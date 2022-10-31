You are here

  Saudi Arabia's ship traffic grows by 7% in 2021

Saudi Arabia’s ship traffic grows by 7% in 2021

Saudi Arabia’s ship traffic grows by 7% in 2021
Jeddah Islamic Port had the largest share in ship traffic, with 4,100 ships (Shutterstock)
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s ship traffic rose 7 percent in 2021 compared to the previous 12 months as the Kingdom continues to work towards becoming a global logistics hub, according to the official data released by the General Authority for Statistics.

The GASTAT report noted that 13,200 ships reached Saudi Arabia’s ports in 2021.

According to the report, Jeddah Islamic Port had the largest share in ship traffic, with 4,100 ships, followed by the King Fahd Industrial Port in Jubail, where ship traffic reached 1,900 ships.

The report noted that the total volume of goods unloaded at all ports in Saudi Arabia reached 119.8 million tons in 2021.

Jeddah Islamic Port had the highest percentage of unloaded goods, reaching 29 percent of the total Saudi ports, followed by King Fahad Industrial Port with 22 percent.

Jazan Port had the lowest percentage of unloaded goods, amounting to 1 percent of the total ports in Saudi Arabia, the report added.

As for commercial ports, the percentage of unloaded goods in 2021 fell by 18 percent compared to a year before. 

The report indicated that 51 percent of the total goods unloaded at commercial ports were that of foodstuff, making it the largest segment unloaded at commercial ports in 2021. 

The total number of passengers traveling through ports in Saudi Arabia reached 652,000 in 2021, where the number of passengers increased by 33 percent compared to 2020.

The GASTAT report further pointed out that Jazan Port has the highest percentage of arriving and departing passengers, where the number of passengers reached 460,000, or 71 percent of the total number of passengers traveling through ports in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi ports retained a total capacity of 601 million tons that year, reported GASTAT. 

King Fahd Industrial Port in Jubail held a capacity of 210 million tons, making it the largest of all Saudi ports. The Jeddah Islamic Port came next with a volume of 130 million tons in 2021.  

According to the report, the aggregate number of stations amounted to 32 in Saudi ports - the largest number of stations pertained to King Fahd Industrial Port in Yanbu.  

Updated 53 min 33 sec ago
Arab News

Hail Cement’s shares rise despite swinging into losses 

Hail Cement’s shares rise despite swinging into losses 
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Hail Cement Co. has reported losses of SR6 million ($1.6 million) for the first nine months of 2022 despite witnessing a growth in sales.

The cement producer had made profits of SR47 million in the same period last year, a bourse filing showed.

Shares of Hail went up following the announcements, gaining 0.78 percent to reach SR12.86, as of 10:09 a.m. Saudi time.

Despite incurring losses, the company’s revenue went up by 32 percent to SR268 million year-on-year.

Hail Cement attributed the poor performance to lower average selling prices and higher sales costs.

For the third quarter of the year, Hail witnessed a 31 percent surge in profits to SR7.8 million, coupled with an 84 percent jump in sales to SR103 million.

Hail said its third-quarter results were driven by higher sales quantities and values, and lower general and administrative expenses.

 

Updated 31 October 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

Saudi Arabia’s air traffic rebounds in 2021 with 43% growth

Saudi Arabia’s air traffic rebounds in 2021 with 43% growth
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s air traffic grew 43 percent in 2021 compared to the previous year, reaching 497,000 flights according to official data released by the General Authority for Statistics.

The report noted that 49 million passengers were transported in 2021, up 30 percent compared to the previous year. 

According to the report, Saudi Airlines alone transported 40 million passengers in 2021. 

“The results indicated that the number of arriving and departing international flights in 2021 reached nearly 126,000 with an increase of 20 percent from 2020,” said GASTAT in the report. 

The report added: “The number of arriving and departing domestic flights reached nearly 371,000 with an increase of 53 percent from 2020.” 

The report further pointed out that the King Khalid International Airport ranked first in the number of flights among Saudi Arabia’s airports with a share of 33 percent, followed by King Abdulaziz International Airport by 26 percent and King Fahd International Airport by 13 percent in 2021.

Updated 31 October 2022
Arab News

Banque Saudi Fransi's shares in red despite 9% jump in profit to $719m

Banque Saudi Fransi's shares in red despite 9% jump in profit to $719m
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Banque Saudi Fransi has reported a 9 percent profit surge for the first nine months of 2022, driven by a boost in total operating income.

The bank’s profit peaked at SR2.7 billion ($719 million), compared to SR2.5 billion in the prior-year period, according to a bourse filing.

In the hours following the announcement, the bank saw its shares decline 0.35 percent at a share price of SR42.85, as of 11:00 a.m. Saudi time.

The profit hike was mainly attributed to an 8 percent increase in operating income that reached SR2.8 billion, partially offset by a 9 percent boost in operating expenses, the bank said.

Updated 31 October 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s Halwani Bros experiences losses of $1.4m as inflation bites

Saudi Arabia’s Halwani Bros experiences losses of $1.4m as inflation bites
RIYADH: Saudi food manufacturer Halwani Bros Co. has experienced losses during the first nine months of 2022, due to increased costs resulting from global inflation.

The company registered a net loss of SR5.1 million ($1.36 million) for the period ending Sep. 30, compared with SR66 million in profits in the prior-year period, according to a bourse filing.

 

Following the announcement, Halwani’s shares declined 2.12 percent at the opening of Monday to reach SR60.00, as of 10:09 a.m. Saudi time.

Halwani Bros attributed the lower profits to rising raw material costs and increased marketing costs due to global inflation.

The devaluation of the Egyptian currency also weighed on profits from its subsidiary in Egypt, it added.

Founded in 1952, Jeddah-based Halwani produces and distributes a wide range of food products in Saudi Arabia as well as around the world.

Updated 31 October 2022
Reuters

MENA, Central Asia economies show resilience: IMF

MENA, Central Asia economies show resilience: IMF
DUBAI: Economic activity in the Middle East and Central Asia was resilient with recovery continuing in 2022 but the region must guard against growing global headwinds and push ahead with reforms, the International Monetary Fund said on Monday.

While crude exporters benefit from an oil windfall projected to accrue a cumulative $1 trillion over 2022-2026, emerging market and middle-income states face deep terms-of-trade shock and curtailed access to market financing.

Countries should be on alert as “headwinds are growing, vulnerabilities are growing” with a global economic slowdown, volatile food and energy prices and tightening financial conditions, IMF Middle East and Central Asia Director Jihad Azour said ahead of the October report’s release.

He said the region needed to “act now, act fast and act in a comprehensive way” on structural reforms, and that oil exporters should use this opportunity to strengthen their buffers.

An urgent policy challenge was tackling the cost-of-living crisis by restoring price stability, protecting vulnerable groups through targeted support and ensuring food security.

“Higher food prices and more pervasive food and energy shortages could lead to food insecurity and social unrest, particularly in 2023,” the IMF report said, warning of broad-based inflation.

The impact of the Ukraine war on Caucasus and Central Asia (CCA) was milder than expected, it said, with GDP seen slowing to 3.8 percent in 2022, upgraded from the April forecast of 2.6 percent. The IMF put CCA growth at 5.6 percent in 2021.

This was due to an upward revision to Russia’s GDP, unexpected inflows such as relocation of workers and firms from Russia and significant money transfers, resilient trade, and fiscal stimulus in countries like Kazakhstan and Tajikistan.

Economic growth in 2023 was forecast by the IMF at 4 percent and likely narrow to 3.5 percent in the medium term. Inflation was forecast at 12.9 percent this year and 10.5 percent in 2023.

“Spillovers from the war could put the CCA’s progress toward reducing poverty and inequality at risk,” the report said. “The war risks raising poverty by about 1 percentage point and inequality by about 1 percent and reducing real household consumption by about 2 percentage points, on average.”

In the Middle East and North Africa GDP was forecast to grow 5 percent this year, up from 4.1 percent in 2021, and then expected to slow to 3.6 percent in 2023 due to worsening global conditions.

Inflation was put at 12.1 percent in 2022 and 11.2 percent next year.

Higher interest payments and increased reliance on short-term financing in some emerging markets and middle-income countries such as Egypt, Pakistan and Tunisia were expected to raise public gross financing needs to $550 billion over 2022-23, which is $22 billion above the earlier period.

