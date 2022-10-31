You are here

  • Home
  • Lula defeats Bolsonaro to again become Brazil’s president

Lula defeats Bolsonaro to again become Brazil’s president

Lula defeats Bolsonaro to again become Brazil’s president
1 / 5
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva holds a Brazilian flag after casting his vote at a polling station in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Oct. 30, 2022. (AP)
Lula defeats Bolsonaro to again become Brazil’s president
2 / 5
Brazilian President and re-election candidate Jair Bolsonaro flashes the "Victory" sign at a polling station in Rio de Janeiro on Oct. 30, 2022. (AFP/Pool)
Lula defeats Bolsonaro to again become Brazil’s president
3 / 5
Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is running for president again, poses for a picture after voting in a run-off election in Sao Paulo on Oct. 30, 2022. (AP)
Lula defeats Bolsonaro to again become Brazil’s president
4 / 5
Supporters of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva celebrate in Sao Paulo on October 30, 2022, while watching the vote count of Brazil's presidential run-off election. (AFP)
Lula defeats Bolsonaro to again become Brazil’s president
5 / 5
Supporters of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva celebrate in Brasilia on October 30, 2022, while watching the vote count of Brazil's presidential run-off election. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6ttdh

Updated 10 sec ago
AP

Lula defeats Bolsonaro to again become Brazil’s president

Lula defeats Bolsonaro to again become Brazil’s president
  • Da Silva — the country’s former president from 2003-2010 — has promised to restore the country’s more prosperous past
  • His 2018 imprisonment over a corruption scandal paved the way for then-candidate Jair Bolsonaro’s win and four years of far-right politics
Updated 10 sec ago
AP

SAO PAULO: Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has done it again: Twenty years after first winning the Brazilian presidency, the leftist defeated incumbent Jair Bolsonaro Sunday in an extremely tight election that marks an about-face for the country after four years of far-right politics.
With 99.9 percent of the votes tallied in the runoff vote, da Silva had 50.9 percent and Bolsonaro 49.1 percent, and the election authority said da Silva’s victory was a mathematical certainty. At about 10 p.m. local time, three hours after the results were in, the lights went out in the presidential palace and Bolsonaro had not conceded nor reacted in any way.
Before the vote, Bolsonaro’s campaign had made repeated — unproven — claims of possible electoral manipulation, raising fears that he would not accept defeat and would challenge the results if he lost.
The high-stakes election was a stunning reversal for da Silva, 77, whose imprisonment for corruption sidelined him from the 2018 election that brought Bolsonaro, a defender of conservative social values, to power.
“Today the only winner is the Brazilian people,” da Silva said in a speech at a hotel in downtown Sao Paulo. “This isn’t a victory of mine or the Workers’ Party, nor the parties that supported me in campaign. It’s the victory of a democratic movement that formed above political parties, personal interests and ideologies so that democracy came out victorious.”
Da Silva is promising to govern beyond his party. He wants to bring in centrists and even some leaning to the right who voted for him for the first time, and to restore the country’s more prosperous past. Yet he faces headwinds in a politically polarized society where economic growth is slowing and inflation is soaring.
This was the country’s tightest election since its return to democracy in 1985, and the first time since then that the sitting president failed to win reelection. Just over 2 million votes separated the two candidates; the previous closest race, in 2014, was decided by a margin of roughly 3.5 million votes.
The highly polarized election in Latin America’s biggest economy extended a wave of recent leftist victories in the region, including Chile, Colombia and Argentina.
Da Silva’s inauguration is scheduled to take place on Jan. 1. He last served as president from 2003-2010.
Thomas Traumann, an independent political analyst, compared the results to Biden’s 2020 victory, saying da Silva is inheriting an extremely divided nation.
“The huge challenge that Lula has will be to pacify the country,” he said. “People are not only polarized on political matters, but also have different values, identity and opinions. What’s more, they don’t care what the other side’s values, identities and opinions are.”
Congratulations for da Silva — and Brazil — began to pour in from around Latin America and across the world Sunday evening, including from US President Joe Biden, who highlighted the country’s “free, fair, and credible elections.” The European Union also congratulated da Silva in a statement, commending the electoral authority for its effectiveness and transparency throughout the campaign.
Bolsonaro had been leading throughout the first half of the count and, as soon as da Silva overtook him, cars in the streets of downtown Sao Paulo began honking their horns. People in the streets of Rio de Janeiro’s Ipanema neighborhood could be heard shouting, “It turned!”
Da Silva’s headquarters in downtown Sao Paulo hotel only erupted once the final result was announced, underscoring the tension that was a hallmark of this race.
“Four years waiting for this,” said Gabriela Souto, one of the few supporters allowed in due to heavy security.
Outside Bolsonaro’s home in Rio, ground-zero for his support base, a woman atop a truck delivered a prayer over a speaker, then sang excitedly, trying to generate some energy as the tally grew for da Silva. But supporters decked out in the green and yellow of the flag barely responded. Many perked up when the national anthem played, singing along loudly with hands over their hearts.
For months, it appeared that da Silva was headed for easy victory as he kindled nostalgia for his presidency, when Brazil’s economy was booming and welfare helped tens of millions join the middle class.
But while da Silva topped the Oct. 2 first-round elections with 48 percent of the vote, Bolsonaro was a strong second at 43 percent, showing opinion polls significantly had underestimated his popularity.
Bolsonaro’s administration has been marked by incendiary speech, his testing of democratic institutions, his widely criticized handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and the worst deforestation in the Amazon rainforest in 15 years. But he has built a devoted base by defending conservative values and presenting himself as protection from leftist policies that he says infringe on personal liberties and produce economic turmoil. And he shored up support in an election year with vast government spending.
“We did not face an opponent, a candidate. We faced the machine of the Brazilian state put at his service so we could not win the election,” da Silva told the crowd in Sao Paulo.
Da Silva built an extensive social welfare program during his tenure that helped lift tens of millions into the middle class. The man universally known as Lula also presided over an economic boom, leaving office with an approval rating above 80 percent, prompting then US President Barack Obama to call him “the most popular politician on Earth.”
But he is also remembered for his administration’s involvement in vast corruption revealed by sprawling investigations. Da Silva’s arrest in 2018 kept him out of that year’s race against Bolsonaro, a fringe lawmaker at the time who was an outspoken fan of former US President Donald Trump.
Da Silva was jailed for for 580 days for corruption and money laundering. His convictions were later annulled by Brazil’s top court, which ruled the presiding judge had been biased and colluded with prosecutors. That enabled da Silva to run for the nation’s highest office for the sixth time.
Da Silva has pledged to boost spending on the poor, reestablish relationships with foreign governments and take bold action to eliminate illegal clear-cutting in the Amazon rainforest.
“We will once again monitor and do surveillance in the Amazon. We will fight every illegal activity,” da Silva said in his acceptance speech. “At the same time we will promote sustainable development of the communities of the Amazon.”
The president-elect has pledged to install a ministry for Brazil’s original peoples, which will be run by an Indigenous person.
But as da Silva tries to achieve these and other goals, he will be confronted by strong opposition from conservative lawmakers likely to take their cues from Bolsonaro.
Carlos Melo, a political science professor at Insper University in Sao Paulo, compared the likely political climate to that experienced by former President Dilma Rousseff, da Silva’s hand-picked successor after his second term.
“Lula’s victory means Brazil is trying to overcome years of turbulence since the reelection of President Dilma Rousseff in 2014. That election never ended; the opposition asked for a recount, she governed under pressure and was impeached two years later,” said Melo. “The divide became huge and then made Bolsonaro.”
Unemployment this year has fallen to its lowest level since 2015 and, although overall inflation has slowed during the campaign, food prices are increasing at a double-digit rate. Bolsonaro’s welfare payments helped many Brazilians get by, but da Silva has been presenting himself as the candidate more willing to sustain aid going forward and raise the minimum wage.
In April, he tapped center-right Geraldo Alckmin, a former rival, to be his running mate. It was another key part of an effort to create a broad, pro-democracy front to not just unseat Bolsonaro, but to make it easier to govern.
“If Lula manages to talk to voters who didn’t vote for him, which Bolsonaro never tried, and seeks negotiated solutions to the economic, social and political crisis we have, and links with other nations that were lost, then he could reconnect Brazil to a time in which people could disagree and still get some things done,” Melo said.

“If da Silva wins, we’re going to have a problem,” said Pedro Correia, 40, who joined his wife and two children in Copacabana.
“It’s impossible that he wins,” he said.
 

Topics: Brazil Election 2022 Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva Jair Bolsonaro

Related

Bolsonaro, Lula headed to runoff after polarized Brazil vote
World
Bolsonaro, Lula headed to runoff after polarized Brazil vote
Neymar backs Bolsonaro in Brazil vote
Sport
Neymar backs Bolsonaro in Brazil vote

Nearly 100 dead, dozens missing in storm-ravaged Philippines

Nearly 100 dead, dozens missing in storm-ravaged Philippines
Updated 16 min 16 sec ago
AP

Nearly 100 dead, dozens missing in storm-ravaged Philippines

Nearly 100 dead, dozens missing in storm-ravaged Philippines
  • 53 of 98 confirmed deaths — mostly in flooding and landslides — were from Maguindanao in the southern island of Mindanao
  • Storm Nalgae sent some 912,000 villagers to evacuation centers and left a wide trail of destruction across the archipelago
Updated 16 min 16 sec ago
AP

MANILA: Nearly 100 people have died in one of the most destructive storms to lash the Philippines this year with dozens more feared missing in a mudslide-hit mountainside village, while more than a million others were swamped by floodwater in several provinces, officials said Monday.
At least 53 of 98 people who died — mostly in flooding and landslides — were from Maguindanao in the Bangsamoro autonomous region, which was swamped by unusually heavy rains set off by Tropical Storm Nalgae. The storm blew out of the country and into the South China Sea on Sunday, leaving a trail of destruction in a large swath of the archipelago.
A large contingent of rescuers with bulldozers and backhoes resumed retrieval work in southern Kusiong village in the hard-hit province of Maguindanao, where as many as 80 to 100 people, including entire families, are feared to have been buried by a boulder-laden mudslide or swept away by flash floods that started overnight Thursday, said Naguib Sinarimbo, the interior minister for a Muslim autonomous region run by former separatist guerrillas under a peace pact.
The government’s main disaster-response agency also reported 69 people were injured in the onslaught and at least 63 others remain missing.

HIGHLIGHT

In Kusiong village in the southern Philippine province of Maguindanao, its mostly Teduray ethnic minority residents have carried out disaster-preparedness drills every year for decades to brace for a tsunami because of a deadly history. But they were not as prepared for the mudslides unleashed by non-stop rain from Mount Minandar, say officials

More than 1 million people were lashed by the storm, including more than 912,000 villagers who fled to evacuation centers or homes of relatives. More than 4,100 houses and 16,260 hectares (40,180 acres) of rice and other crops were damaged by floodwaters at a time when the country was bracing for a looming food crisis because of global supply disruptions, officials said.
Sinarimbo said the official tally of missing people did not include most of those feared missing in the huge mudslide that hit Kusiong because entire families may have been buried and no member was left to provide names and details to authorities.
The catastrophe in Kusiong, populated mostly by the Teduray ethnic minority group, was particularly tragic because its more than 2,000 villagers have carried out disaster-preparedness drills every year for decades to brace for a tsunami because of a deadly history. But they were not as prepared for the dangers that could come from Mount Minandar, where their village lies at the foothills, Sinarimbo said.
“When the people heard the warning bells, they ran up and gathered in a church on a high ground,” Sinarimbo told The Associated Press on Saturday, citing accounts by Kusiong villagers.
“The problem was, it was not a tsunami that inundated them but a big volume of water and mud that came down from the mountain,” he said.
In August 1976, an 8.1-magnitude earthquake and a tsunami in the Moro Gulf that struck around midnight left thousands of people dead and devastated coastal provinces in one of the deadliest natural disasters in Philippine history.
Lying between the Moro Gulf and 446-meter (1,464-foot) Mount Minandar, Kusiong was among the hardest hit by the 1976 catastrophe. The village never forgot the tragedy. Elderly villagers who survived the tsunami and powerful earthquake passed on the nightmarish story to their children, warning them to be prepared.
“Every year, they hold drills to brace for a tsunami. Somebody was assigned to bang the alarm bells and they designated high grounds where people should run to,” Sinarimbo said. “Villagers were even taught the sound of an approaching big wave based on the recollection of the tsunami survivors.”
“But there wasn’t as much focus on the geo-hazards on the mountainside,” he said.
Bulldozers, backhoes and payloaders were brought to Kusiong on Saturday with more than 100 rescuers from the army, police and volunteers from other provinces, but they were unable to dig at a spot where survivors said the church lay underneath because the muddy mound was still dangerously soft, officials said.
The stormy weather in a large swath of the country hindered transportation as millions of Filipinos planned to travel over a long weekend for visits to relatives’ tombs and for family reunions on All Saints’ Day in the largely Roman Catholic nation.
Nearly 200 domestic and international flights were canceled, Manila’s international airport was briefly closed amid stormy weather and voyages in storm-whipped seas were prohibited by the coast guard, stranding thousands of passengers.
Floodwaters swamped many provinces and cities, trapping some people on their roofs. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. expressed disappointment over the high casualty toll in a televised meeting Saturday with disaster-mitigation officials.
“We should have done better,” Marcos Jr. said. “We were not able to anticipate that the volume of water will be that much so we were not able to warn the people and then to evacuate them out of the way of the incoming flash floods.”
About 20 typhoons and storms batter the Philippine archipelago each year. It is located on the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” a region along most of the Pacific Ocean rim where many volcanic eruptions and earthquakes occur, making the nation one of the world’s most disaster-prone.

Topics: Philippines Tropical Storm Nalgae

Related

Philippines president orders urgent aid amid storm Nalgae
World
Philippines president orders urgent aid amid storm Nalgae
Tropical storm slams into Philippines, death toll rises to 72
Tropical storm slams into Philippines, death toll rises to 72

King Charles III to hold climate event on eve of COP27

King Charles III to hold climate event on eve of COP27
Updated 31 October 2022
AFP

King Charles III to hold climate event on eve of COP27

King Charles III to hold climate event on eve of COP27
  • The Palace said the event was to mark the end of the UK’s hosting of COP26
  • Charles has long backed environmental causes and spoke at the COP26 event in Glasgow in 2021
Updated 31 October 2022
AFP

LONDON: King Charles III announced Sunday he would hold a reception ahead of next month’s COP27 climate summit after being advised not to attend by the government.
Buckingham Palace said the event on November 4 would gather over 200 “international business leaders, decision makers and NGOs” two days before the summit begins in Egypt.
The Palace said the event was to mark the end of the UK’s hosting of COP26.
Charles has long backed environmental causes and spoke at the COP26 event in Glasgow in 2021.
But Downing Street said Friday that the monarch will not go to COP27 after the previous UK government led by Liz Truss advised him it was not the “right occasion” for him to attend.
British PM Rishi Sunak has also decided not to go, instead focusing on domestic issues.
The UK’s COP26 Minister Alok Sharma told The Sunday Times that he was “pretty disappointed that the prime minister is not going,” saying attendance would send a signal about the UK’s “renewed commitment on this issue.”
The Sunday Times reported earlier that Charles was expected to host an event with Sunak set to make a speech.

Topics: King Charles III COP27 rishi sunak

Related

US climate envoy Kerry says King Charles at COP27 would be ‘very powerful,’ monarch not planning to attend
World
US climate envoy Kerry says King Charles at COP27 would be ‘very powerful,’ monarch not planning to attend
Pressure mounts on UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with Boris Johnson set to attend COP27
World
Pressure mounts on UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with Boris Johnson set to attend COP27

Climate change, pandemic pushes India’s famed Darjeeling tea to the brink

Climate change, pandemic pushes India’s famed Darjeeling tea to the brink
Updated 30 October 2022

Climate change, pandemic pushes India’s famed Darjeeling tea to the brink

Climate change, pandemic pushes India’s famed Darjeeling tea to the brink
  • Production of Darjeeling tea fell to 6.19 million kg by 2021, the lowest on record
  • Majority of tea gardens are on ‘verge of bankruptcy,’ tea estate owner says
Updated 30 October 2022
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: World-famous teas from India’s rolling Darjeeling hills are facing an existential threat, as producers reeling from the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic and climate change struggle to stay afloat.

Grown in the Indian foothills of the Himalayas in the state of West Bengal, Darjeeling tea is also known as the “champagne of teas” for its vibrant yet refined taste, which has commanded a premium price and international recognition since it was first planted in the 1800s.

Tea plants in Darjeeling district, a region that sprawls across several towns including its namesake, were first introduced by the British during its colonial rule to counter the growing dependence on Chinese tea.

Though Darjeeling tea is one of the most expensive in the world and India’s first Protected Geographical Indication product, which gives it legal protection, today the local industry is suffering amid myriad challenges.

“We are headed towards large-scale shutdown of the entire industry,” Sparsh Agarwal, co-founder of Dorje Teas and a committee member of the Tea Research Association of India, told Arab News.

“We see that a majority of the tea gardens are actually on the verge of bankruptcy,” he said. “I would say that 90 percent of the tea estates in Darjeeling are up for sale.”

Tea growers are grappling with the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on the market, while also dealing with the effects of climate change, Agarwal said.

“The harvest season is reducing in time period, and we get freak of nature incidents like hailstorms and heatwaves. This affects the yield as well as the quality of the produce.”

Production of Darjeeling tea fell to 6.19 million kg by 2021, the lowest on record, according to data from India’s Tea Board.

Sandeep Mukherjee, principal advisor of the Darjeeling Tea Association, told Arab News that the “prolonged Covid pandemic further eroded the market abroad and domestically, and now the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war is also being felt.”

Darjeeling tea producers must also compete with tea from neighboring Nepal, which Mukherjee said is “being sold as Darjeeling tea,” and “eroding the market and tarnishing the brand Darjeeling.

“All these issues together along with the impacts of climate change compounded the existence of profitably running the tea estates,” he added.

The Darjeeling district has 87 certified tea gardens, for which problems started in 2017 when the local Gurkha community went on a 100-day strike to demand a separate state within India to protect their Himalayan culture.

The unrest coincided with Darjeeling’s unique harvesting times, known as “flushes,” leading to huge loss of revenue that has since impacted the estates’ management and operations.

“After 2017 all the gardens lost millions of rupees,” Anshuman Kanoria, chairman of Indian Tea Exporters Association, told Arab News.

Despite continued demands for financial assistance, Kanoria said “the government has not helped us in that regard.”

Kanoria also identified climate change as one of the main problems for Darjeeling, as it has been “aggravating the situation for the industry.”

For Dorje Teas’ Agarwal, though it is clear that “radical changes” are needed to save the Darjeeling tea industry, there is still hope of overcoming the struggle.

“We can tide over the crisis together, if we put our mind and hearts behind it.”

Topics: India Darjeeling tea

Related

75 dead in India bridge collapse

75 dead in India bridge collapse
Updated 30 October 2022
AFP

75 dead in India bridge collapse

75 dead in India bridge collapse
  • The bridge over the Machchhu river around 200 kilometers west of Gujarat’s main city, Ahmedabad had only re-opened several days earlier after months of repairs
  • The suspension bridge, 233 meters long and 1.5 meters wide, was inaugurated in 1880 by the British colonial authorities and made with materials shipped over from England
Updated 30 October 2022
AFP

AHMEDABAD, India: At least 75 people were killed on Sunday in India after an almost 150-year-old colonial-era pedestrian bridge collapsed, sending scores of people tumbling into the river below.
Authorities said nearly 500 people including women and children were celebrating a religious festival on and around the suspension bridge in Morbi in western India when cables supporting it snapped soon after dark.
This brought the rickety structure in the western state of Gujarat crashing down into the river, spilling scores of people into the water while others clung desperately to the wreckage.
“Seventy five people have died,” a district civil official told AFP over phone. He said most the victims drowned.
Other unconfirmed media reports put the death toll at around 90.
Brijesh Merja, a minister in the Gujarat government, said more than 80 people have been rescued.
The bridge over the Machchhu river around 200 kilometers (120 miles) west of Gujarat’s main city, Ahmedabad had only re-opened several days earlier after months of repairs.
“People fell on top of each other after the bridge collapsed. People had flocked to the bridge for rituals and because of the Diwali festival. Many children and women were among the victims,” one witness told local media.
News reports showed videos — which could not be independently verified — of people hanging onto what remained of the bridge or trying to swim to safety in the dark.
The suspension bridge, 233 meters (764 feet) long and 1.5 meters wide, was inaugurated in 1880 by the British colonial authorities and made with materials shipped over from England, reports said.
Broadcaster NDTV reported that it reopened on Wednesday after seven months of repairs despite not having a safety certificate, and that video footage from Saturday showed it swaying wildly.
Authorities on Sunday launched a rescue operation following the collapse, with boats and divers deployed to search for missing people late into the night.
Dozens of soldiers from Indian Army and Navy were also called for the rescue operation.
Authorities were also planning to stop water supply to the river from the nearby check dam and use pumps to de-water the river to speed up the search operation.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was touring his home state of Gujarat at the time, announced compensation for those killed and injured in the accident.
Modi “sought urgent mobilization of teams for rescue (operations),” his office tweeted.
“He has asked that the situation be closely and continuously monitored, and (for authorities to) extend all possible help to those affected.”
The Gujarat government on its official website describes the bridge as “an engineering marvel built at the turn of the century.”
Accidents from old and poorly maintained infrastructure including bridges are common in India.
In 2016 the collapse of a flyover onto a busy street in the eastern city of Kolkata killed at least 26 people. Rescue workers pulled out nearly 100 people injured from under huge concrete slabs and metal.
In 2011 at least 32 people are killed when a bridge packed with festival crowds collapsed in northeast India, about 20 miles (30 kilometers) from the hill town of Darjeeling.
Less than a week later around 30 people were killed when a footbridge over a river in the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh collapsed.
In 2006 at least 34 people were killed when a 150-year-old bridge collapsed on a passenger train in the railway station in the eastern state of Bihar.

Topics: India Gujarat State Narendra Modi bridge collapse Machchhu River

Related

Pedestrian bridge collapses in Mumbai, 5 killed and 36 hurt
World
Pedestrian bridge collapses in Mumbai, 5 killed and 36 hurt
Poor maintenance blamed for deadly Calcutta bridge collapse
World
Poor maintenance blamed for deadly Calcutta bridge collapse

Russian withdrawal from grain deal will hurt MENA: Ukraine envoy

Russian withdrawal from grain deal will hurt MENA: Ukraine envoy
Updated 30 October 2022
Ghadi Joudah

Russian withdrawal from grain deal will hurt MENA: Ukraine envoy

Russian withdrawal from grain deal will hurt MENA: Ukraine envoy
  • On Saturday, Russian Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said with assistance from Turkey, his country was ready to supplant Ukrainian grain
Updated 30 October 2022
Ghadi Joudah

RIYADH: Russia’s withdrawal on Saturday from the UN-brokered Black Sea Grain Initiative is “politically irresponsible and undermines the humanitarian situation in the Middle East and North Africa,” Ukraine’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Anatolii Petrenko told Arab News.
Russia suspended its participation in the deal after what it said was a major Ukrainian drone attack on its naval fleet in Crimea.
Petrenko said: “It’s crucial to underscore that Russia concluded this grain initiative with the UN and Turkiye.” As such, its withdrawal “shows its inconsistency and unreliability to its commitments.”
He added: “As we speak, 176 ships with 2 million tons of grain on board are being blocked by Russia, waiting to be granted passage to their final destinations.”
Arab News tried to obtain comment from the Russian Embassy in Riyadh, but no response camw at the time of publishing the report.
The aim of the Black Sea Grain Initiative was to distribute vital food and fertilizer exports from Ukraine to the rest of the world. Petrenko said Ukraine is committed to maintaining its role as a “reliable grain supplier.”
On Saturday, Russian Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said with assistance from Turkey, his country was ready to supplant Ukrainian grain and supply up to 500,000 tons to countries in need in the next four months for free, Reuters reported.
Petrenko said: “We have serious reasons to believe that this is an attempt to smuggle grain previously stolen from the occupied territories of Ukraine.”
He urged Russia to “reverse its withdrawal” from the initiative and “recommit itself” to its implementation.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine MENA

Related

Blinken accuses Russia of again weaponizing food with halt of grain deal with Ukraine
World
Blinken accuses Russia of again weaponizing food with halt of grain deal with Ukraine
Special Why gains from Ukraine grain deal will not end Middle East’s food security crisis graphic
World
Why gains from Ukraine grain deal will not end Middle East’s food security crisis

Latest updates

Nearly 100 dead, dozens missing in storm-ravaged Philippines
Nearly 100 dead, dozens missing in storm-ravaged Philippines
Verstappen claims record 14th win of season with Mexico GP triumph
Verstappen claims record 14th win of season with Mexico GP triumph
Dustin Johnson claims lucrative LIV Golf double with team victory
Dustin Johnson claims lucrative LIV Golf double with team victory
Lula defeats Bolsonaro to again become Brazil’s president
Lula defeats Bolsonaro to again become Brazil’s president
What We Are Buying Today: The Voula Collection
What We Are Buying Today: The Voula Collection

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.