You are here

  • Home
  • Egypt’s fintech firm Money Fellows raises $31m in series B funding round 

Egypt’s fintech firm Money Fellows raises $31m in series B funding round 

Egypt’s fintech firm Money Fellows raises $31m in series B funding round 
The mobile app platform is into digitizing money circles or rotating savings and credit associations, which is widely known among the Egyptian population. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8x76m

Updated 21 sec ago
Nour El-Shaeri

Egypt’s fintech firm Money Fellows raises $31m in series B funding round 

Egypt’s fintech firm Money Fellows raises $31m in series B funding round 
Updated 21 sec ago
Nour El-Shaeri

CAIRO: Egyptian fintech company Money Fellows has raised $31 million in a series B funding round led by CommerzVentures, as it aims for geographical expansion.

The mobile app platform is into digitizing money circles or rotating savings and credit associations, which is widely known among the Egyptian population.

“The support we received from leading local and global venture capital firms in times of instability and scarcity of growth capital rounds is a testament to their faith and confidence in our business model, our team and the overall opportunity that lies in the Egyptian market,”  Ahmed Wadi, founder and CEO of Money Fellows said in a statement.

Founded in 2016, Money Fellows will use its funding to expand its product offerings into other verticals across B2C and B2B segments.

It is looking to enter markets in Africa and Asia as 2.4 billion people globally use money circles through traditional channels, according to a press release.

The company managed to acquire hundreds of thousands of monthly active users while maintaining eight times year-on-year growth.

The funding round saw participation from Middle East Venture Partners, Arzan Venture Capital, Invenfin, and National Investment Co. as well as existing investors such as Partech, Sawari Ventures, 4DX, and P1Ventures.

Topics: Egypt fintech Investment

 ITFC successfully bids at PIF's biggest-ever carbon credit auction during FII in Riyadh  

 ITFC successfully bids at PIF's biggest-ever carbon credit auction during FII in Riyadh  
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

 ITFC successfully bids at PIF's biggest-ever carbon credit auction during FII in Riyadh  

 ITFC successfully bids at PIF's biggest-ever carbon credit auction during FII in Riyadh  
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The International Islamic Trade Finance Corp. has successfully bid for the Saudi Public Investment Fund's Voluntary Carbon Market Initiative Auction that resulted in 1.4 tons of carbon credit during the 6th edition of the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh last week. 

A member of the Islamic Development Bank Group, ITFC was among 15 other Saudi and regional entities that took part in the largest carbon credit sale.

“This is a remarkable achievement for ITFC towards innovation in green trade financing and development of sustainable trade, as well as supporting OIC members countries' efforts in addressing climate change challenges,” Hani Sonbol, CEO of ITFC said. 

The VCM initiative is a continuation of the PIF’s efforts to support the Kingdom's green agenda and the completion of its $3 billion inaugural green bond, and several renewable projects led by the fund as part of its commitment towards developing 70 percent of Saudi Arabia’s renewable energy capacity. 

Carbon credits allow companies to emit a specific amount of carbon dioxide or other harmful gasses — with one credit the equivalent of one ton of emissions.

Out of all participants, petroleum refineries firm Aramco, Olayan Financing Co., and mining company Ma’aden purchased the largest number of carbon credits.

Other participants included Saudi Basic Industries Corp., Saudi Motorsport Co., Saudi National Bank, SAUDIA, and Yanbu Cement Co..

The auction offered Verra-registered carbon credits that comply with the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation.

 

 

Topics: FII6 PIF

Related

Saudi PIF eyes over $1tr in assets under management by end 2025: Al-Rumayyan
Business & Economy
Saudi PIF eyes over $1tr in assets under management by end 2025: Al-Rumayyan
Exclusive ‘ROSHN could outstrip regional developers in two years’: CEO sets out bold vision for real estate firm
Business & Economy
‘ROSHN could outstrip regional developers in two years’: CEO sets out bold vision for real estate firm

Saudi’s bourse operator’s earnings drag the market down: Closing bell

Saudi’s bourse operator’s earnings drag the market down: Closing bell
Updated 1 min 1 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

Saudi’s bourse operator’s earnings drag the market down: Closing bell

Saudi’s bourse operator’s earnings drag the market down: Closing bell
Updated 1 min 1 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main index declined for the fourth consecutive day, dragged down by poor earnings announcements and a 23 percent drop in profit by Tadawul Group, the owner of the Kingdom’s bourse.

The Tadawul All Share Index fell 0.66 percent to end at 11,632, while the parallel market, Nomu, dropped 1.22 percent to finish at 19,606.

Saudi Tadawul Group Holding Co. plunged 2.24 percent, after its profit declined to SR367 million ($98 million) for the first nine months of 2022.

This was coupled with a 7 percent decline in revenue to SR849 million, mainly due to the decrease in trading services and post-trade services.

Higher salaries and employee-related benefits further weighed on profit during the nine-month period, leading to a 14.7 percent year-on-year increase in operating expenses to SR465 million.

Last week, Tadawul Group witnessed the 39th listing since the beginning of the year, with 18 listing requests approved by the Capital Market Authority through 2022, according to CEO Mohammed al-Rumaih.

This number surpasses the 2021 figure, which saw 21 listings, as well as the number witnessed in 2020, when the market recorded only eight listings, the Saudi stock exchange’s CEO said.

Tadawul is also reported to be developing a market marker for the stock exchange.

Tadawul also launched single stock futures contracts earlier this year as its second derivatives product.

Saudi oil giant Aramco ended the session 0.14 percent higher, while Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. increased 1.64 percent.

Saudi National Bank, the Kingdom’s largest lender, shed 3.34 percent, while the Kingdom’s most valuable bank, Al Rajhi, decreased by 1.26 percent.

Sabic shed 2 percent, after it saw its profit decline by 10 percent to SR16 billion during the first nine months of 2022.

National Industrialization Co. added 0.30 percent, as its profit declined 39 percent to SR623 million during the first nine months of 2022.

Nama Chemicals Co. gained 0.78 percent, after its profit jumped by 124 percent to SR55 million in the first nine months of 2022.

Leejam Sports Co. gained 6.49 percent, after it soared by 25 percent to SR150 million during the first nine months of 2022.

Bawan Co. added 1.35 percent, after it posted a 6 percent profit increase to SR133 million for the period ending Sept. 30.

Topics: Saudi Tadawul TASI shares stock

Related

Update Saudi stock exchange Tadawul sees profit declining 23% as revenue falls
Business & Economy
Saudi stock exchange Tadawul sees profit declining 23% as revenue falls
Saudi bourse falls as SNB’s shares dip: Closing bell
Business & Economy
Saudi bourse falls as SNB’s shares dip: Closing bell

Saudi ACWA Power inks sustainable infrastructure financing MoU with EBRD

Saudi ACWA Power inks sustainable infrastructure financing MoU with EBRD
Updated 30 min 6 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi ACWA Power inks sustainable infrastructure financing MoU with EBRD

Saudi ACWA Power inks sustainable infrastructure financing MoU with EBRD
Updated 30 min 6 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power has signed an initial agreement with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development to finance sustainable infrastructure projects.

The signature of the memorandum of understanding took place on the sidelines of the Future Investment Initiative Forum in Riyadh, according to a statement. 

It will focus on project development between both organizations over the next five years in the fields of renewable energy, green hydrogen and green desalination across countries. 

The countries of focus include Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan and Egypt.

“With COP27 around the corner in Egypt, the world’s attention will be on constructive implementation plans that have a tangible impact in mitigating climate change,” said Paddy Padmanathan, CEO, ACWA Power. 

“This MoU with the EBRD is an important signal from financial institutions in finding lasting solutions in the face of global warming, cements a long-standing business relationship, and is a vote of confidence in ACWA Power’s abilities in being part of the journey towards a sustainable future.”

Headquartered in London, EBRD is a multilateral development bank that aims to foster a transition to open market-oriented economies and promote private and entrepreneurial initiatives in the countries where it works. 

ACWA Power has worked with EBRD since 2011 with the institution financing multiple projects of ACWA Power in the Central Asian, Middle Eastern, and North African markets. 

 

Topics: Saudi ACWA Power sustainable infra Investment EBRD

Related

ACWA Power completes Shuaibah 3 IWP Project for $821m
Business & Economy
ACWA Power completes Shuaibah 3 IWP Project for $821m
EBRD to help fund transition from gas to wind power in Egypt
Business & Economy
EBRD to help fund transition from gas to wind power in Egypt

Saudi Arabia world’s fastest growing market for contactless payments: Visa

Saudi Arabia world’s fastest growing market for contactless payments: Visa
Updated 30 October 2022
Fahad Abuljadayel and Nour El-Shaeri

Saudi Arabia world’s fastest growing market for contactless payments: Visa

Saudi Arabia world’s fastest growing market for contactless payments: Visa
Updated 30 October 2022
Fahad Abuljadayel and Nour El-Shaeri

RIYADH: Global digital payment firm Visa has said that Saudi Arabia’s contactless payment adoption has seen the fastest growth in the world.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 6th edition of Future Investment Initiative forum in Riyadh, Visa's regional president Andrew Torre, told Arab News that the Kingdom saw the highest digital payment growth curves in the world.

“In 2017, only 4 percent of all face-to-face transactions were contactless. If you fast forward to the end of 2021, it was the highest adoption curve in the world. We've seen it go from 4 percent to 97 percent,” Torre told Arab News.

He added that contactless transactions were not just made with physical cards, but also through mobile phones, as he noted the huge shift in the Kingdom’s financial technology sector.

“This is certainly a very fast growth market. It's probably one of the fastest growing markets in the world and in the Middle East,” Torre said.

Contactless payments are transactions made by tapping either a contactless chip card or payment-enabled mobile or wearable device over a contactless-enabled payment terminal.

Torre further added that 60 percent of all payments made in the Kingdom were digital.

The company has been pushing out many initiatives to support Saudi Arabia’s financial technology sector. During the forum it announced the launch of its Global Innovation Center in the Kingdom.

The innovation hub is set to open by the end of 2023 in Riyadh, as the company aims to provide its partners with cutting-edge financial technology to bolster the creation of domestic solutions.

Torre stated that the innovation center aims to make $40 billion in remittances sent abroad from Saudi Arabia faster, cheaper and near real-time.

“We will bring fintechs here and partners and clients here to be able to not only innovate in the Kingdom but also innovate outside of the Kingdom as well and grow their businesses across the MENA region,” he added.

The company has also been supporting female entrepreneurs with the launch of its 'She’s Next’ initiative earlier this year.

Torre explained that the initiative provided around 20 female entrepreneurs with financing, expertise and knowledge on growing their businesses in multiple fields besides fintech.

The company works with many private and public institutions, as it aims to focus more on the rise of entrepreneurship and startups in the Kingdom.

 

 

Topics: contactless payment saudi market FII6

Egypt to grant ‘golden license’ in a bid to boost investment 

Egypt to grant ‘golden license’ in a bid to boost investment 
Updated 30 October 2022
Arab News

Egypt to grant ‘golden license’ in a bid to boost investment 

Egypt to grant ‘golden license’ in a bid to boost investment 
Updated 30 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi has announced granting ‘golden licenses’ to investor applicants in the north African country for a period of three months, in a bid to speed up projects and boost investment.

Al-Sisi’s directive came during the inauguration of the first International Forum and Exhibition for Industry, which is set to take place over three days in Cairo, reported Asharq.

The license will allow investors to buy or rent lands, operate and manage the projects and allocate the necessary facilities for it with just a single approval.  

In case of achieving progress, the license could be extended for additional three months, Al-Sisi said.

“This decision is a confirmation of the state's keenness to provide equal opportunities, enhance competition mechanisms and empower the private sector,” said Aya Zuhair, vice president of research at Zilla Capital. 

She added: “We expect the decision to succeed in attracting new investments to Egypt in the future.” 

The decision came following Egypt’s agreement with the International Monetary Fund, allowing the country to obtain an extended credit facility of $3 billion. 

The arrangement is expected to catalyze a large multi-year financing package, including about $5 billion in the financial year ending in June 2023, reflecting broad international and regional support for Egypt, the IMF said in a statement.

Fakhry El-Feky, head of the parliamentary committee for planning and budget, said that the agreement is “a certificate of reassurance.”

“The agreement will not reduce citizens’ income, but will lead to a reduction in the inflation rate with the application of the monetary policy of the central bank which will control inflation while leaving the dollar exchange rate (up) to the forces of supply and demand,” he told Arab News in an interview on Oct. 29.

The IMF’s announcement came after Egypt’s central bank decided to raise key interest rates by 2 percent and switched to a more flexible exchange rate system in a bid to combat the country’s mounting economic issues.

The bank’s Monetary Policy Committee said in a statement that it had raised the new lending rate to 14.25 percent and the deposit rate to 13.25 percent. The discount rate was also increased to 13.75 percent, it said.

The bank also announced that it had moved to “a durable flexible exchange rate” system, a change that would allow the international markets to “determine the value of the Egyptian pound against other foreign currencies.”

Topics: Egypt Investment golden visa

Related

Special Egypt president vows to solve obstacles facing industrialists, investors
Business & Economy
Egypt president vows to solve obstacles facing industrialists, investors
Special IMF believes Egypt’s economy is ‘on the right track,’ top politician claims
Business & Economy
IMF believes Egypt’s economy is ‘on the right track,’ top politician claims

Latest updates

Egypt’s fintech firm Money Fellows raises $31m in series B funding round 
Egypt’s fintech firm Money Fellows raises $31m in series B funding round 
ITFC successfully bids at PIF's biggest-ever carbon credit auction during FII
ITFC successfully bids at PIF's biggest-ever carbon credit auction during FII
Saudi’s bourse operator’s earnings drag the market down: Closing bell
Saudi’s bourse operator’s earnings drag the market down: Closing bell
Turkiye classifies Muslim Brotherhood-affiliated TV presenters as terrorists
Turkiye classifies Muslim Brotherhood-affiliated TV presenters as terrorists
Saudi ACWA Power inks sustainable infrastructure financing MoU with EBRD
Saudi ACWA Power inks sustainable infrastructure financing MoU with EBRD

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.