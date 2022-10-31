Hail Cement’s shares rise despite swinging into losses 

You are here

Despite incurring losses, Hail's revenue went up by 32 percent to SR268 million year-on-year.
Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Hail Cement Co. has reported losses of SR6 million ($1.6 million) for the first nine months of 2022 despite witnessing a growth in sales.

The cement producer had made profits of SR47 million in the same period last year, a bourse filing showed.

Shares of Hail went up following the announcements, gaining 0.78 percent to reach SR12.86, as of 10:09 a.m. Saudi time.

Despite incurring losses, the company’s revenue went up by 32 percent to SR268 million year-on-year.

Hail Cement attributed the poor performance to lower average selling prices and higher sales costs.

For the third quarter of the year, Hail witnessed a 31 percent surge in profits to SR7.8 million, coupled with an 84 percent jump in sales to SR103 million.

Hail said its third-quarter results were driven by higher sales quantities and values, and lower general and administrative expenses.

 

Topics: hail cement

Updated 21 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s air traffic grew 43 percent in 2021 compared to the previous year, reaching 497,000 flights according to official data released by the General Authority for Statistics.

The report noted that 49 million passengers were transported in 2021, up 30 percent compared to the previous year. 

According to the report, Saudi Airlines alone transported 40 million passengers in 2021. 

“The results indicated that the number of arriving and departing international flights in 2021 reached nearly 126,000 with an increase of 20 percent from 2020,” said GASTAT in the report. 

The report added: “The number of arriving and departing domestic flights reached nearly 371,000 with an increase of 53 percent from 2020.” 

The report further pointed out that the King Khalid International Airport ranked first in the number of flights among Saudi Arabia’s airports with a share of 33 percent, followed by King Abdulaziz International Airport by 26 percent and King Fahd International Airport by 13 percent in 2021.

Topics: air traffic Saudi Airlines

Updated 26 min 44 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Banque Saudi Fransi has reported a 9 percent profit surge for the first nine months of 2022, driven by a boost in total operating income.

The bank’s profit peaked at SR2.7 billion ($719 million), compared to SR2.5 billion in the prior-year period, according to a bourse filing.

The profit hike was mainly attributed to an 8 percent increase in operating income that reached SR2.8 billion, partially offset by a 9 percent boost in operating expenses, the bank said.

Topics: Banque Saudi Fransi

Updated 43 min 29 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi food manufacturer Halwani Bros Co. has experienced losses during the first nine months of 2022, due to increased costs resulting from global inflation.

The company registered a net loss of SR5.1 million ($1.36 million) for the period ending Sep. 30, compared with SR66 million in profits in the prior-year period, according to a bourse filing.

Halwani Bros attributed the lower profits to rising raw material costs and increased marketing costs due to global inflation.

The devaluation of the Egyptian currency also weighed on profits from its subsidiary in Egypt, it added.

Founded in 1952, Jeddah-based Halwani produces and distributes a wide range of food products in Saudi Arabia as well as around the world.

Topics: Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

Updated 49 min 10 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: Economic activity in the Middle East and Central Asia was resilient with recovery continuing in 2022 but the region must guard against growing global headwinds and push ahead with reforms, the International Monetary Fund said on Monday.

While crude exporters benefit from an oil windfall projected to accrue a cumulative $1 trillion over 2022-2026, emerging market and middle-income states face deep terms-of-trade shock and curtailed access to market financing.

Countries should be on alert as “headwinds are growing, vulnerabilities are growing” with a global economic slowdown, volatile food and energy prices and tightening financial conditions, IMF Middle East and Central Asia Director Jihad Azour said ahead of the October report’s release.

He said the region needed to “act now, act fast and act in a comprehensive way” on structural reforms, and that oil exporters should use this opportunity to strengthen their buffers.

An urgent policy challenge was tackling the cost-of-living crisis by restoring price stability, protecting vulnerable groups through targeted support and ensuring food security.

“Higher food prices and more pervasive food and energy shortages could lead to food insecurity and social unrest, particularly in 2023,” the IMF report said, warning of broad-based inflation.

The impact of the Ukraine war on Caucasus and Central Asia (CCA) was milder than expected, it said, with GDP seen slowing to 3.8 percent in 2022, upgraded from the April forecast of 2.6 percent. The IMF put CCA growth at 5.6 percent in 2021.

This was due to an upward revision to Russia’s GDP, unexpected inflows such as relocation of workers and firms from Russia and significant money transfers, resilient trade, and fiscal stimulus in countries like Kazakhstan and Tajikistan.

Economic growth in 2023 was forecast by the IMF at 4 percent and likely narrow to 3.5 percent in the medium term. Inflation was forecast at 12.9 percent this year and 10.5 percent in 2023.

“Spillovers from the war could put the CCA’s progress toward reducing poverty and inequality at risk,” the report said. “The war risks raising poverty by about 1 percentage point and inequality by about 1 percent and reducing real household consumption by about 2 percentage points, on average.”

In the Middle East and North Africa GDP was forecast to grow 5 percent this year, up from 4.1 percent in 2021, and then expected to slow to 3.6 percent in 2023 due to worsening global conditions.

Inflation was put at 12.1 percent in 2022 and 11.2 percent next year.

Higher interest payments and increased reliance on short-term financing in some emerging markets and middle-income countries such as Egypt, Pakistan and Tunisia were expected to raise public gross financing needs to $550 billion over 2022-23, which is $22 billion above the earlier period.

Topics: world economy

Updated 31 October 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Oil prices fell on Monday following weaker-than-expected factory activity data out of China and on concerns its widening COVID-19 curbs will curtail demand.

Brent crude futures dropped 63 cents, or 0.7 percent, to $95.14 a barrel by 0420 GMT, after slipping 1.2 percent on Friday.

US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $87.43 a barrel, down 47 cents, or 0.5 percent, after settling down 1.3 percent on Friday.

Kashagan’s oil processing complex to restart in coming days

Kazakhstan’s energy company KazMunayGas said that it expects the Bolashak onshore processing complex at the giant Kashagan offshore oilfield to resume operations in the coming days after repair works at a complex unit.

“At the moment, all the mechanical repair work, aimed at the restoration of production levels, has been completed. The unit is expected to come onstream in several days,” the company said following a visit by its head, Magzum Mirzagaliyev to Kashagan.

Production at Kashagan, one of the world’s largest oilfields, sharply declined on Aug. 3 due to a gas release.

Kazakhstan’s Energy Minister Bolat Akchulakov told Reuters earlier this month that Kashagan will resume production of 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) by the end of October after maintenance.

Kashagan is operated by the North Caspian Operating Co., which includes TotalEnergies, Eni, Shell, Exxon Mobil, KazMunayGas, Inpex and China National Petroleum Corp.

Exxon’s record-smashing Q3 profit nearly matches Apple’s

Exxon Mobil Corp. has smashed expectations as soaring energy prices fueled a record-breaking quarterly profit, nearly matching that of tech giant Apple.

Its $19.66 billion third-quarter net profit far exceeded recently raised Wall Street forecasts as skyrocketing natural gas and high oil prices put its earnings within reach of Apple’s $20.7 billion net for the same period.

As recently as 2013, Exxon ranked as the largest publicly traded US company by market value — a position now held by Apple. Exxon shares rose 3 percent to $110.70, a record high that gave it a market value of $461 billion.

Oil company profits have soared this year as rising demand and an undersupplied energy market collided with Western sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. US exports of gas and oil to Europe have jumped and promise to set all-time profit records for the industry.

The top US oil producer reported a per-share profit of $4.68, exceeding Wall Street’s $3.89 consensus view, on a huge jump in natural gas earnings, continued high oil prices and strong fuel sales.

“Where others pulled back in the face of uncertainty and a historic slowdown, retreating and retrenching, this company moved forward, continuing to invest,” CEO Darren Woods told investors. Its quarterly profits “reflect that deep commitment” as well as higher prices, he added.

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: oil updates Saudi economy

