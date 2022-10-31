Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference 2022 kicks off

ABU DHABI: The Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference 2022 kicked off on Monday, hosting 54 of the top national and international petroleum and integrated energy companies, Emirates News Agency reported.

ADIPEC is expected to attract more than 150,000 energy experts from 160 countries, as well as 2,200 exhibitors showcasing the latest innovations in the sector.

The event, which features 28 international pavilions, provides the ideal platform for stimulating trade activities across all segments of the energy sector supply chain.

The conference program will center on five strategic themes:

“The long-term impact of geopolitics on the global economy and energy industry,” “The road to COP27 and COP28,” “An industry transition: adapting to the new fundamentals of supply, low carbon and new energy solutions,” “Innovation and the energy transition: pioneering a new era of technology development” and “The new management agenda: future workforce and the leaders of tomorrow.”