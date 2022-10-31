You are here

UAE In-Focus — Rare private-sector IPO for Dubai school operator
(Shutterstock)
Dana Alomar

Dana Alomar

DUBAI: Dubai school operator Taaleem plans to raise 750 million dirhams ($204.21 million) in an initial public offering, according to Reuters. 

The subscription period for the IPO will begin on Nov. 10 and shares will begin trading in Dubai on or around Nov. 29, the company said. 

Emirates NBD Capital and EFG-Hermes are the lead managers. Taaleem will set aside 2 percent of the offer shares for eligible employees and parents.

Yellow Door Energy undergoing $1bn expansion

Yellow Door Energy, a Dubai-based distributed solar company, recently closed a $400 million equity transaction to fund over $1 billion worth of projects in the Middle East and Africa, according to MEED. 

Actis, the London-based private equity house that controls YDE, has contributed substantially to YDE's funding.

YDE’s founder and CEO Jeremy Crane expects revenues to exceed $20 million in 2022, more than doubling their 2021 numbers.

YDE builds, finances, and operates distributed solar plants throughout the region. Their projects typically have 10 to 20-year power-purchase agreements.

Operating across seven countries, Jordan, UAE, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and South Africa, Yellow Door Energy has 106 megawatts in operation and 104 MW awarded and under construction.

The company is planning to expand into two more countries within the next five years.

Dubai real estate market pulls in $19bn for Q3 sales

During the third quarter of 2022, the value of real estate sales in Dubai reached 70 billion dirhams, a report by DXBinteract.com revealed.

There have been 68,500 real estate deals worth 184 billion dirhams since January 2022, marking a 77 percent increase from last year.

The report stated that rents increased by an average of 22 percent across the city, along with an increase in all property categories except ready-made villas, which dropped by 7 percent.

Mortgage transactions decreased by 5 percent to 5,650 deals, according to the report. In spite of this decline, the value reached 31.5 billion dirhams, an increase of 12.4 percent compared to the third quarter of 2021.

Topics: UAE in-focus

Saudi Najran Cement's profit slumped 50% owing to lower sales

Saudi Najran Cement’s profit slumped 50% owing to lower sales
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Najran Cement’s profit slumped 50% owing to lower sales

Saudi Najran Cement’s profit slumped 50% owing to lower sales
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Najran Cement Co. posted a 50 percent decrease in profit for the first nine months of 2022, primarily due to lower sales.

The cement producer saw its profits fall to SR64 million ($17 million), down from SR130 million in the same period a year earlier, according to a bourse filing.

The decline in profit was caused by a fall in sales and an increase in production costs, the company said.

For the same period, sales and revenue totaled SR376 million, down 15 percent from the same quarter of last year.

For the third quarter of 2022, Najran Cement earned SR28 million in profit, down 23 percent from the same quarter last year.

Topics: cement Najran Cement Co.

TASI returns to positive territory in October as earning seasons kicked off: Monthly Recap

TASI returns to positive territory in October as earning seasons kicked off: Monthly Recap
(Shutterstock)
Updated 48 min 33 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

TASI returns to positive territory in October as earning seasons kicked off: Monthly Recap

TASI returns to positive territory in October as earning seasons kicked off: Monthly Recap
Updated 48 min 33 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: The Saudi main index ended October on a positive note after losing ground in the previous two months, as investors’ sentiment improved with the start of the earnings season.

The Tadawul All Share Index ended the month gaining 2.3 percent from September’s level, to reach 11,667 at the closing bell of Monday's session.  

The index also ended in the green in the last session of the month, with a 0.3 percent increase. 

The monthly rise was led by a 4.12 percent leap in the Kingdom’s most valuable bank, Al Rajhi, as it posted a 19 percent profit surge in the first nine months.

National Shipping Co. of Saudi Arabia, known as Bahri, gained 7.71 percent since the beginning of October, posting a 361 percent growth in profits during the first nine months.

Saudi British Bank surged 3.99 percent during the month, as it reported a 26 percent increase in profits in the first nine months of 2022.

Among the fallers, the index saw a 2.80 percent drop in oil giant Saudi Aramco, and a 1.87 percent decline in Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co.

Sabic declined 1.9 percent, as the chemical giant saw its profit decline by 10 percent during the first nine months of 2022.

In the prior months, TASI suffered huge losses on concerns over inflationary trends, unstable gas prices, and aggressive Fed hikes.

Speaking to Arab News, investors believe that the market is going to remain unstable.

“The markets are likely to continue to be volatile and in jittery mode until inflation is under control,” Saudi-based independent economist Fawaz Al-Fawaz said.

“The decline stems from uncertainty about the global economy, the decline of growth, and the existence of recession in major economies, especially the US and the EU,” Saudi economist Ali Alhazmi said.

He added: “We cannot avoid the continued closure in China, which affects supply chains. We also have the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.”

He concluded that the direction of the market is unpredictable as a result of these changes in the economy.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) #Saudi stock exchange Tadawul

OPEC raises long-term oil demand view, calls for investment

OPEC raises long-term oil demand view, calls for investment
Updated 31 October 2022
Reuters

OPEC raises long-term oil demand view, calls for investment

OPEC raises long-term oil demand view, calls for investment
  • OPEC raises 2030, 2045 oil demand forecasts
  • Maintains view that oil demand will plateau after 2035
  • Sees $12.1 trillion of oil investment needed to 2045
Updated 31 October 2022
Reuters

ABU DHABI: OPEC raised its forecasts for world oil demand in the medium- and longer-term in an annual outlook released on Monday and said $12.1 trillion of investment is needed to meet this demand despite the energy transition.

The view from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, in its 2022 World Oil Outlook, contrasts with that of other forecasters which see oil demand reaching a plateau before 2030 due to the rise of renewable energy and electric cars.

Another decade of oil demand growth would be a boost for OPEC, whose 13 members depend on oil income. The group has been arguing that oil should be part of the energy transition and that focus by investors on economic, social and governance issues has worsened an investment shortfall.

“The overall investment number for the oil sector is $12.1 trillion out to 2045,” OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais wrote in the foreword to the report, which said the figure was up from last year’s estimate.

“However, chronic underinvestment into the global oil industry in recent years, due to industry downturns, the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as policies centered on ending financing in fossil fuel projects, is a major cause of concern.”

OPEC made a shift in 2020 when the pandemic hit demand, saying it would eventually slow after years of predicting ever-increasing consumption. In the report, OPEC maintained its view that world demand will plateau after 2035.

Other predictions from companies and banks see oil demand peaking earlier.

The International Energy Agency on Thursday for the first time in its history of modelling said demand for all fossil fuels was set to peak, with oil demand levelling off in the middle of the next decade.

ENERGY SECURITY DEMAND BOOST

The report said world oil demand will reach 103 million barrels per day in 2023, up 2.7 million bpd from 2022. The 2023 total demand is up 1.4 million bpd from last year’s prediction.

OPEC also raised its demand forecasts for the medium term to 2027, saying the figure is up by almost 2 million bpd by the end of the period from last year.

It said the upward revision reflects a more robust recovery now seen in 2022 and 2023 and a “strong focus on energy security issues” leading to a slower substitution of oil by other fuels such as natural gas, whose price has soared due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

By 2030, OPEC sees world demand averaging 108.3 million bpd, up from 2021, and lifted its 2045 figure to 109.8 million bpd from 108.2 million bpd in 2021. The group had lowered the 2045 projection over the last few years.

OPEC and its allies, known as OPEC+, are again cutting supply to support the market. The report sees supply restraint continuing in the medium term, with OPEC output in 2027 lower than in 2022 as non-OPEC supply grows.

Still, OPEC is upbeat about its later prospects, seeing its market share rising. US tight crude supply is seen peaking after the late 2020s, rather than around 2030 last year.

“Oil is expected to remain the number one fuel in the global primary energy mix,” the report said.

Topics: OPEC Oil Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia reports budget surplus of $40bn in first 9 months of 2022

Saudi Arabia reports budget surplus of $40bn in first 9 months of 2022
(Shutterstock)
Updated 30 min 43 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia reports budget surplus of $40bn in first 9 months of 2022

Saudi Arabia reports budget surplus of $40bn in first 9 months of 2022
Updated 30 min 43 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has reported a budget surplus of SR149.6 billion ($40 billion) in the first nine months of 2022, according to data from the Ministry of Finance. 

The data showed revenues amounting to SR950.2 billion, compared to expenditures of SR800.7 billion. 

Oil revenues fell by 8.5 percent in the third quarter to reach SR 229.02 billion, but it recorded a 55 percent jump on an annual basis.

With regards to the Kingdom’s non-oil revenues, this fell by 39 percent in the third quarter, on a quarterly basis, to SR72.8 billion, and 24 percent on an annual basis. 

The latest budget figures have exceeded the Ministry’s previously announced expectations, with it announcing In September it expected the surplus to hit SR90 billion.

Looking at the full-year 2022 projections, real GDP is expected to grow by 8 percent, while inflation in 2022 may record about 2.6 percent.

Looking at the next year’s projections, Saudi total revenues are expected to reach about SR1.12 trillion in 2023, while reaching about 1.21 trillion in 2025, according to the Ministry of Finance's preliminary statement of the state's general budget for the year 2023.

Total expenditures are expected to reach about SR1.11 trillion in the next fiscal year 2023, and that the expenditure ceiling will reach about SR1.13 trillion in 2025.

The objectives of the state’s general budget for the fiscal year 2023 come as a continuation of the process of work to strengthen and develop the financial position of the Kingdom, the finance minister said.

“The government attaches great importance to enhancing the support and social protection system and accelerating the pace of strategic spending on Vision programs and major projects to support economic growth,” Mohammed Al-Jadaan said.

The Kingdom’s economy has demonstrated its strength and durability by achieving high growth rates, after taking many policies and measures with the aim of protecting the economy from the repercussions of inflation and supply chain challenges, he added.

The surplus comes amid attempts by the Saudi government to diversify its economy away from oil.

Last week, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced the Kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund will establish five more regional investment companies, in Jordan, Bahrain, Sudan, Iraq, and the Sultanate of Oman.

This decision came after the launch of the Saudi Egyptian Investment Co. in August.

Across all six companies the value of the targeted investments will reach SR90 billion in opportunities across various sectors.

Companies will invest in infrastructure, real estate development, mining, healthcare, financial services, food and agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications and technology, and other strategic sectors.

Topics: Saudi Arabia economy Ministry of Finance Saudi budget

Bahrain draws $72.7m financial services direct investments in first three quarters of 2022

Bahrain draws $72.7m financial services direct investments in first three quarters of 2022
Updated 31 October 2022
Arab News

Bahrain draws $72.7m financial services direct investments in first three quarters of 2022

Bahrain draws $72.7m financial services direct investments in first three quarters of 2022
Updated 31 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Bahrain Economic Development Board has announced it attracted as much as 27.5 million Bahraini dinars ($72.7 million) worth of direct investments in financial services during the first three quarters of 2022.

Through a total of nine financial services institutions, the investments came in the form of establishments in or expansions of businesses.

Financial services firms participating in the investments include leading full-service provider Spier Technologies, global cryptocurrency exchange provider Binance, and a new local headquarters for Gulf Insurance Group.

Over the next three years, the investments are projected to generate up to 840 jobs in Bahrain.

“We are delighted to see more and more investors entering Bahrain’s financial services sector, benefiting from a strong and agile ecosystem led by a forward-thinking regulatory body,” Bahrain EDB's executive director of business development for financial services Dalal Buhejji said.

Moreover, the financial sector poses a tool to boost investments and generate jobs in line with the country’s economic recovery plan, the executive director added.

While the financial sector currently contributes to 17 percent of Bahrain’s gross domestic product, the country is aiming to raise that figure to 20 percent by 2026 through the plan.

From January to September of this year, Bahrain EDB has been able to attract up to 348 million Bahraini dinars of direct investments from a total of 66 firms across diverse sectors including financial services, manufacturing, ICT logistics and tourism. 

Over the next three years, those investments are expected to create more than 4,700 jobs across these crucial sectors.

Topics: Bahrain

