You are here

  • Home
  • Oliver Stone to head jury at Red Sea International Film Festival
Red Sea International Film Festival
Red Sea International Film Festival

Oliver Stone to head jury at Red Sea International Film Festival

Oliver Stone to head jury at Red Sea International Film Festival
US director Oliver Stone will lead this year’s Red Sea International Film Festival jury. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vsvxf

Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Oliver Stone to head jury at Red Sea International Film Festival

Oliver Stone to head jury at Red Sea International Film Festival
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Jeddah’s Red Sea International Film Festival has announced that lauded US director Oliver Stone will lead this year’s jury at a press conference on Monday.

Festival CEO Mohammed Al-Turki also unveiled the opening and closing films.

Cross-cultural British rom-com “What’s Love Got to Do With it” will open the festival, which runs from Dec. 1-10. The British romantic comedy film, directed by Shekhar Kapur, stars Lily James, Emma Thompson, Shazad Latif, Rob Brydon, Shabana Azmi, Sajal Aly and Asim Chaudhry.

Meanwhile,  “Valley Road” by Saudi director Khaled Fahed will be the last film shown at the film festival. 

 The film festival also announced last week that Film AlUla, an agency established to promote production in the city, is the newly appointed strategic sponsor of this year’s edition.

Film AlUla will present the Audience Award and the Best Saudi Film Award, each worth $50,000.

The Audience Award is vote-based and designed to encourage festivalgoers’ engagement with productions.

The Best Saudi Film award, also based on votes received, will reward creatives for showcasing the Kingdom’s identity, heritage and culture.

Topics: Red Sea International Film Festival Oliver Stone

‘Varsity Funk’: Gigi Hadid unveils new collection under her fashion label

‘Varsity Funk’: Gigi Hadid unveils new collection under her fashion label
Updated 31 October 2022
Arab News

‘Varsity Funk’: Gigi Hadid unveils new collection under her fashion label

‘Varsity Funk’: Gigi Hadid unveils new collection under her fashion label
Updated 31 October 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Supermodel Gigi Hadid has unveiled the latest collection for her new brand, Guest in Residence.

Titled “Varsity Funk,” the limited-edition collection features a color palette of sage, baby blue, orange and yellow and plays on American high school uniform design elements. From bomber jackets in cashmere, to similarly soft rugby shirts, the new line is comfort dressing at its most chic.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid)

 

The collection dropped on Sunday, but a number of items are already sold out or low in stock.

The cashmere knitwear brand was founded in New York by Hadid, who took to Instagram in September to share what prompted her to start her own label.

“Over the last handful of years, I didn’t want to be backed into starting my own line just because there was an offer on the table or a deal to be made,” the US Dutch Palestinian model wrote to her 76.2 million followers.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid)

 

As a result, the 27-year-old catwalk star said she pushed back multiple opportunities until she found a path that “felt genuine” for her to take.

“The earliest days of Guest in Residence came about when I started to question the cashmere market, and those answers gave me a path,” she wrote, captioning a series of images that featured her colorful knitwear designs. “100% cashmere is 100% cashmere; but in the past, it is a material that, at its most integral state, has been made exclusive.

“I believe that because of its sustainable qualities: natural and made to cherish and to pass down— cashmere is a luxury that should be more accessible,” she added.

The model hopes her brand will encourage investment in quality pieces at reasonable prices, “and a wardrobe that can grow and change with your style, that can endure life with you, and that can become heirlooms.”

In the summer, the model shared the behind-the-scenes process of creating her knitwear line. She posted a gallery of images showing herself hard at work, as well as the fabric swatches, the brand’s logo, clothing tags and piles of sweaters, in addition to her wearing lavender knitwear.

Also seen in the photos were stylist and fashion editor Gabrielle Karefa-Johnson, knitwear designer CJ Kim and fashion publicist Kevin McIntosh Jr.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid)

 

Hadid is one of the most sought-after fashion stars. She has walked for renowned fashion houses, fronted high-profile advertising campaigns and landed covers of prestigious publications all over the world.

Topics: Gigi Hadid Varsity Funk Guest in Residence

Palestinian Chilean singer Elyanna jets to Dubai after fashion frenzy in Doha

Palestinian Chilean singer Elyanna jets to Dubai after fashion frenzy in Doha
Updated 30 October 2022
Arab News

Palestinian Chilean singer Elyanna jets to Dubai after fashion frenzy in Doha

Palestinian Chilean singer Elyanna jets to Dubai after fashion frenzy in Doha
Updated 30 October 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Palestinian Chilean singer and songwriter Elyanna touched down in Dubai on Sunday after a fashion-filled few days in Qatar.

She took to Instagram Stories to document her stay in the UAE’s tourist hotspot by way of a mirror selfie.

Prior to her sojourn in Dubai, Elyanna was in Qatar to celebrate the Fashion Trust Arabia awards alongside the who’s who of the international fashion industry.

Former model Karolina Kourkova, Valentino’s creative director Pierpaolo Picciolini, British models Jourdan Dunn and Poppy Delevingne, former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo, British actress Jodie Turner-Smith, US model Jasmine Tookes and US Somali model Halima Aden all made appearances, along with Jordanian Romanian designer-of-the-moment Amina Muaddi, British supermodel Naomi Campbell and US Palestinian Dutch catwalk star Bella Hadid.

The star-studded event, now in its fourth outing, took place at the National Museum of Qatar and spotlighted renowned and aspiring creatives in fashion in the Middle East and North Africa region.

Fashion Trust Arabia honored six designers from the Arab world.

Saudi sisters Siham and Sarah Albinali won the ready-to-wear award, Artsi Ifrach, from Morocco, won the eveningwear award, Eilaf Osman, from Sudan, received the accessories (shoes and handbags) award, Fatma Mostafa, from Egypt, won the jewelry (fine and fashion jewelry) award, and the Franca Sozzani debut talent award went to Kazna Asker from Yemen.

While in Doha, Elyanna was also spotted at a fashion show to support education and investment in young creative and business talents from emerging regions, specifically in Africa, the diaspora and developing communities around the world.

The show, held on Oct. 28 under the patronage of Sheikha Al-Mayassa bint Hamad Al-Thani, was part of Campbell’s global charitable initiative, EMERGE.

Hadid, Campbell and the other models showed off looks by award-winning fashion designers from Africa, the diaspora and the Middle East, such as Thebe Magugu, Bianca Saunders and Abdel El-Tayeb.

For her part, Elyanna attended the show in a white halter neck dress emblazoned with Arabic calligraphy by Syrian artist Safe from Harm.

No stranger to the spotlight, earlier this year the musician featured in Spotify’s fourth Radar installment in the Middle East — an emerging-artist program spotlighting rising talent from around the globe.

Topics: Elyanna Fashion Trust Arabia

Arab singer Rahma Riad talks FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 anthem

Arab singer Rahma Riad talks FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 anthem
Updated 29 October 2022
Raffi Boghosian

Arab singer Rahma Riad talks FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 anthem

Arab singer Rahma Riad talks FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 anthem
Updated 29 October 2022
Raffi Boghosian

LOS ANGELES: Iraqi singer Rahma Riad recently released a new single as part of the lead-up to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, the first World Cup to be hosted in the Arab world. The performer was approached about the anthem, “Light the Sky,” during the 2021 FIFA Arab Cup.

“I got very excited being an Iraqi artist participating in the World Cup and being an Arab who is present in the World Cup is also important. It’s a big responsibility and, of course, I thank FIFA for putting its trust in us as young artists and we were up to the responsibility and we did a good job,” Riad told Arab News.

The single, which features a shout out to the female referees officiating the tournament, was performed by Riad and fellow Arab singers Balqees, Nora Fatehi and Manal; and is produced by Grammy-winning RedOne, a Dubai-based, Moroccan Swedish producer. 



The majority of the song is not in Arabic, however, a choice which Riad says was intentional.

“It’s an international song. It’s a song about the World Cup and is not specific to Arabs only. There are foreign countries participating in the World Cup, so we wanted to represent the world from the Arab world,” said Riad.

Two other World Cup anthems were also released ahead of the November mega-event. Qatari singer Aisha teamed up with Nigerian Afro-pop star Davido and US singer Trinidad Cardona on the very first World Cup track “Hayya Hayya,” released in April this year.

In August, the World Cup crew released “Arhbo,” featuring Puerto Rican reggaeton star Ozuna and French hip-hop artist Gims.

As she prepares to cheer along with her fellow fans for the upcoming games, Riad is also in talks to perform at the upcoming Riyadh Season 2022 and hopes that schedules permit her to perform in Saudi Arabia.

“Saudi Arabia is surely in a big and important development right now and we thank them as they are always doing a lot of cultural exchange through art, so we hope to be able to continue our successful concerts in Saudi,” she said.

Topics: Rahma Riad FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Models Bella Hadid, Naomi Campbell grace the runway in Qatar 

Models Bella Hadid, Naomi Campbell grace the runway in Qatar 
Updated 29 October 2022
Arab News

Models Bella Hadid, Naomi Campbell grace the runway in Qatar 

Models Bella Hadid, Naomi Campbell grace the runway in Qatar 
Updated 29 October 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: From an awards night to a fashion show, Bella Hadid and Naomi Campbell had an eventful week in Qatar. 

On Friday, Hadid and Campbell walked a fashion show to support education and investment in young creative and business talent from emerging regions, specifically in Africa, the diaspora and developing communities around the world. 

The show, held under the patronage of Sheikha Al-Mayassa bint Hamad Al-Thani, was part of Campbell’s new global charitable initiative, EMERGE, which she launched this week in partnership with Qatar Creates. 

Naomi Campbell wore a feathered ombre gown in white and blue hues. (Getty Images)

EMERGE is dedicated to uniting the fashion and creative industries. 

Hadid, Campbell and the other models wore a selection of award-winning fashion designers from Africa, the diaspora and the Middle East, such as Thebe Magugu, Bianca Saunders and Abdel El-Tayeb. 

On the runway, Hadid wore a black coat dress with a beaded chain around her neck. Her makeup was bold with a black graphic eyeliner and bleached eyebrows. 

Bella Hadid wore a black coat dress with a beaded chain around her neck. (Getty Images)

Campbell, 52, wore two outfits for the fashion show. The first was a floor-length dress with a hood covering her head and cut-out triangular designs around the chest area. 

Her second dress was a feathered ombre gown in white and blue hues. 

The fashion show was followed by a gala dinner. 

Hadid, 26, had a red-riding hood moment wearing a form-fitting hot-red dress with a hood that also covered her head. 

Meanwhile, Campbell wore a velvet purple dress with voluminous sleeves and a glitzy diamond necklace. 

Earlier this week, Bella Hadid and Naomi Campbell brought plenty of sparkle and style to a dazzling night of fashion and glamor at the Middle East’s much-anticipated fashion event, the Fashion Trust Arabia Awards. 

(L-R) Thayna Soares Sineiro, Bella Hadid and Naomi Campbell attend the EMERGE gala dinner hosted by Campbell. (Getty Images)

The star-studded event, now in its fourth outing, took place at the National Museum of Qatar and awarded renowned and aspiring creatives in fashion in the Middle East and North Africa region.

Hadid wore a sleek navy-blue silk gown by luxury fashion house Alaia, while Campbell opted for a long-sleeved golden gown with a circular neckline and diamond-studded stones. 

Topics: Bella Hadid Naomi Campbell Qatar EMERGE

Lebanese divas Elissa, Haifa Wehbe thrill audience in Riyadh

Lebanese divas Elissa, Haifa Wehbe thrill audience in Riyadh
Updated 29 October 2022
Arab News

Lebanese divas Elissa, Haifa Wehbe thrill audience in Riyadh

Lebanese divas Elissa, Haifa Wehbe thrill audience in Riyadh
Updated 29 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Lebanese superstars Elissa and Haifa Wehbe joined forces for the first time ever and performed at the same concert in Riyadh on Friday. 

Fans seemed to be excited about the collaboration, with bronze and silver tickets having sold out before the icons hit the stage. 

The gig was part of Riyadh Season and saw the singers, both with two decades of hits under their designer belts, perform a number of their chart-topping songs.

Wehbe sang some of her fan-loved hits like “Tigi,” “Bokra Bfarjik” and “Ana Haifa Ana” as the crowd sang along. (Arab News: Nawaf Almutairi)

Wehbe sang her latest hit “Walad,” along with some of her fan-loved hits like “Tigi,” “Bokra Bfarjik” and “Ana Haifa Ana” as the crowd sang along. 

Meanwhile, Elissa treated fans to her vocal range with her songs “Nefsi Aollo,” “Awakher El-Sheta” and “As’ad Wahda.” 

Elissa treated fans to her vocal range with her songs “Nefsi Aollo,” “Awakher El-Sheta” and “As’ad Wahda.” (Arab News: Nawaf Almutairi)

For the occasion the pair showed off glamorous attire, with Wehbe hitting the stage in black sequined jumpsuit and pink boots as Elissa stunned in a yellow dress. 

“Can’t wait to see all of you on the 28th of October with my beautiful friend Haifa Wehbe in Riyadh Season,” Elissa wrote to her 18.8 million Instagram followers before the show, as excitement ramped up online. 

The gig was part of Riyadh Season. (Arab News: Nawaf Almutairi)

 “Can’t wait,” wrote one user. Another said: “It will be the night of a lifetime and there is nothing better than Haifa and Elissa being together. (It is) a concert for history to be honest.”

This year’s Riyadh Season boasts 15 zones with over 8,500 activities, including 108 interactive experiences, eight international shows, 17 Arabic plays, 252 restaurants and cafes, daily fireworks and more than 150 concerts.

Topics: Haifa Wehbe Elissa Riyadh

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia’s economy to grow 8.3% in 2022 as GCC nations continue momentum: World Bank
Saudi Arabia’s economy to grow 8.3% in 2022 as GCC nations continue momentum: World Bank
Oliver Stone to head jury at Red Sea International Film Festival
Oliver Stone to head jury at Red Sea International Film Festival
Sovereign Fund of Egypt adds $621m assets: CEO
Sovereign Fund of Egypt adds $621m assets: CEO
Saudi Arabia may cut crude prices for Asia for December cargoes
Saudi Arabia may cut crude prices for Asia for December cargoes
Iran charges 1,000 over unrest in Tehran — report
Iran charges 1,000 over unrest in Tehran — report

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.