihad

Riyadh 36-31 Al-Nassr
Handball

Three group matches in the men’s handball took place at KSU Arena’s Center Court with the following outcomes:

Al-Khowildiah 30-30 Al-Trraji

Al-Wehda 43-37 Al-Adalah

Al-Safa 25-21 Al-Ahli
Volleyball

Five group matches took place at the SAOC Complex today.

In the women’s groups, Al-Etihad beat Al-Taraje 3-0, while Al-Hilal overcame Alanka 3-1. Finally, Al-Nasser beat Al-Nahda 3-0.

In the men’s group matches, Al-Ahli beat Abha 3-0 and Al-Hilal defeated Al-Nassr 3-0.
Futsal

The latest results from the men’s preliminary group matches:

Al-Nassr 5-5 Al-Qadisiyah

Riyadh 3-3 ALula

Musadaa 16-2 Amjaad
For the latest results, please visit https://results.saudigames.sa/#/nsg2022/schedule/days/2022-10-29.

Topics: Saudi Games 2022 Saudi Arabia Riyadh

