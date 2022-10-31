You are here

Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference 2022 kicks off

The Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference 2022. (WAM)
Updated 31 October 2022
  • Event is hosting 54 top petroleum and integrated energy companies
  • 150,000 energy experts expected to attend
ABU DHABI: The Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference 2022 kicked off on Monday, hosting 54 of the top national and international petroleum and integrated energy companies, Emirates News Agency reported. 

ADIPEC is expected to attract more than 150,000 energy experts from 160 countries, as well as 2,200 exhibitors showcasing the latest innovations in the sector. 

The event, which features 28 international pavilions, provides the ideal platform for stimulating trade activities across all segments of the energy sector supply chain. 

The conference program will center on five strategic themes:

“The long-term impact of geopolitics on the global economy and energy industry,” “The road to COP27 and COP28,” “An industry transition: adapting to the new fundamentals of supply, low carbon and new energy solutions,” “Innovation and the energy transition: pioneering a new era of technology development” and “The new management agenda: future workforce and the leaders of tomorrow.”

 

 

Saudi ports raise container volumes by 10.5% in Q3 compared to a year ago

Updated 31 October 2022
RIYADH: Saudi ports have raised container throughput volumes by 10.5 percent in the third quarter of 2022 to handle a total of 1,981,271 TEUs, up from the 1,792,978 TEUs handled a year ago, according to a statement. 

The increase in container throughput confirms the Saudi ports' growing competitiveness on a global level.

On the other hand, cargo throughput has surged 11.56 percent in Q3 to hit 82,570,478 tons this year, up from 74,016,761 tons a year earlier. 

Food volumes have also jumped 31.84 percent in Q3 to reach 6,353,863 tons, up from 4,819,380 tons in the corresponding period a year ago. 

Moreover, while vehicle volumes climbed 18.55 percent in Q3 compared to the same period in 2021, the number of vessels that dropped anchor at Saudi ports increased by 1.58 percent.

There have been several initiatives by the Saudi Ports Authority, also known as Mawani, to further develop the national maritime sector, optimize its operational efficiency, and create an effective regulatory and legislative environment that facilitates streamlined processes.

In an attempt to expand shipping services and develop top-notch logistics parks, there are a number of initiatives that aim to secure effective public-private partnerships that could help achieve this.

The Smart Ports strategy, with its cutting-edge technology, aims to automate operations and elevate customer experience. This falls in line with the National Transport and Logistics Strategy’s objective of transforming Saudi Arabia into an international logistics hub linking three major continents.

Mawani aims to elevate the Kingdom’s scores in the Logistics Performance index and boost container capacity at Saudi ports as much as possible. 

SAMI to implement first international training for aerostructure manufacturing 

Updated 31 October 2022
RIYADH: Saudi Arabian Military Industries has signed an agreement to implement the first international training for aerostructure manufacturing in the Kingdom, according to a statement. 

With the support of the Human Resources Development Fund, the agreement entails implementing 13 on-job-training programs for qualified Saudi capabilities in the field of aerostructure manufacturing. 

The training includes engineering and manufacturing, quality engineering, machine operating, configuration, maintenance and inspection, and machining and processing metals.

The latest move comes in a bid to create job opportunities, contributing to the localization of aerospace industries and developing Saudi capabilities in the field of aerostructure manufacturing.

In August, SAMI made it to the list of the 100 largest defense companies for the year 2022, according to Defense News rating.

SAMI, ranked 98, saw a massive 2,898 percent jump in revenue in 2021, compared to a year earlier. 

Petro Rabigh sees 56% profit decline on poor market conditions

Updated 31 October 2022
RIYADH: Saudi chemicals maker Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. saw its profits decline to SR696 million ($186 million) in the nine months half of 2022, as a result of weak market conditions.

The firm, better known as Petro Rabigh, said in a bourse filing that profits fell 56 percent from SR1.6 billion in the same period last year.

This was despite a 39 percent rise in revenue during the nine-month period to SR45 billion, compared to SR33 billion a year earlier.

The disappointing results were caused by unfavorable market conditions for both refined and petrochemical products, which adversely impacted product margins, the company said.

The quarter also saw a decrease in margins for all petrochemical products and steep negative margins for certain refined products, as well as higher financing costs due to higher interest rates.

During the third quarter of 2022, the chemicals maker suffered huge losses of SR1.4 billion, compared to SR221 million in profits in the same period in 2021.

UAE In-Focus — Rare private-sector IPO for Dubai school operator

Updated 31 October 2022
DUBAI: Dubai school operator Taaleem plans to raise 750 million dirhams ($204.21 million) in an initial public offering, according to Reuters. 

The subscription period for the IPO will begin on Nov. 10 and shares will begin trading in Dubai on or around Nov. 29, the company said. 

Emirates NBD Capital and EFG-Hermes are the lead managers. Taaleem will set aside 2 percent of the offer shares for eligible employees and parents.

Yellow Door Energy undergoing $1bn expansion

Yellow Door Energy, a Dubai-based distributed solar company, recently closed a $400 million equity transaction to fund over $1 billion worth of projects in the Middle East and Africa, according to MEED. 

Actis, the London-based private equity house that controls YDE, has contributed substantially to YDE's funding.

YDE’s founder and CEO Jeremy Crane expects revenues to exceed $20 million in 2022, more than doubling their 2021 numbers.

YDE builds, finances, and operates distributed solar plants throughout the region. Their projects typically have 10 to 20-year power-purchase agreements.

Operating across seven countries, Jordan, UAE, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and South Africa, Yellow Door Energy has 106 megawatts in operation and 104 MW awarded and under construction.

The company is planning to expand into two more countries within the next five years.

Dubai real estate market pulls in $19bn for Q3 sales

During the third quarter of 2022, the value of real estate sales in Dubai reached 70 billion dirhams, a report by DXBinteract.com revealed.

There have been 68,500 real estate deals worth 184 billion dirhams since January 2022, marking a 77 percent increase from last year.

The report stated that rents increased by an average of 22 percent across the city, along with an increase in all property categories except ready-made villas, which dropped by 7 percent.

Mortgage transactions decreased by 5 percent to 5,650 deals, according to the report. In spite of this decline, the value reached 31.5 billion dirhams, an increase of 12.4 percent compared to the third quarter of 2021.

Saudi Najran Cement’s profit slumped 50% owing to lower sales

Updated 31 October 2022
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Najran Cement Co. posted a 50 percent decrease in profit for the first nine months of 2022, primarily due to lower sales.

The cement producer saw its profits fall to SR64 million ($17 million), down from SR130 million in the same period a year earlier, according to a bourse filing.

The decline in profit was caused by a fall in sales and an increase in production costs, the company said.

For the same period, sales and revenue totaled SR376 million, down 15 percent from the same quarter of last year.

For the third quarter of 2022, Najran Cement earned SR28 million in profit, down 23 percent from the same quarter last year.

